For all fellow Aussies looking to bet on sports and horses, we’ve created a list of the best online bookmakers in Australia to help you get started.

Beyond making sure the betting sites we recommend are legit and secure, we compared their odds, checked their bonuses — and ranked each one appropriately.

Based on our research, Rabona is the best Australian online bookmaker right now, with the hottest odds and the widest coverage of sports.

But to get the complete picture and choose a betting site suitable for your specific needs, read our full rundown of the top 6 licensed and regulated sports betting sites in Australia.

List of the Best Online Bookmakers in Australia

Rabona : Best bookmaker in Australia overall

Sportaza : Best for live betting

BC Game : Top crypto betting site

MyStake : Best for horse racing

Cloudbet : Generous welcome bonus

Playzilla : Best for rookie bettors

1. Rabona – Best Online Bookmaker in Australia On Our List

Pros:

Thousands of daily markets (30+ sports)

Top-notch banking options

Excellent for eSports betting

Live betting, horse racing betting, virtual sports

AU$150 welcome bonus

5-tiered VIP program with special perks

Cons:

No dedicated betting app

Rabona gets gold today by offering a massive selection of betting markets, featuring over 3 dozen sports to bet on, excellent payment methods, and an AU$150 welcome promo.

Variety of Betting Markets: 5/5

Rabona features thousands of markets and over 30 sports, including horse racing betting on international racing markets. You can bet on anything from cricket and tennis to floorball and kabaddi.

The platform extensively covers every single sport that is popular in Australia, all while boasting a wide variety of bet types. Some of the available types of bets include:

Moneyline

Outright/ futures

Handicap/spread bets

Over/Under bets

Parlays/accumulators

Teasers/pleasers

Proposition (prop) bets

Of course, these are all standard and basically covered by any other online bookie in Australia. What counts here is the massive number of proposition bets for each popular event.

Live betting is also available for multiple sports, which only adds to the already impressive list of markets. And if that wasn’t enough, you can also bet on virtual sports and eSports.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

New AU players can score a welcome bonus of up to AU$150. It’s simple, you just need to be a new customer and match the minimum deposit requirement of AU$30. To get the 100% bonus up to AU$150, you’ll need to bet on odds of 1.50 or higher and fully wager your deposit.

If you’re interested in horse racing betting, you can claim a 200% match deposit bonus of up to AU$75 by depositing AU$15 and betting on 2.50 or higher odds.

Rabona is one of the best betting sites for bonuses, and other available promos include:

50% Match Midweek Free Bet of up to AU$75

Daily 50% Match VIP Free Bet of up to AU$750

MLB 100% Free Bet of up to AU$150

50% Weekly Reload Bonus

50% Horse Racing Reload Bonus of up to AU$75

There’s a lot more to be found here, so don’t miss the Rabona Promotions page.

Banking Options and Payout Speed: 4.8/5

The list of supported payment methods at Rabona is pretty extensive and covers credit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency — the whole package!

Some banking options include Visa, MasterCard, Neosurf, Jeton, eZee Wallet, Sticpay, Bitcoin, Ripple, and others.

Cryptocurrency transactions are the quickest and have no fees involved. The minimum payout request you can make is AU$30 for most options.

E-wallet payouts also require only up to 48 hours, while credit cards and bank wire transfers can take as long as 3 business days.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Service: 4.8/5

Rabona is a fully responsive site that works just as well on mobile devices as it does on desktop computers. There’s no need to download any extra betting apps since the mobile version is just as user-friendly.

The customer service team can be reached via live chat (near-instant replies) or email (45-minute replies), and they’re available 24/7. We tested out the live chat feature and can confirm that the agents are both friendly and helpful.

Check out the latest bonuses for Aussies at Rabona

2. Sportaza – Best Australian Online Bookie for Live Betting

Pros:

AU$150 welcome bonus

Exclusive sports tourneys

Advanced live betting system

Weekly challenges

200% horse racing bonus

Crypto accepted, no transaction fees

Cons:

Confusing design

If you’re seeking to bet live, Sportaza beats most online bookmakers in Australia with an advanced in-game betting system. The site is fully licensed and regulated and offers a vast selection of bonuses for new and existing players.

Variety of Betting Markets: 4.8/5

Sportaza has over 30 different sports you can bet on, which is a little bit less than what other online bookies offer but still pretty good. However, the site more than makes up for it with the sheer number of markets available for each sport.

For example, some of the markets you can bet on for the AFL include:

Head-to-head

Line betting

Margin betting

First goalscorer

Player props

Quarter-by-quarter betting

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg!

