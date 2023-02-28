There are so many betting companies in Australia that choosing the best one can feel more like a chore than a pleasure.

Luckily, we’ve taken the time to cut through the fat and assess the best betting agencies in Australia using highly selective criteria.

The top contender is definitely Rabona, but there are many other stellar choices you shouldn’t skip because they might just prove a better option for your particular needs.

Let’s take a look at the full list of the top sports betting sites for Australian bettors.

Best Betting Companies in Australia

Rabona : Best overall

BC Game : Ideal for crypto bettors

Sportaza : Generous welcome bonus

MyStake : Strongest soccer betting on offer

CloudBet : Top pick for AFL betting

Playzilla : Best NRL betting

1. Rabona — Best Betting Company in Australia Overall

Pros:

Great odds for rugby betting

Up to $150 welcome bonus with low rollover

Odds for over 40 different sports

Fantastic e-wallet support

Heaps of reload bonuses for sports bettors

5000+ casino games

Cons:

3-5 days for credit card payouts

Debuting in 2019, Rabona is one of the newest Australian betting sites out there that somehow managed to grab the #1 spot on our list due to its fantastic betting markets, crypto support, and its great odds for the AFL and the Rugby League.

Plus, you don’t see a wagering requirement of 6x every day. Whichever angle you decide to look at Rabona from — it delivers. Simple as that.

Sportsbook: 4.8/5

The highlights of the betting section at Rabona are the AFL and Rugby League markets on offer, considering they get some of the highest odds you can find.

There’s a huge list of other sports on offer as well, with a surprising amount of options available for games like table tennis and volleyball that usually see a bit less action.

And if you’re a live bettor, you’ll fall in love with Rabona’s live betting interface and its early-cashout feature that allows you to secure a profit when you’re afraid that your final leg will screw your betting slip.

Beyond traditional sports, you’ll find odds for eSports at Rabona, like Dota 2, League of Legends, Overwatch, and Valorant, as well as smaller titles like Kings of Glory and Warcraft 3. What’s nice is that the esports betting section is bolstered with esports-specific bonuses, like the 50% stake back bonus you can use to earn back some lost cash.

The casino section Rabona is also high quality, with a really simple user interface and an understated theme. You can choose from over 5000 different casino games, with a good variety of slot machines and table games to choose from.

Promotions and Bonuses: 4.8/5

Rabona welcomes you with a slick 100% up to $150 first deposit bonus that you’ll get once you wager your entire deposit a single time. Once you get the bonus, you can use it to bet on every sport you want to at odds of 2.0 or higher. To make your bonus winnings withdrawable, you’ll need to wager the bonus only 6 times.

We’re also big fans of the weekly reload bonuses on offer at this betting company. You can grab a nice 50% reload bonus, which acts as a nice little boost during the week.

There’s also a fantastic esports stakeback bonus of 50% up to $50, where you can get 50% of your bet back as a free bet if you lose. These kinds of cashback bonuses are always great because they help you get back into the game.

Payment Options: 4.7/5

The usual credit and debit card options are available at Rabona, but it will take 3-5 days for payments to clear. Your best bet (pun intended) at Rabona is to go with cryptocurrency and e-wallet options, which have much faster transaction times.

E-wallet support is particularly good, with transfers either being instant or taking only 24 hours to go through, so if you use EcoPayz or Jeton, then you’ll be in good stead.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin are offered for crypto, and you don’t have to jump through hoops to use crypto coins either — it’s super simple to make bets and use the site’s real money online casino.

Rabona offers a 100% up to $150 welcome bonus with low wagering requirements.

2. BC Game — Top Australian Betting Agency for Crypto Bettors

Pros:

More than 100 cryptocurrencies accepted

Great odds for Australian sports like the AFL

Top-tier cricket betting

8 NFTs as payment options

Nearly 6000 casino games

Innovative sportsbook

Cons:

Crypto-exclusive

BC Game has quickly become a top-tier crypto betting company that offers odds for more than 30 sports — including Australia’s most popular ones. There are more than 100 crypto options to choose from and top-notch cricket and AFL betting markets that make this one of the top sports betting apps on this list.

Sportsbook: 4.7/5

The sportsbook on this Australian betting site is incredibly well-rounded in terms of the number of sports to bet on, with NFL, NBA, MMA and other more niche categories like badminton and water polo available as well.

Aussies are going to love the fact that AFL and cricket are available, and they get pretty damn good odds, too. They also have a good selection of different markets to sink into, as well as a live betting interface that’s easy to use.

