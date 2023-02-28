If you don’t feel like hitting the racetrack to bet on your favourite greyhound, there’s a more convenient alternative — new Australian online bookmakers.

Why new, you may wonder? Well, the best new bookmakers in Australia offer more competitive odds, a better in-play betting experience, and an easier-to-use interface.

Of course, the new betting sites in Australia we reviewed are licensed and regulated for your protection, and they all host ultra-competitive odds that span tens of mainstream and specialty sports betting markets.

BC Game took the trophy this time around, but our runner-ups have plenty of unique perks to offer.

Let’s dive deeper!

Best New Bookmakers in Australia

BC Game : Best new bookie overall

Rabona : Best for in-play sports betting

Sportaza : Ideal for esports betting

Cloudbet : Perfect for crypto bettors

Playzilla : Ultra-competitive odds across the board

MyStake : Best for mobile betting

1. BC Game – Best New Bookmaker in Australia Overall

Pros:

Covers 40+ sports

Doubles as a currency exchange

Up to 5 BTC welcome bonus

Mobile-friendly betting interface

Top odds across all popular AU sports

5,000+ crypto casino games

Cons:

Doesn’t offer horse racing betting

BC Game features some of the best odds across 40 sports, including Australia’s favourites like the AFL! Within these sports, you’ll find tonnes of markets and great outright odds that you can take advantage of before the main season kicks off.

All that, combined with a fantastic live betting experience and a 5 BTC bonus, and it’s no surprise they’re the best new bookie for Australian punters.

Sports Betting Variety: 4.6/5

BC Game offers leading coverage that spans 40+ mainstream and specialty markets. Their general odds clock in a bit above average, but frequent “odds boosters” highlight the best-paying bets for those willing to gamble on the underdog.

You can also watch the action unfold with thousands of live events. While they regrettably lack support for horse racing betting, they make up for this shortcoming with 5,000+ crypto slots and table games.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5

When you sign up with BC Game, you’ll have the chance to claim up to 5 BTC in bet credits with your first deposits. However, depending on your budget, their welcome bonus is “scaled”. Initial deposits of $30 or more are credited with an 80% match bonus, going up to 180% when you deposit $400 or more.

As you continue betting in BC Game’s sportsbook, you’ll unlock your bonus funds incrementally — they don’t immediately arrive in your balance when you deposit.

On the bright side, there’s no wagering requirement to keep in mind. You’re free to spend or withdraw your earnings immediately.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

In addition to Bitcoin, BC Game accepts 80+ cryptocurrencies. If you don’t have any crypto stashed away, you can buy some directly through their sportsbook.

Across the board, there’s no stated deposit minimum required to get started. However, before claiming any bonuses here, you’ll have to cough up at least 0.0015 BTC or its equivalent.

As we’d expect, all crypto payouts are delivered within 5-10 minutes of requesting a withdrawal.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

At BC Game, most player inquiries are sent through 24/7 live chat support. You can actually speak with real agents over the “phone” while you’re messaging back and forth. New sign-ups who don’t feel like reaching out via email or live chat will find their team active on social media.

You can join their dedicated Discord server, contact them on Telegram, or tag them in your next Twitter or Facebook post. Regardless, you’re guaranteed a quick response.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

BC Game’s mobile-friendly betting site offers full sportsbook coverage, so busy Australian bettors won’t be left in the “cold.” You’ll have access to 40+ markets, endless live betting opportunities and 10,000+ casino games with just a few taps on your screen.

You don’t have to download an app to start betting or playing games here.

Click here to redeem up to 5 BTC with BC Game on your first few deposits!

2. Rabona – Best New Australian Online Bookmaker for In-Play Betting

Pros:

Live betting on nearly all sports

Odds for 37 different sports

Thousands of daily markets

Downloadable mobile app

24/7 live chat & email support

Fee-free deposits and payouts

Cons:

No phone support

Racing bets not available in AU

At Rabona, all the action takes place at your fingertips. You can pick a category, watch events unfold in real-time, and stake in-play wagers directly through their desktop site or mobile app!

