Mobile betting is taking over in Australia, with most bettors nowadays preferring to wager on the go.

To ensure you’ve got plenty of cover, we dove deep into the internet to find the best sports betting apps in Australia.

Rabona claims the top spot today, thanks to the fact that it boasts more markets than other Australian betting apps and rewards new sign-ups with a generous AU$150 welcome bonus.

But other Australian betting sites might suit your betting style better, so join us for the full expert-certified rundown.

Best Betting Apps in Australia

Rabona : Best overall

BC.Game : Best for crypto

Sportaza : Best for in-play betting

MyStake : Best for horse racing

Cloudbet : Best welcome bonus

Playzilla : Best bonus variety

1. Rabona – Best Betting App in Australia Overall

Pros:

40+ sports to bet on

Tens of thousands of markets every day

AU$150 welcome boost

eSports betting

Loyalty program

Cons:

Still a relatively new site

In business since 2019, Rabona rightfully takes the cake for today as the best sports betting app for Australian bettors. Covering over 40 sports, this place has something for everyone.

Betting Markets and Odds: 5/5

As we said, Rabona covers over 40 sports. And with tens of thousands of markets open each day, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from.

The odds are also quite competitive compared to most other bookies in the industry.

The selection includes all popular Aussie leagues like the AFL, NRL, A-League, and Super Netball.

You can also bet on international sports such as the NBA, Champions League, Premier League, and more.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

New Rabona players can claim a competitive 100% match deposit bonus of up to AU$150.

To get the offer, you’ll need to bet your first deposit once at odds of 1.50 or more. After that, you’ll be required to meet a simple 6x wagering requirement to unlock the bonus.

Additionally, there are other promos like the MLB 100% Free Bet and the 50% Match Midweek Free Bet, among others.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.9/5

Deposits and withdrawals are quite fast and easy at Rabona. You can choose from popular methods like credit/debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies.

If you use crypto for both deposits and withdrawals, you can get your money in a matter of minutes.

The list of available options includes MasterCard, Visa, Neosurf, Sticpay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more.

Beyond the super-fast crypto transactions, you can also use traditional banking options, but it will take up to 5 business days.

User Experience and Customer Support: 5/5

The betting app is quite user-friendly and easy to navigate. The mobile version auto-adjusts to your device’s resolution and screen size, be it a smartphone or a tablet.

If you need help, the customer support team is available 24/7 via live chat or email. We recommend using the live chat function for the quickest responses.

Whether you’re looking for an Android or iOS app, both are available straight from the home page. There’s also a Mac/Windows application.

2. BC.Game – Best Betting App in Australia for Crypto Users

Pros:

Over 100 cryptocurrencies

30+ supported sports

5 BTC welcome bonus

Thousands of daily markets

Cons:

Crypto banking only

No horse racing

If you’re looking to use crypto — and nothing but crypto — head over to BC.Game.

As one of the best new online casinos in Australia, BC.Game has done a stellar job establishing a solid reputation over a short time.

Betting Markets and Odds: 4.8/5

The platform has more than 30 sports in its repertoire, with all the classics present — football, tennis, basketball, cricket, and more.

We found that the odds were quite competitive when compared to other bookmakers.

What we really liked was the option for live betting, which is perfect if you get bored of the same ole pre-match betting.

The one significant market that’s missing is horse racing, but beyond that, the betting app is pretty comprehensive.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

If you’re a new player, you can avail of the 5 BTC welcome bonus.

The promotion applies to the first 4 deposits you make on the betting app, with increasing match rates. On deposit No. 4, the match rate is an impressive 240%.

Beyond the welcome bonus package, you can take advantage of regular reload bonuses and cashback promos for casino players.

And yes, now that we’ve mentioned it, casino games are available on the same platform.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.6/5

This Australia bitcoin casino supports crypto and nothing else.

So, if you’re looking to deposit or withdraw using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash or, Dogecoin, you’re in luck. There are also over 100 smaller altcoins supported by the platform.

We received our money within 10 minutes or so after requesting a withdrawal.

We noticed the platform supports quite a few altcoins that you won’t find on other betting sites, including CRO, NEAR, FTM, and ATOM.

User Experience and Customer Support: 4.8/5

We had no issues whatsoever when accessing BC.Game on Android, iOS or Windows devices. The mobile site is well-optimized and works great on all screens.

The customer support team can be reached 24/7, throughout the entire week, through live chat or email.

We always received prompt and helpful responses from agents regarding all the issues we had.

