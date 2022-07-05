Among hundreds of game providers and that many more online casinos to choose from, finding the best online slots in the UK proved tougher than we imagined.

Online slots with their crazy payouts, exciting bonus rounds, and sick multipliers remain one of the favourite pastimes for UK casino players.

Among hundreds of game providers and that many more online casinos to choose from, finding the best online slots in the UK proved tougher than we imagined.

During the process of reviewing them, we looked into their selections of online slots and other casino games, their baking options, as well as bonuses and promotions.

Based on our strict criteria, the best casino to play slots online in the UK is PokerStars (don’t let the name fool you). That said, there are 19 more slots sites to match the needs of all Brits.

Let’s check them out.

Best Online Slots in the UK

1. PokerStars (Legacy of Dead) : Best Online Slot Site in the UK Overall

New players only. 100 wager-free bonus spins on selected slot games. No deposit required. 7-day expiry. 150 bonus spins for minimum deposits of £10. 7-day expiry. Use the CASINO150 code. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Online slots by the biggest brands

Selection of exclusive slot games

High-roller classic table games

Many instant-win games

100 zero-wager bonus spins for newcomers

150 bonus spins for first-time depositors

Cons:

Can’t play for free as a guest

Only debit card deposits qualify for the welcome bonus

Despite being the undisputed poker site in the UK, PokerStars spared no effort in delivering the highest quality and most varied online slots selection.

There’s everything the regular British gambler could ask for — exclusive games, jackpots, Megaways, fruity classics, high-tech 5-reelers, and more bonus spins than any other slots site in the UK.

Slots Selection - 4.9/5

For many years, PokerStars Casino has been one of the most recognisable brands in the iGaming industry, thanks to its imposing poker platform and the biggest worldwide tournaments.

Now, this is the ultimate casino you visit for some high-octane slots action. The games you’ll find here are powered by game studios such as NetEnt, Quickspin, Playtech, and Microgaming — ensuring nothing but top-quality no matter the game you go for.

Some of the best online slots you can play here include Big Bass Bonanza, Legacy of Dead (our favourite), Fishin’ Frenzy, Stars Invaders, The Dog House Megaways, and numerous other online slot games.

Aside from video slots, PokerStars houses many progressive jackpot slots, including Pacific Boom, 3 Witches, Tomb of Ra, Witch Doctor Wild, etc. PokerStars also features exclusive slot games you cannot find elsewhere.

You won’t get to test these games as a guest, though; you’ll have to create an account and log in first.

Selection of Other Games - 4.9/5

PokerStars Casino is the best option if you are looking forward to playing online slots, but other popular online casino games are not missing either.

There’s a great selection of classic table and card games that include Classic Blackjack, American Roulette, Heads Up Hold’em, as well as many video poker games like Deuces & Joker, Triple Bonus etc.

If you want to take a break from playing online slots, consider testing your skills on one of the world’s best poker sites with the most frequented cash tables and tournaments.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5

Becoming a PokerStars member makes you eligible for an amazing no deposit bonus that gives you 100 wager-free extra spins.

All that’s required on your end is to create an account and verify it. The spins arrive with no wagering conditions or payout restrictions, so you can quite literally withdraw your winnings if you don’t want to continue playing.

If you do wish to continue, you can claim another 150 bonus spins for a minimum deposit of £10. It should be noted that only deposits made via Visa and Mastercard debit cards are eligible for this welcome bonus offer, and you must use the CASINO150 bonus code to claim it.

The spins from both the no-deposit and first-deposit bonus are only for selected games, though, and the list is quite a long one, so we suggest reading the T&Cs.

Banking: 4.7/5

Aside from supporting Visa and Mastercard, one of the best UK online slot sites lets you use Apple Pay, local bank transfer, PayPal, Skrill, MuchBetter, Neteller, and many other deposit and withdrawal options.

The minimum accepted deposit and withdrawal amount is £10, while minimum and maximum withdrawal limits vary between different payment options.

