Let’s look at the strongest contenders and see who took the top spots.

If you’re looking for the best crypto gambling sites around, then our list will help you narrow down the most suitable BTC casinos for you.

With our specialized ranking criteria and player-first approach, we’ve broken down the best Bitcoin gambling sites you can join right now. They all offer near-instant payouts, exclusive crypto games, and much better bonuses when compared to traditional online casinos.

With a unanimous decision, we’ve selected Bitstarz as the best crypto casino of all the rest, but we recommend reading all of our reviews so that you can find one suitable to your particular needs.

Best Crypto Gambling Sites

1. Bitstarz — Best Crypto Gambling Site Overall

Pros:

3,500+ games

Provably fair titles

Crypto-exclusive games

Award-winning Bitcoin casino

Impeccable user-interface

Up to 5 BTC welcome bonus package

Cons:

No sportsbook

Bitstarz has made a name for itself as one of the earliest adopters of cryptocurrency for online gambling. If you’re talking about the best Bitcoin casinos, you can’t go past Bitstarz’s incredible range of over 3,500 high-quality games, a super-valuable welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC, and the best casino design by a mile.

Mobile Experience: 5/5

What’s particularly exceptional about Bitstarz’s mobile experience is that the majority of its game library is compatible with mobile devices — including all categories.

While there is no dedicated mobile app, you won’t really find that to be an issue, as the site works perfectly on mobile devices, with solid touchscreen compatible menus and pages that resize to fit your screen.

Banking Options: 4.6/5

Bitstarz accepts deposits via Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin, in addition to others like Tether and Dogecoin that you won’t find at many crypto casinos.

While be would have loved to see even more niche altcoins like Shiba Inu to be accepted, the range is still decent and the site offers instant withdrawals.

If you are looking for more traditional payment options, Bitstarz may lack what you’re after, as they are a crypto-only casino.

User Interface: 5/5

You will quickly notice how easy it is to navigate Bitstarz’s website, with all of the promotions and top games available immediately on the front page.

The site is kept pretty clean and simple, with most features accessible just by scrolling down the main page, and a search option at the top of the site for quick access.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

Game variety is definitely Bitstarz’s strongest suit, with over 3,500 high-quality casino games available, with more than 850 slots among them.

More importantly, the games are powered by providers like Betsoft and Reflex Gaming, which means that regardless of the game you want to play — it will definitely be a high-quality one.

Considering this is a Bitcoin casino, you’ll also come across provably fair games — some of which are developed in-house by Bitstarz. Some originals include Slot, Dice, Plinko, Blackjack, and more.

What’s great for crypto users is that the site offers a selection of games specifically for Bitcoin users, including a ton of slots like 9 Dragon Kings and Sticky Bombs, along with table games like baccarat, roulette, and blackjack.

Despite the stellar game selection, Bitstarz doesn’t offer a live casino, at least not in some countries.

Misc: 4.8/5

The cherry on top at Bitstarz is its customer service, which offers 24/7 live chat support, as well as email options for less urgent requests. If you’re looking for information on a specific topic, you can check out the site’s incredibly thorough FAQ.

Bitstarz has received a “Best Support” award in 2020, so you can rest assured that you’re in safe hands.

>> Join Bitstarz and claim up to 5 BTC +180 free spins across your first four deposits.

2. 7Bit Casino – Best Slots Selection of all Crypto Gambling Sites

Pros:

23 high-quality software providers

1,200+ slots

All games tested for fairness

Exclusive 177% welcome bonus

10-minute withdrawals

Cons:

Geo-restrictive live casino and payment methods

7Bit pushes for strong game variety and incredibly high-quality slots. Over 1,200 slot games are accessible on the site and you can get a 177% match bonus on your first deposit plus 77 free spins by entering the code SPINBONUS.

Mobile Experience: 4.8/5

If you’re looking for a huge quantity of games available on mobile devices, then 7Bit may be exactly what you’re after.

