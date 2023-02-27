Aussies love laying down a punt every once in a while, and what better place for that than the best new betting sites in Australia?

The reason is simple: new Australian online bookmakers need to attract bettors and therefore offer unusually good odds and bonuses with low wagering requirements, in addition to advanced betting features and more betting markets than you’d know what to do with.

After thorough market research and placing a few bets at the sites ourselves, we’ve crafted a list of the top 6 newest Australian sports betting sites you can’t afford to miss.

We crowned BC Game the victor, but each up-and-coming bookmaker we found has a lot going for it as well.

Let’s check them out.

New Betting Sites in Australia

BC Game : Best new betting site overall

Rabona : Top variety of sports markets

Sportaza : Best for live betting

MyStake : Best for horse racing bets

Playzilla : Generous promos

Cloudbet : Best for crypto bettors

1. BC Game – Best New Betting Site in Australia Overall

Pros:

100+ cryptocurrencies accepted

5 BTC welcome package

30+ sports to bet on

Thousands of markets every single day

Advanced live betting interface

One of the best Australian Bitcoin casinos

Cons:

Crypto-only

Of all the new betting sites in Australia, BC Game delivers the best experience. With over 100 crypto options to choose from, this place keeps up with the latest trends and brings online betting for the next generation of Aussie bettors.

BC Game is also a front-runner for one of the top new online casinos in Australia!

Quality of Betting Odds and Sports Betting Markets: 4.8/5

BC Game has a top-notch selection of sports, with all the most popular ones getting some of the finest odds. We are looking at over 3 dozen markets, with anything from football and tennis to basketball, cricket, golf, and more.

There are also options for in-play betting, which is always a nice addition — especially when you consider that BC Game has tons of markets and player props for each game. The AFL gets great attention here, with outright bets released way before the season kicks off. And once it does, you can expect tons of markets for each game.

Horse racing, on the other hand, is not covered by BC Game, which is a bummer considering how much Aussies love to bet on horses.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.9/5

As a new player at this betting site, you are eligible for a 5 BTC welcome package. This is a 4-tiered matched deposit bonus, and it goes up to 240% for your fourth deposit.

In addition to the welcome bonus, there are also reload bonuses and cashback offers available for casino players (yes, online casino games and Australian online pokies are also available on the site).

Banking Methods and Payout Times: 4.8/5

BC Game only accepts cryptocurrency but boy, do they have a lot of options!

You can deposit and withdraw using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and over 100 (yes, one hundred!) other altcoins.

Withdrawals are processed quickly, and we have always received our money within 10 minutes or so. Some of the supported altcoins that we’ve never seen on other betting agencies include FTM, ATOM, CRO, NEAR, and many other options.

You can even use NFTs to play here.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.9/5

This betting site is mobile-friendly and works great on all devices, be it Android, iOS or Windows. We accessed BC Game on all three platforms and had no issues whatsoever.

Customer support is open around the clock, any day of the year, through live chat or email, and we have always received prompt and helpful responses from the agents.

We would like to see phone support added at some point, but then again, BC Game also hosts Discord and GitHub channels, which is a level of customer service that not many other AUS betting sites can match.

Claim up to a 5 BTC betting bonus at BC Game and take advantage of some of the best betting odds in Australia!

2. Rabona – Best Market Variety of All Brand-New Australian Betting Sites

Pros:

Over 40 sports to bet on

Thousands of daily markets

eSports betting is available

AU$150 first-deposit bonus

VIP program

Cons:

Horse racing restricted in Australia

If you’re looking for market variety and want to bet on anything and everything with great odds, visit Rabona. And claim the AU$150 welcome promo while you’re at it.

Quality of Betting Odds and Sports Betting Markets: 5/5

You can bet on over 40 sports at Rabona. Very few new betting sites can compete with that. There are tens of thousands of markets open each day, which is excellent news if you enjoy placing a variety of bets.

The sportsbook also offers virtual sports, and if you’re into eSports, Rabona has got you covered as well. Some of our favourite niche sports on the site include floorball, futsal, and snooker.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.8/5

Rabona offers a generous 100% match deposit bonus of up to AU$150. The requirement is that you wager your deposit 1x on odds of 1.50 or more to unlock the bonus. Once you get it, you can use it to place bets on odds of 2.0 or higher — but you’ll need to roll it over 6 times to actually make it withdrawable. That’s a pretty fair wagering requirement if you ask us.

There are numerous other promotions available for sports bettors, including the MLB 100% Free Bet of up to AU$150, 50% match reload bonuses, cashback, and time-limited promotions tied to certain events.