Sure, phone support is lacking, but phone communication is becoming less and less popular as a support method.

And then, on the other side, we greatly appreciate the fact that BC.Game also has an official Discord and GitHub channel.

3. Sportaza – Best Betting App in Australia for In-play betting

Pros:

Advanced options for live betting

Weekly betting challenges

AU$150 welcome package

Betting tourneys

Cons:

The design could be better

If you want top-notch live betting and live streaming, head over to Sportaza, our top pick for Aussie live bettors.

Betting Markets and Odds: 4.7/5

While Rabona has more markets, the selection of 30+ sports at Sportaza is nothing to scoff at.

You can choose from a broad market variety, including major markets, niche sports, and some non-sporting events on the side.

As noted, Sportaza excels with in-play betting. The live markets are advanced, with options to bet on specific events within a match.

For example, you can bet on the next goal scorer, next red card, and so on.

This is a unique feature that we haven’t seen on many other live betting apps.

Sportaza offers competitive odds in line with the top dogs of the gambling industry. Beyond live betting, you can still place the classic moneylines, same-game multis, and more.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.65/5

When you create your Sportaza sports betting account, you can claim your slice of the 100% match deposit welcome bonus going up to AU$150.

The rollover requirements are 6x the deposit and bonus amount, with the minimum qualifying deposit amount being AU$30.

For existing players, there are reload bonuses and other promos to keep you entertained.

You can also join in on the weekly challenges and exclusive tournaments for a chance to win some serious cash prizes. Simply put, Sportaza knows how to keep its players happy.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.7/5

Sportaza covers a lot of ground when it comes to banking methods. You can choose from over a dozen options, including credit and debit cards, wire transfers, crypto, and e-wallets.

Cryptocurrency withdrawals are processed fee-free, while the payout times for other methods depend on the option you use.

E-wallets and cryptocurrency payouts require up to 24 hours, while wire transfers are the slowest option, as usual, requiring up to 5 business days.

User Experience and Customer Support: 4.65/5

Whether you use iOS, Android, Windows, or any other mobile platform, you’ll have a great time betting on the go with Sportaza.

The betting site is responsive and fully optimised for mobile devices.

The customer support agents at Sportaza are professional and always ready to help. You can use the live chat feature or shoot them an email, and they’ll get back to you ASAP.

4. MyStake – Best Betting App in Australia for Horse Racing

Pros:

Many racetracks to choose from

Top horse racing odds

Generous welcome bonus

30% cash-back promo

35% reload bonus

Cons:

Mediocre VIP program

No support over the phone

For all you horse racing bettors, MyStake delivers the widest variety of racing markets, including horse racing, greyhound racing, and more.

Betting Markets and Odds: 4.5/5

As we stated, horse racing is MyStake’s ace in the hole.

There are markets for just about every major race you can imagine — the Golden Slipper, the Melbourne Cup, you name it.

You’ll also find plenty of markets for international races with excellent odds.

However, other sports are not neglected either, as you will find a good selection of betting markets for football, tennis, cricket, and more.

If you’re into virtual betting, they’ve also got you covered with top-notch virtual football offerings.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.65/5

MyStake offers a great welcome bonus for all new players, with the site matching all new users’ first deposits at 100% up to AU$500.

If you’re looking for ongoing promotions, they have you covered with a 30% cashback offer and a 35% reload bonus on sports bets.

MyStake updates its list of available promotions regularly, so check back every once in a while to get the latest boosts.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.4/5

Payment options are plentiful at MyStake, with crypto, e-wallets, and credit cards all available.

The minimum deposit is set at AU$10, which is pretty standard. Withdrawals are handled quickly, with most processed in just 24 hours unless you use a bank wire transfer.

The list of banking methods at MyStake is alright and covers credit and debit cards, Bitcoin, WebMoney, MiFinity, and more.

User Experience and Customer Support: 4.5/5

The mobile site at MyStake looks excellent and works perfectly on all devices. You won’t need to download any betting apps or software, as the site is 100% responsive.

The customer support service is also excellent, with 24/7 live chat and email support.

If you’re unsure about anything, first check the FAQ library. It’s easy to navigate and packed with helpful info.

5. Cloudbet – Best Welcome Bonus of All Betting Apps in Australia

Pros:

5 BTC sign-up package

Free betting across the board

Near-instant payouts

In-play bets + eSports

One of the best real money online casinos in Australia

Cons:

Crypto only

If you’re looking for the best bonuses, you’ll have a blast at Cloudbet.

