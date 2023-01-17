The best Bitcoin casinos in Australia offer instant withdrawals and higher bonuses than “traditional” online casinos – plus, they’ve got thousands of Bitcoin pokies and other casino games.

If you prefer to gamble online with cryptos (and make use of all those benefits!), stick with us.

We have been busy testing the top online Bitcoin casinos that Australians can sign up to. We’ve played the games, grabbed the bonuses, and assessed how safe and legit each casino site is.

In this review guide, we’ll be taking a closer look at the top 12 crypto casinos for Aussie players. And while BitFiring is the best overall, we’re confident that there’s something here for everyone.

Sounds good? Let’s go.

Best Bitcoin Casinos in Australia

1. BitFiring – Best Bitcoin Casino in Australia Overall

Pros:

6-tiered welcome bonus up to 1 BTC

Crypto-only casino site

500+ games

Clean user interface

Huge jackpots

Cons:

Doesn’t accept Litecoin

BetFiring is a brand Bitcoin site – and it’s already so good that it’s our top pick for Australian players.

It looks amazing, it’s stacked with all the latest (and greatest) casino games, and it’s got an exciting welcome bonus on the table to get you started.

Bitcoin Compatibility: 5/5

BitFiring accepts four cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Dogecoin. This means Litecoin is missing, but since this is a new casino site, we fully expect it to add more coins.

Withdrawal times are near-instant, while the most you can withdraw per month is $15,000.

And unlike at some other top Bitcoin casinos, there’s no need to verify your identity before you make your first withdrawal.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

When you join BitFiring, you can get a six-tiered welcome bonus up to 1 BTC. The first deposit bonus is a 100% up to 0.21 BTC welcome bonus, while the next five bonuses are 50% up to 0.21 BTC matched deposit offers.

You can opt-in to all six bonuses, or you can opt-in to just the first one, two, three – or however many you like.

As a regular player, meanwhile, you can have a shot at the 100 BTC jackpot for a mega win.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

Most of BitFiring’s games are slot games, roulette, blackjack, or baccarat games.

There are also a handful of jackpot games here but – somewhat frustratingly – you’ll find the video poker games mixed in with the blackjack games, while some of the blackjack variants are in the roulette category.

That aside, the game selection here is solid. There are over 500 titles in total, and pokies fans in particular should be happy with what’s on offer.

What’s more, the action is provided by a range of world-class iGaming developers, such as Microgaming, PlayTech, and NetEnt.

Reputation: 4.9/5

BitFiring is a brand new casino site that’s currently making a reputation for itself. It’s fully licensed under the Gibraltar jurisdiction, it’s owned and operated by Zaraa Ltd, and we found the customer support team to be prompt and transparent.

We had no issues playing games and requesting withdrawals here, and can confirm we have confidence in this SSL-secured Bitcoin casino site.

Misc: 4.9/5

If you sign-up to BitFiring and snap up the welcome bonus, it’s worth bearing in mind that the Bonus Policy reads a tad different from what it says on the homepage. However, the welcome package is worth exactly 1 BTC overall if you opt-in each time you make your first six deposits.

Ready to get started at the best Bitcoin casino site for Aussie players? Click here to join BitFiring today.

Related Post: Best online casinos in Australia

2. mBit Casino – Provably Fair Australian Bitcoin Casino with a Chat Room

Pros:

2,000+ mobile-optimized games

110% welcome bonus

8+ years experience

Weekly slot races

Discord server and onsite chat room

Cons:

VIP program takes a long time to work through

Out of all the Bitcoin online casinos that Australian players can join, mBit Casino is the most established.

It’s now been around for almost a decade, and over that time, it’s blazed a trail when it comes to innovative features, a streamlined user interface – and world-class mobile gaming.

Bitcoin Compatibility: 5/5

mBit Casino has a high maximum withdrawals threshold. Indeed, according to the website itself, there are zero limits.