Banking Methods and Payout Times: 4.7/5

Rabona covers a long list of payment options. While it doesn’t come close to the crypto variety BC Game has, Rabona covers e-wallets, credit cards, bank transfers, and, yes, crypto. Some popular options include MasterCard, Visa, Sticpay, Neosurf, BTC, ETH, and more.

If you stick to crypto for both deposits and withdrawals, you can get your money in a matter of minutes. E-wallets take up to 48 hours, while bank transfers and credit/debit cards can take between 3 and 5 business days to hit your account.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 5/5

The mobile version of Rabona is as user-friendly as the desktop site. The platform automatically adjusts to the screen size and resolution of your mobile device, be it a smartphone or a tablet. You can also download betting apps for iOS or Android. That’s a full package right there.

The customer support agents are easy to reach over live chat or email, 24/7/365. We recommend the live chat feature because the reply times are only a few minutes on average.

Click here to access the fantastic betting variety at Rabona!

3. Sportaza – Best New Australian Betting Site for Live Betting

Pros:

Tons of markets for in-play betting

New betting challenge every week

Exclusive betting tournaments

AU$150 welcome bonus

Odds for over 30 sports

Cons:

Some sections load slower

No horse racing

If in-play betting is your thing, very few new betting sites in Australia come close to the advanced betting options at Sportaza.

Quality of Betting Odds and Sports Betting Markets: 4.6/5

With over 30 sports covered, Sportaza’s sportsbook is nothing to scoff at. And within each sport, there are plenty of markets to choose from.

The live betting experience is where this place shines, with plenty of in-play markets and an advanced system that allows you to place bets on specific events within a sporting match. For example, you can bet on who will score the next goal, get the next yellow card, and so on.

The odds are competitive, and we can say that the margins are on par with the current industry averages. There’s even an early cash-out feature available.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.8/5

As a new player at Sportaza, you’re eligible for the AU$150 welcome bonus. The bonus is a 100% match of your first deposit, with 6x wagering requirements. The minimum deposit to activate this offer is AU$10.

There are reload bonuses and other promos available for existing players as well. You can also join in the weekly challenges and exclusive tournaments with huge prize pools up for grabs.

Banking Methods and Payout Times: 4.7/5

The list of banking options at Sportaza is impressive, with over a dozen methods available. This includes credit and debit cards, crypto, e-wallets, and bank wire transfers.

There are no fees charged on crypto withdrawals, and the payout times depend on the method used. E-wallets and crypto take 24 hours, while bank transfers take 2-3 days.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.7/5

The site is mobile-friendly and works flawlessly on all devices. We put it to the test on both iOS and Android devices, and the site loaded quickly without any issues.

The customer support team is available 24/7, and you can reach out to them via live chat or email. We contacted them with a few questions, and the agents were quick to respond.

Visit Sportaza for the best in-play betting options!

4. MyStake – Best New Australian Betting Site for Horse Racing

Pros:

Tons of racetracks (greyhound and horse racing)

Best odds for horse racing

Crypto banking

30% cashback & 35% reload bonus

Cons:

Average loyalty program

Lacks phone customer service

MyStake is a well-rounded sports betting platform that stands out above other new betting sites in one key area — horse racing.

Quality of Betting Odds and Sports Betting Markets: 4.6/5

As we said, horse racing is where MyStake really shines. You’ll find markets for all the big races, including the Melbourne Cup, as well as plenty of markets for international racetracks. The odds are excellent, and you can often find some great value bets.

You’ll also find a good selection of betting markets for other sports. Football, basketball, and tennis are all well-represented, as well as a whole host of more niche sports.

There’s even a decent selection of virtual betting markets, including horse racing, greyhound racing, and football.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.5/5

If you join MyStake as a new player, you’re in for a little treat. There’s a great welcome bonus, which will match your first deposit at a 100% rate up to AU$500 with a 10x wagering requirement.

There are also some ongoing promotions that all players can take advantage of, including a 30% cashback offer and a 35% reload bonus on sports bets.

For both promos, the wagering requirements are 10x, and the minimum deposit is AU$10.

The VIP program, on the other hand, lacks a bit of depth. It’s nothing out of the ordinary that you won’t see on other betting websites.

Banking Methods and Payout Times: 4.4/5

Looking at the list of payment options, we can say that MyStake covers all the bases. You can deposit using crypto, credit cards, and e-wallets.

The minimum deposit requirement is set at AU$10, which is pretty standard. Withdrawals are handled quickly as well — most requests are processed within 24 hours. Available withdrawal methods include Bitcoin, MiFinity, and WebMoney.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.5/5

On mobile devices, MyStake looks great and is super easy to use. The mobile site is 100% responsive, so you won’t need to download any betting apps or software.

