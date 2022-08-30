Is there a better way to get the heart pumping than spinning the wheel at the best roulette sites in Australia?



It’s true – playing online roulette is heaps of fun so long as the casino is a reliable and trustworthy one. And since falling prey to rogue Australian roulette sites is all too easy, we’ve made a list to help you out.

After weeks of researching Australian online roulette sites, the ball landed on Ricky Casino as the best one right now. This is the place to visit to enjoy hassle-free gaming sessions playing online roulette for real money.

Still, 9 other online roulette casinos rank highly based on their bonuses and variety of roulette games. Let’s check them out.

Best Online Roulette Sites in Australia

Ricky Casino : Best overall

SkyCrown : Best for live dealer roulette

Ignition : Quick payouts

PlayAmo : Best for European Roulette

HellSpin : Best for American Roulette

Casinonic : Jackpot roulette

BitStarz : Provably fair roulette

Goodman : Many roulette variants

Rolling Slots : Free roulette games

7bit : Crypto roulette games

1. Ricky Casino – Best Roulette Site in Australia Overall

Pros:

Many RNG-powered roulette games

Free roulette games without registering

Massive selection of table games

AU$7,500 in bonus funds for new arrivals

550 free spins for newcomers

Special VIP bonus for high rollers

Cons:

Higher minimum qualifying deposit for the welcome offer

Ricky Casino makes a dramatic entrance with over 20 roulette variants (most of which are different) and an AU$7,500 welcome package that you can use to spin the roulette wheel besides playing pokies.

Granted, there is so much more about Ricky Casino that makes it our top pick, so without further ado, let’s see what awaits here.

Roulette Games Selection – 5/5

Naturally, we want to check the casino’s selection of online roulette games first. Powered by many reputable online casino content developers, Ricky Casino has no shortage of impressive roulette options.

Click on the Roulette tab displayed on the main menu and play American Roulette, European Roulette, Casino Roulette, French Roulette, Advanced Bets European Roulette, Lucky Roulette, Gold Roulette, etc.

For a more authentic gaming experience, consider checking out the casino’s live roulette games hosted by friendly, professional dealers. Some of the best online roulette games featured in the live dealer lobby are Oracle Roulette and Classic Roulette (Announced Bets).

At Ricky Casino, you can also test different online roulette strategies since the game is available in demo mode. You don’t even need an account to play free roulette online at Ricky Casino.

Selection of Other Casino Games – 4.9/5

Ricky Casino has a massive collection of other real money casino games. If you’re a classic table and card game fan, try your luck on Triple Edge Poker, Classic Baccarat, 21 Blackjack, Oasis Poker, VIP Baccarat, Casino Hold’em, or Trey Poker.

There is no shortage of exciting video poker games either. At Ricky Casino, you can access Jacks or Better, Deuces Wild, and other popular video poker games.

Aussie players can also try their luck on numerous different slot games powered by IGT, BetSoft, BGaming, and other reputable brands.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.7/5

Free games are available to everyone visiting the site, but you must create an account to claim the casino’s bonus. As a new player, you can claim up to AU$7,500 across your first ten deposits.

On top of this, you get up to 550 free spins. The casino’s welcome offer gives you ten match deposit bonuses. The first deposit offer is a 100% bonus of up to AU$500. To qualify, fund your account with at least AU$30.

Like other top online roulette casinos, Ricky Casino has a couple of other exciting offers. One of these is its VIP bonus reserved for players who deposit between AU$1,500 and AU$3,000. Fridays are reserved for 50% reload bonuses, while Wednesdays can get you up to 200 free spins.

Ricky Casino allows you to use your bonus funds on roulette (which is rare), but keep in mind that the wagering contribution is only 5%, so you might have a better chance of meeting the WR by playing pokies.

Claim up to AU$7,500 at Australia’s best online roulette site, Ricky Casino

2. SkyCrown – Best Live Roulette Site in Australia

Pros:

Live roulette by four providers

Free online roulette without registering

Massive pokies selection

AU$3,000 and 350 free spins for new players

Live dealer bonus without wagering requirements

Cons:

AU$30 minimum deposit for the sign-up bonus

Higher WRs on the welcome offer

SkyCrown is one of the most respected roulette sites in Australia for a reason.