You’ll also find plenty of live betting markets, as well as an impressive list of markets for virtual sports and eSports.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

As a new customer, you can take advantage of Sportaza’s welcome bonus, which matches your first deposit by 100% up to AU$150. The minimum deposit is AU$10, and you need to wager the bonus amount 5x before you can make a withdrawal.

There are also many other great bonuses and promotions available, such as reload bonuses, cashback offers, free bets, and tournaments with impressive prize pools.

Horse racing fans can claim a 200% bonus of up to AU$75, and you can also claim the 50% Weekly Reload, a special AU$75 eSports Stakeback, and more.

You can even go jackpot hunting and claim the AU$22,500 grand prize!

Banking Options and Payout Speed: 4.8/5

Sportaza offers 13 deposit methods and 10 payout options.

You can use MasterCard, Visa cards, AstroPay, MiFinity, eZeeWallett, and a few more options. If you’re into crypto, available options include Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Tether.

When cashing out, each of the listed cryptocurrencies is a valid option, and so are bank transfers. As a major plus, the betting site charges no withdrawal fees.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Service: 4.7/5

The Sportaza mobile site is well-designed and user-friendly, but the bookmaker doesn’t yet offer any native betting apps.

The customer service team is available 24/7, and you can reach them via the live chat feature or email. We tested out both options and can confirm that the agents are helpful and quick to answer.

Check out the best live betting odds at Sportaza

3. BC Game – Best Crypto Bookmaker in Australia On Our List

Pros:

100+ cryptocurrencies supported

30+ sports

Live betting is available

eSports betting

5 BTC welcome package

Cons:

Doesn’t offer odds for horse racing

Crypto-exclusive

BC Game reached our list as a new Australian online bookmaker, offering top-tier support for endless cryptocurrencies and a massive collection of betting markets.

Variety of Betting Markets: 4.5/5

BC Game provides excellent coverage for over three dozen sports. You can bet on all the classics, from football and basketball to tennis and cricket, and even less popular sports such as snooker, chess, or water polo.

What’s more, BC Game also has a separate section for live betting, where you can find a decent number of in-play markets for the most popular sports.

While horse racing betting is not available, this Australian bookie offers excellent coverage for eSports fans with bets on CSGO, Dota 2, League of Legends, StarCraft II, and more.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5

As a new player, you are eligible to claim a 4-tier welcome package that will boost your account by up to 5 BTC.

The first deposit you make is matched at a 180% rate, and it only goes up from there. The second deposit is matched at 200%, the third one at 220%, and then there’s the Big Bonus #4 with a 240% match rate.

If you’re interested in diving into thousands of real money casino games in the BC Game catalogue, you’ll find many other casino bonuses for Aussies, but the promos are fairly limited for sports bettors after the welcome package.

Banking Options and Payout Speed: 4.3/5

BC Game is a crypto-oriented casino, meaning that fiat banking isn’t available here. However, the list of supported cryptocurrencies is nothing short of impressive.

Apart from Bitcoin and the big altcoins like Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, or Litecoin, you can also use BNB, FTM, CRO, ATOM, and NEAR — up to 100 in total.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Service: 4.5/5

The BC Game site is fully optimised for mobile devices and works flawlessly on all popular operating systems, including Android or iOS.

The customer service department can be reached 24/7 via the live chat feature or email. The agents are professional and respond quickly to any questions you might have.

Start betting with crypto at BC Game

4. MyStake – Best Australian Bookie for Horse Racing

Pros:

Hundreds of racetracks

Virtual and eSports betting

Good live betting odds

Crypto banking is available

30% cashback + 35% sports reload bonus

Cons:

Lacklustre VIP program

No phone communication with the support team

If you’re a fan of horse racing, you don’t want to miss MyStake. This AUS bookie is loaded with hundreds of local and international racing markets and welcomes new players with an AU$500 first deposit bonus at a 100% match rate.

Variety of Betting Markets: 4.5/5

With hundreds of worldwide horse racing and greyhound racing markets you can bet on at any given moment, MyStake trumps even some of the best betting sites in Australia in terms of racing bets.

You can find all the classics, such as the Melbourne Cup, The Everest, the Dubai World Cup, and even some obscure races. The racing odds are fair and better than what many bookies offer.

The site also offers an excellent virtual betting section, with horse racing, greyhound racing, football, tennis, speedway, and trotting. If you’re into eSports, you can bet on Counter-Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends, and more.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5

As a new member of MyStake, you can take advantage of a generous welcome bonus that will match your first deposit at a 100% rate up to AU$500.

On top of that, MyStake offers a 35% reload bonus on sports bets and a 30% cashback program. The wagering requirements for all bonuses are set at 10x, while the minimum deposit requirement is AU$10.

Banking Options and Payout Speed: 4.4/5

The list of payment methods at MyStake isn’t exactly endless, but it covers all key areas — including e-wallets and crypto.