Register for an account at PokerStars Casino today and claim 100 wager-free bonus spins

Read more about the Best UK slots sites in 2022

2. 888 Casino (Mad Max Fury Road) : UK’s Best Slots Site for Exclusive Slot Games

New players only. 88 no deposit bonus spins on selected slot games. 14-day expiry. 1x wagering requirement.100% deposit bonus up to £100. 30x wagering requirement. Minimum deposit £20. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Multi-award-winning slot site

Over 1,800 top online slots and other games

Exclusive 888 online casino slots

Many jackpot games

Excellent variety of live games

88 no deposit bonus spins for new UK players

Cons:

Neteller and Skrill deposits don’t qualify for the welcome bonus

Slower wire transfer transactions

The popularity of 888 Casino is almost impossible to match. This is one of the best online casinos in the UK not only for slot games but also for generous bonuses and other valuable perks.

888 Casino is fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission — just like all other slots sites on this list — so you can rest assured that your money and information are completely protected.

Slots Selection - 5/5

At 888 Casino, you get to play casino slots powered by NetEnt, Play’n GO, Playtech, Blueprint Gaming, and Pragmatic Play. The entire slots library houses more than 1,200 games, so you have quite the impressive slots selection at your fingertips.

If you are into video slots, make sure you try Funk Master, Fire Hopper, and Bison Battle — just a few games we enjoyed playing at this slots site. If you prefer jackpot slots, 888 Casino houses Millionaire Genie, Cash or Nothing, and many others.

Perhaps the biggest stand-feature is the availability of exclusive games, with our favourite among the few being Mad Max Fury Road.

Related: Best Online Casinos in Canada

Selection of Other Games - 4.8/5

One of the top-rated slot sites is not short on other casino games either. From the main menu, you easily access its full selection of real money classic table and card games, including tons of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat variants, in addition to games like craps and sic bo.

There is also a wonderful selection of live casino games, including the rare Live Craps that you won’t find at many UK online casinos. Other titles include Dream Catcher, Multiplay Blackjack, Lightning Roulette, etc.

While scratch cards are included, the casino's gaming library does not feature online bingo games, but the 888 brand has another site specifically for bingo, so we can’t say it’s a downside.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5

888 is one of few online casinos that welcome you on board with a no deposit bonus. More specifically, you can get started with 88 no deposit bonus spins with max winnings capped at £500, which is pretty impressive.

One of the top-rated UK slot sites also welcomes you on board with a 100% welcome bonus of up to £100. To qualify for this welcome bonus, deposit at least £20.

The bonus features a 30x playthrough requirement, and you can use your bonus only on selected games as detailed in the T&Cs. 888 Casinos also grants daily bonus spins via its Wheel of Fortune promo, so you’ll get rewards even as a regular player.

Fans of live casino games can also benefit from daily reload bonuses, while joining the 888 Casino VIP Loyalty Club promises even more rewarding promotions.

Banking: 4.5/5

888 Casino accepts a variety of reliable payment options, including PayPal, ApplePay, Mastercard and Visa debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, and many others. With most payment options, the minimum deposit allowed is £10.

The minimum accepted withdrawal is also £10. Withdrawal times vary depending on your payment option, but supposing your account is ID-verified, e-wallets shouldn’t take longer than three days.

If you’re going to use Skrill or Neteller, keep in mind that you won’t qualify for any bonus.

Get started with 888 no deposit bonus spins as soon as you register for an account at 888 Casino

3. MrQ (Immortal Romance) : Best Progressive Jackpots of all Slot Sites in the UK

New players only. 30 extra spins on Beat the Beast: Kraken’s Lair slot game. 2-day expiry. Spins worth 10p. Wager-Free. The minimum deposit is £10. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Slot machines by over 20 different game studios

Over 900 mobile slots

NetEnt and Microgaming progressive slots

Quite a few online bingo games

Fee-free deposits and withdrawals

Refer a friend promo that grants 10 extra spins

Cons:

Not many RNG classic table and card games

Lack of payment options

Not so generous bonus for newcomers

MrQ Casino is also one of the premium UK slot sites and an excellent option for playing your favourite online slot games. Simply put — this is the site you visit if you’re hunting massive jackpots.

Slots Selection - 4.6/5

Just as expected from one of the top-rated slot sites in the UK, MrQ Casino caters to all slots fans with games by Red Tiger, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, NetEnt, and many others.

Packed with awesome in-game bonus rounds, high RTPs, and impeccable graphics, the best high-payout online slots at MrQ are Starburst, Sugar Train, Break Da Bank Again, Ted, Shaman’s Dream, and more.

