Nothing beats watching your favourite NRL teams battle it out — especially when you have some skin in the game.

We rounded up the best NRL betting sites in Australia to ensure you get the best bang for your buck throughout the National Rugby League season.

These sites offer a great variety of NRL markets, fantastic betting odds, fast payments, and lucrative sports betting bonuses.

Our top pick for Aussie bettors is Rabona, thanks to some of the finest NRL odds and props bets — but all of our top picks are sure to impress, so read through the reviews and make your choice.

Best NRL Betting Sites in Australia

Rabona : Best overall

BC.Game : Best for crypto bettors

Sportaza : Dedicated NRL tournaments

Cloudbet : Best for mobile NRL betting

Mystake : Generous welcome bonus

Playzilla : Numerous NRL props

1. Rabona — Best NRL Betting Site in Australia Overall

Pros:

Great odds for NRL futures markets

High NRL odds across the board

100% First deposit bonus

Loads of sports bonuses

Wide range of payment methods

Mobile iOS and Android apps

Cons:

No withdrawals to Visa

This internationally recognised sportsbook offers the best NRL betting experience with high odds and thousands of pre-match and in-play betting options. It provides responsive 24/7 support and doesn’t hold back on sports promotions.

Rugby League Betting: 5/5

Rabona features the NRL Premiership every year without fail — and you can begin placing outright bets for the upcoming NRL and State of Origin series way in advance.

The site delivers plenty of Rugby League betting types, so you’ll always be able to bet on current Rugby League events and futures, including the World Cup.

Each event offers up to 100 betting markets, including head-to-head, 1×2, over/under, odd/even, and handicap bets. Don’t get us started on all the props you’ll have to choose from.

You can place system and accumulator NRL bets with margins as low as 0% for events that display the “Boosted Odds” sign.

Live betting is available on all NRL matches.

Banking: 4.9/5

Deposits and withdrawals for all payment methods start at just $15 per transaction.

The sportsbook supports 19 payment methods, and you can use the following to deposit:

Cards: Mastercard and Visa

E-wallets: eZeeWallet, Jeton, MiFinity, and Sticpay

Online payments: AstroPay and PayID

Vouchers: eVoucher and Neosurf

Cryptocurrencies: BTC, BCH, DOGE, ETH, LTC, XRP, USDT, and USDC

Withdrawals are processed to the payment method you use to deposit, excluding Visa, PayID, and vouchers. However, bank transfers are available.

Payouts are released within 3 business days, but e-wallet and cryptocurrency payments are much faster.

User Interface: 5/5

Rabona provides a fresh interface with a user-friendly navigation system and intuitive drop-down buttons that display the betting markets.

The mobile platform is equally as straightforward, and mobile apps are available for download for Android and iOS users.

The desktop site, instant mobile site, and mobile application offer the same features, including 24/7 live chat.

Sports Betting Options: 4.9/5

Aside from footy, you can bet on more than 35 other sports, including Aussie Rules, football, cricket, ice hockey, motorsports, and Esports, which you can watch via live stream.

Rabona offers sports tournaments, virtual sports, cyber sports, and betting on special categories like entertainment and politics.

The site also boasts a bet builder that lets you bet on same-game multis on some sports, including soccer.

Bonuses & Promos: 5/5

New users can kick off their NRL betting experience with a 100% sports bonus of up to $150 on the first deposit of $30 or more.

You only need to play through your deposit once to add the bonus to your balance. To meet the 1x wagering requirement, you must place bets with odds no less than 1.50.

Rabona isn’t one of those sites that lures you in with an awesome welcome bonus and then leaves you hanging — existing bettors can take advantage of the 100% up to $225 “Weekend Madness Bonus” and the 50% up to $750 “Weekly Reload Bonus”.

There are tons of deposit bonuses available for various sports and tournaments, such as the NBA, horse racing, esports, table tennis, and so much more.

The site also runs promotions for specific outcomes, such as the “Bore Draw 100% Refund” and the “2 Goals Ahead – Early Payout” promotions.

The engaging loyalty system lets you collect cards without depleting your points, and when you reach 180,000 points, you win the “Rabona Champions Cup” – and the $7,500 that goes with it!

There’s so much more to explore; you need to check it out yourself.

Click here to explore the exciting bonuses at Rabona and get your 100% first deposit bonus!

