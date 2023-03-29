Gambling sites not listed on GamStop UK are way less restrictive and offer higher bonuses and more games than the Gamstop casinos.

It’s just that finding them is a little tricky with so many unreliable choices. Luckily, we’re here to help you out with our list of the top non-GamStop sites that accept players from the UK.

Our top pick for today is MyStake, offering users a great variety of sports betting markets, an amazing game library, generous bonuses, and so much more. And there are so many others we have listed for you below!

Let’s begin.

Best Gambling Sites Not on GamStop UK

1. MyStake – Best Gambling Site Not on GamStop UK Overall

Pros:

3,500+ games from 5 dozen studios

40+ sports betting categories

3+1 Free Bet for sports bettors

Mini Games for low-stake fun

Cons:

Cluttered website

MyStake has trumped all the UK casinos not on GamStop with ease by offering pure quality – over 3,500 top-notch games and over 40 betting categories. Let’s find out what else it has in store.

Quality of Games: 5/5

For those looking to get the most out of gambling, MyStake is the place to be.

With over 3,500 games from about 5 dozen gaming studios, this casino offers a wide selection that ensures players can find whatever they’re after.

Not only does it offer the classic options, but there are plenty of interesting alternatives such as Mini Games, live casino games, and a host of tourneys.

On top of all that, sports fans are also in for a treat with MyStake’s comprehensive sportsbook, which provides odds on more than 40 different sports.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Regardless of your gambling preference, you’re in for top-notch promos. The crypto crowd gets to score up to $1,000 with the casino’s 170% sign-up promo.

Those using fiat money will also be able to grab the good stuff, claiming up to $1,200 across two deposit bonuses.

But even if you’re already an existing customer, there are still plenty of bonuses worth taking advantage of – a 10% loyalty deposit bonus and 10% cash-back on all crypto deposits are just some of them!

And there are many other generous bonuses available at MyStake! Make sure to check out its promotions page for more information about its latest bonuses.

Banking Options: 4.9/5

MyStake has a range of available banking options, including debit cards and e-wallets (depending on the region), plus support for cryptocurrencies. Withdrawals requested via cryptocurrency during peak times may experience slight delays but normally will be processed within 30 minutes or less.

User Experience: 4.95/5

The MyStake homepage might appear complicated, but it’s quite easy to use once you’ve familiarized yourself with it for a few minutes.

In case any questions or issues arise, customers have access to 24/7 live chat assistance as well as an FAQ library with answers provided at any time.

2. Winstler – Best Bonuses of All Gambling Sites Not on GamStop UK

Pros:

$9,500 sign-up package at a 600% match rate

Over 2 dozen software studios

Weekly reload bonuses

Great sports betting section

Cons:

Lacks table games

If you want to grab a whole lot of welcome bonus funds, make sure to check out the $9,500 welcome offer at Winstler.

Quality of Games: 4.9/5

Winstler hosts a finely-tuned catalogue of casino games from over two dozen software studios, including the likes of Pragmatic Gaming, NetEnt, and Play N’ Go. Some of the all-time classics you’ll find here include the Book Of Dead, Big Bass Bonanza, and Buffalo King Megaways.

While online table games are missing, you can dive right into the live dealer games and play countless variants of classic games like roulette or baccarat.

All the slot machines on the site are RTP certified, which is something only top-notch slot sites can offer.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

As a new customer at the Winstler casino, you get to score a rather impressive welcome package going way up to $9,500.

Your first deposit is matched at a 300% rate, going up to $500. Then, you score two 100% matches and another pair of 50% match bonuses, going up to $9,500 in total.

For regular players, you get to take advantage of a generous 100% Friday Reload bonus going up to $2,500.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

Winstler is a crypto-friendly online casino, which we greatly appreciate. Beyond BTC, you can also use MasterCard and Visa debit cards when cashing out, with withdrawals typically taking up to 72 hours.

These same payment options also apply to deposits, which are handled instantly. As usual, we recommend taking the crypto road for the fastest transactions and lowest fees – maximum convenience!

User Experience: 4.75/5

The website has an elegant look with no extra clutter. It’s easy to find the live chat button and the contact emails (we appreciate the dedicated email for filing complaints), although phone lines are not available.