Though there isn’t a downloadable crypto casino app, the desktop version of the site is translated incredibly well to mobile, with good usability thanks to a menu at the top of the site and a really simple layout that puts games and promotions front and center.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

If you are specifically looking for bitcoin gambling sites, then 7Bit is one of the best in class when it comes to the variety of coins it offers. Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Tron, Tether, and Ripple are all offered, and they all come with the added bonus of instant transfer times when making transactions.

For those that like to have e-wallet options, Neteller and Ecopayz are also available, but similar to Bitstarz — only for customers residing outside the US.

User Interface: 4.7/5

7Bit’s layout and design are second-to-none (if none is Bitstarz), with a series of dropdown menus at the top of the site making moving around to different pages simple and intuitive. For anything you can’t find in the main menus, a search option will help you get where you’re going.

The lack of visual noise is one of the things we love the most about 7Bit’s site — new and jackpot games are heavily promoted on the front page without causing clutter and there isn’t endless scrolling to get to the items you’re interested in.

Game Variety: 4.9/5

With close to 1,300 games available on the site and the best online slots selection, 7Bit has some of the best game varieties on this list. They’re no slouches when it comes to table games either, offering up some of the best baccarat and blackjack variants available, many of which are specifically for bitcoin users.

Slots are the main focus of the site and with over 1,200 super high-quality slot games to choose from, this is basically the best Bitcoin gambling site if you are a slots fan. Some of our favorites here were Buffalo Trail and Joker Chase.

Misc: 4.7/5

The games that 7Bit offers aren’t just varied, they are super high quality, with Betsoft being responsible for the bulk of the selection. These games have been tested by trusted third parties to be provably fair, which is a wonderful bit of reassurance that a lot of casinos don’t offer.

>> Use our link to get started at 7Bit and use the code SPINBONUS before depositing to claim a 177% match on your first deposit +77 free spins on Platinum Lightning Deluxe.

3. Ignition — Best Crypto Gambling Site for BTC Poker

Pros:

Live poker tournaments and cash tables

Good range of specialty games

34 live dealer tables

Fiat and crypto banking methods

13+ top tier software providers

Cons:

Small selection of slots

Quality is the name of the game when it comes to Ignition. With a simple site that offers games from the best software providers around, stellar customer service, and maybe even the best poker platform with crazy-high player traffic, this crypto casino will keep you coming back for more.

You’ll net up to $3,000 in bonus funds evenly split between the poker and casino section — with the casino part arriving with super-low wagering requirements of 25x.

Mobile Experience: 4.6/5

What’s great about Ignition’s site is that it is incredibly simple, which means that while it doesn’t have a flashy theme or animated banners, it does run smoothly, both on desktop and mobile devices.

Because you don’t have to download an app to start playing, you can jump right into the highly optimized mobile experience with ease, and the games remain just as good when playing on the go. You can even enjoy all the poker features and join tournaments or play cash games.

Banking Options: 4.7/5

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin are all accepted by Ignition, but you can also switch to regular payment methods like credit cards as well.

Withdrawals are fast, usually within 24 hours for crypto, and if you happen to have a voucher for the site — you can always use that for a few wagers as well.

User Interface: 4.5/5

Some sites are all form and no function, while others have the opposite issue; Ignition places itself squarely in the center, with a decent-looking site that has great usability and an intuitive interface.

All the basic areas you’re looking for, including games, poker, or bonuses, are available in the top bar, while a dropdown menu gives users access to things like customer support and FAQs.

Game Variety: 4/5

If we’re talking about online casinos that offer a sheer volume of games, then Ignition likely wouldn’t be part of the discussion. However, when it comes to having a solid variety of high quality, trusted games — Ignition is an easy pick.

RTG and Betsoft provide software for many of the site’s games, two of the most long-standing and trusted developers out there, and with 13 different software providers, the 120 games available on the site have a lot of graphical and thematic variety amongst them.

We agree 120 is seriously underwhelming compared to Bitstarz’s 3,500 games, but you’ll have over 30 live dealer games to choose from here, including many tables for blackjack, roulette, and baccarat with different stake sizes.

What’s more, Ignition features numerous daily tournaments for poker, so if you’re looking for some Texas Hold’em action in-between spin sessions at one of the best poker sites around — you’ll find it here.