The customer support service is solid, with 24/7 live chat and email support available. You can also check out the FAQ section if you have any general questions about the site. However, there isn’t a phone line to call if you’re looking to get in touch that way.

Check out some of the best horse racing odds at MyStake!

5. Playzilla – Best Bonuses of All New Online Betting Sites in Australia

Pros:

AU$150 welcome bonus

A dozen sports betting promos

Virtual betting available

Odds boost

Cons:

No phone support

No betting app

Finally, we invite all of you bonus hunters out there to check out Playzilla, the leading new betting site in Australia when it comes to sports bonuses and odds boosts.

Quality of Odds and Sports Betting Markets: 4.5/5

Playzilla hosts about 30 sports that you can bet on and supports horse racing and virtual sports betting. The sportsbook could be improved by adding more non-sports markets, such as politics and entertainment, though.

The odds are quite average when compared to other sportsbooks, but they make up for it with their boosted odds promos.

You can place bets on all popular Australian sports, such as the AFL, NRL, soccer, cricket, and basketball.

Beyond sports betting, Playzilla also hosts a dedicated section for real money casino games and even offers live dealer games.

Bonuses and Promos: 4.8/5

For starters, all new Aussie players get a 150% first deposit bonus up to AU$150 at Playzilla. But that’s not all! You can also claim the site’s weekly reload bonus going up to AU$500 at a 50% match rate or enjoy boosted odds for select matches.

Other promotions on the site are more niche-specific. For example, you can claim the AU$100 MLB free bet at a 100% match rate or grab that 100% NBA Stakeback of up to AU$100.

You can also take advantage of 10% cash-back, the 10% ACCA Boost, or join the race for the AU$15,000 sports betting jackpot.

Banking Methods and Payout Times: 4.7/5

For deposits, Playzilla covers credit cards (Visa, MasterCard) with AU$15-AU$3,100 payment limits or cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, USD Coin, Dogecoin) with AU$15-AU$7,800 limits per transaction.

Other interesting options on the platform include Neosurf, SticPay, MiFinity, AstroPay, and more.

The list of payout options is slightly more limited than usual and doesn’t include credit cards. You can opt for bank transfers, SticPay, MiFinity, AstroPay, and each of the mentioned cryptocurrencies.

There are no fees attached to any transaction, regardless of the payment method.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support: 4.3/5

Playzilla is yet to launch a mobile betting app, but they’ve made sure that their site is optimised for all smartphones and tablets. The design is a bit cluttered, though, so you might find that you’ll need a bit extra time before you get used to it.

Customer support can be reached via email or live chat, with the latter being the faster option. The live chat is available 24/7.

Click here to find the best sports betting bonuses at Playzilla!

How We Ranked the Best New Australian Betting Sites

Quality of Odds and Sports Betting Markets:

We first and foremost considered whether the odds were good enough before recommending a new Aussie betting site. If you’re going to bet on the AFL, NRL, Aussie Rules, or any other sport, you want to know that you can get great betting odds on your chosen market.

Beyond the sports betting odds, we also looked at the variety of betting markets offered by each online bookmaker. The more markets they offer, the more likely you are to find something that suits your betting style.

Bonuses and Promos:

We then looked at the bonuses and promotions offered by each of our best betting sites in Australia. Whether it’s a sign-up bonus, a reload bonus, or something else entirely, we want to make sure that you’re getting the best value for your money.

We checked the wagering requirements associated with each bonus. Some online bookmakers have very high wagering requirements, which makes it difficult to actually withdraw your bonus winnings.

We want you to be able to take advantage of a great bonus without having to jump through too many hoops before you can actually earn it back.

Banking Methods and Payout Times:

We also checked the banking methods available at each new betting site. We want to make sure that you can deposit and withdraw your money quickly and easily. We also looked at the average payout times for each bookmaker. The faster, the better!

Mobile Optimization and Customer Support:

Finally, we looked at the mobile optimisation of each site and tested it on our smartphones to ensure it was well-optimised. If dedicated sports betting apps are available, then all the better.

We also looked at the customer support options offered by each bookmaker. We want to make sure that you can get help when you need it — 24/7 via live chat, email, and phone.

All About New Online Sports Betting Sites in Australia

Are new online betting sites in Australia safe?

Yes, all of the new AUS betting sites that we recommend are safe and secure. We only ever recommend licensed and regulated sports betting sites to our readers, with SSL encryption, to ensure that your personal and financial information is always protected.

What types of bets are available at new Australian sports betting sites?

You can bet on a wide range of sports at online betting sites in Australia, including popular options like the AFL, rugby union, NRL, cricket, soccer, horse racing, tennis, and eSports.