Betting Markets and Odds: 4.5/5

The Cloudbet app has a comprehensive range of markets, from football and basketball to more niche offerings like snooker, cricket, and golf.

You can also find excellent live betting odds and lines for in-play action and unique eSports markets.

For Aussie punters, some of the popular sports featured in the mix include AFL, NRL, soccer, and tennis.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

When it comes to bonuses, this is where Cloudbet shines the brightest.

All new depositors are welcomed with a massive 5 BTC welcome package. Simply deposit 0.01 BTC or more to qualify, and your account will be credited with a 100% match.

For example, if you deposit 2 BTC, you’ll have 4 BTC to play with (2 BTC from your deposit + 2 BTC bonus funds). It doesn’t get much better than that!

However, we should point out that the bonus funds are not instantly withdrawable. Instead, they’re released in increments of 0.01 BTC as you earn loyalty points by wagering.

And whenever you score 800 points, the betting app will release 0.01 BTC of bonus money.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times: 4.3/5

Cloudbet revolves around crypto, so if you’re planning to use fiat options like credit cards and wire transfers, you’re out of luck.

Still, the banking options they do have are excellent. You can deposit and withdraw using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Tether, and other cryptos.

Deposits are processed instantly, and withdrawals take 10 minutes or less in most cases. What’s more, there are no fees whatsoever.

User Experience and Customer Support: 4.3/5

The Cloudbet betting website is fully optimised for all mobile devices, including iPhones, Android phones, and tablets. You can access any market and place bets without problems.

Furthermore, the support team is excellent.

You can get in touch any day of the week, around the clock, through live chat and over email. But that’s not all because the betting site is active on Discord and Twitter.

How We Ranked the Best Betting Apps in Australia

Sports Betting Markets and Odds:

First, we looked at the overall quality of sports betting markets and the odds on offer from each platform.

We wanted to make sure that our readers would be able to find good betting value on a variety of popular Aussie sports, including AFL, NRL, soccer, and horse racing.

We also considered the quality of any special markets or features that the Australian bookmakers offered. For example, some apps offer live betting on sporting events with live streaming, while others allow you to cash out your bets early.

Bonuses and Promotions:

We then looked at the bonuses and promotions on offer from each online bookmaker in Australia.

We wanted to see which apps offered the best value for money, whether it be in the form of a sign-up bonus, ongoing promotions or special features like “money back if your horse finishes second” type deals.

We also made sure to read the fine print on each bonus or promotion so that our readers would know exactly what they were signing up for.

Banking Methods and Withdrawal Times:

We deeply explored the mobile payment methods and withdrawal times offered by all Australian bookmakers.

We wanted to ensure that you would be able to deposit and withdraw money quickly and easily using your preferred payment method, whether that be credit/debit card, PayPal, Apple Pay, bank transfer, or crypto.

User Experience and Customer Support:

Finally, we looked at the overall user experience offered by each sports betting app.

This includes things like the design and navigation of the app, as well as the quality of customer support.

We also tested out each betting app to give you our first-hand opinion on how they fully function.

Guide to the Best Betting Apps in Australia

Where Can I Download Betting Apps in Australia?

It’s not much different in Australia than in the rest of the world.

For users of Android devices, Android apps are available at the Australian Google Play Store, while iPhone betting apps are available where all the iOS apps are: the App Store.

Most gambling sites in Australia, however, usually have direct download links on their websites.

What Are the Best Sports Betting Apps in Australia?

Based on our strict set of benchmarks — which includes market variety, bonuses, and deposit and withdrawal options — we can say that the best iOS and Android betting app in Australia is Rabona.

Here, Aussie bettors are guaranteed the most markets and a well-rounded betting experience. BC.Game is the top betting site for crypto, and Sportaza delivers the goods for live bettors.

MyStake, however, is where it’s at for horse racing bets, while Cloudbet delivers the best welcome bonus. For bonus variety, Playzilla beats most Australian android betting apps.

Do Betting Apps in Australia Accept Crypto?

Yes, you can use crypto at some Aussie betting sites.

Crypto sports betting is becoming increasingly popular in Australia, and more and more sportsbooks are starting to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other cryptocurrencies.

In our humble opinion, BC.Game is the best crypto-betting site in Australia. This exceptional new betting app supports over 100 crypto payment methods.

Is Live Betting Available at Australian Betting Apps?

Yes, live betting is available at Australian sportsbooks and betting apps. If you’re looking to break free from pre-match betting, it’s the way to go.