Specifically designed to appeal to Australian online roulette players, SkyCrown Casino features one of the richest gaming libraries and outstanding bonuses and promotions under the same roof.

Roulette Games Selection – 5/5

SkyCrown has an extensive selection of casino roulette games hosted by professional dealers. If you access the live dealer roulette section at the casino, you can play casino roulette games by Swintt, Luckystreak, VivoGaming, and Onetouch.

Some of the best roulette casino options within this category are Auto Roulette, Fashion Roulette, Oracle 360, and more.

As for RNG roulette games featured at the casino, you can play quite a few standard roulette casino titles, including 3D European Roulette, American Roulette, Auto Roulette, and many other multi-wheel and real money roulette games by BetSoft, Platipus, and BGaming.

As expected from one of the best Australian online casinos, SkyCrown offers free European roulette and other RNG-powered games. This way, you can compare payout odds on different games and test your roulette strategy without any financial commitment.

Selection of Other Casino Games – 4.9/5

One of the best online roulette casinos for Australian players has quite a few amazing games within the classic table games section. These include 21 Burn Blackjack, Andar Bahar, Baccarat, and standard poker variants, such as Caribbean Hold’em and Caribbean Stud.

SkyCrown also has a variety of Las Vegas-inspired pokies powered by industry giants, including Elvis Frog in Vegas, Vegas Cash, and Lemur Does Vegas.

Aside from all the different popular games featured here, SkyCrown also features a selection of special crypto games, including crypto Live Auto Roulette, Xxxtreme Lightning Roulette, and more.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.6/5

SkyCrown Casino has an awesome sign-up bonus in place for all new arrivals. More specifically, you are entitled to AU$3,000 in bonus funds and 350 free spins on your first five deposits.

The welcome bonus package at SkyCrown boasts five deposit bonuses, each with a 40x playthrough requirement. In addition, each bonus requires a minimum deposit of AU$30.

If you consider yourself a high roller, you can always claim the one-time match bonus of 50% up to AU$3,000.

The most distinctive feature here, and probably the biggest reason SkyCrown grabbed our 2nd spot, is that live real money roulette players can get a wager-free cashback bonus. More specifically, you’ll get a 1% cashback on your live roulette bets. Pretty awesome.

Grab up to AU$3,000 in bonus funds and benefit from live dealer cashback at SkyCrown

3. Ignition – Best Australian Online Roulette Site for Fast Payouts

Pros:

30+ live dealers

Quick payouts

Hot-drop jackpots

Lower playthrough requirements

Generous welcome bonus up to $3,000

Cons:

Doesn’t offer many RNG roulette titles

Credit card deposit fees

Our list of the best real money roulette sites in Australia also includes Ignition Casino — a superb roulette casino if you’re looking to play live dealer games and claim bonuses with low wagering requirements.

Roulette Games Selection – 4.5/5

With roulette in Australia being so popular, especially live roulette, Ignition seized the opportunity to introduce four top-quality live roulette games with stakes ranging between $1 and $3,000 per spin. There are two variants of American and European roulette each.

Compared to other online casino roulette sites featured here, Ignition Casino does not have as many RNG roulette games as others. However, the selection is still enough to keep you entertained for hours.

Thanks to an excellent mobile gambling platform, Ignition Casino is the place to be if you want to play mobile roulette.

Selection of Other Casino Games – 4.5/5

Other casino games you can enjoy at Ignition include Caribbean Stud Poker, Classic Baccarat, 21 Blackjack Classic, Craps, European Blackjack, and Zappit Blackjack, among several other exciting releases.

Ignition houses quite a few pokies as well, including Mythic Wolf, Instant Inferno, Golden Buffalo, 777 Deluxe, Fury of Zeus, and many other games powered by RTG and Rival Gaming.

Many of the pokies featured on the site carry awesome jackpots. Ignition Casino also runs a hot-drop jackpot feature that keeps the thrill at peak levels. The jackpot must drop before it reaches a certain prize, and you must admit this is an exciting treat.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.8/5

One of the most exciting things about Ignition Casino is its pokies and poker welcome bonus, which grants you up to $3,000 in bonus funds. You can also use the bonus to play roulette online, but the wagering contribution is 5%.

