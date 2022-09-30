The best online slots in Ireland offer a much greater experience than you’d expect — bigger jackpots, higher RTPs, better winning chances, and top-notch graphics.

The good news is that many of the best Irish online casino sites target slot players, and we’ve been hard at work testing the best online slot sites to help point you in the right direction.

In this article, we’ll run through Ireland’s top online casinos for slot games and mega jackpots. We’ll be highlighting each online casino’s standout selection of slots, their slot bonuses, and progressive jackpots.

And while Jackpot City is the undisputed top-rated slot site, we’ve found several alternatives that gave it a good run for its money. Let’s check them out.

Best Online Slots in Ireland:

1. Jackpot City (Mega Moolah) — Best Online Slots in Ireland Overall

Pros:

€1,600 welcome package

Spectacular range of huge-paying jackpot slots

400+ slots

24/7 customer support

Mobile apps for Android & iOS

Cons:

24-hour withdrawal pending period

Dublin might be the fairest city of them all — but Jackpot City runs it pretty close.

It’s been in operation for over 20 years, and during its two decades, it’s paid out millions to lucky progressive jackpot winners.

Online Slots: 5/5

Our pick of the slot games at Jackpot City is Mega Moolah. This is a world-famous progressive jackpot slot notorious for having the biggest ever payout. The minimum jackpot win is a staggering €1,000,000, and the only catch is that someone has to win it.

Other bonanza slots here include Wheel of Wishes, Major Millions, Thunderstruck II, and Treasure Nile.

In fact, if there’s ever a huge jackpot slot game in existence, it’s likely that you’ll find it here. Total jackpots currently stand at over €11,000,000.

Other Casino Games: 4.6/5

Jackpot City is home to just under 500 games in total. The greater bulk of these are online slots, but that doesn’t mean you can’t also try your luck on classic casino games.

In fact, this Irish casino site offers a decent selection of online roulette, blackjack and roulette variants, and there’s also a live dealer casino section.

Speciality games, meanwhile, include keno, online bingo and video bingo, and there’s an entire section dedicated to mobile games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

The Jackpot City welcome deposit bonus is so popular that it’s barely changed over the years. It remains a four-tiered €1,600 welcome package that covers your first four deposits.

How it works is simple: Deposit at least €10 to trigger it, and you stand to get a maximum of €400 if you max out your deposit. The deal is the same for your second, third and fourth deposits, although you don’t have to opt-in every time (you can just make a deposit without claiming the bonus).

Jackpot City tends to mix and match its regular promos, but the reality is that this is very much a jackpot casino where your best chance of extending your bankroll is by playing the jackpot slots.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

The Irish version of Jackpot City accepts eight payment methods. These include Skrill and Neteller, credit cards, and a few more alternative payment options.

Players will be asked to upload a copy of their ID before they can process their first withdrawal, but that’s pretty much the case at all legit online casinos in Ireland.

Withdrawal times are a bit slower than average because of a 24-hour pending period. Don’t worry, though — Jackpot City always pays out.

Misc: 4.8/5

24/7 customer support is available at Jackpot City. This is a multilingual customer support service, and you can contact the team via email or live chat.

Join Jackpot City for the best overall slot experience in Ireland

2. Magic Red (Rich Wilde and the Book of the Dead) — Best Variety of New Online Slots in Ireland

Pros:

100% up to €200 welcome bonus

100 spins for new players

1,000+ slots

New games added every week

18 payment methods

Cons:

Generic site design

Tired of playing the same online slot games?

Magic Red is bursting with all the latest titles. New games are being added literally every week, and as such, we recommend this as a solid slots site for anyone who wants to play new slot games in Ireland.

Online Slots: 5/5

It’s impossible to miss the new online slot games at Magic Red. Just open the homepage, and you’ll see pages and pages of slot games, with a bright green “NEW” caption listed on all the latest additions.

New slot games here include the exciting Slingo Stampede, the bonus-filled Totem Thunder, and the Drops & Wins game Magic Money Maze.