However, we selected this casino for its jackpot games, so let’s talk about some lower-RTP high-volatility action. If you want to take a stab at massive prizes, you can go with Immortal Romance, a slot game by Microgaming featuring a seven-figure jackpot that any lucky Brit can trigger.

Some of the other games include Book of Atem WowPot, Mighty Griffin Megaways, Mega Moolah, and many other slots with staggering progressive jackpots.

Selection of Other Games - 4.5/5

Once fed up with slot games, you can play Classic Roulette, Classic Blackjack, All Aces Poker, Dragon Tiger, Baccarat, Atlantic City Blackjack, European Blackjack, and a couple of other titles. However, there aren’t as many RNG table games as our better-ranked picks.

Related: Best Roulette Sites in the USA

You can also access many live games, including Crazy Time, Lightning Roulette, Mega Ball, Monopoly, Cash or Crash, 2 Hand Casino Hold’em, Auto Roulette, and Baccarat Control Squeeze.

MrQ Casino also has a wonderful selection of real money bingo games and only one scratch card.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.3/5

Joining any of the best slot sites makes you eligible for a sign-up bonus, and this is also the case with MrQ Casino. More specifically, on your first deposit of £10, you get 30 extra spins to use on Beat the Beast: Kraken’s Layer.

This is a wager-free bonus, so everything you win is yours to keep. Aside from this, MrQ offers you 10 extra spins if you verify your mobile number after depositing.

If you invite your friends to play popular slot games at MrQ Casino, you are eligible for a Refer a Friend casino bonus that gives you 10 extra spins on Fishin’ Frenzy: The Big Catch.

Everything is about bonus spins at MrQ, which leaves those seeking a cash-based bonus with empty hands.

Banking: 4.6/5

Playing your favourite slot games online for real money requires making a deposit, and at MrQ Casino, you can use several reliable payment options. These include PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, Pay by Mobile, and bank transfer.

In a single transaction, you can transfer between £10 and £10,000. As for withdrawals, the minimum payout amount is £10, which is in line with most slots sites in the UK.

Claim 30 extra spins on Beat the Beast: Kraken’s Layer for a minimum deposit of £10

4. All British Casino (Riches of Midgard) : Best British Slot Site for Free Slots

New players only. 100% match deposit bonus up to £100. 10% cashback bonus. Max bonus bet 10p. 35x wagering requirement. The minimum deposit is £20. Max bet £5. welcome100 Bonus Code. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Over 1,300 slot games

Many progressive jackpot slot games by NetEnt

Great selection of Slingo games

Free slots available after registering

Regular 10% cashback bonus

Cons:

Only one bingo game

Higher minimum deposit for the welcome bonus

Extra spins not included in the sign-up bonus

All British Casino is a site carefully crafted to suit the gaming needs and budget of all United Kingdom players — and you’ll especially love its British design.

The casino was launched in 2013, and in a relatively short time, it has built an impressive loyal player base, thanks to constantly being above-board and entirely fair.

Slots Selection - 4.6/5

All British Casino is one of the best UK slot sites for fans of IGT, Amatic, Thunderkick, Play’n GO, NetEnt, and Microgaming slots. The gaming library has over 1,300 slots, so chances are your favourite slot machine is included.

If you are ready to spin some jackpot reels, make sure you try your hand at Divine Fortune or Mega Fortune — two NetEnt classics super-popular among British players.

If you’re unsure which game you like before spending real money, you can test each title for free if you create an account. Another valuable feature is that you can filter out the games by providers and many other categories, which allows you to find a suitable slot game in no time.

Selection of Other Games - 4.7/5

If you are into other real money games, All British Casino does not fail to impress.

Upon registering here, you can play online classic and card games by top-notch developers, including Vegas Strip Blackjack, 20P Roulette, and many other games you’d find at your favourite brick-and-mortar casino — both in RNG and live dealer setting.

All British Casino is also known for offering many Slingo titles, such as Slingo Shark Week, Slingo Classic, and Slingo Inca Trail.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.3/5

If you want to play your favourite slot machine with bonus cash funds, All British Casino offers you a 100% match deposit bonus of up to £100 on your first deposit of at least £20. The bonus features a 35x wagering requirement and the max bet allowed is £5.

On top of this, you can claim 10% cashback bonuses later. To claim this offer, use the WELCOME100 bonus code. You can claim cashback bonuses only if your balance is lower than £10.