Still, this is a great way to get started at Ignition Casino, especially when we take into account the welcome bonus has a 25x wagering requirement. This is a crypto welcome bonus, though, and credit card deposits will make you eligible for a maximum bonus of $2,000.

Still, by using crypto, you’ll benefit from 1-hour withdrawals at Ignition.

It is also worth noting the casino has a great Referral Program in place that gets you some extra bonus funds to play with. You can also claim 100% weekly match deposit bonuses up to $1,000.

Claim a generous $3,000 pokies and poker welcome bonus at Ignition

4. PlayAmo – Best AU Site to Play European Roulette

Pros:

Selection of over 3,500 games

Accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Withdrawals processed within two hours

Play free roulette games without registering

European and American Bingo Roulette games

Cons:

High wagering requirements

Lower maximum withdrawal limits per transaction

More focused on pokie players

Owned and operated by Direx N.V., PlayAmo Casino is yet another extraordinary online roulette site in Australia, especially for those who want to play European Roulette.

PlayAmo Casino is also known for offering regular bonuses and promotions, and of course, we discuss these in more detail in the following section.

Roulette Games Selection – 4.9/5

PlayAmo Casino has a selection of over 3,500 games, many of which are your favourite roulette titles. More specifically, upon joining the casino, you get to test your luck on French Roulette, American Roulette, and of course, the European Casino Roulette games.

Aside from having loads of online roulette titles, PlayAmo lets you play live roulette with friendly, professional croupiers.

If you are more interested in playing live games, check out VivoGaming’s Live Roulette and LuckyStreak’s External Roulette. PlayAmo also has several unique bingo roulette games, including European Bingo Roulette and American Bingo Roulette.

It should be noted that RNG-powered roulette games are accessible in free/demo play mode even if you do not have an account here.

Selection of Other Casino Games – 4.8/5

If you are looking forward to playing classic table games, PlayAmo Casino does not disappoint. More specifically, you can test your skills on Multihand Blackjack Pro, Blackjack Surrender, Baccarat Pro, Texas Hold’em Poker 3D, and Turbo Poker.

PlayAmo also has a selection of video poker games, including American Poker V, Joker Poker, and Jacks or Better, among many other awesome titles.

Needless to say, the biggest selection of PlayAmo games are pokies. Slots featured on the site are powered by over thirty developers, and new games are added regularly, so you can never run out of new pokies to try out.

SpinBox, Burning Classics, Elvis Frog in Vegas, Fortune Reels Hold the Jackpot, and Howling Wolves Megaways are just some of the many slots you get to play here.

As a crypto-friendly roulette casino, PlayAmo also has a selection of Bitcoin games that includes your favourite pokies and, of course, your favourite roulette games. Those who prefer instant-win games will enjoy the many bingo and scratch card games featured here.

Bonuses and Promotions – 3.5/5

If you decide to give PlayAmo a chance, you can get a first deposit bonus of 100% up to AU$500 and 100 free spins. On your second deposit, you can get a 50% bonus up to AU$1,000 and 50 free spins. Essentially, you can play with up to AU$1,500 in bonus funds and 150 free spins.

To claim these bonuses, use the FIRSTDEP and SECONDDEP promo codes. Also, remember that the minimum qualifying deposit for both offers is AU$25. Free spins and welcome deposit bonuses are attached with a 50x wagering requirement.

It goes without saying that this is a pretty high rollover, especially considering that the bonus only covers your first two deposits and maxes out at AU$1,500.

Start playing European Roulette at PlayAmo

5. HellSpin – No.1 Aussie Roulette Site to Play American Roulette Games

Pros:

Many different variations of American Roulette

Great selection of live roulette games

Up to AU$1,200 welcome offer

Free spins included in the welcome offer

Cons:

40x wagering requirements

Table games do not contribute to the wagering requirements

Limited game eligibility on the welcome bonus

HellSpin is one of the newcomers in the Australian iGaming community. Although it has been operational for a very short time, it has managed to build an amazing fan base.

This should not be surprising, considering the casino’s impressively rich gaming lobby.