Magic Red is also where you’ll find the ever-popular Rich Wilde and the Book of the Dead — as well as hundreds upon hundreds of other online slots.

Other Casino Games: 4.6/5

Magic Red has a traditional online casino section and a live casino section.

The online casino is further split into categories, including slots, jackpot slots and table games.

The table games section isn’t the most comprehensive in terms of variety, but if you’re a fan of roulette and blackjack, you’ll be right at home here. Variants include European Roulette and European Blackjack, as well as 10p Roulette and Vegas Downtown Blackjack.

The live casino is far more comprehensive with its coverage. We’ve counted more than 50+ live dealer casino games, with minimum stakes ranging from €1 and maximum stakes exceeding €5,000 for some tables.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

Sign-up to Magic Red today, and you can claim a 100% up to €200 welcome bonus.

This welcome package also credits your account with 20 bonus spins immediately — and then 20x bonus spins every day for the next four days. Wagering requirements are set at 35x, which is fair.

Regular promos include the chance to compete in slots tournaments for a slice of the prize pool, and you can grab Magic Spins every Tuesday. Over in the live casino, meanwhile, is a 10% cashback bonus each weekend.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

Magic Red offers plenty of payment options, including Visa, MasterCard, Klarna, Neteller, Skrill, ecoPayz, PayPal, Rapid Transfer, GiroPay, etc. In fact, it’s highly unlikely that you won’t find a payment option you can use in Magic Red’s lineup.

Maximum monthly withdrawals are fairly high at €7,000. For bigger payout limits, you’ll need to speak to customer service.

Withdrawal times depend on your chosen method (and vary wildly), but if you opt for Skrill, you’ll benefit from faster processing and delivery times.

Misc: 4.5/5

If you join Magic Red, it’s well worth getting into the rewards program. Birthday bonuses are dished out to all Irish players, and each time you hit a 35 points milestone, you can cash out your rewards.

Explore the latest online slots in Ireland with Magic Red

3. Spin Casino (Amazing Link Fates) — Best Mobile Slot Games for Irish Players

Pros:

€1,000 welcome bonus

Hundreds of mobile slot games

450+ total games

Daily jackpots

Cons:

Steep wagering requirements

You can expect lots of progressive jackpots with huge potential wins at Spin Casino.

And thanks to an awesome mobile app and mobile browser experience, this is our top pick for playing mobile slots in Ireland.

Online Slots: 5/5

Spin Casino has a fairly modest library of games (around 450 in total). Despite this, it’s constantly renewing its selection with brand-new slot games.

One of these is Amazing Link Fates. This slot game has a 96.33% RTP and 20 paylines, and there are four bonuses up for grabs.

Some of Spin Casino’s classic titles, meanwhile, include Cash ’N’ Riches and the exclusive Galactic Gold. Spin Casino is the only place you’ll find this slot game, which comes with four possible jackpots.

You can also find the likes of Mega Moolah and Major Millions here, too.

Other Casino Games: 4.5/5

Spin Casino has a highly-curated selection of casino games. These include household names like online blackjack and roulette games, as well as keno, craps and a range of speciality games.

You can also play a handful of video poker games at Spin Casino, with both 3-card and 5-card poker variants available.

And if you’re not sure of your strategy, Spin lets you play many of their games in demo mode. You’ll need to create an account and log in to access the demo mode, though.

The live dealer casino section is flush with HD-streamed live game shows, such as Live Dream Catcher, as well as Casino Hold’em and 20+ roulette and blackjack live variants.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5

The current Spin Casino welcome deposit bonus is a €1,000 match deposit offer. This covers your first three deposits, with your first deposit worth up to €400 and your second and third deposits worth up to €300 each.

The wagering requirements are higher than average, which is why some Irish slot players may choose to avoid the bonus altogether. If you’re okay with spending a marathon session to try and meet the rollover, then it’s a bonus worth claiming.