We haven’t tested the infinite withdrawal limit ourselves (we wish!), but what we came to learn is that most withdrawals are instant.

As well as Bitcoin, mBit Casino accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies. These include Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ripple.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

mBit Casino has a solid selection of 2,000+ games. By most standards, this is a hefty amount, but it is a tad less than what is offered by some other Bitcoin casinos available in Australia.

Where mBit Casino excels is with its mobile games. There’s a mobile app available, but as an alternative, you can access the games in your mobile browser. Either way, the gameplay is excellent, and the website is responsively designed.

You can compete in mBit Casino’s popular slot races for cash prizes each week, while speciality games here include keno and dice games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

mBit Casino is currently offering all new players a 110% welcome bonus up to 1 BTC. This is naturally a slightly better offer than the usual 100% match deposit bonus that you’ll find at most other online casinos.

Once you’re up and running, you can take advantage of a slew of exciting offers. These include the aforementioned slot races, where the “last player standing” wins a top cash prize bonanza, as well as referral bonuses and regular cashback and reload promos.

Reputation: 5/5

mBit Casino is edging towards its tenth birthday. Like many other highly-ranked cryptocurrency casinos available to Aussie players, it’s owned by Dama N.V.

mBit also has a reputation for fast payouts, reliable customer service, and it’s SSL-secured.

Misc: 4.4/5

Just in case you ever wish to deposit via Australian dollars, you won’t be able to do that here. This is a crypto-only casino site that leverages blockchain technology to ensure all transactions are safe and secure.

Like the idea of a 110% welcome bonus? Click here to get started at mBit Casino today.

3. SkyCrown Casino – Best Bitcoin Casino Site in Australia for Pokies

Pros:

A$3,000 welcome bonus + 350 FS

6,000+ games

You’ll find the best online pokies in Australia here

Brand new casino site

Cons:

Fairly low maximum withdrawal limits

SkyCrown Casino is another brand-new Bitcoin casino site that Australian players can join.

It’s partnered up with SoftSwiss, which guarantees high-quality games, and there are indeed thousands of them to play here.

And if you love online pokies? This is our top pick for Bitcoin pokies. Let’s see why.

Bitcoin Compatibility: 5/5

SkyCrown Casino accepts Bitcoin and a handful of other cryptocurrencies.

You can deposit and withdraw via Bitcoin and over 10 other digital coins, the minimum deposit is $20, and the maximum withdrawal is $4,000.

Transactions are free and all withdrawals should clear within 10 minutes.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

New players who join SkyCrown can choose between the A$3,000 welcome bonus (which also comes with 350 free spins), or a 1% cashback.

Both of these are solid offers, and which one will work better for you depends on your own preferences.

Casino Games: 5/5

SkyCrown plays host to an incredible selection of games – over 6,000, in fact. Most of these are pokies, which means if you love playing online pokies (and what Aussie doesn’t?!), this might be the right casino site for you.

New pokies are being added all the time, there’s a fine selection of bumper jackpot pokies, as well as instant win games.

Related Article: Best online slots

Of course, SkyCrown lets you play the usual table games, too, including online blackjack and roulette, as well as over 10 video poker titles.

Reputation: 4/7/5

Like a few other Bitcoin casinos on our list, SkyCrown Casino is new for 2022. As such, it’s not had the chance to develop a reputation for itself just yet.

What we can say is that it’s fully licensed, and we can also vouch for its owner, Hollycorn N.V. This is a highly-respected iGaming company that already runs a number of reliable online casinos.

SkyCrown is also regulated and licensed by the Government of Curacao.

Misc: 4/5

SkyCrown Casino has 24/7 customer service and there’s also a rewarding VIP program that anyone can join once they’ve amassed 150 points (the more bets you place, the more points you’ll accrue).

Click here to get started at SkyCrown Casino and play the best Bitcoin pokies!