Once sports betting becomes “boring,” you have a massive selection of games to choose from at BC Game. Over 5000 online pokies are available, among which you’ll find games like Quest to the West and Mask of Amun.

Promotions and Bonuses: 5/5

Your betting journey at BC Game starts with a lucrative welcome package of up to 5 BTC that you can get with your first four deposits.

The amount you receive is dependent on how much you deposit, with larger amounts being rewarded more generously. Deposits of $30-80 will net you an 80% match bonus, whereas a large deposit of $400 or more can earn you up to 180%.

The fourth deposit will scale all the way up to a 240% match bonus if you deposit $3000 or more, making it a pretty generous bonus for Aussies who take sports betting seriously.

Banking Options: 4.5/5

You’d be hard-pressed to find a crypto-gambling site with better banking options than BC Game, with a truly staggering 100+ different cryptocurrencies available for transactions on the site.

ETH, BTC, APE, and LTC are all available, as well as a massive selection of more niche coins like AVAX, TRX, DOT, and many more.

What’s unique about the payment options at this betting site is that they also have 8 different NFTs that can be used for transactions, with popular options like CryptoPunks and Doodies available, among others.

While BC Game is a crypto betting agency first and foremost, they still make it really easy for credit card users to purchase crypto with a few clicks from the site’s sidebar, which means you can start playing on the site swiftly even without crypto on hand.

BC Game offers up to 5 BTC across your first deposit deposits for betting on Aussie sports.

3. Sportaza — Best Welcome Offer of All Betting Companies in Australia

Pros:

$150 welcome bonus with low rollover

Virtual sports betting

Reasonable wagering on all bonuses

Some of the best odds for live betting

Over 30 sports covered

Cons:

No dedicated mobile app

Some geo-restrictions for customer support

This Australian betting company features some of the finest live betting odds and the highest number of game and player props for the AFL. Top that off with a welcome bonus with fair wagering requirements, and you have a top betting agency that very much deserves spot #3 on our list.

Sportsbook: 4.8/5

The sportsbook at Sportaza offers everything the average Australian bettor might be looking for, with great soccer coverage, esports, tennis, and quite possibly the deepest betting markets for Aussie Rules — both men and women.

They’ve got great virtual options, too, with e-tennis, e-basketball, and e-football on offer. Top games like Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Age of Empires all get odds, making Sportaza an attractive pick for “kids” from the 90s.

Furthermore, there’s a massive selection of over 7000 casino games to choose from, with more than 6000 slots on offer, not to mention tons of variants of table games like blackjack and poker.

Promotions and Bonuses: 4.6/5

Right off the bat, you can claim a 100% match bonus on your first deposit of up to $150 to start betting at this betting site. Keep in mind, though, that you’ll need to wager your deposit 1 time at odds higher than 1.50 to get the bonus.

Once you do get it, you will only need to meet a low 6x wagering requirement by betting on odds of 2.0 or higher. Indeed, even though the size of the bonus isn’t astronomical, it will appeal to many Aussie sports bettors because it’s easy to earn back.

You can also get a nice casino bonus that will match your deposit 100% up to $500 and net you 200 free spins on Bonus Crab.

As with any good sports betting site, there are plenty of cashback rewards and weekly rewards to get your hands on during the week, so be sure to check out the promotions page to keep up to date with Sportaza’s latest bonuses.

Payment Options: 4.5/5

Sportaza has a lot of great options for payment, serving up the usual Visa and MasterCard, as well as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and more for crypto users.

What’s even better is that there are great options for people who want to use their digital wallets, with Jeton, eZeeWallet, and Skrill available as banking methods.

We found that payouts take anywhere from 24-48 hours to go through, which is pretty speedy compared to a lot of betting agencies in Australia, and depositing and cashing out was a pretty simple process that only required a few clicks.

Sportaza offers sports betting bonuses in Australia.

4. MyStake — Best Australian Betting Company For Soccer Betting

Pros:

Huge soccer betting section

Over 200 prop bets for certain soccer games

Up to $500 sports betting bonus

Super-fast withdrawals

Up to 30% cashback bonus

Cons:

Higher wagering requirements on the welcome bonus

Soccer betting is the name of the game at MyStake, with a massive selection of betting options for all leagues around the world — and over 200 props for a single soccer game. You simply don’t get more than that; you can wager on basically anything you want during the game!

Sportsbook: 4.7/5

With respectable odds and a good selection of sports to choose from, MyStake is a great choice for any Australian sports bettor. Soccer offers the most choice in terms of the volume of different possible bets, with divisions from a huge variety of different countries on offer — from Japanese and Polish leagues to the UEFA Champions League and World Cup.