There are no bonus spins to claim, but All British Casino frequently offers promotions for regular players.

Banking: 4.2/5

When it comes to available payment options, you can use Skrill, Neteller, Visa, Mastercard, PaySafe Card, Trustly, and a few other options. To play casino slots online for real money, make a deposit of at least £10.

The minimum withdrawal amount is also £10, and the casino has the right to charge a 5% fee on withdrawals — something we didn’t enjoy seeing.

Get started at All British Casino with an awesome 100% bonus up to £100

5. Casushi (Queen of Gods) : Best Slot Tournaments of all Slots Sites in the UK

New players only. 50 extra spins on Book of Dead. £0.10 per spin. 100% bonus up to £50. 30-day expiry. 40x wagering requirement. The minimum deposit is £10. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Over 900 slots

7 bingo games

50 extra spins on Book of Dead for new arrivals

Great free-to-join loyalty program

Cons:

Slightly limited selection of classic slots

Steep wagering requirements

Not as many promotions for regulars

Casushi Casino makes getting started super easy with its user-friendly interface and beautifully rendered website.

The casino design is vibrant with a modern and bright layout, and everything is crafted in a playful mode which we love.

Slots Selection - 4.5/5

With over 900 slots, Casushi promises months of entertainment — even if you’re one needy Brit.

The site’s online slot lobby is packed with top-quality games like Thai Flower, Crown Gems, Elite of Evil Portal of Gold, Fishing Trawler, Divine Riches Helios, and many other games.

There’s also a healthy selection of jackpot slots, with Piggy Payout Jackpot and Bouncy Bally taking the spotlight.

If you’re competitive, you can always participate in Drops & Wins tournaments at Casushi. You will climb the leaderboard by simply spinning the reels on selected slots and perhaps qualify for some fantastic cash prizes.

Selection of Other Games - 4.5/5

Casushi Casino features over 1,000 games. The vast majority of these are slots, but you can also access European Roulette, 20P Roulette, Premier Roulette, Space Invaders Roulette, and a couple of baccarat and blackjack games.

The live casino section is decent as well, and you’ll have just shy of 50 games at your disposal, followed by a handful of instant-win games like Slingo, bingo, and scratch card games.

Bonuses & Promotions: 3.5/5

Things could be better regarding bonuses and promotions at Casushi. If you decide to give this slots site a chance, you can claim 50 extra spins on Book of Dead after registering and depositing £10.

In addition, you can claim a 100% bonus of up to £50 after making your first deposit. Deposits via Neteller and Skrill don’t qualify, so keep that in mind.

The bonus is attached to a 40x wagering requirement, which is higher than all of our better-ranked slot sites for UK players. We’re not saying meeting them and getting a payout is impossible, but it will certainly cost you more time than usual.

On the bright side, Casushi Casino features weekly slot tournaments and these are free to join. In addition, it has a rewarding loyalty program in place to keep you engaged if you become a regular.

Banking: 4.5/5

Casushi Casino made banking easy with its excellent banking system featuring 7 payment methods, including Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, Trustly, Neteller, Skrill, and bank transfers.

In a single transaction, you can deposit between £10 and £5,000 at no extra cost. As for withdrawals, the minimum amount you can withdraw is £10.

Register at Casushi Casino and claim a 100% bonus up to £50 and 50 extra spins

Runners-Up:

How We Selected the Best Online Slots Games & Sites in the UK

Slots Selection :

When you register at a casino, you want to have a variety of games to play and one of the most important factors when ranking online slot sites is their selection of slots. All casinos on this list boast thousands of different slot games and most of them let you play each game for free to see if you like it first.

Related: Best Online Casinos in Australia

Selection of Other Games:

Once again, game variety is crucial when choosing your next online gambling destination. Aside from checking the casino’s slots collection, we also check the availability of other games, including standard card and table games, instant-win games, as well as live dealer tables.

Bonuses & Promotions:

An equally important factor is the availability of bonuses and promotions. Online slots sites in the UK with generous sign-up bonuses that come attached with favourable terms and conditions are always ranked higher. The same is true for casinos that welcome you on board with no deposit extra spins and have a variety of ongoing bonuses and promos.