4. 21Bit Casino – Best Game Variety of any Australian BTC Casino

Pros:

$3,000 welcome bonus

Over 3,000 games

8 cryptos accepted

Also one of the best blackjack sites

200 free spins for new players

Cons:

Not as established as some older BTC casinos

Launched in 2022, 21Bit Casino is an exciting new Bitcoin casino site that’s aimed at Australian players.

It’s stacked with over 3,000 casino games, it accepts 8 cryptocurrencies, and it’s already got the best game variety of all casinos.

Bitcoin Compatibility: 5/5

21Bit Casino is our top pick for Bitcoin because of its ease of use. The minimum deposit is 0.00006 BTC, there are zero transaction fees every time, and making a deposit and processing a withdrawal is a piece of cake.

Alongside Bitcoin, you can also deposit and withdraw via Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Ripple, and TRON.

Withdrawal times are almost instant and you can withdraw as much as $15,000 each month.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

New players who join 21Bit Casino can get started with a welcome bonus package that covers their first four deposits.

Altogether, you can claim as much as $3,000 in bonus funds, with the first deposit bonus being a 100% up to $450 matched deposit bonus.

As well as all of that, you get 50 free spins each time you opt-in to any of the first four deposit bonuses.

There are 10% cashback bonuses on pokies losses for regular players every single day of the week, while their loyalty program gives you the chance to rack up rewards points each time you play pokies.

Casino Games: 5/5

As mentioned, 21Bit Casino is home to over 3,000 games. This is a huge selection that includes thousands of online pokies, as well as all the classic table games.

There’s also a good selection of live dealer games here, alongside a range of harder-to-find games, such as online bingo, keno, and even online craps.

And while 21Bit Casino might be a new casino site, the games are provided by some of the biggest names in the iGaming world, including BetSoft and Nucleus.

Reputation: 4.7/5

Naturally, since 21Bit Casino was launched in 2022, it doesn’t really have a strong reputation just yet.

However, this is yet another crypto casino that’s owned and operated by Dama N.V., a hugely successful online gambling company that’s been launching Bitcoin casinos for over a decade.

Their Bitcoin casinos are some of the most trustworthy in Oceania and beyond, and they’re known for the quality of their games and graphics, and their reliable payouts.

Misc: 4.4/5

Customer support at 21Bit Casino is available 24/7 in the form of live chat, the site is fully-optimized for mobile play, and it secured its license in the jurisdiction of Curacao.

Click here to join 21Bit Casino

5. BitcoinCasino.io – Best Bonuses of any Bitcoin Online Casino in Australia

Pros:

Four-tiered 100% welcome bonus

5,000+ games

User-friendly layout

High withdrawal limits

Cons:

No telephone customer support

BitcoinCasino.io is fresh on the Australian online casino scene. It’s got more than 5,000 games for you to play, a wide variety of coins are accepted, and with a fantastic 100% welcome bonus for new players, it’s our top pick for deposit offers.

Bitcoin Compatibility: 4.9/5

BitcoinCasino.io currently accepts 6 cryptocurrencies. These include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

There are no fees involved, withdrawals are made instantly, and the most you can withdraw at any one time is 0.5 BTC. This is a high withdrawal limit that should appeal to high rollers. The minimum deposit, meanwhile, is 0.0001.

If you do choose to deposit or withdraw via Australian dollars at any time, you can do that here as well. Regular payment methods include iDebit, EcoPayz, and Skrill.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

When you create an account at BitcoinCasino.io, you’re entitled to a 100% match first deposit bonus up to 0.1 BTC. You can then claim a 50% up to 0.1 BTC second deposit offer, as well as a 50% up to 0.1 BTC third deposit offer.

As a regular player, you can opt-in to a 20% unlimited reload bonus, which is by far one of the best reload bonuses we’ve seen at an Australian casino site.

Other regular promos here include free spins all weekend long, as well as more free spins when you make specific deposits.