All of the top-rated options we listed in our guide support live betting, but the best choice for live online betting and live streaming is Sportaza.

What Are the Advantages of Sports Betting Apps in Australia?

The main advantages of sports betting apps are convenience, bonuses, and mobile-specific features.

With good sports betting app, you can place bets anywhere, anytime. You also get to take advantage of exclusive mobile bonuses and promotions.

Some apps also offer features like live streaming, in-play betting, and push notifications for price changes and results.

What Is the Best Betting App for Horse Racing in Australia?

The best horse racing betting app for Aussie punters is MyStake. The platform beats other betting apps with a variety of racing markets, excellent odds, and a generous welcome bonus.

Are Australian Betting Apps Safe?

Yes, Australian betting apps are safe, but make sure that you stick to licensed, reputable, and SSL-encrypted betting sites.

The betting sites that we recommend are all 100% safe and licensed.

Do Betting Apps in Australia Offer Welcome Bonuses?

Yes, each of the best betting apps in Australia on our list welcomes new players with some kind of sign-up promo.

Our top pick in this department is Cloudbet, the best betting app for those looking for a hefty sign-up bonus. You will be greeted with up to a 5 BTC bonus, which is beyond generous.

How Do I Find the Best Betting App in Australia for Me?

First, you need to check the licensing certificates and that the betting sites you are considering are SSL encrypted.

Then, check out the quality and variety of the sports markets, that your favourites are covered, and that the odds are on par with competing sports betting sites in Australia.

When checking the bonuses, go beyond the amount being offered and make sure that the playthrough requirements are feasible while the bonus terms are fair.

Look at the banking section and see that your favourite payment methods are supported. Check the fees and the processing times while you’re at it.

Last and certainly not least, check the app performance and drop the support team a line to see how responsive they are.

Comparing the Top 5 Best Mobile Sports Betting Apps in Australia

Here’s a quick summary of the top 5 best betting apps Australia has to offer:

Rabona : The best betting app overall. The platform offers a massive range of markets on over 40 sports and beats other betting apps in terms of variety, quality, and even free bets. As a new user, you can claim a welcome bonus of up to AU$150.

BC.Game : This is the top betting website for cryptocurrency users. Easy to use both for iOS and Android users, the platform supports over 100 cryptos and covers about 3 dozen sports. The online betting welcome bonus goes up to 5 BTC.

Sportaza : If you’re searching for functional apps for live betting or even live-streaming betting apps, head over to Sportaza. Not many betting apps offer advanced live betting options like this, and the AU$150 welcome boost is pretty cool, too.

MyStake : If you’re looking for horse betting apps, it doesn’t get much better than MyStake. You can watch live horse racing and enjoy the widest variety of racing markets in Australia. The catalogue covers Australian races as well as international racing. There’s also a 100% up to AU$500 sign-up bonus waiting for you.

Cloudbet : Cloudbet beats most betting apps by offering a fantastic 5 BTC welcome package. Sign up today to claim the offer, which you can use on plenty of sports betting markets.

How to Sign Up Using a Betting App in Australia

Joining a sports betting site takes about 3 minutes if you’re tech-savvy. Even if you aren’t, It won’t take more than 10 minutes.

Here’s how to join the best Australian betting apps using your iOS or Android device. For this, we’ll use Rabona as an example, but the procedure should be the same across the board.

Step 1: Create Your Betting Account

Visit the Rabona betting site and click the Sign-Up button. A registration form will pop up.

Enter all the required info in the form.

Agree to the T&Cs and finalise the registration.

Step 2: Account Verification

The betting website will send a verification message.

Verify your info and log in.

Step 3: Fund Your Account and Claim the First Deposit Bonus

Head over to the cashier. Adjust your payment method and set the first deposit sum.

Make the payment and claim the welcome bonus.

You can now bet on your favourite Australian sports betting markets.

Wrap-Up: What Are the Best Betting Apps in Australia?

After running through just about all the sports betting apps available to Aussie punters, we can confidently say that Rabona is the best sports betting site around.

From the market variety to the welcome bonus and the mobile design, the site excels in just about every department.

But hold on, other Australian sports betting apps might suit you better! For example, you can’t beat MyStake when it comes to horse racing, while BC.Game is the king of mobile betting sites if you plan on using crypto.

Whichever mobile web apps you opt for, gamble responsibly and never wager more than you can afford to lose.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is Australian-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino. If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.