Spin Casino runs weekly and monthly promos, but since these change often, it’s a good idea to keep checking your online casino account to see what’s lined up for you. You can also opt-in to email and SMS alerts to keep up.

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

Spin Casino offers a wide selection of payment methods to Irish players. You can deposit and withdraw via ecoPayz, MasterCard, Skrill, Visa, Neteller, MuchBetter, and more. However, keep in mind that there’s a €3,500 weekly withdrawal limit. Still, this should be enough for most players.

Misc: 4.6/5

Spin Casino is eCOGRA-certified and has been around for over 20 years. It’s one of Ireland’s most established slots sites, and the app works on both iOS and Android devices.

Start playing the best mobile slots in Ireland

4. TonyBet (Lucky Lady Moon) — Best Bonuses of all Irish Slots Sites

Pros:

100% welcome bonus

3,000+ slots

€500,000 monthly prize pool

Sports betting

Crypto accepted

Cons:

Complex VIP program

TonyBet is an established Irish slots site that’s been around for almost two decades. You can take your pick from well over 3,000 online slots, as well as bet on sports and grab some of the hottest bonuses we’ve seen.

Online Slots: 4.8/5

TonyBet is where you can find Lucky Lady Moon. This is a hugely entertaining 97% RTP slot game that offers plenty of free spins, multipliers and multiplier wilds, and has a maximum win of x27,000 your stake.

But because there are more than 3,000 slots in total at TonyBet, you’ll hardly be stuck for choice. Minimum stakes start from just 10 cents, and you can place such a small stake and yet still be in with the chance of winning a €100,000+ jackpot.

Progressive jackpot slots include Buffalo King and Big Bass Bonanza, and there are plenty of TV show-themed slots, such as Who Wants to be a Millionaire Megaways and Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen.

Other Casino Games: 4.5/5

You’ll find hundreds of table games at TonyBet, as well as sports betting opportunities. Indeed, this is a complete Irish casino that also has a poker room where you can compete in tournaments against other players.

The likes of Triple Edge Poker and Jacks or Better 5 Hand are here, while blackjack variants include Blackjack Multi-Hand VIP.

Besides having thousands of games, TonyBet works with almost 100 different iGaming providers. This means diversity is guaranteed.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

New players at TonyBet can get started with a 100% up to €120 welcome bonus +120 free spins. All you have to do is make a minimum qualifying deposit of €10 or more, and you can snap this offer up.

Then, you can grab a reload bonus every Friday, which is the perfect way to start the weekend.

There’s also an epic Drop & Wins monthly tournament with a massive €500,000 prize pool.

And to ensure you get the chance to claim a bonus each day, TonyBet has a free-to-enter 30-tiered VIP program. However, we found the rules a bit complex to understand for the average gambler.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

One of the best things about TonyBet is that it’s one of the few Irish online slots sites that accept crypto.

You can fund your account using Bitcoin, as well as Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and more.

Regular payment methods include Neteller, Skrill and ecoPayz.

Misc: 4.4/5

TonyBet was originally launched in 2003 but has undergone a few name and ownership changes over the years. Today, it’s on solid ground, it’s fully licensed, and it’s firmly positioned as one of the biggest iGaming brands in Ireland.

Join TonyBet and claim a 100% up to €120 welcome bonus plus 120 free spins

5. Leo Vegas (Mystery Reels) — Best for Ready-to-Drop Jackpot Slots in Ireland

Pros:

3,500+ slots

136 Ready to Drop slot games

Sports betting available

Over 4,000 casino games

Cons:

Needs more live casino games

Leo Vegas is another well-known Irish slot site with 10 years of experience.

You can bet on more than 3,500 slots, sports betting is available, and with 135+ “Ready to Drop” slots — this is our top pick on that front.

Online Slots: 4.9/5

“Ready to Drop” slots are super exciting because the jackpot could drop any minute.

At Leo Vegas, you can play 136 of these types of slot games at the time of writing, with your choices including Mystery Reels. This is an hourly drop game, which typically has a €300+ jackpot.