Misc: 4.5/5

Ignition may not have the largest library of crypto casino games compared to some of its competitors, but one thing it does have going for it is a stellar list of specialty games on offer.

While a lot of other sites completely overlook things like keno and craps, Ignition has a nice little section, which includes things like bingo games and sudoku as well.

>> If you like playing poker and casino games on one platform, join Ignition and take advantage of the 150% up to $3,000 welcome bonus.

4. Super Slots — Biggest Range of Accepted Cryptocurrencies

Pros

Payments via 17 cryptocurrencies

Great range of 5-reel games by Betsoft

More than 50 table games

400% up to $4,000 crypto welcome bonus

Cons

Mobile games slightly lacking

Coming onto the scene in 2020, Super Slots is one of the newer crypto online casino sites to be featured on this list, but backed by Betsoft and other trusted software providers — they have quickly become a tour de force in the world of online Bitcoin gambling.

The biggest crypto match bonus also lies here, and you can benefit from a great 400% up to a $4,000 Bitcoin welcome bonus by entering the code CRYPTO400.

Mobile Experience: 4/5

While the main focus of Super Slots is obviously on providing a wide variety of high-quality slots, players should definitely check out the site’s table games on mobile, because they have some of the best roulette and blackjack variants available on mobile devices.

The available slots also run smoothly on iPhone and Android and we were happy to see that navigation wasn’t at all affected when playing on the go, despite there being no dedicated mobile app.

Having said all of this, not all of the site’s games are available on mobile, which can be a bit of an issue if you’re someone who likes to bounce around to different games while playing, only to discover that your favorite slot is missing.

Banking Methods: 4.9/5

Super Slots has one of the best selections of banking options on this list for crypto users. We counted 17 accepted cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Litecoin, in addition to Ape Coin, Bitcoin Cash, Solana, and many more.



Players are free to use credit cards and other fiat options too, so you don’t have to worry if you’re not all-in on cryptocurrency gambling just yet.

User Interface: 4.7/5

What we love about this site’s interface, in particular, is that it was designed with all devices in mind. Buttons for categories like table games, video games, and slots are large and clear, and the minimalistic purple theme of the site doesn’t feel distracting.

Deposit bonuses and promotions are shown in a cycling banner at the top of the page, making them easily accessible for new players, and terms and conditions and other options can be found in a dropdown menu in the top right of the screen.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

You’d think that a site with ‘slots’ in the name would only focus on slot games, but in the case of Super Slots, you’d be dead wrong. You’ll quickly discover that they’ve got you covered when it comes to classic table games like blackjack and roulette, as well as offering more than 20 different live casino games.

We were super impressed with not just the quantity of table games on the site, but how well they all ran and how good the graphics were. It’s great to see a slots site that puts a lot of effort into having a diverse repertoire of casino games because the more options you have as a player — the more fun it is to wager.

Misc: 4.7/5

Super Slots has some really great bonus offers and more specifically, they offer an incredible welcome bonus for crypto users, with 400% up to $4,000 available when you enter the code CRYPTO400 on their site.

>> Use our link to join Super Slots and redeem the CRYPTO400 code when depositing to unlock the 400% up to $4,000 Bitcoin welcome bonus.

5. BetOnline — Best Crypto Gambling Site for Betting

Pros:

30 different poker games

360+ games

19 banking methods

Sports betting available

Cons:

Some games are missing on mobile

Crypto bonus could be better

BetOnline is a really special Bitcoin online casino site, as its strongest point is a stellar sportsbook with extensive traditional and esports betting options. It should be said that there are also a ton of great casino games available, with 30 different poker titles among them.

The crypto gambling bonus that awaits you here is a 100% up to $1,000 when you enter the code CRYPTO100. While the amount is decent, it’s not as good compared to our better-ranked Bitcoin casinos.

Mobile Experience: 4.5/5

Rather than have players download a separate app, along with all of the games that accompany it, BetOnline instead decided to make an entirely separate site that is catered specifically to mobile users.

We love this idea, as the mobile version has a user interface that is designed just for touch screens, making navigation much easier than a lot of desktop sites that have been downsized for mobile devices. Similar to other crypto casinos, though, some games will not be available when playing through your pocket device.