2. BC Game — Best Crypto NRL Betting Site in Australia

Pros:

Competitive NRL odds

Up to 5 BTC sports welcome bonus

Active sports community chat

Over 80 sports

Coin drops, flash drops, and chat rains

Supports over 90 cryptocurrencies

Cons:

Crypto-exclusive sports betting

BC Game has been operating since 2017 and launched its polished sportsbook in 2022. It’s a community-based crypto sportsbook that’s already amassed an enormous following in Australia. You can place your crypto NRL bets while discussing NRL betting tips with fellow punters.

Rugby League Betting: 4.9/5

BC.Game delivers prime NRL and rugby league action with competitive odds on all bet types. It accepts in-play and pre-match bets.

The NRL betting markets include 1×2, handicaps, over/under totals, odd/evens, and point range betting. NRL matches offer at least 50 betting options with a wide range of handicaps and over/under betting markets.

This sportsbook features all the Rugby League tournaments, making it a perfect betting destination for cryptocurrency holders who enjoy the game.

Banking: 4.9/5

BC.Game accepts 90 cryptocurrencies, so if you have it, they likely accept it.

If you don’t have any crypto in your wallet, you can buy some on the BC Game site using Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, or Wire Transfer.

Withdrawals are instant, but you can expect at least 0.1% withdrawal fees.

The “BC Swap” tool lets you exchange cryptocurrency, which is great for cutting back on those pesky conversion fees.

User Interface: 4.7/5

This sportsbook mirrors the standard layout of most NRL online sportsbooks in Australia, so there are no surprises here and finding your way around is easy.

You can open the sportsbook on any PC, smartphone, or tablet browser for a smooth experience.

One drawback is the frequent pop ups asking to refresh the page whenever there’s been an update. You can ignore the message, but it remains on your screen until you refresh.

Sports Betting Options: 4.9/5

BC.Game is chock-a-block with sports betting options, offering over 80 sports and thousands of live events.

You can place single, combo, system, and accumulator bets on popular sporting categories and bet on esports like CSGO, Dota 2, and League of Legends.

The sportsbook also offers pre-match and live betting on cyber eSports, including eCricket, eFighting, and eTennis.

BC Game is also an Australian gambling site with more than 3,000 real money casino games, including Aussie favourites like blackjack, roulette, and AU online pokies.

Related: Australian poker sites

Bonuses & Promos: 5/5

If you’re new to BC.Game, you can take advantage of a special sports offer of up to 5 BTC and use it to bet on National Rugby League markets or other sports events.

New users get a daily spin on the “Lucky Wheel”, where you can win up to 1 BTC or various crypto prizes.

There are constant “Chat Rains” and “Coin Drops” in the chatroom. Participate in the community chat to stand a chance to win some of these free coins. You can filter the conversation to “Sports” if you want to exclude the casino chatter.

BC.Game regularly sends out “Flash Drops” — bonuses you’ll receive via telegram if you’re subscribed to the notifications.

The captivating VIP system dishes out bigger and better bonuses as you climb the VIP levels.

There’s a lot more going down in crypto town, so make your way there and suss it out.

Click here to start with NRL betting at BC Game and get a sports welcome bonus up to 5 BTC!

3. Sportaza — Best AU NRL Betting Site for Rugby League Tournaments

Pros:

Heaps of NRL betting markets

Rugby League Tournaments

100% Sports welcome bonus & free bets

Low bonus wagering requirements

Accepts popular Australian payment methods

Cons:

No Visa withdrawals

This Australian sportsbook delivers a premium NRL footy betting experience with high odds on the NRL grand final. It amps up the excitement for bettors by hosting Rugby League Tournaments with fantastic prize pools on selected Rugby League competitions.

Rugby League Betting: 5/5

Sportaza offers a wide range of betting markets on all Rugby League championships with very decent NRL odds, and you can place single bets, multi bets, and system bets on most events.

The site has an active NRL futures market all year round for the winner of the NRL Grand Final.

You can place all the most popular NRL bets, such as margin bets, line bets, over/under, odd/even, totals, highest scoring half, and, of course, head-to-head bets to back the winner between two teams.

Sportaza also hosts Rugby League betting tournaments with prize pools as high as $4,500 in free bets — sometimes more.

To earn points, you must place bets on league matches with a minimum value of $15. If your bet loses, you get 1 point. If your bet wins, the points you receive are equal to the value of your payout minus the value of your stake.

Banking: 4.8/5

Sportaza supports 15 popular, reliable payment methods — nearly as many as our number 1 NRL betting site, Rabona.

Deposits do not incur fees and can be made via Neosurf, Visa, Mastercard, Astropay, eVoucher, eZeeWallet, MiFinity, PayID, SticPay, and several cryptocurrencies.