Sports Betting Variety: 4.7/5

Rabona covers all ends of the betting spectrum, with competitive odds for over 37 sports and hundreds of betting markets within each sport.

While their sportsbook coverage exceeds industry standards by default, Rabona offers thousands of live betting events for Aussie gamblers. You’ll have the opportunity to place in-play wagers across 16 sports categories — including Aussie Rules.

On the downside, Rabona doesn’t offer horse racing markets.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.5/5

Rabona will double your first qualifying sportsbook deposit, giving new sign-ups a maximum of $150 in additional bet credits.

While this might not sound like much in comparison to 5 BTC, you’ll only have to satisfy 6x rollover requirements before cashing out your earnings free and clear.

You’ll have 30 days to place your bets on lines with minimum odds of 1.5. Note that deposits made via Skrill and Neteller won’t qualify for this promotion.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

Rabona makes room for crypto and fiat bettors with a comprehensive banking menu. Cash players can use their bank cards, e-wallets, or a traditional wire transfer to deposit funds.

They also accept Bitcoin, ETH, Litecoin, USDT, Ripple, DOGE, and Coinspaid from new sign-ups. Regardless of your currency preference, you’ll enjoy fee-free deposits and payouts.

While you can start betting with just $10 initially, you’ll need to cough up at least $30 before claiming Rabona’s 100% welcome bonus. Once you’ve accrued a bankroll, you can withdraw as little as $15 per transaction.

Payouts are delivered in 1-2 working days across the board.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

We didn’t find a phone number for players to call at Rabona. If you want to get in touch with a representative, you’ll need to use their 24/7 live chat feature or email hotline.

Thankfully, this shortcoming doesn’t impact their ability to provide white-glove support. We received an instant reply from a live chat agent during peak hours, and our experts got an email response from Rabona’s team within 12 hours of sending over a “test” message.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Unlike many of the best Australian bookmakers, Rabona lists a native app for iOS and Android devices. While you can use Rabona’s website to place sports wagers as well, their hand-crafted apps have more to offer.

Their entire sportsbook interface is optimised for smaller screens, and new sign-ups can watch Rabona’s “live betting” events with a single click.

Check out the massive live betting market at Rabona and claim a low-wager welcome offer!

3. Sportaza – Best New Online Bookie in Australia for eSports Betting

Pros:

Covers 10 esports markets

37 traditional sports categories

100% welcome bonus up to $150

24/7 live chat & email support

Instant, fee-free transactions

Cons:

No phone support available

Lags on newer mobile devices

Geo-restricted horse racing section

Sportaza offers unprecedented coverage on 10 popular esports markets in addition to live streams that’ll elevate your overall esports betting experience.

Sports Betting Variety: 4.6/5

While hundreds of markets across 37 sports give Sportaza an edge over the competition, Australian players flock to this new betting site for its unmatched esports coverage.

Whether your game of choice is DOTA 2, League of Legends, Counter-Strike, Valorant, Overwatch, Starcraft 2, Rainbow Six, Wild Rift, or Mobile Legends — you’ll find adequate betting options here. You can also live-stream tournaments and place in-game bets at your leisure.

Although each betting site on our list of online bookmakers in Australia offers basic esports coverage, Sportaza goes above and beyond to fully accommodate punters with odds for less popular games.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.4/5

You’ll claim a 100% match bonus worth up to $150 in free bet credits with your first qualifying deposit at Sportaza. You’ll only need to roll your money over once before receiving your bonus. Once you get it, you’ll need to wager it 6 times on minimum odds of 1.50.

New sign-ups will have 30 days to stake their esports wagers and claim their bonus winnings. In many ways, Sportaza’s welcome package is nearly identical to Rabona’s. No matter which option you choose, you can’t go wrong with a sweet bonus like this.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

Cash gamblers can use their bank card, NeoSurf, AstroPay, eVoucher, eZeeWallet, or MiFinity to fund their account at Sportaza. Crypto sports bettors are presented with a similar list of options, including Bitcoin, USDT, Litecoin, ETH, and Ripple.

If you’re not concerned with Sportaza’s 100% deposit match, you can start placing sports wagers with just $10. However, you’ll need to part with at least $30 before claiming the bonus.