Banking Options: 4/5

The list of banking methods available at BetOnline is pretty extensive, with 19 different ways to make transactions. Options like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Doge are accepted, in addition to credit cards, eCheck, and a few more.

For those using credit cards, there is a 7.5% fee on transactions, so that is something to look out for. Crypto payouts range from 1 hour to 48 hours (mostly during weekends), which is definitely an acceptable time frame, but still not on par with Bitstarz and 7Bit.

User Interface: 4.5/5

BetOnline has a couple of different horizontal menus on its main page, with live betting and casino games at the top and more specialty items like live casino on a secondary menu below their promotional banner.

Part of the reason that the site is designed so well is that they have an entirely separate site for mobile, so their main website has been built for PC-use, meaning that the interface can be a bit smaller and tighter, without the need for large, accessible buttons for touch screens.

Game Variety: 4/5

There are about 350 different casino games to play, with a good amount of slots and a nice little table games section that houses 30 poker titles and a bunch of blackjack and roulette tables.

The availability of Betsoft games makes this Bitcoin gambling site worth your while, but if you’re specifically looking to play slots — we’re afraid that BetOnline might not be your most suitable option. Instead, we recommend 7Bit for slot games.

You visit BetOnline if you like a little bit of everything since you can enjoy poker tournaments and one of the best online sportsbooks besides the casino.

Misc: 4.8/5

The big highlight of BetOnline’s site is the incredible sportsbook on offer. Not only do they offer live betting options for traditional sports like basketball and NFL, but they also have a dedicated esports betting section, offering you to bet on popular competitive games like Dota 2 and CS:GO.

This is where the mobile site also shines, as the live betting section has been entirely optimized for mobile devices, making the sportsbook experience really smooth and simple to use.

>> If you enjoy an all-around gambling experience and like to spice up your crypto gambling journey with sports betting, poker, and casino — join BetOnline and claim 100% up to $1,000 on your first deposit.

Runners-up:

Our Ranking Criteria for the Best Crypto Gambling Sites

Mobile Experience:

Ensuring that online casinos have a high-quality mobile version of their website is super important these days, with mobile crypto gambling being at an all-time high. The first thing we like to check is whether or not a dedicated mobile app is offered, and if not, how well the site works on mobile devices compared to the desktop version.

Banking Options:

When looking specifically at crypto casinos, we are obviously looking for sites that offer the best selection of different cryptocurrencies — this includes the big ones like Bitcoin and Ethereum, but we also love to see lesser-known coins like Doge.

It’s also great to see crypto casinos that give players the option to use traditional banking methods like credit cards and bank transfers to open their casinos to the widest possible audience.

User Interface:

Being able to navigate a website easily makes the experience of online crypto gambling not only easier but more enjoyable. We are mainly looking for how simple a website is to navigate, how quickly the pages load, how many buttons it takes to get to crucial information, and if games and crypto promotions are well-presented and accessible.

Game Variety:

Considering how easy it is to sink hours into Bitcoin casinos, players are always going to be on the lookout for sites with a diverse catalog of games. We love to see extensive libraries of slots and table games, as well as live casino titles, and we always make sure that the sites we choose for our top 5 are using the best software providers around.

Guide to the Top Crypto Gambling Sites

Do I Have to Use Cryptocurrency to Gamble at Bitcoin Casinos?

In certain cases, yes, as there are casinos that are crypto-exclusive and don’t offer any traditional fiat banking options. However, most crypto gambling websites nowadays allow you to use credit cards or e-wallets to deposit as well. One good example is Ignition as it accepts both crypto and credit card deposits.

Can I Bet on Sports on Crypto Casino Sites?

Betting with crypto is much the same as wagering on casino games like slots, so there is no reason you can’t use it for betting as well — you just have to find a Bitcoin gambling site that provides that option. Our top pick for crypto betting is BetOnline, and you’ll find over 25 sports and many esports games to bet on here.

Can I Try Out Games for Free on Crypto Gambling Sites?

For the most part, yes. Many crypto casinos online will offer you free demos of their games, with the expectation being that you’ll be more likely to continue playing with real money once you have started. Bitstarz allows you to test all Bitcoin games for free — including card games as well.