Withdrawals are also free but may take up to 3 business days to be processed. You can use the same method to withdraw as you do to deposit unless you deposit with Visa or vouchers.

Bank transfers are available for withdrawals.

User Interface: 4.8/5

The mobile and desktop UI are pretty much identical, with a white backdrop that’s easy on the eyes and clear sports and menu icons that make navigation and betting a breeze.

You can utilise the same features, including round-the-clock live chat support, regardless of your betting device.

Sports Betting Options: 4.8/5

At Sportaza, you can bet on more than 35 unique sporting categories, including Rugby, Soccer, Cricket, Boxing, Tennis, and Motorsports.

This online bookie also lets you bet on virtual sports, cyber sports, esports, and special events like the Oscars and the Presidential elections.

Both live betting and pre-match betting are available for most events.

Bonuses & Promos: 5/5

If you’re new to Sportaza, you can claim a 100% bonus up to $150 on your first deposit when you deposit $30 or more.

The bonus will be added when you have wagered your deposit once on bets with odds of no less than 1.50. This is the lowest wagering requirement you’ll find at Aussie NRL online sportsbooks, making it equally as attractive as the welcome bonus at Rabona.

Existing bettors are treated to dozens of sports-specific promotions, as well as esports and cyber sports promotions.

Sportaza also dishes out weekly deposit and cashback bonuses and lets you opt-in for early payouts and 100% refunds on bore draws.

Click here to enjoy tons of NRL promotions and place your next NRL bet with Sportaza!

4. Cloudbet — Top Australian NRL Betting Website for Mobile Bettors

Pros:

NRL outright betting markets with great odds

Exotic NRL markets

100% Welcome bonus up to 5 BTC

High bet limits up to 12 BTC

Cutting-edge mobile interface

Cons:

Welcome bonus added in increments

Transaction fees up to 5%

Cloudbet is one of the best NRL bookmakers for crypto users. It offers high betting limits on significant events of up to 12 BTC and up to 36 BTC on high-profile events. You don’t get any higher than that.

Rugby League Betting: 5/5

You can place 1×2 bets and various handicap bets on all Rugby World Cup and Super League matches.

When NRL Premierships roll around, Cloudbet goes into overdrive, introducing exciting NRL markets like ‘First Try Scorer’ and ‘Anytime Try Scorer’.

You can also place outright bets for the winner of the NRL Grand Final day and the State of Origin series.

Plenty of popular markets are available during NRL Premierships, including over/under and halftime/full-time winners.

The site supports parlay and in-play bets and provides a brief NRL betting guide with NRL tips for betting with Bitcoin.

Banking: 4/5

Cloudbet accepts 32 cryptocurrencies, with deposits and withdrawals starting at 0.0001 BTC.

You can buy Bitcoin on-site with Visa or Mastercard through MoonPay. Withdrawals are released within 24 hours but are typically processed much faster.

Be aware that if Cloudbet incurs fees for your deposits or withdrawals, you may be charged up to 5% to cover the costs.

User Interface: 5/5

Although this Aussie sportsbook adopts the layout used by most Australian bookmakers, it incorporates an intuitive interface that lets you expand and collapse elements to reduce clutter, so you can focus more on placing your bets.

The mobile site is also intuitive, with dynamic displays that make it seem almost futuristic.

Impressively, these extra touches that Cloudbet has added to its sportsbook don’t weigh it down one bit. The site is fast and feels super-smooth on all devices.

Sports Betting Options: 4.5/5

You can bet on around 30 sports at any time, including Esports and politics.

Baseball, MMA, Tennis, Basketball, Soccer, American Football, and Virtual Sports are the most popular sports available here.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.5/5

If you’re new to Cloudbet, you can claim a 100% matched deposit bonus up to 5 BTC on your first deposit of 0.001 BTC or more.

The 100% first deposit bonus is available for all supported cryptocurrencies and gets released in increments of 0.001 BTC for every 150 points you earn.

You’ll also be privy to weekly deposit bonus offers and zero-margin sports bets on sports such as the NBA, MLB, NHL, MMA, NFL, tennis, and soccer.

Start your Cloudbet journey with a 100% BTC deposit bonus and enjoy betting on exotic NRL markets!

5. Mystake — Best Welcome Bonus of All Australian NRL Betting Sites

Pros:

Outright NRL bets

Competitive NRL betting odds

100% Sports welcome bonus up to $500

Regular sports reload bonuses and free bets

Cons:

Relatively few NRL markets

No card withdrawals

Mystake is a crowd-pleasing Australian online betting site offering an impressive array of consistent sports bonuses. It may not be the busiest sportsbook for NRL markets, but it’s the perfect place for Aussie punters who prefer keeping their NRL betting strategies simple.