3. Gxmble – Best Non-GamStop UK Gambling Site for Slot Gamesgamstop

Pros:

2 dozen slot providers

Higher RTP than average

$2,500 sign-up promotion

Super-low 5x wagering requirements

Cons:

Registration is required to check the sports markets

Gxmble is the No. 1 UK casino not on GamStop for slot enthusiasts, offering machines that easily trump most other GamStop-free casinos.

Quality of Games: 4.8/5

This gambling site offers a variety of gambling options – slot machines, live dealer games, and sports betting.

To access the sports section, you will need to register, but you’ll find that while the selection is solid, it’s not up to the mark when put up against MyStake or BetOnline.

However, the slots are fantastic, with over 2 dozen devs on the platform, delivering a selection that’s jam-packed with high-quality visuals and RTP rates that regularly exceed 96%. No table games can be found unless you dive into the live casino section. And once you do, we warmly recommend the blackjack variants like Lightning Blackjack.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

As a new customer at Gxmble, you are eligible to grab a three-tiered sign-up package going up to $2,500.

Your first deposit is matched at a 200% rate, going up to $500, while the next two are 100% matches. The second deposit is boosted up to $750, while the third one gets the $1,250 max boost.

The best thing about this package is that the rollover requirements are shockingly low at 5x.

Once you become a regular user, you can claim reload bonuses four times a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday).

Banking Options: 4.75/5

This casino not on GamStop keeps it simple when it comes to banking. You can use Bitcoin, which is always a massive plus in our book, or opt for traditional debit cards and wire transfers.

When utilizing cryptocurrency, payout times only take an hour or so for full processing, with the lowest fees around.

User Experience: 4.95/5

The platform runs smoothly and makes it easy to contact the support representatives using live chat or one of the three dedicated emails.

You can’t use the phone, and we wish the platform offered a comprehensive FAQ section. Still, the site is available in multiple languages, and load times are top-notch on all desktop and mobile devices.

4. BetOnline – Best Non-GamStop UK Gambling Site for Sports Betting

Pros:

Over 2 dozen sports to bet on

A dozen sports betting promos

250+ games at the casino with dedicated bonuses

Live streaming on select games

Cons:

Debit card fees apply

If you want to place bets on an online casino not on GamStop, BetOnline is the clear winner, boasting loads of markets and over a dozen betting promos.

Quality of Games: 4.75/5

UK punters are presented with a broad range of markets on the sportsbook, but you can also enter the online casino and check out 250+ games.

The sports markets available here are particularly extensive, and the platform’s NBA section offers exclusive rewards and solid odds.

You can access straight and parlay bets, futures, team and game props, teasers, or even in-play betting – all through their website. Plus, you can check out live streaming for some matches!

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

By using the promo code BOL1000 upon registration, new players get to enjoy a 50% welcome boost going up to $1,000.

And then there’s the BOL1000 for a $1,000 boost for online casino games, mainly slot machines. Other perks include the 25% sports betting reload bonus, player props and live wagering proposition bets, plus risk-free wagers.

We like the $25 risk-free player prop for unsuccessful NHL bets or the $50 Shutout Refund if the NFL team doesn’t score a single point.

The Blue Balls Blowout promotion is also appealing for NBA bettors – bettors get full cashback should their team lead by 15+ at halftime but end up losing the match. The minimum required deposit for the sign-up offer is $25.

Banking Options: 4.8/5

Within well over a dozen payment methods, you can use debit cards plus cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash for deposits on BetOnline.

Other deposits include Litecoin, Tether, and MoneyGram, with the latter requiring a minimum deposit of $100. Crypto payouts are usually processed within an hour or less.

User Experience: 4.8/5

BetOnline users don’t need any extra software to start gaming instantly – customer support agents are also accessible 24/7 through their live chat facility or email service. We recommend checking out the Help Centre, too, for the FAQ library.

5. Wild Casino – Best Non-GamStop Online Gambling Site for Crypto

Pros:

$9,000 crypto welcome boost

More regular promos than most UK casinos not on GamStop

Excellent table games, especially blackjack

Online tournaments all year round

Cons:

Not the best design

If you’re planning on joining the best non-GamStop casinos using cryptocurrency, Wild Casino is the obvious choice, boasting a $9,000 welcome package for the crypto UK players.

Quality of Games: 4.65/5

Wild Casino’s game selection is full of exciting titles, with 380+ titles from industry-leading software providers.

Most of the games are slot machines, totaling over 200 options for players to choose from – but there’s also a fantastic mix of blackjack variants and tournaments available all year round.