Some of the payment methods you can use include credit cards, WebMoney, MiFinity, Bitcoin, and more.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Service: 4.3/5

MyStake is fully optimized for mobile users, covering all iOS and Android mobile devices. There’s no dedicated betting app, but you don’t really need one because you can access any market straight from your phone or tablet without downloading software.

If you’re in need of assistance, there’s a decent FAQ section at your disposal, or you can get in touch via the 24/7 live chat support. Email communication is also an option.

Click here to start betting on horses with MyStake

5. Cloudbet – Best Welcome Bonus of All Australian Online Bookmakers

Pros:

5 BTC welcome bonus

Near-instant payouts

You can place bets in free mode

In-play betting + eSports markets

Competitive odds, low margins

Cons:

No dedicated app

Different bonus terms (doesn’t necessarily mean bad)

Crypto only

We’ll wrap up our rundown of the top betting sites Australia has to offer with Cloudbet, a global betting site that stands out from other Australian bookies with a super-generous 5 BTC welcome bonus.

Variety of Sports Betting Markets: 4.7/5

Cloudbet is a top-tier Australian Bitcoin sportsbook that offers one of the most impressive arrays of sports markets we’ve seen. You can bet on football, basketball, tennis, baseball, cricket, golf, and more.

The operator also has an excellent in-play betting platform where you can place bets on live sporting events. And if you’re into eSport betting sites, you’ll be happy to know that Cloudbet covers all major markets, including Dota 2, CSGO, League of Legends, and more.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

If you’re hunting for a top-level welcome bonus, look no further than Cloudbet. This bookie made our list of the best Australian betting sites thanks to its incredible 5 BTC bonus deposited to your account at a 100% match rate.

The minimum deposit to activate this offer is 0.01 BTC, but the wagering requirements are a bit complicated. Here’s how it works:

You score loyalty points by placing wagers. For every 800 points you earn, you will release 0.01 BTC of bonus money. The highest stake when using bonus money is 0.7 mBTC.

Banking Options and Payout Speed: 4.3/5

Cloudbet is exclusively a crypto betting site, which means that your only deposit and withdrawal methods are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, and other cryptos.

Payouts are lightning-fast, and you can expect to see your money in your account within hours at most, often as fast as 10 minutes. There are no fees on deposits or withdrawals.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Service: 4.6/5

Cloudbet doesn’t have a dedicated mobile app, but its website is fully optimised for all iOS and Android devices. You can access any market and place bets directly from your phone or tablet without any issues.

If you need assistance, you can get in touch with the customer support team via live chat or email. Cloudbet is also active on Discord and Twitter, which is a significant plus and not something most Australian bookies offer.

Grab the best sports betting welcome bonus at Cloudbet

How We Created Our List of Best Australian Online Bookmakers

Variety of Sports and Racing Markets:

We wanted to make sure that the AU sportsbooks we recommend offer a wide variety of sports betting markets and racetrack coverage. This way, you’ll never find yourself bored or uninterested in the betting options available. We also made sure to find the best odds in the industry, including racing odds and boosted odds.

Bonuses and Bookmaker Promotions:

We all love a good bonus, and we made sure that the sportsbooks on our list offer some of the best bonuses and promotions in Australia. From welcome bonuses to reload bonuses and free bets, you’ll definitely find something that interests you.

Banking Options and Payout Speed:

We only recommend sportsbooks that offer a wide variety of banking options and have fast payouts. This way, you’ll never have to worry about getting your money out of the site. Ideally, an online bookmaker will cover bank transfers, credit cards, e-wallets, and crypto.

Mobile Optimization and Customer Service:

These are two essential factors we considered when ranking the best online bookmakers in Australia. We only consider sportsbooks that offer a great mobile betting experience and a helpful customer support team. We’re discussing 24/7 availability over live chat, email, or phone.

Guide to Online Betting in Australia

What is the best online bookmaker in Australia?

The best online betting site in Australia is Rabona. This bookmaker offers a wide variety of betting markets, top-notch banking options, an excellent eSports section, and an advanced live betting platform with an early payout feature. You’ll also find an AU$150 welcome bonus when you sign up.

Which bet types are popular in Australia?

The most popular bet types in Australia are head-to-head bets, line betting, point-spread betting, same-game parlays, and multi-betting. Let’s briefly cover each option.

Head-to-head betting is when you pick one team or athlete to win over another.

Line betting is when the bookmaker sets a line, and you bet on whether the final score will be over or under that line.

Point spread betting is similar to line betting but with points instead of a final scoreline.

Same-game parlays are bets that combine multiple markets within the same game.

