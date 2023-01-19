If you want to get started with online gambling in Canada, you should be aware that finding a decent online casino with quality games and bonuses isn’t an easy process.

Our team of gambling experts is there to make it easier for you, though:

We’ve reviewed hundreds of Canadian gambling sites before finally narrowing down the top 8, ranking them on benchmarks like game quality, bonuses, reputation, and customer support.

Jackpot City topped our list this time around, but we recommend you read all our reviews to select one based on your needs.

Let’s get started.

Best Online Gambling Sites in Canada

1. Jackpot City — Best Online Gambling Site in Canada Overall

Pros:

Bonus package up to C$1600

Over 50 live dealer games

500 casino games

Great banking flexibility

Online since 1998

Android and iOS casino apps

Cons:

Can’t play free games as a guest

Live chat not available to non-registered players

Jackpot City is consistently ranked and hailed by players as one of the best online casinos in Canada.

Some of the top features of this site include a nice welcome bonus, a sizeable collection of games, longevity dating back to 1998, and an excellent section of live dealer games. There are plenty of payment options and reliable customer support.

It’s easy to see why this is the king of online Canadian casinos!

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

After signing up for the first time at Jackpot City, you’ll get access to a welcome bonus package of up to C$1600 in value. You need to make four deposits to get this total welcome bonus, with each of your deposits being doubled up to C$400.

Jackpot City also runs a pretty standard loyalty program, with levels ranging from Bronze to Prive. As you climb the levels, you’ll benefit from more generous rewards in the form of cash prizes and bet credits.

Slots & Jackpots: 4.8/5

With about 400 online slots to check out, there is plenty of entertainment to be had at Jackpot City. Our favourite titles include Cash Printer Heist, Wacky Panda, and Pile ‘Em Up. In addition, this is the best place for jackpot slots.

To put this in perspective, we found a massive C$8 million jackpot on Starlite Fruits and Mega Moolah – which is more than any other jackpot we found on any of the other Canadian online casinos featured on this page.

Other Casino Games: 4.8/5

Once you want to hang up your cleats on slots, you can choose from other titles like video poker, table games, live dealer games, tournaments, and more. Some top table games to check out first include Sic Bo, Spin and Win, and Don Bingote.

There are also more than 50 live dealer games to sink your teeth into, which is more than most of the other online casino sites featured here. In addition to classic games like roulette and blackjack, you can play titles like Mega Wheel, Boom City, and Sweet Bonanza Candy Land with live human dealers.

Unique Features: 5/5

There aren’t too many trusted online casinos with a long track record of success, such as Jackpot City. Since its opening in 1998, this casino has stood above other online gambling sites thanks to its advanced approach to gambling.

In addition, there are no other sites on this page where you can potentially win as much money on progressive jackpots as you can here.

Click here to start playing at Jackpot City!

2. PlayOJO — Best Welcome Bonus of All Canadian Gambling Sites

Pros:

80 free spins for new players

More than 1,500 slot games

Over 2,000 total games in the library

31 game software providers

No wagering requirements

Cons:

Limited deposit options

No match-based bonuses

If you want to say goodbye to wagering requirements forever, PlayOJO should be the first gambling site you visit. And with more than 2000 games, we’re pretty sure you’ll find a few titles that you like playing.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

This is arguably the best bonus offer you can claim right now in Canada. After signing up and depositing a minimum of C$10, you will immediately receive 50 free spins to get you started at PlayOJO.

Just remember to use the code OJO80 before depositing, as this will allow you to claim 30 more extra spins from the Kickers section.

Best of all, there are no wagering requirements for this offer – and the winnings you can get are not limited. There isn’t a single online casino for Canadian players that offers free spins like this without requiring you to meet wagering requirements.

The points we removed is because PlayOJO doesn’t offer a match-based bonus that’ll allow you to play more games with bonus funds, but that’s pretty much irrelevant in this case.

Slots & Jackpots: 4.8/5

PlayOJO hosts over 1880 slot titles. Some games we recommend checking out first include Jungle Fiesta, Buffalo King, and Wolf Legend.

There is also an excellent selection of jackpot slots here. Recently, someone won C$188,000 on Buffalo Kings. There were also over C$2.5 million pots on Bison Rising, Mighty Griffin, and King Kong Cash at writing.

Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

With the most extensive game library on this page, PlayOJO has much more to offer than just slots. We especially like the scratch game section due to solid titles like Age of the Gods, Ted, and Wolf Gold.