Still, table games are one of the stars at this non-GamStop casino, especially the blackjack collection. You can take your pick from over a dozen variants – our favourite is the Rolling Stack Blackjack!

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Crypto users depositing at Wild Casino can claim a generous first deposit bonus using the code CRYPTO300. We’re looking at a 300% match bonus going up to $3,000.

But that’s just the beginning because, over the next four deposits, you get to score up to $6k more bonus money, bringing the total crypto package up to $9,000.

If you deposit using fiat currency, a 5-tier welcome pack is still in store but offering potentially up to $5,000. The promotional code WILD250 will activate the 250% match first deposit bonus ($1k max).

On top of this, every week, this place has what it calls the Game Of the Week, where players receive free spins as a reward for playing the latest title.

Banking Options: 4.85/5

With Wild Casino, you get 20 banking methods for both deposits and withdrawals – 17 cryptocurrencies, which is a lot, including Bitcoin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Chainlink, Ethereum, and many more.

There are 3 other traditional options, too. The lowest crypto deposit amount is $20, except for Ethereum, sitting at $50. There’s no minimum cash-out limit, while the maximum is set at $100,000 per transaction that can be cashed out at once.

User Experience: 4.6/5

The website is user-friendly and designed in jungle style while remaining easily accessible even via mobile devices, although no dedicated app has been unveiled as of yet.

The customer service team can be contacted 24 hours, 7 days per week through email or live chat – still lacking social media presence or forums for public discussions lowers the casino’s rate slightly.

How We Ranked Non-GamStop UK Gambling Sites Online

Quality of Non-GamStop Casino Games:

The quality of games on a non-GamStop casino is paramount. The games have to be engaging, exciting and provide an enjoyable experience for the player. We tested each game to make sure it was up to our standards and provided a good gaming experience.

Bonuses and Promotions:

We also looked at what bonuses and promotions are available on non-GamStop casinos. This can include welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, free spins, and more. These offers can really improve your gambling experience by giving you extra funds or credits to use in the casino.

Banking Options:

Banking options are key when it comes to playing at a non-GamStop casino. We make sure the banking process is smooth and secure with options like PayPal, cryptocurrency, or bank transfers available.

User Experience:

Finally, we look at the user experience when reviewing non-GamStop casinos. Is the website easy to use? Are there helpful customer support options? Does the site feel safe? All these factors contribute to creating a great user experience when playing online at a non-GamStop casino.

Why Is MyStake the Best Non-GamStop Gambling Site?

MyStake is the king of non-GamStop casinos for numerous reasons, from their 3,500 games from 5 dozen software providers and multiple welcome promos to their extensive sports betting offerings. Just have a look at this!

3,500 Games From 5 Dozen Software Providers : MyStake offers a huge selection of casino games from leading developers. The gaming library includes thousands of online slots, table games, jackpots, video poker, and other speciality titles.

Multiple Welcome Bonuses at MyStake : New players at MyStake can get up to $1,200 in bonus money when they join. Crypto gamers can get a 170% match deposit bonus going up to $1,000, while sports bettors can enjoy a 100% match worth up to $500 when they register at MyStake.

40 Sports to Bet on With Loads of Markets : MyStake sportsbook features over 40 sports for wagering, with plenty of different markets available for each one. You can also find exotic bets like player/team props and futures on some events.

Special Bonuses For Regular Users : Those who bet or play regularly will also benefit from special promos like reload bonuses and cash-back deals like the “3+1 Free Bet” that awards users with a free bet after placing three wagers in a row.

Why Should I Use Non-GamStop Gambling Sites?

It’s simple. If you don’t want to be registered with Gamstop, non-Gamstop casino sites offer a great way to enjoy gambling online without worrying about being limited by the service. Here are three benefits of playing at UK online casinos not on GamStop:

High-Security Standards: Non-GamStop casino sites take security seriously and often have high standards of safety. This ensures that your data is kept safe and secure, so you can be sure your funds are secure too.

Wide Range of Games: A non-GamStop casino site offers you a wide range of games to choose from, ranging from classic slots to live casino games. You can find something for everyone, making it easy to find a game to suit your tastes and budget.

Quick and Easy Access: Online casinos not on GamStop are easy to access, and you can start playing within minutes. With no registration process required, you can get stuck right in and enjoy all the games available.