Multi-betting (parlays) is when you bet on multiple selections in different events. This can be anything from two teams to an entire round of fixtures.

What are the most popular sports to bet on in Australia?

The most popular sports to bet on in Australia are rugby union, rugby league, cricket, AFL, and horse racing. If you’re searching for AFL bookmakers, we recommend Rabona.

Can I bet on sports online from Australia?

Yes, you can bet on sports online from Australia. There are many great online bookmakers that cater to Australian sports bettors, including the likes of Rabona and Sportaza. The legal age to bet on sports in Australia is 18 years old.

Are online bookmakers safe in Australia?

Yes, online sports betting is safe in Australia so long as you’re using a licensed and legitimate bookmaker. Each Australian online bookmaker on our list has a valid operating license and is safe to trust with your money.

Can I bet on live sports online in Australia?

Yes, you can bet on live sports online in Australia. Many bookmakers offer live betting markets on a wide variety of sports. This allows you to place bets on events as they unfold. Our top pick for live betting is Sportaza.

Which odds types are used at online bookies in Australia?

The most popular odds types used at Australian betting sites are decimal, fractional, and American. Decimal odds are the easiest to understand and are often used for multi-bets (parlays).

Fractional odds are popular with horse racing punters. American odds are not as common but can still be found at some bookmakers in the country. Regardless of the type, each bookmaker will allow you to switch to your preferred odds system.

What are some betting tips for profitable sports betting?

There is no guaranteed path to profits in sports betting, but there are some helpful betting tips that can improve your chances.

First, do your research and understand the sport you are betting on. Second, shop around for the best odds and lines. Third, manage your bankroll wisely, and don’t chase any potential losses. Most importantly, don’t let emotions get in the way of your bets.

What are the spread betting markets at bookmakers in Australia?

Spread markets allow you to bet on the margin of victory instead of the outright winner. For example, at Australian bookies, in an AFL match, you can bet on whether one team will win by more than 20 points.

Can I claim a bonus at Australian online bookies?

Yes, you can claim a bonus when betting on sports online. Most AU bookmakers offer some form of welcome bonus or bonus bets. We recommend checking the terms and conditions before claiming any bonus.

If you’re looking for a generous bonus, we recommend checking out Cloudbet and its 5 BTC welcome package.

Comparing the Top 5 Australian Bookmakers On Our List

Rabona : The best sports betting site in Australia overall. You’ll find over 40 sports here, combined with better odds than what most betting sites have in store. As a new player, you are greeted with up to AU$150 in welcome bonus funds.

Sportaza : This Australian betting site excels from other online bookies by offering a top-tier live betting experience. Sportaza welcomes you aboard with a 100% deposit bonus of up to AU$150.

BC Game : BC Game is one of the best betting sites in AUS for crypto users. This bookie is packed with niche and major markets and offers new sports bettors a generous welcome package of up to 5 BTC.

MyStake : If you’re searching for the best horse racing bookmakers, MyStake is the best option for placing your greyhound and horse racing bets. Using crypto makes you eligible for a generous 170% match deposit bonus.

Cloudbet : Cloudbet is a crypto-oriented online betting site known as one of the top international online bookmakers. Aussie players are welcome aboard and can claim the generous 100% match deposit bonus package going up to 5 BTC.

How to Join an Online Bookmaker in Australia & Place Bets

Whether you’re joining new Australian betting sites or established bookies, all it takes to create an account and start betting can be summed up in 3 steps. Here’s how to start with online betting in Australia, using Rabona as an example.

Create Your Account at Rabona

Visit the Rabona online betting site and click the “Create An Account” button in the top right corner. A registration form will pop up.

Enter your email, and create a username and a strong password.

Tick the boxes confirming you agree to the Privacy Policy and the Terms & Conditions.

Click Next Step.

Provide the required personal info, including your full name, preferred currency, and phone number.

Click Create Account.

Account Verification

Head over to the email address you used during the first step. You’ll find mail from Rabona there.

Inside the mail, click the button or the link to verify your account.

Fund Your Account and Claim the Bonus Bets

In the cashier section, select the payment method you wish to use and adjust the sum you want to deposit.

Make the payment and claim your bonus bets.

You can now bet for real money!

Still Looking for the Best List of Australian Bookmakers?

If you’re still in pursuit of the best Australian bookmakers, we will once again remind you that Rabona is the best option you can sign up for.

Fully licensed and regulated, Rabona offers thousands of betting markets and a generous AU$150 welcome bonus for sports bettors.

But other Australian online bookmakers might be a better fit for you, depending on what you’re looking for. For example, MyStake is a top AU bookie for horse racing.

That said, go through our list again and recheck the categories to find the best betting site for you. Have fun and remember to bet responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is Australian-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino. If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.