There are also plenty of novelty and exotic markets available, giving you a chance to bet on things like reality TV shows and politics.

What are the best new betting sites in Australia?

After an in-depth look into the Australian betting industry, we can say that the best new betting sites for Australian punters are:

BC Game is the best option overall, while Rabona excels with its sports market variety. If you’re looking for new betting sites that offer the strongest bonuses, then visit Playzilla.

MyStake is your best bet for horse racing betting, while Sportaza leads the way with its in-play betting system.

What is the most popular sport to place bets on in Australia?

There is no definitive answer to this question, as different sports are popular in different parts of Australia. That said, some of the most popular sports to bet on in Australia include the AFL, rugby union, NRL, cricket, and soccer. For the best AFL betting odds, visit Rabona.

Can I bet live at new Australian online betting sites?

Yes, most new Australian online betting sites offer live betting markets on a range of popular sports. This allows you to place bets on sporting events as they are taking place in real time.

Our top pick for live betting is Sportaza.

What are the biggest sports betting events in Australia?

Some of the biggest sports betting events in Australia include the following:

The Melbourne Cup : This is a horse racing event that takes place every year in November. It is one of the most popular betting events in Australia, with millions of dollars wagered on the race each year.

The NRL Grand Final : This is the pinnacle event of the National Rugby League season. It takes place in October and is one of the most-watched sporting events in the country.

The AFL Grand Final : This is the championship game of the Australian Football League season. It is held in September and attracts countless Aussie sports fans.

How to find the best new betting sites and betting apps in Australia?

The first step when it comes to finding the best betting sites and betting apps in Australia starts by determining whether they are fully licensed and SSL encrypted.

Then, dive into the sports markets, check the odds and compare them to other new betting sites. Inspect the betting markets you are interested in, whether that’s rugby, horse racing, or eSports betting.

The next step is to take an in-depth look into the bonuses and whether the wagering requirements are fair. Another key factor is whether the platform is fully optimised for the device you are using, whether that’s a PC or an iPhone.

Last and not least, contact the support team to check how responsive they are.

This was only a part of the process we went through when searching for the best betting app in Australia, which turned out to be BC Game.

What is the best new Australian betting site for horse racing?

MyStake is the best Aussie online bookmaker for horse racing bets. The platform offers the biggest variety of racing markets that covers horse racing and greyhound racing, combined with a responsive design and dedicated bonuses for racetrack Aussie bettors.

Comparing the Top 5 Newest Betting Sites in Australia

BC Game : The best new sports betting site overall. BC Game offers a vast variety of sports markets, a fantastic design, and supports over 100 cryptocurrencies and a few NFTs. Also, the welcome bonus package goes way up to 5 BTC.

Rabona : This sports betting site offers around 40 sports you can bet on, with thousands of markets every single day. If you’re looking for the biggest Australian sports betting market variety, join Rabona and claim the AU$150 sign-up promo.

Sportaza : If you’re looking for in-play sports betting, Sportaza is the ideal new betting app for you. New players are eligible for a 100% welcome bonus going up to AU$150 with low wagering requirements of 6x.

MyStake : If you’re in pursuit of the best horse racing markets, look no further than MyStake. This site offers the widest variety of racing markets, combined with competitive odds and generous horse racing-related promos.

Playzilla : If you’re here for the bonuses, whether it’s free bets or bonus money, Playzilla is one of the best Australian betting sites you can join. You can start your journey with a 100% match boost of up to AU$100 and further benefit from heaps of other promos.

How to Join New Australian Sports Betting Sites

Here’s how to start betting at new Australian betting sites, using BC Game as an example.

1st Step: Create Your BC Game Online Betting Account

Visit the BC Game online betting site and enter your email address and create a password

Agree with the BC Game User Agreement and click “Sign Up”

2nd Step: Verify Your Online Betting Account

The casino will send an email to the address you provided.

Open the message and click the button or the link inside the message to verify your account

3rd Step: Fund Your Account and Claim Your Online Betting Bonus

In the cashier section, select your payment method and enter the sum you wish to deposit

Make the payment from your crypto wallet and claim the welcome bonus

You can now start betting at BC Game !

So, What Is the Best New Betting Site in Australia?

We have reached the end of our journey today! We hope you enjoyed the new Australian betting on our list and that you feel more confident about placing your first bet with them.

To recap, the best new betting site in Australia is BC Game — amazing markets, competitive odds, and a 5 BTC welcome bonus.

That said, other Australian online bookmakers might suit you better. For example, MyStake is amazing for horse racing betting, Playzilla excels in bonus offers, and Rabona offers the most betting markets.

Whichever Australian sports betting sites you opt for, stick to responsible betting.