Even if you’re using cash to play here, all deposits and payouts are fee-free.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

New sign-ups can get in touch with Sportaza’s support agents via 24/7 live chat and email contact options. Although we got fast replies from real people on both fronts, we didn’t find a phone number listed anywhere on this online sports betting site.

If you don’t have 30 seconds to spare, Sportaza’s dedicated FAQ section goes in-depth to explain deposits, payouts, account setup procedures, and password recovery options.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Sportaza doesn’t have a downloadable app for iOS or Android devices. Luckily, their mobile-friendly website unlocks full, on-the-go access to their entire collection of sportsbook odds.

Notably, their “live betting” section runs a bit laggy on older smartphones. However, if you’re just browsing through odds and placing bets, everything feels smooth.

Click here to bet on esports with Sportaza!

4. Cloudbet – Best New Crypto Online Bookmaker in Australia

Pros:

Accepts 32 forms of crypto

30+ sports betting markets

Offers Australian horse racing

100% bonus up to 5 BTC

One of the best New Australian online casinos

Cons:

No phone support available

Doesn’t accept fiat currencies

Bonus funds are unlocked incrementally

Crypto sports bettors won’t find a better Australian new betting site than Cloudbet, period. If you’re ready to get started, you can purchase crypto directly through their site.

Sports Betting Variety: 4.2/5

Cloudbet is home to 30+ mainstream and specialty betting markets, and they’re among the only Australian bookmakers to host greyhound racing lines. Some of their most popular categories include e-sports, Aussie Rules football, and Rugby Union.

You can also expand your horizons with Kabaddi, handball, floorball, and bandy. Conversely, novelty bettors will have a chance to bet on political futures and celebrity drama.

The odds on Cloudbet’s bet spreads are uniquely competitive, and frequent “Odds Boosts” promise larger winnings throughout their entire sportsbook library.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.4/5

So long as you deposit 0.001 BTC or its crypto equivalent, Cloudbet will double your initial transaction up to 5 BTC.

Unlike many other new Australian betting sites, Cloudbet doesn’t give you all your money upfront. Instead, as you wager on sports and play online casino games, your bonus funds are unlocked incrementally.

Keep in mind that you’ll have 60 days to “unlock” Cloudbet’s welcome package. On the bright side, there are no wagering requirements attached to your bonus. As soon as you receive extra funds, you can withdraw them immediately.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Currently, Cloudbet doesn’t accept bank cards or e-wallet payments. You’ll need to have crypto stashed away before placing sports wagers here. Once you’ve gotten your hands on some digital money, you can use 32+ cryptocurrencies to deposit funds and receive payouts.

There’s no minimum deposit requirement, but new sign-ups will have to part with at least 0.001 BTC before claiming Cloudbet’s 100% welcome package.

As we’d expect here, all transactions are instant and free of charge. On average, payouts reach your personal wallet in just 10 minutes.

Customer Support: 4.3/5

At Cloudbet, all user inquiries go through their 24/7 live chat feature. While you can use their email hotline to get in touch, their response times are something of a mixed bag. Our experts received a live chat reply within seconds, but we waited 1 day for an email reply.

Unfortunately, there’s no phone line to speak of. On the bright side, you can join Cloudbet’s dedicated Discord server to speak with thousands of verified players and staff in real time.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

Like many of the best Australian bookmakers, Cloudbet doesn’t have a downloadable app for mobile devices. However, their entire new betting site is optimised for smaller screens. You can place wagers, live stream your favourite events, and play casino games from anywhere.

Their interface is user-friendly, and advanced search filters make it easy to find the sports categories you’re looking for in seconds.

Click here to redeem a 100% up to 5 BTC deposit bonus at Cloudbet!

5. Playzilla – Best Odds of All New Australian Online Bookies

Pros:

Top odds for Australian sports

Hundreds of live sporting events

Odds across 37+ sports

Smooth, mobile-friendly interface

24/7 chat and email support

Cons:

Skrill and Neteller depositors excluded from bonus

Welcome bonus is fairly low

Horse racing not offered to AU bettors

Playzilla might not offer horse racing lines to Australian punters, but the rest of their sportsbook library is jam-packed with hyper-competitive odds across 37+ traditional categories.