Related: Best Blackjack Sites in the USA

Banking Options:

Financial transactions may be complicated in the iGaming world unless you join a reputable casino that deals with deposits and withdrawals the right way. Aside from checking which payment options are offered, we look into casinos’ minimum and maximum withdrawal limits, withdrawal pending times, and everything else as detailed in the banking sections.

Guide to the Best Online Slots for UK Players

Can I Play Slots Without Making a Deposit in the UK?

Many casinos in the UK offer demo mode and let you play slots without depositing a penny. This option is usually available once you register for an account, but some casinos let you play for free without making an account.

Are Slots Safe to Play in the United Kingdom?

Slots powered by reputable game studios and offered by reliable online casinos in the UK are always safe to play, just like any other game.

Do Slots Provide Fair Outcomes?

Playing slot games at a casino that has an RNG certificate guarantees fair gaming sessions on all slots at all times. Each online slot site listed in this article is RNG-tested and licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Can I Claim Bonuses for Playing Slots in the UK?

Yes, the vast majority of the top-ranked British casinos offer extra spins, reload bonuses, cashback, and sign-up bonuses that you can use to play online slots.

Can I Play Online Slots on Mobile in the UK?

Yes, just like most other games, slots work perfectly fine on most modern mobile devices if your chosen casino is mobile-friendly. That said, all UK slot sites listed here are tested for their mobile compatibility and they all work great whether you download their casino app or play straight through your browser.

What is the Best Slot Site for UK Players?

Based on our research, PokerStars is currently the best slot site you can join in the UK, featuring an all-around experience with thousands of slots and zero-wager bonus spins upon sign-up.

Still, we can’t give you an ultimate answer since all players have different preferences. Some additional top-rated slot sites include 888Casino (perfect for exclusive games) and MrQ Casino (numerous progressive jackpots).

Comparison of the Top 5 Slot Sites for UK Players

PokerStars: Although one of the most popular gambling sites for poker fans, the slots collection at PokerStars is equally, if not even more impressive. If you decide to give PokerStars a shot, you only need to create an account to get 100 wager-free bonus spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.

888 Casino: This super-popular slot site has been around for over two decades and is one of the most recognisable UK brands. 888 Casino offers 88 no deposit bonus spins for all new customers, with daily extra spins promos for regulars. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Mr Q: Over 900 mobile slots make MrQ Casino an excellent choice if you are one of many mobile gambling fans. Gaming on the go with MrQ Casino is even more exciting when you get to claim 20 extra spins right from the start. Note that full T&Cs apply.

All British Casino: This casino’s gaming library has over 1,300 slots, most of which are available in free/demo mode upon registering. Joining the casino also gives you access to 10% cashback and 100% up to £100 first deposit bonus. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Casushi: If you’re a competitive player, Casushi hosts weekly tournaments you can participate in and possibly claim handsome cash rewards. There are over 900 slots you can play, and you can claim 50 extra spins on Book of Dead on your first deposit. Note that full T&Cs apply.

How to Sign Up & Play Online Slots for Real Money in the UK

If this is your first time registering at slot sites in the UK, follow our step-by-step guide on signing up for an account at our top pick PokerStars Casino.

Step 1: Create an Account

Follow this link to open PokerStars

Click the Join Button

Enter your email address

Choose your username and password

Click Continue

Step 2: Verify Your Account

Enter your full name, date of birth and mobile phone

Choose your country of residence

Provide your residential address

Upload your ID to verify your account

Step 3: Deposit

Log into your account

Click on the Deposit tab

Choose your preferred deposit option

Adjust the sum you wish to deposit and enter your banking information

Claim your sign-up bonus and start playing !

Play Your Favorite Slots at the Top-Rated UK Slot Sites

We hope our in-depth look at the best online slots sites in the UK helped you select the best one for your needs.

PokerStars is our top pick, thanks to its unbeatable no-deposit offer of 100 bonus spins and the highest quality slots repertoire filled with games of all stripes.

Nonetheless, choosing any other casino mentioned here guarantees you the most generous bonuses and the best slots gaming sessions the UK market has to offer.

Your only task is always to spin the reels responsibly once you get started!

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasise that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Gaming Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area. We share unbiased and reader-supported reviews; although we can get commissions for casinos featured in our site guides, that does not impact our ranking approach. We often endorse sites that we feel give the best pleasurable gaming experience.

Check out the following organisations for free gambling addiction resources:

This is a Partnered post.