What’s nice is that Formula 1 gets a look in as well, with markets for winners as well as which car will set the fastest lap and top 10 finishers.

On top of this, you can also place some specialty wagers on things like the Oscars if you’re interested in betting on the winner of Best Picture.

In terms of the site’s casino, you’ll be pleased to discover that there are over 7000 games on offer with a ton of different slots with sizable jackpots and new games being added all the time.

Promotions and Bonuses: 4/5

The first thing you’ll want to take advantage of is MyStake’s welcome bonus of 100% up to $500 for sports. You’ll get this bonus credited to your balance right away, but you’ll need to meet a higher 10x wagering requirements by betting on odds of 1.40 or higher to earn it back.

Plus, this bonus gets attached to your deposit, which means you’ll need to roll over your deposit 10 times as well. You can always skip getting it and get straight to betting if you don’t want your deposit to get locked in with the bonus.

There’s also a generous crypto casino deposit match bonus of 170% on deposits between $20 and $600 that can really get you going on the site’s slots. The wagering requirement for this bonus is 30x (which is low when it comes to casino bonuses).

MyStake also offers a nice 10% crypto cashback bonus, and sports reload bonuses that can be wagered on anything except Baseball, Tennis, Handicap or Draw no Bet.

Payment Options: 4.5/5

There are a lot of different ways to pay on MyStake. Visa and MasterCard are available, with other options like ecoPayz, Skrill, and Neteller.

You can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and some other cryptocurrencies if you’re looking to take advantage of some of the generous crypto bonuses on offer. Besides, crypto transactions are quick and easy.

MyStake has the biggest soccer betting markets.

5. CloudBet — Best Betting Company in Australia For AFL Betting

Pros:

Unique AFL markets

Up to 5 BTC bonus

32 different crypto banking options

Great mobile betting interface

One of the best Bitcoin casinos in Australia

Cons:

Crypto only

Unlock the bonus as you bet

If you’re a true-blue bettor, then you’ll want to check out the footy markets available at this sports betting company — there are heaps available!

Sportsbook: 4.5/5

If you’re looking for a great footy betting experience, especially with cryptocurrency, then you’re going to want to get stuck in at Cloudbet.

They’ve got a ton of great markets for AFL, which also includes the ever-growing women’s league, and bonus markets like the Brownlow Medal winner and the Grand Final winner.

You can bet from your desktop or use your smartphone, both work just as well, and betting with crypto is super easy, with high limits and great security.

You can also check out a ton of other sports, like baseball, MMA, tennis, and basketball, with solid odds and great market selections available for all of them.

1700 casino games, fantastic poker and a wide variety of live casino titles are also on offer. Slots are the big draw for casino game fans, with 1600+ high-quality slot machine games available from 80 different software providers.

Promotions and Bonuses: 4.5/5

Once you’ve signed up, you can instantly get your hands on a 100% up to 5 BTC crypto deposit bonus that’ll put you in a great position to start making bets.

The trick is, however, that this bonus remains in a “pending” state. This means that you’ll need to unlock it as you place bets on the site. The good thing with this system is that the bonus you do unlock doesn’t have any wagering requirements attached.

If you’re ever interested in playing casino games, it’s good to know that Cloudbet runs exciting tournaments — some of which exceed $500k in prizes!

Payment Options: 4/5

With 32 different crypto coins on offer, it’s easy to deposit and start using this Australian betting agency. They’ve got all the big ones, like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, and Ethereum, as well as a wide variety of smaller coins too.

Transaction times are really quick, with 2-6 hours being the average wait time for payouts. That being said, Cloudbet is crypto-exclusive, so your cash is no good here.

Cloudbet offers a 100% up to 5 BTC bonus on your first deposit.

How We Chose the Best Australian Sports Betting Agencies

Game Selection and Sportsbook:

When looking at the best Australian betting sites, it’s important to focus on both the sports offered and the betting markets within them. It’s always a lot more fun to have some unique markets to wager on and more opportunities to win.

We also want to see live betting options and competitive odds across the board as well.

Bonuses and Promos:

While generous sports welcome bonuses are a big part of many Australian betting companies, we also like to make sure that there are other promotions like reload offers and cashback.

Many reputable Australian bookmakers offer cashback bonuses to make betting losses hurt a little less each week, and reload bonuses help to bulk out your account a bit and keep you dropping wagers.