How Do I Choose the Best Crypto Gambling Site?

First and foremost, you’ll want to be on the lookout for gambling sites that accept your preferred cryptocurrency, and you’ll also want to ensure that the payouts are fast.

Making sure that there is a good selection of different games available is also important, in addition to a solid mobile platform that attempts to resemble the desktop version of the site as closely as possible.

One of the most important things, though, is to look out for bonuses that specifically target cryptocurrency. Sites will often have welcome bonuses that will give special bonuses to Bitcoin users, for instance, so you’ll want to jump on those before they go away. Bitstarz, for example, offers a 5 BTC welcome package specifically for crypto users.

Comparing the Top 5 Crypto Gambling Sites

Here’s a quick refresher on the top 5 Bitcoin casino sites in our list:

Bitstarz: If you’re looking for a real allrounder, then look no further than Bitstarz. This site ticks nearly every box, offering 3,500 different online casino games and 850+ slots, along with a great range of provably fair games. You’re going to score 100% up to 1 BTC as a welcome bonus when you deposit, with 180 free spins extra if you lay down 0.60 mBTC or more.

7Bit Casino: This is another Bitcoin casino site that does a lot of things exceptionally well, offering a massive range of 1,200 slots from 23 different trusted software providers — all in a user-friendly website that works great on mobile. You can get a 177% match bonus on your first deposit along with 77 free spins by using our exclusive, time-limited code SPINBONUS.

Ignition: The name of the game with Ignition has always been quality over quantity, so if you are looking to play games by trusted software developers like RTG and Betsoft — there’s no better place than Ignition. You can also join poker tournaments in-between your casino session, and you can net up to a $3,000 crypto bonus on your first deposit.

Super Slots: All of the slot titles you’ll find on this site are top-quality and extremely varied in theme and graphics. The table games section is also great, with more than 50 different roulette, blackjack, and baccarat games available. Beyond that, Super Slots offers the biggest crypto match bonus we found, with 400% up to $4,000 on your first deposit (code: CRYPTO400).

BetOnline: This BTC gambling site is best if you’re seeking an all-around platform to bet on sports, poker, and casino games. You’ll find 350+ casino games and a stellar lineup of poker games in its library, alongside a live betting system with many sports and esports included. You can take advantage of the 100% match bonus of up to $1000 by clicking here.

How to Sign Up at Crypto Online Betting Sites

For new users out there, here’s a little guide to get you started at our number one pick, Bitstarz:

Step 1: Sign Up

Visit Bitstarz using this link, and in the top right corner, you’ll see a green signup button. Click on it, and then enter your email address and create a username and password. You just have to accept the terms and conditions and you can move on to the next step.

Step 2: Setup Your Preferences

Here, you will have the option to select whether or not you want to receive promotional material to your email inbox and will also have the ability to customize your account by telling Bitstarz what games you’re interested in and have similar games recommended to you later.

This step is skippable if you want to fast-track your signup.

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Bitstarz will send you an email to verify your account, so check your inbox for it and follow the link.

Step 4: Login and Deposit

If your account has been verified successfully, you can now deposit and opt-in for the welcome bonus. Click the green deposit button and select your preferred cryptocurrency. Now, you’ll only need to scan the QR code and send a payment to Bitstarz to start playing.

So, What Are the Best Crypto Online Gambling Sites?

We’ve noticed a surge of high-quality BTC casinos these days, making it difficult to discern which crypto gambling sites are truly offering the best quality content for their users — but our hard work paid off.

In our view, Bitstarz offers the most comprehensive package when it comes to game variety, user interface, and mobile experience. This Bitcoin casino site has a massive library of over 3,500 games, tons of slots to choose from, and a 5 BTC welcome package to top it all off.

Nonetheless, all of the other Bitcoin gambling sites on this list offer different things, with some of them performing better in other areas, so if you’re looking to discover the best casino for you — be sure to check out all of our top 5, even the runners up to ensure that you find the best fit.

Once you get started, remember to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER:

Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

This article is only for players outside of India. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

This is a Partnered Post.