Rugby League Betting: 4/5

This is one of the few NRL betting sites that accept outright bets with high premiership odds on the winning team for the entire NRL season and the State of Origin series.

You can place 1×2 bets on all NRL matches and place Handicap and Over/under bets on some Rugby League games.

The sportsbook also takes outrights for European Rugby League tournaments.

Betting on prominent tournaments like the Rugby League World Cup is simplified by Mystake’s user-friendly navigation system, which displays the matches in their appropriate groups.

Banking: 4.6/5

Deposits start at $10 for Neosurf and $20 for Bitcoin. You can also deposit with Mastercard, Visa, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dash, Monero, and Tether.

If you deposit with a credit card, debit card, or Neosurf, your withdrawal will be paid via bank transfer.

Withdrawals start at $60 for bank transfers, $70 for Bitcoin, and $50 for cryptocurrencies.

Mystake will not deduct fees on any of your transactions.

User Interface: 4.6/5

The UX is flawless and gives off an air of quality and precision.

The dark backdrop makes the odds and markets stand out, and the top leagues are highlighted in a blue box when you access the sportsbook on a PC.

You can enjoy all the features of the Mystake betting site in a browser on smart mobile devices. The mobile site is straightforward and designed to make betting simple.

Sports Betting Options: 4.5/5

Mystake offers over 40 sports, including Aussie Rules and Esports such as Counter-Strike, Valorant, and Rainbow Six.

Soccer and horse racing take centre stage on this betting site. There’s a separate area dedicated to horse racing. You’ll find the “Racing” icon at the top of the screen.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.7/5

If you’re new to Mystake, you can capitalise on the impressive 100% welcome sportsbook bonus up to $500 on your first deposit of $20 or more.

The wagering requirement of 10x the deposit plus the bonus amount must be met within 30 days by placing bets with minimum odds of 1.40 on at least 2 sports events.

Existing punters can claim the regular sports reload bonus of 35% match up to $350 on minimum deposits of $20.

You can also take advantage of 30% cashback on football markets and constant match bonuses and cashback offers for crypto deposits.

The “3 + 1 Freebet” sports bonus gives you one free bet for every 3 bets you place. The value of the free bet is equal to the average of your previous 3 real-money bets.

You’ll also be rewarded with regular free bets when you join Mystake’s Discord and Telegram channels.

Click here to join Mystake and benefit from the high-voltage sports bonuses!

How We Chose the Best NRL Betting Sites in Australia

Rugby League Betting:

We selected Australian bookmakers that focus heavily on Rugby League tournaments since these sites provide the best NRL odds and the best variety of NRL markets. They also offer in-play betting for NRL games and let you create Parlay bets for higher odds and bigger wins.

Banking:

Only sportsbooks that offer reliable payment methods that are popular in Australia made it to our list. Those with lower fees and faster withdrawal times scored higher and were bumped to the top of the charts.

User Interface:

With the volume of markets and sports available, it’s easy for online bookies to seem chaotic. Many sportsbooks are slow because there’s so much data to process, and the sites aren’t cut out for the job. Our top NRL betting sites perform well on all devices, delivering fast speeds and practical designs.

Sports Betting Options:

We considered the alternative betting options available since there won’t always be an NRL match to bet on, and we Aussies love our sports. The sportsbooks that made the cut offer an exciting combination of sports, Esports, and virtual sports. Our top 3 even provide cyber sports betting.

Bonuses & Promos:

Sports bonuses are a fantastic tool for boosting your bankroll, allowing you to throw a few riskier bets into the mix when the mood strikes. But there’s no point getting a bonus if you can’t cash it out. To that end, we chose sites that offer fair bonuses with low wagering requirements that are easy to meet.

Other Factors:

We couldn’t dive too deep into all the factors we considered when we rounded up the best NRL betting sites in Australia — there were just too many.

Rest assured, our top 5 are respected sportsbooks that cater to millions of bettors between them.

These NRL betting sites are all licensed to operate. They perform optimally on mobile devices and PCs, have stellar online reputations, and provide 24/7 live support.

Similar posts:

Guide to Betting on the National Rugby League in Australia

Are Australian NRL Betting Sites Safe?

NRL betting sites in Australia that are regulated by proper gambling authorities are safe. All the NRL sportsbooks that we recommend are licensed to accept real-money bets.