The live casino is another standout feature of PlayOJO. In addition to standard live dealer games like baccarat, roulette, and blackjack, there is also a solid lineup of game shows. Some of our favourite titles are Who Wants to be a Millionaire, Deal or No Deal, and Sweet Bonanza Candy Land.

Unique Features: 5/5

This Canadian gambling site runs a dedicated OJOPlus program for loyal players. As you play games, you’ll earn points and climb the levels. Once you reach a new milestone, PlayOJO will give you 1 free spin on its OJO Wheel.

There’s also the Prize Twister to spice things up – a randomized award which shows up in your Rewards section with a grand prize of C$30,000. And finally, PlayOJO’s hot and cold meter displays in real-time, which slots have been paying out more. Perfect for the superstitious type.

As you might guess – all rewards come with no strings attached.

Click here to unlock PlayOJO’s 80 free spins welcome bonus!

3. BetOnline — Best Canadian Online Gambling Site for Betting

Pros:

50% bonus up to C$1000

Full sportsbook and racebook

Online human poker lobbies

Fair 10x wagering requirements

300+ online casino games

Cons:

$55 min deposit to qualify for the welcome offer

You can claim a bonus by depositing via Skrill or Neteller

If you are into sports betting, this should be your top choice among all the other Canadian online casinos on this page. In addition to having popular games like video slots, table games, and a live casino, BetOnline also has a full sportsbook.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

This is another solid welcome bonus to check out if you want to get started with sports betting at BetOnline. New users can get a 50% bonus on their first deposit – up to a total value of C$1000.

Best of all, this offer comes with fair 10x wagering requirements – lower than most of the promotions from other online casinos on this page. The only downside is that you’ll need to deposit at least $55 to qualify for the promotion and avoid using Skrill or Neteller for the time being, as you won’t get a bonus at all.

You can also get consistent reload bonuses of up to 35% once you run out of extra cash in your balance.

Slots & Jackpots: 4.8/5

There are 300 slots to check out here, with some of our favourites being Spin it Vegas, Rags to Witches, and Buffalo Bounty. They also have consistent cash races for those who like to play slots competitively against other players.

Our only complaint is that the jackpot slots do not have their own dedicated page. That being said, the pots are listed on the featured image of the title before loading the game. While writing this review, we found a solid C$575,000 pot on Faerie Spells.

Other Casino Games: 4.7/5

BetOnline will likely be seen as the best casino for those on the hunt for betting sites and those seeking a diverse library. There are human poker lobbies, table games, a live dealer casino, and a full sportsbook.

This is a trustworthy casino site with a diverse lineup. Our favourite table games include Multi-Hand Blackjack, Supreme 777 Jackpots, and craps. The live casino lets you play games like baccarat, roulette, blackjack, and more with a live human dealer.

And the odds you get for sports at BetOnline are generally better than the entire competition, and you can also get random odds boosts that’ll increase your potential payouts even more.

Unique Features: 4.7/5

This is perhaps the most well-rounded and trustworthy casino website on this page due to its solid sportsbook, where you can bet on popular sports, esports, and even horse racing. They also have a poker app where you can play tournaments with other players worldwide.

Click here to start betting on sports at BetOnline!

4. Bodog — Best Canadian Online Gambling Site for Poker

Pros:

$100k GTD poker tournaments

100% bonus up to C$600

50 free spins for new players

Online since 1994

34 game providers

Cons:

Dated website design

Few deposit options

If you want to play at the best Canadian online casino for poker, look no further than Bodog. After downloading their desktop app, you can compete in daily poker tournaments or take part in Bodog’s poker series for some serious action and rewards!

And since this casino opened its doors in 1994, it’s also the longest-standing Canadian gambling website on this page.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

With up to C$600 and 50 free spins up for grabs as a new player, this is another decent welcome bonus to consider. Your first deposit will get doubled up to C$600 – and you’ll only need to meet a 25x wagering requirement to secure a bonus payout.

Slots & Jackpots: 4.8/5

There is a solid library of about 700 online slots at Bodog, including top-tier titles like Treasures of Aztec, Dragon Hatch, and Leprechaun Riches. There are also 34 game providers powering these titles, including RTG, Rival, iSoftBet, and more.

The collection of jackpot slots here is another reason we ranked the slot section so high. They have ongoing Hot Drop Jackpots promotions, with a C$115,000 pot ready to be won (at the time of writing). We also found a huge C$131k jackpot on 777 Deluxe.