Genie Jackpots, on the other hand, takes longer to drop, but that means its total jackpot often exceeds €3,000.

There are a further 95 regular jackpot games here and — as mentioned — more than 3,500 total online slots.

Related: Best Online Pokies in Australia

Other Top Casino Games: 4/5

There’s little doubt that Leo Vegas targets slot players first and foremost. With under 70 table games altogether, there’s a good selection of classic casino games here — but we feel it could be even better with a few extra additions.

However, the likes of Hold’em Poker, European Blackjack and Roulette are here, and there are also 7 different bingo games.

There’s a sportsbook, too, with Leo Vegas specialising in props bets on sports like cricket, football and rugby.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

As a guest or a newly registered player, you can spin the bonus wheel on the Leo Vegas homepage for the chance to win a mystery prize.

Prizes are divided into “major” and “minor”, but if you’re playing as a guest, you will need to create an account in order to unlock your prize.

Alternatively, you can claim a 100% up to €1,000 welcome bonus that also entitles you to 100 bonus spins to be used on the slot game Book of Dead.

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

Leo Vegas offers a handful of ways to fund your account.

The likes of Skrill, PaySafeCard, Trustly, MasterCard and Visa are all available, and withdrawals for most methods should be less than 24 hours once your account has been verified.

Misc: 4.5/5

If there’s one thing Leo Vegas doesn’t lack, it’s a strong reputation. This Ireland casino site has won multiple awards over the years, including the Global Gaming Awards Best Online Casino in 2019 and 2020.

Spin the bonus wheel for a mystery prize at Leo Vegas

Best Online Slots in Ireland – Runners-Up:

200% up to €2,500 welcome bonus

50 free spins

Thousands of slots

100% up to €200 welcome bonus

100 bonus spins for new players

€10,000 monthly prize pools

€250 welcome bonus

Monthly slots tournaments

43 daily drops and wins

200% up to €500 welcome bonus

120 free spins

Great selection of must-go jackpots

Up to €777 welcome bonus

250 spin for new players

7-tiered loyalty program

200% up to €5,000 welcome bonus

40+ must-go jackpot slots

€500 cash prizes every week

100% up to €500 welcome bonus

200 free spins

Sports betting available

Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Best Irish Online Slot Sites

Online Slots:

When choosing our Irish casino sites, we considered their slot selection in terms of how broad and varied it is, the quality of the software providers that provide them, as well as their volume of progressive jackpot games.

Other Online Casino Games:

While the best online casino sites tend to target slot players, there are still plenty of other casino games you can play, too. As such, all the online casinos on our list also have a solid selection of table games, live dealer games, as well as speciality games, such as bingo and keno.

Online Casino Bonuses & Promotions:

We made sure to add Irish online casinos that are generous with their offers, from stacked welcome bonuses to regular free spins that you can use on slot games.

Banking Methods:

Lastly, we know that fundamental to an online casino experience is the ease of use. This is why we added online casinos in Ireland that offer a variety of familiar and trusted banking options.

Check out some of the top-rated casinos worldwide:

Guide to Playing Online Slots in Ireland

Are Online Slot Sites in Ireland Safe?

Online slot sites in Ireland are perfectly safe provided you sign-up to a legit, fully-licensed online gambling site. Always avoid unlicensed online casinos since there’s always more risk involved.

Are Irish Online Slots Rigged?

Online slot sites use an algorithm called Random Number Generator to determine the outcome of their games. This means that your fate is entirely down to luck and chance.

What’s more, all the top Irish casino sites we recommend are regulated and held to account by gambling commissions. If there was something suspicious going on, it would be identified immediately.

What are the Best Slots in Ireland?

Some of the most popular slots in Ireland include Mega Moolah and Major Millions, which you can find at Jackpot City. Both offer a huge potential win of over €1,000,000. Rich Wilde and the Book of the Dead is also popular with Irish players, and you can play this high RTP slot game at Magic Red.