They are well-known by regular punters and can be relied upon to keep your information safe and pay your winnings.

What is the Best Site to Bet on the NRL in Australia?

Rabona is the best site for NRL betting in Australia, in our opinion. It offers low margins and high bet limits on NRL matches, so you get more profit in your pocket when your bets win.

Rabona’s 100% sportsbook bonus has the lowest wagering requirement, which makes it easy to turn the bonus into cash.

Where Can I Get the Best NRL Betting Welcome Bonus?

The best welcome bonus for you depends on the amount of your first deposit, your betting style, and the currency that you’re using.

Crypto bettors get up to 5 BTC at BC.Game and Cloudbet, whereas AUD depositors get a 100% match up to $150 with a low, 1x wagering requirement at Rabona and Sportaza.

Mystake offers a bigger bonus of 100% up to $500, but the 10x wagering requirement makes it more challenging to convert your bonus into cash.

Which Aussie Team is the Favourite to Win the NRL?

You can get a good idea of who the favourite to win the NRL is by looking at the outright odds for the tournament. The team with the lowest outright odds is the favourite since lower odds mean a higher chance of that outcome occurring.

Is There an Australian NRL Betting App for Mobile?

Yes, Rabona has a sportsbook app you can download and install on your mobile device.

You can also place an NRL bet with any sportsbook we recommend by opening the site in your mobile browser. Installing an app is not required.

How Do I Choose the Best NRL Betting Site in Australia For Me?

Start by choosing a safe site from our list to optimise your NRL betting experience with high odds and reliable payments. This will make the overall process of depositing, betting, and cashing out as smooth as possible. Be sure to select a site that offers the NRL markets you enjoy betting on.

Comparison of the Top 5 NRL Betting Sites

Rabona: A globally-acclaimed site that offers the best NRL betting odds with zero margins on some matches and a year-round NRL betting experience thanks to its futures markets. New NRL punters from Australia get a 100% bonus on their first deposit after meeting the low, 1x wagering requirement.

BC.Game: Considered by many bettors as the best crypto sportsbook, BC Game accepts over 90 cryptocurrencies and boasts more than 80 sports categories, including the NRL and every other Rugby League. New Australian punters can grab an exclusive 5 BTC sports welcome bonus.

Sportaza: This is the go-to sportsbook for bettors worldwide since it offers many trusted payment methods and sports promotions, including National Rugby League promotions and Rugby League tournaments. Get a 100% first deposit bonus with a 1x wagering requirement.

Cloudbet: One of the first Bitcoin sportsbooks to grace our screens, Cloudbet launched in 2013 and has since evolved into a sophisticated, ultra-modern betting site with the best odds and markets for cryptocurrency NRL bettors. Unlock a 100% bonus of up to 5 BTC with your first deposit.

Mystake: Turbocharge your bankroll with Mystake’s 100% sports welcome bonus up to $500 and engage in premium NRL line betting with competitive odds. The sportsbook offers several NRL markets, including outrights for the season and the State of Origins series.

How to Sign Up at the Best NRL Betting Sites in Australia

If you’re new to online betting in Australia, signing up at online NRL bookmakers may seem daunting. We’ll walk you through the simple registration process below, using our top NRL betting site, Rabona, as an example.

Step 1: Go to the Rabona Website

Follow this link to open Rabona’s website on your PC, smartphone, or tablet

Click on the large “REGISTER NOW” button

Step 2: Complete Your Registration

Fill in your email address, create a username and password, and check the boxes

Click on the registration button that turns yellow

Complete the registration form with your details and click the button to proceed

Step 3: Have Fun Betting on the National Rugby League

The deposit screen will pop up automatically, but if it doesn’t, click “DEPOSIT”

Click on your preferred payment method

Enter the amount that you want to deposit and click “DEPOSIT”

Follow the prompts on the screen that pops up

That’s it! You’re ready to start betting on the National Rugby League in Australia — the most exciting rugby tournament of all time!

Ready to Get in on the Hottest NRL Betting Action in Australia?

Rugby league betting is a thrilling experience, but only when you bet with reliable Australian NRL bookmakers offering the best betting odds and swift payouts.

Our top NRL betting site, Rabona, delivers high odds and fast cashouts and provides a clean user interface on all devices, which means you’ll have a hassle-free betting experience no matter where you are.

That said, all our top NRL betting sites in Australia offer first-class betting environments and sports betting bonuses for new customers.

Have a look around and enjoy the NRL season — just remember to bet responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is Australian-centric only. This is not available in India. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino. If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.

This is a Partnered Post.