Casino Games: 4/5

BitcoinCasino.io is home to a bumper selection of more than 5,000 casino games. Not all the games are compatible with all cryptos, however, but what’s really cool about this casino site is that you can click on a specific coin – such as Bitcoin or Dogecoin – to bring up a list of available games.

Other categories include jackpot pokies, baccarat, roulette, and blackjack.

Jackpot games are especially popular here, with the casino listing in real time the daily winners, and there’s a live dealer casino that plays host to almost 50 live dealer games.

Reputation: 4.7/5

BitcoinCasino.io is still finding its feet as a new casino site for Australian players, but we have no doubt that it’ll soon cement its position as one of the most reputable Australian Bitcoin casinos.

This is due to it having legit owners, a license to operate around the world, and a commitment to excellent customer service.

That said, phone support isn’t available, but 24/7 chat is.

Misc: 5/5

As well as the aforementioned bonuses, you can also compete in Kingdom Tournaments, where each bet you place gives you the chance to win cash prizes and free spins.

These are basically pokies races, with 0.025 BTC being the top prize alongside 100 free spins.

Click here to claim the best BitcoinCasino.io bonuses

6. iLucki – Best Aussie Bitcoin Casino for Live Games

Pros:

A$500 welcome bonus

Over 4,000 games

High withdrawal limits

10% weekly cashback

Cons:

Not all games available on mobile

iLucki was launched in 2018, which is (incredibly!) enough to make it one of the most established Bitcoin casinos that Australian players can join.

There’s a A$500 welcome bonus on the table for new players, the site is owned by the hugely reputable Dama NV, and this ensures world-class games, huge daily jackpots, and a range of excellent promos.

Bitcoin Compatibility: 4.5/5

iLucki accepts a handful of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether. Other options include Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

There’s no limit as to how much you can deposit, while the most you can withdraw in one go is 0.8 BTC. This is by far one of the highest withdrawal limits we’ve seen at a Bitcoin casino site.

As ever with cryptos, all withdrawals are near-instant and there are zero fees.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

New players can get started at iLucki with a A$500 welcome bonus. On top of this, you’ll also get 200 free spins credited to your account when you make your first deposit.

Regular promos include a 10% weekly cashback offer, and you’ll be treated to a variety of exclusive bonuses once you become a VIP member. The best thing about this VIP program is that the highest two levels come with no wagering bonuses.

Casino Games: 4.4/5

Like many Bitcoin casinos, iLucki lets you play thousands of games. We counted just over 4,000, although only around 2,500 of these are compatible with Bitcoin.

Software providers include the likes of Microgaming and Play ’n’ Go, there are more than 1,000 pokies, and this casino site is also recommended for poker games.

There’s also a solid variety of live casino games, such as the otherwise hard-to-find Dragon Tiger.

Reputation: 5/5

iLucki now has four years under its belt, and over those four years, it’s been servicing Australian players with a reliable, state-of-the-art platform.

As mentioned, this Bitcoin casino is owned by Dama N.V., who also own the likes of mBit Casino and a slew of other highly-established crypto casinos.

All payments are encrypted and your details will be 100% safe here.

Click here to get started at iLucky

Runners-up:

Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites in Australia

Bitcoin & Crypto Compatibility: First and foremost, all the BTC gambling sites in our list accept Bitcoin. More than that, they accept a range of cryptocurrencies, they offer instant withdrawals, and there are zero fees involved.

Crypto Games: We chose the best Bitcoin casinos for Aussie players based on the game volume (they’re all stacked with 1,000+ games), their game variety, as well as the quality of the iGaming developers. This ensures big payout games, state-of-the-art graphics, and seamless gameplay.

Bonuses and Promotions: The best Bitcoin casinos have the biggest bonuses. To that end, we added Australian Bitcoin casinos that offer generous welcome bonuses, regular reload bonuses, as well as rewarding VIP programs. Oh, and if you’re looking for more Bitcoin casino bonuses, check out these Bitstarz bonus codes.