Sports Betting Variety: 4.5/5

Playzilla doesn’t offer any sporting categories we haven’t seen before, but their best-in-class odds grabbed our attention. When you’re gambling here, you’re guaranteed higher payouts if you win your wager — especially if you like placing parlay bets with crazy-high odds.

They also host an endless number of live events – no matter what time you get home from work, you can place in-game wagers on a 24/7 basis. From Aussie Rules football and cricket matches to Valorant and alpine skiing, there’s always something new to explore.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4/5

Although Playzilla’s welcome package is admittedly lacklustre, it’s still well worth redeeming. When you make your first deposit, they’ll match it by 100% up to $100. Notably, Skrill and Neteller users won’t qualify.

Additionally, this bonus comes attached to industry-leading 1x wagering requirements.

So long as you place bets with minimum odds of +1.5, you’ll have no trouble claiming your free bet credits within 30 days of redemption. While you can’t explore their most competitive bet spreads just yet, Playzilla offers unique wagers not seen with other Australian bookmakers.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

Playzilla accepts 8 forms of crypto, six e-wallets, and bank card deposits. They promote very accessible minimums – you can fund your account with just $15 to get started and claim their 100% deposit match.

Better still, all crypto and fiat transactions are completely free of charge, and payouts start from $15 per transaction.

Customer Support: 4.4/5

At Playzilla, you can get in touch with a representative via 24/7 live chat or their dedicated email hotline. Players in need of immediate assistance should send their team a quick message. We got a reply from a real person within seconds of reaching out.

Alternatively, their comprehensive “FAQ” section offers a ton of helpful information. If you’re struggling to top up your balance or create a new account in the first place, you’ll find detailed, step-by-step instructions. However, they don’t offer phone support as of right now.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Playzilla hosts a downloadable app for Android devices, but they haven’t created one for Apple smartphones. Luckily, their website doubles as an “instant-play” application. It’s easy to sort by category, find the most popular bet spreads, and place one-tap wagers on the go.

We ran into a few seconds of lag when loading up a jam-packed live stream, but we didn’t experience any frustrating buffers or delays while browsing their sportsbook library.

Click here to take advantage of some of the most competitive odds in Australia with Playzilla!

How We Ranked the Newest Online Bookmakers in Australia

Sports Betting Odds & Markets

We prioritised new Australian betting sites with the most competitive odds across the largest variety of sports markets. From rugby to harness racing, new sign-ups are spoilt for choice and treated to a best-in-class betting experience.

Welcome Bonuses & Promotions

The best betting sites give away free bets with your first deposit. We gave a higher ranking to online bookies that don’t skimp on the bonus cash. You’ll have the chance to beef up your wagers at each of our recommended brand-new online sports betting sites in Australia.

Available Payment Methods

Australian bettors can use a variety of e-wallets, cryptocurrencies, and traditional fiat payment methods to get started with new betting sites in Australia. In a nutshell, we prioritised online betting sites with the largest banking menus and the fastest payout speeds.

Customer Support Options

Top betting sites understand the importance of high-quality customer service. We gave special consideration to Australian bookmakers with a dedicated phone line, but all our top picks offer 24/7 live chat and email support.

Mobile Betting Apps

While not all bookies offer sports betting apps that you can download, our top picks provide fully optimised websites for mobile use. They work directly through your phone’s web browser, providing you with immediate access to their live betting interface and general sportsbook.

New Online Bookmakers in Australia – FAQ

Are There Any Legitimate New Online Bookmakers in Australia?

Yes, there are plenty of legitimate and trustworthy new Australian sports betting sites.

Our experts did the research, and each bookie listed here is licensed and regulated for your protection. You’re guaranteed competitive betting odds alongside timely payouts regardless of the betting site you wish to join.

If you choose to deviate from our list, be absolutely sure that your chosen sports betting site has a valid operating license.

That being said, we recommend you start betting with BC Game for the overall best experience.