Other Casino Games: 4.6/5

Despite having a large set of about 700 slot games, there are less than 100 other options to check out at Bodog. Some of our favourite titles in the table games section include craps, Lucky Wheel, and baccarat.

Some solid poker variants include Caribbean Hold’em, Stud Poker, and Pai Gow Poker. The live casino also lets you play titles like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6 with stakes up to $10,000 per hand.

Unique Features: 4.6/5

As we have pointed out, the main standout feature of this site is that they have a solid poker interface where you can compete with other players at any time. At writing, there was even a massive $222,000 pot in an upcoming poker tournament.

Click here to start playing poker at Bodog!

5. Magic Red — Best Gambling Site in Canada for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

200% bonus up to C$500

100 free spins for new players

10% cashback on live casino losses

1,000+ real money online slots

Cons:

Limited selected of RNG table games

Not enough filtering options

Magic Red should be the first place you visit if you want to access the best possible live casino bonus. If you didn’t know it by now, finding a gambling site with a dedicated live casino bonus is rare – let alone finding one that’s willing to offer as much as 10% cashback on your losses!

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

This is another competitive welcome package, giving users a 200% bonus of up to C$500 alongside 100 free spins. However, this offer comes with 35x wagering requirements.

That being said, we like the 200% match percentage that you get, as it’s basically double what other legit online casinos in Canada offer.

Another standout promotion of this site is that they give 10% cashback on losses from the live dealer casino. To qualify for this bonus, you’ll need to deposit on either Saturday or Sunday and use the code LIVEBOOST. The maximum cashback you can get is C$20.

Slots & Jackpots: 4.2/5

Compared to all the online casinos above, there isn’t that much to see here in the online slots section. Games are presented on one wall – without letting the user do much filtering based on name, popularity, and the size of the jackpot.

That said, our favourite games are Super Lion, Respin King, and Rainbow Charms. If the active pot for each of the progressive slots were added, alongside making it easy to filter through the slot library, this score would bump up drastically.

Other Casino Games: 4.8/5

All-in-all, there is a solid lineup of table games and live games ready for action here at Magic Red. The table games we enjoyed playing the most were Casino Patience, Sapphire Roulette, and Blackjack Switch.

In addition, Magic Red hosts a pretty great lineup of live dealer games. Some of the best games to check out first include Las Vegas Roulette, Monopoly Live, Crazy Time, Deal or No Deal, and more.

Unique Features: 4.6/5

As mentioned, the standout feature of this site is that you can get 10% cashback on your losses in the live casino. No other online casino site on this page has an offer like this. You simply need to wait till Saturday at the end of the week to get your bonus.

Click here to take advantage of a 10% live casino cashback at Magic Red!

Things to Look for in Canadian Online Gambling Sites: Our Ranking Methodology

Slots & Jackpots:

The first thing Canadian players usually look for before deciding which gambling site to play at is the collection of slot games.

In addition to having a sizeable library, the collection of progressive jackpot slots is another factor to consider. We only featured online casinos with a nice library of both slots and progressives.

Other Casino Games Offered:

Once you get off the slot machine, you might want to shoot some craps, test your luck in blackjack, or spin a few rounds of roulette. Look for table games, live dealer games, and specialty games.

Unique Features:

Any casino on this page has a standout feature or two that makes them unique. As a player looking for the best online gambling site, you should consider what makes each site unique to find an online casino that best suits your needs and interests.

Welcome Package:

Finally, you shouldn’t sign up at any online casino if there isn’t a nice welcome package to get you started on the right foot. All online casinos featured on this page incentivize new users to get started.

Why Is Jackpot City the Best Gambling Site in Canada?

If you are still unsure whether or not Jackpot City is the right Canadian online casino for your needs, here are some standout features that might help you make a final decision:

Excellent Mobile Support : One of the primary reasons this is the top online casino for Canadian players is that they have a great desktop site alongside mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.

Long Track Record : If you want to play at a site that has been widely tested and used for decades, look no further than Jackpot City. Besides operating with issues since 1998, this casino is fully tested and approved by eCORGA.

Many Payment Options : With many top payments supported here, including cards, e-payment, and even bank transfers, Canadian players have many means of depositing onto this site easily.

Excellent Slots & Jackpots : With over 350 top-quality slots and many high jackpot progressives at any time, we’re sure that any players will be able to find a game worth spending money on.

Why Should I Gamble Online for Real Money in Canada?

Online gambling sites for real money in Canada have a few advantages over land-based casinos, including:

Bonuses : Sure, some brick-and-mortar casinos will give you a small bonus, and most of them have a loyalty program – but we’re sure none will allow you to claim up to C$1,600 in bonus funds like Jackpot City does.