Guide to Online Gambling on Non-GamStop UK Sites

What Are the Best Non-GamStop UK Gambling Sites?

After many hours of researching and testing, we can say that the best online casinos not registered with GamStop are:

MyStake is the best UK casino site not on GamStop, while Winstler has the best welcome bonus of all non-GamStop sites. UK customers seeking non-GamStop slot sites should look no further than Gxmble, while Wild Casino is the leading UK online casino for crypto players.

And if you’re here to join betting sites, BetOnline offers the best sports wagering options of all the British casinos not on GamStop.

How Do I Know If a Non-GamStop Online Gambling Site Is Safe?

To ensure that an online casino is regulated and safe to play at, you should look for indications of a valid gambling license. Most regulated online casinos will display the license number on their website or in their Terms & Conditions.

It is also important to read reviews from independent sources to make sure that the casino has a good track record when it comes to security and customer service.

Comparison of the Top Non-GamStop UK Online Gambling Sites

MyStake: Looking for the best non-GamStop online gambling site overall? Then check out MyStake. It packs over 3,500 games and offers a full-on bookie on the same platform. New UK players can take their pick from several welcome bonuses, including the $1,200 casino package.

Winstler: The best welcome bonus package of all non-Gamstop UK casinos. You can claim a stellar load of $9,500 in bonus money.

Gxmble: The best slot machines of all online casino sites not registered with GamStop. To take full advantage of these non-GamStop slots, you can claim a $2,500 bonus package with low 5x wagering requirements.

BetOnline: Sports bettors should check out what BetOnline has to offer! UK casino players get to grab up to $3,000 in bonus funds, while sports gamblers can fetch a $1,000 first deposit bonus at a 50% match rate.

Wild Casino: The leading non-GamStop UK casino for crypto players, offering an exceptional $9,000 welcome offer for cryptocurrency deposits.

How to Join a Gambling Site That Isn’t Listed on GamStop UK

Joining non-GamStop gambling sites is easy-peasy! Here’s how to do it over on MyStake online casino, but you can apply this rundown to many online casinos.

1. Register for a New Account

Use this link to visit MyStake .

Click the sign-up button (the red one).

Fill out the registration form with valid data.

2. Verify Your Account

Open the email address you provided in the first step.

Find a message from MyStake.

Open the message, and click the verification link.

You can now log in.

3. Deposit & Play Casino Games

Set your payment preference at the MyStake cashier.

Make the first deposit ($20 or more).

Claim the first deposit bonus that suits you best.

Find the best casino games for your style and have fun!

Tips and Strategies for Using Gambling Sites Not on GamStop UK

Using online gambling websites not registered with GamStop can be a bit daunting, but with the right knowledge and strategies, you can enjoy safe and responsible gambling. Here are some helpful tips and strategies to keep in mind when using these online casino sites:

Understand How the GamStop Scheme Works: Before you start using any online gambling websites not part of the GamStop scheme, make sure you fully understand how it works. Familiarize yourself with its rules, regulations, and restrictions that apply to UK players.

Check Self-Exclusion Options : Many online gambling websites not on GamStop offer their own self-exclusion options, which allow players to place restrictions on their own accounts.

Make sure you check these before starting so that you know what measures you need to put in place for responsible gambling.

Ready to Explore Non-GamStop Listed Gambling Sites?

OK, so that sums up the best casinos not on GamStop.

We only highlighted reputable casinos here, but since only one can be the winner, we have to say that MyStake grabs the crown for today, offering users some of the most exciting bonuses and game variety.

Depending on your style, though, you might want to consider other UK gambling sites. Gxmble is fantastic for slot games, for example, and Wild Casino leads the race for crypto players.

Whichever UK gambling sites you join, stay safe, have fun, and always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling, in any form, is a risky endeavor as nothing’s 100% certain. With this in view, we don’t have to remind you that “Responsible Gambling” must be practiced at all times. While gambling might come off as fun, it mustn’t become a substitute for resolving financial problems.

If you feel you’re nearing the confines of problem gambling or you know someone who is, directing a call to the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 should be your next course of action. With advisors on the ground to deliver excellent advice on gambling-related activities, this entertainment form is sure to become safer for you and your loved ones. Also, the fact that casino sites and their offerings are for those aged 18 and above shouldn’t be relegated to the background.

Check out these websites for free gambling addiction resources:

This is a Partnered Post.