Can I Play Online Slots Games in Ireland for Real Money?

You can play games in Ireland at a range of licensed Irish casinos. These include slots, video poker, online blackjack, online roulette, live dealer games, bingo and more. All you have to do is select a game, enter a stake, and start playing.

Can I Play Free Slots in Ireland?

Most Irish online casinos let you play games for free. Also known as demo games, these are a good way of testing the waters so that you get a feel for a slot game before risking your own money.

How Do I Claim a Slots Bonus in Ireland?

To claim a bonus at Irish slot sites, you usually just have to enter a qualifying deposit and click the relevant button to redeem/opt-in to the bonus. Sometimes you’ll need to enter a bonus code as well (the bonus code information should be available on the website itself).

Related: Best Casino Bonuses in Australia

How Do I Choose the Best Irish Slot Sites?

To choose the perfect slot casino for you, you can read review guides that introduce you to a handful of the best online casinos Ireland has to offer. This is a great way of learning about the available games, the bonuses, and the payment methods.

Then, you can pick out a couple of online casino sites that stand out to you, before personally taking a closer look. Other things to look out for at top casino sites in Ireland include the user interface and customer service.

Comparison of the 5 Best Online Slots Ireland Has to Offer:

In this final section, we take a second look at our top 5 picks.

Jackpot City : Home to Mega Moolah and various other huge jackpot games, Jackpot City sits comfortably in the top spot. There’s a €1,600 welcome package for new players, over 400 slots, and with excellent customer service available round-the-clock, there’s no reason why the “luck of the Irish” won’t apply here. Overall score: 98% .

Magic Red : Magic Red is constantly updating its already formidable library of slots with brand-new slot games. Most of the best new slots are available, which allows you to try games you’ve never played before while testing out new themes and bonus rounds. Overall score: 97% .

Spin Casino : If you prefer to play slots on the move, Spin Casino has a top-rated mobile app that lets you play the likes of Amazing Link Fates whenever you want, wherever you are. The desktop version of the site works just as well and there are more than 400 slots to play here. Overall score: 96% .

TonyBet : TonyBet has more slots than you’d ever have the chance to try! There are more than 3,000 to choose from, and these go alongside regular bonuses, a juicy VIP program, and sports betting opportunities. Overall score: 96% .

Leo Vegas : New players are free to spin the bonus wheel for the chance to win a mystery prize at Leo Vegas. Once that’s out of the way, you can try your luck on 130+ “ready to drop” slot games, as well as more than 4,000 casino games in total. Overall score: 95% .

How to Start Playing Online Slots for Real Money in Ireland

Follow our simple guide below to play slots for real money at Jackpot City — our top-rated Irish slot site.

1. Click “Sign-up”

Visit Jackpot City and click the sign-up button in the middle of the page.

2. Fill in the Three Forms

Three forms appear all on the same page. You need to enter information like your full name, a billing address, and a mobile number.

3. Agree to the Terms and Conditions

Right at the end of the forms is a box that you must tick to show that you agree to the terms and conditions.

4. Deposit

Once your account is up-and-running, you can open the deposit section to place your first deposit and start playing slots for real money.

Ready to Spin the Reels on the Best Irish Online Slots?

Online slot players in Ireland have many top online casinos to choose from. We’ve vetted the top 12, all of which are packed with great slot games and bonuses.

Jackpot City is our best slot site in Ireland overall, thanks to a bumper welcome bonus and an ace selection of mega jackpot slots, but you have at least 12 quality online casinos to choose from.

Whenever you play slots, remember that online gambling is meant to be fun and we remind you to play responsibly at all times.

Check out some more popular online casinos in Ireland!

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is Irish-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.

If you feel you might be addicted to gambling, there are many resources available to help. A good place to start is Gambler’s Anonymous Ireland. They hold meetings and offer a wealth of resources to help get gambling habits under control.

Check out the following organizations for additional free gambling addiction resources:

This is a Partnered Post.