More Games : Casinos are limited by space, and there’s only so much room for slot machines and tables to put inside – regardless of how big they are. Online casinos do not suffer from this limitation, and you’ll find thousands of games at your fingertips.

Convenience : You can gamble online regardless of where you are so long as you have an internet connection and a mobile device.

Didn’t quite find what you were looking for? Check out two other top Canadian online casinos:

Guide to Online Gambling for Real Money in Canada

What Are the Best Online Gambling Sites in Canada?

There are various online gambling sites for Canadian players, the best of which are:

We’ve come down to our decision after putting hundreds of online casinos and sports betting sites to the test. The top 5 you see above stood head-and-shoulders above the competition.

What is the Most Trusted Online Gambling Site in Canada?

If you gauge the trustworthiness of an online casino based on how long it has been around, look no further than Jackpot City. Since opening in 1998, they have maintained a positive reputation based on trust for decades.

And to top it all off, Jackpot City has got its games tested by eCOGRA for full disclosure.

What’s the Best Canadian Gambling Site to Win Money?

No online casino gives you a noticeably higher chance of winning than another. Remember that online casinos all have odds stacked in their favour, and therefore, you’ll have the same winning chances regardless of which casino you opt for from our list.

How Do I Choose the Best Gambling Website in Canada For Me?

The first thing that you should consider before choosing the top Canadian gambling site for you is the collection of slot games and progressive jackpots.

Next up, look at the other games and ensure that you have plenty of options. Then consider whether a particular casino has a special advantage that makes it stand out. Finally, consider the welcome bonus package and find a great deal for new players.

After testing each casino based on those benchmarks and many others, we’ve crowned Jackpot City as the best gambling site in Canada.

Can I Bet on Sports at Canadian Gambling Sites?

Yes, you can bet on sports at two of our recommended gambling websites for Canadian players, including BetOnline and Bodog. We recommend you get started at BetOnline because there are more bonuses for loyal players and dedicated odds boosts for specific events.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Gambling Sites in Canada

As a fresh recap, here are the top five Canadian online casinos, why we chose them, and their current welcome bonus promotion.

Jackpot City: We’ve selected Jackpot City as the best overall gambling site for Canadian players because of its beautiful mobile casino app, great selection of slot games, and spotless reputation. There are also over $30 million in jackpots to be won, and you can claim up to a C$1,600 welcome package.

PlayOJO: This casino stood out the most with its no-wagering-ever policy, and we love it. Any rewards or bonus you claim here comes with no wagering requirements, meaning it’s available to use as you like right away. Use the code OJO80 to claim 80 free spins after depositing C$10.

BetOnline: If you are a sports betting fan, BetOnline has the best sportsbook to use in Canada. Use the bonus code BOL1000 to get a 50% deposit bonus up to C$1000.

Bodog: No other real money online casino in Canada offers such a high-tier quality of online poker. You can compete in daily poker tournaments or play cash games – and you can get started with a 100% bonus on your first deposit of up to C$600 and 50 free spins.

Magic Red: This is the best place to go if you like live games and cashback bonuses. You can secure 10% cashback on all live game losses and a 200% first deposit bonus up to C$500 in value.

How to Sign Up at Real Money Gambling Sites in Canada

If you have never used an online casino in Canada before, here are some basic steps for signing up and activating a bonus at Jackpot City.

Head to Jackpot City

Click here to head over to Jackpot City and hit the “Sign Up” button to get started with your casino account. Fill in all required information.

Claim Bonus

After logging in for the first time, you will be greeted with a popup asking if you want to claim the welcome bonus. Select “Claim” to access the bonus – no bonus code is required.

Deposit & Play

Finally, the last thing you need to do to activate your bonus is to make the deposit. After completing your deposit, the bonus should show up in your account momentarily. You can now play at Jackpot City for real money!

Ready to Gamble Online for Real Money in Canada?

You’ve just learned everything about the best online gambling sites in Canada – it’s up to you to make the final decision and start playing.

We’ll remind you once again that we’ve selected Jackpot City as the best overall online casino thanks to its stellar mobile gameplay and massive progressive jackpots – but that doesn’t mean PlayOJO isn’t a worthy alternative, especially when you consider the no-wagering policy.

Regardless of where you end up playing games or betting on sports, remember to always gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these online casino sites.

This article is Canadian-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up for any online casino. If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/ or call 1-626-960-3500.