Can I Bet Real Money at New Australian Bookmakers?

Yes, you can gamble for real money with Australian bookmakers. The best new betting sites are licensed to accept real money wagers from Australian punters. They’re also authorised to send payouts directly to your bank account, e-wallet, or crypto wallet.

If you decide to join our top pick, BC Game, you’ll enjoy the most competitive AFL betting odds, Aussie Rules football spreads, eSports betting, and other novelty markets from home.

Can I Bet on Horses With New Australian Online Bookmakers?

Yes, some of our recommended Australian bookmakers offer coverage across the latest horse racing events. If you want to bet on horses, we suggest you join Cloudbet for an unmatched variety of horse race events across the world.

What is the Best New Australian Bookmaker?

BC Game is the best new betting site for Australian punters. They accept 80+ cryptocurrencies and offer odds for over 40 sports and novelty markets.

Besides their virtually unmatched coverage for sports bettors, they’re giving away up to 5 BTC in bet credits with your first deposit. High rollers won’t find a larger bonus package elsewhere. In the same breath, there’s no stated deposit minimum required to start placing wagers.

What Sports Can I Bet On at New Bookies in Australia?

You can quite literally bet on any sport you like with Aussie bookmakers. Some sports popular among Australians that you’ll find odds for at each of our recommended bookies are the AFL, cricket, rugby (NRL), soccer (A-League), basketball (NBL), and more.

Comparison of the Top 5 New Australian Bookmakers

BC Game: BC Game covers 40+ sports, hosts 5,000+ casino games, accepts over 80 cryptocurrencies, and promotes generous bonuses. When you sign up now, you’ll claim a maximum of 5 BTC in bet credits with your first deposit.

Rabona: Rabona supports in-play betting like no other Australian bookmaker. You’ll watch the action unfold via a live stream and place in-game wagers across all sports categories. When you sign up today, they’ll match your first deposit by 100% up to $150 in free bet credits.

Sportaza: Sportaza will appeal to a modern, younger crowd with live coverage that spans over 10 e-sports markets. As an added bonus, you’ll claim up to a $150 first deposit bonus with low wagering requirements.

Cloudbet: Cloudbet has solidified its sportsbook as a safe haven for crypto gamblers. Plus, Cloudbet is the only bookie on our list today that offers odds for horse races. You can claim a 100% deposit bonus of up to 5 BTC if you join here.

Playzilla: Playzilla brings some of the most competitive odds across the bigger part of its sportsbook. This is especially great news to those looking to bet on parlays. If you decide to bet here, you can claim a 100% bonus of up to $100 on your first deposit.

How to Sign Up & Place a Bet at a New Online Bookie in Australia

If you’re not used to betting online, you might be wondering how to get started with our top Australian betting sites. Using BC Game as our primary example, we’ve simplified the sign-up process below.

Step 1. Create A New Betting Account

Use our link to access BC Game

Enter your email and create a password

Tick the age certification checkbox

Click “Sign Up” to continue

Step 2. Deposit Funds With BC Game

If you don’t have any crypto, click “Buy Crypto” to get started

From BC Game’s homepage, click the “Deposit & Play” button

Choose your preferred payment method from the next screen

Take note of BC Game’s “deposit address”

Transfer 0.0015 BTC to your account

You’ll receive their first deposit bonus

Step 3. Enjoy Competitive Sports Betting Odds!

Navigate to BC Game’s “Sports” tab

Use the sidebar to choose from their sports markets

Click on your favourite category and place your first wager!

Still Looking for the Best New Online Bookmakers in Australia?

Whether you’re here to place horse racing bets, watch eSports tournaments unfold, or bet on Australia’s most popular sports — our recommended new online bookmakers will deliver.

To recap, we’ve ranked BC Game as the best new bookmaker in Australia because of its unrivalled sports coverage, great AFL and NRL odds, and fast payouts that sometimes get processed within 10 minutes.

If you’re looking to bet on horses, then you should look no further than Cloudbet.

Wherever you end up placing wagers, don’t forget to only bet what you can afford to lose!

Related: Best offshore betting sites

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is Australian-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino. If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.