Banking Methods:

We’re all about easy deposits and fast payouts. These days, it’s important for cryptocurrency to be on offer in some capacity, along with e-wallets and credit cards, so that Australian bettors of all shapes and sizes can find a suitable payment solution.

Similar guides for Australian gamblers:

Betting Companies in Australia – FAQ

What is the Best Betting Company in Australia?

The top 6 betting agencies in Australia right now are:

Can I Bet On the AFL at AU Online Betting Companies?

Yes, all Australian sports betting sites featured on this page allow you to bet on the AFL — both men and women. CloudBet was our top pick for Australians looking to bet on the AFL, not only because the odds are great but also because you’ll find unique betting markets.

How Do I Claim Bonuses at Australian Betting Agencies?

Online betting sites in Australia will often give you a bonus code that you can enter to claim your promotion. Sometimes, you’ll only be required to opt in without having to enter a code at all.

Each of our recommended betting companies for Australian bettors allows you to claim its bonus without a code. To claim Rabona’s bonus, all you need to do is create an account, select that you want to claim the offer, and deposit at least $20.

How Do I Choose the Best Aussie Betting Company For Me?

Our reviews are a great starting point to finding the best betting sites in Australia for you, as we’ve tried to give you a thorough assessment of some of the top online betting sites available to Australians right now.

If you want to do some research yourself, you’ll want to look out for specific betting options you’re interested in. Betting agencies will have a selection of sports that they offer, so if you’re looking for Rugby League, NBA, or horse racing specifically, you’ll want to make sure they have it.

You’ll also want to see what markets they offer, with some online sports betting sites offering specialty sports betting markets that are more interesting than just placing a straight bet.

Bonuses are a big deal as well, but you’d be wise to read the terms and conditions to find out if it’s actually worth it. Remember — some sites will offer bonuses good on the outside but rotten within. We avoid recommending betting companies that offer such bonuses.

Comparison of the Top 5 Australian Betting Companies

Rabona: Rabona’s standout features are its top odds for the AFL, low-wager welcome bonus of up to $150, and quite possibly the widest sports coverage with betting odds for over 40 sports. The markets within these sports are massive as well, so ranking Rabona at the top was basically a no-brainer for us.

BC Game: If you’re looking for an Aussie betting site that has your crypto needs covered, then BC Game will float your boat big time. Over 100 crypto coins are accepted, and you’ll fall in love with the site’s modern user interface and up to 5 BTC deposit bonus that spans your first 4 deposits.

Sportaza: Live betting is the name of the game at Sportaza, with some of the best odds for live Australian rugby and basketball matches. There’s also a virtual sports betting section, and you can claim up to $150 on your first deposit with quite possibly the lowest rollover of 6x.

MyStake: MyStake has a lot to offer, especially when it comes to soccer markets. Every major league around the world gets odds — and some pretty great ones, too. This betting company also offers up to 200 props for a single soccer game and a decent $500 deposit bonus.

CloudBet: CloudBet gets you started with a 5 BTC welcome deposit bonus and some of the highest odds for the AFL in Australia. Simply put: If you love Bitcoin and placing wagers on the AFL, then you and CloudBet will be a match made in heaven.

How To Join Australian Betting Agencies & Place a Sports Bet

If you’ve been enjoying the reviews so far and are looking to sign up, here’s a quick guide on how to create an account with our number one pick, Rabona:

Step 1: Create a Betting Account

Head over to the Rabona homepage and click the bright yellow ‘Create An Account’ button in the top right of the screen.

Step 2: Create a Username and Password

Type in your email and create a username and password and accept the terms and conditions to move on to the next step.

Step 3: Enter Your Personal Details

Enter your full name, address, phone number, birth date, and preferred currency, and then click ‘Create Account’ to get moving on to the next step.

Step 4: Deposit Funds & Bet

You can now open the deposit section, select a payment option, and deposit some funds. Once your deposit arrives, visit Rabona’s sportsbook section and start betting!

Ready for Some Action At the Top Australian Betting Companies?

We’ve said everything there is to know about the best betting companies in Australia — it’s time to pull the plug and join one of them.

We discovered that Rabona stood above all the other Aussie betting agencies by being better at most of the benchmarks we tested it on. You’ll enjoy low wagering requirements, over 10 payment methods (fiat and crypto), and competitive betting odds for 40+ sports.

If you’d still like to explore your options further, circle back to our list of online bookmakers and select a betting company based on the categories we’ve assigned.

Last but not least, never forget to bet responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these betting sites.

This article is Australian-centric only. Some online betting sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino. If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.