Reputation: Lastly, since the world of Bitcoin gambling is still fairly new, it was important to us that we verified the reputability of each crypto gambling site we added. As such, all our online casinos are operated by established owners and they’re all fully licensed.

Related Articles:

Best Australian Bitcoin Casinos: FAQ

Do any AU Casinos Use Bitcoin?

Yes, all the casinos we mentioned here like BetFiring take Bitcoin deposits and payout in BTC. In fact, they accept a range of cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, DOGE, and other altcoins.

Are Australian Casinos That Accept Bitcoin Legit?

Yes, Bitcoin casinos in Australia are 100% legit provided they’re fully licensed and owned and operated by reputable iGaming companies.

What are the Advantages of Joining an AU Bitcoin Internet Casino?

Bitcoin online casinos share many of the same advantages as traditional casinos, such as great casino games, interesting promotions, and – in some cases – sports betting opportunities.

However, an online casino that accepts Bitcoin is able to offer near-instant withdrawals, zero transaction fees and you can make Bitcoin deposits on the blockchain. This means enhanced safety and anonymous transactions.

How Do I Deposit Money at Bitcoin Casinos in Australia?

To make a deposit, first head over to the “banking” section of your casino account. Then, choose Bitcoin as your payment method. Your casino site should then give you a unique address for your Bitcoin transaction.

Next, open up your Bitcoin wallet and type in the aforementioned unique address before entering an amount and confirming your transaction.

Do Aussie Bitcoin Casinos Accept Other Digital Currencies?

Yes. Most Bitcoin casinos, such as mBit Casino, usually accept a variety of cryptos, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

How Do I Choose the Best Crypto Casino in Australia for Me?

It helps to start by reading a review guide like this that reviews and rates the most popular online casinos, giving you insights that can help you decide which ones are right for you.

We create reviews of the best Bitcoin casinos in Australia to help you get a better idea of which casino sites are worth signing up to.

That said, it’s still important that you take a closer look at each one yourself to see if it’s got what you want in terms of the games, the user interface, and the bonuses.

Let’s Compare the Top 6 Bitcoin Casinos in Australia

In this section, we’ll be taking another quick look at our top 6 picks:

BitFiring: BitFiring is the best overall crypto casino for Aussie players. There’s a massive 6-tiered welcome bonus on offer, as well as the chance to win a huge 100 BTC jackpot once you’re a regular player. Overall score: 99%

mBit Casino: mBit Casino has been around since 2014, which easily makes it one of the most established crypto casinos in the world. There are over 2,000 games to play and everything here is fully optimized for mobile play. Overall score: 98%

SkyCrown Casino: If you love pokies, you might want to take a closer look at SkyCrown. Here, you can choose from one of the biggest selections of online pokies in the Southern Hemisphere, with games ranging from new slots to classic slots – to mega jackpot slots. Overall score: 95%

21Bit Casino: 21Bit Casino is our standout choice for game variety thanks to its enormous selection of more than 3,000 casino games. The best thing is that all of its games are compatible with Bitcoin. Overall score: 93%

BitcoinCasino.io: BitCasino.io was only launched in 2022, yet it’s already added more than 5,000 games to its collection. These are all provided by reputable iGaming developers, and the site is modern, clean, and great fun. Overall score: 90%

iLucki: This is another reliable and experienced Bitcoin casino site available to Australian players. And because it’s owned by such a reputable crypto gaming company, you can expect high-quality games and regular promos. Overall score: 89%

Ready to Explore the Best Bitcoin Casinos for Australian Players?

Australian gamblers have lots of great crypto gambling sites to choose from. We’ve listed the top 12 when it comes to game variety, bonuses, and overall reputation.

And while BitFiring is the star of the show, all 12 come highly recommended, and each one has its own unique strengths.

Whatever you decide to do next, just remember that Bitcoin gambling should always be fun first and foremost. To that end, we remind you to always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER:

Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is Australian-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.

This is a Partnered Post.