Roulette Games Selection – 4.8/5

With roulette in Australia skyrocketing in popularity, HellSpin wanted to ensure that all roulette fans are catered to, especially those who prefer American roulette. If you are one of these, we recommend you check out American Roulette Pro, American Roulette Privee, Classic American Roulette, and American Roulette 3D.

French Roulette Classic, European Roulette, Neon Roulette, Golden Chip Roulette, Lucky Spin European Roulette, Fair Roulette Privee, Zoom Roulette, and VIP Roulette are just some of many other awesome roulette releases.

If you want to play with live dealers, HellSpin features quite a few live roulette options, including American Auto Roulette, Burgas Roulette, Alliance Roulette, American Bingo Roulette, and Roulette Speed.

The best part is that roulette online is accessible in free mode without registering for an account first.

Selection of Other Casino Games – 4.7/5

While roulette forms the majority of the casino’s classic games lobby, the selection also features American Blackjack, European Blackjack, Five Hand Vegas, Single Hand Blackjack, Craps, Baccarat VIP, Baccarat Mini, Pineapple Poker, and many other top-notch games.

If you are into pokies, HellSpins is an excellent choice as the gaming lobby boasts all popular classic and video slots by Leander, NoLimit, Microgaming, Igrosoft, Mascot Gaming, RTG, and other top-notch developers.

In addition, HellSpin has quite a few exciting bingo, keno, and scratch card games. Like other RNG games, these are accessible in free play mode.

Bonuses and Promotions – 3.5/5

Joining HellSpin most certainly pays off when you have a rewarding sign-up bonus at your disposal. More specifically, HellSpin welcomes you with a sign-up bonus package that grants 150 free spins and up to AU$1,200 in extra funds to play your favourite games.

New arrivals are offered a 100% bonus up to AU$300, while second-time depositors can claim a 50% bonus up to AU$900. Both bonus offers are attached with free spins and require a minimum deposit of AU$25.

The welcome package arrives with 40x wagering requirements, and you cannot use it to play online roulette. Indeed, the bonuses available at Ricky Casino and SkyCrown are much better for roulette players.

Play top-quality American Roulette games at HellSpin

How We Chose the Best Online Roulette Sites in Australia

Selection of Roulette:

Aussie players have an amazing variety of roulette sites to explore, but these are not created equally. At the same time, the highest-ranked Australian roulette online casinos featured here have one thing in common – an impressively rich selection of roulette casino games, as this was our main ranking criteria.

Selection of Other Games:

We also want to make sure that you have a variety of other excellent games at your disposal, as you will take a break from playing roulette at some point. This is why we looked into each site’s gaming library to check the availability of pokies, classic tables and other casino games.

Selection of Bonuses and Promotions:

The availability of different roulette and other games makes a huge difference, but nothing compares with the most generous bonuses and promotions. We thoroughly looked into the roulette casino’s welcome and all other promotions to present you with the best options.

Guide to Playing Online Roulette in Australia

Is Online Roulette in Australia Fair?

Online roulette is 100% fair at reliable and licensed online casinos in Australia. The outcomes are randomly generated and cannot be rigged by the casino since they do not own the game – the software developers do.

Can I Claim Bonuses at Australian Online Roulette Sites?

Yes, every top-ranked Australian online casino featured here offers you a chance to get started with welcome bonus funds. Ricky Casino offers a generous AU$7,500 welcome package for new players that you can also use to place roulette wagers.

What is the Best Roulette Strategy?

There’s no strategy to come out on top playing roulette every single time, but there are a few that’ll make the game more appealing and increase your winning chances at the same time.

It has to do more with money management than the roulette bets themselves – we’re talking about the Martingale strategy. Simply double each of your losing bets until you win and start over. Remember that you’ll need to bet on 3 to 1 odds; otherwise, doubling the bet doesn’t make sense.

If you’re betting on black or red and odd or even, you should triple the stake after each losing bet as those bets don’t bring you a 3 to 1 payout. This only serves to make the game more interesting because, at some point, you will lose.

Can I Play Online Roulette Games for Free in Australia?

Yes, the vast majority of Aussie online casinos offer free/demo play options to their fans of roulette casino games. Some even let you play roulette for free, even if you are not a registered customer.

Can I Play Online Roulette on My Mobile Device in Australia?

If you register at an Australian online casino that is compatible with mobile devices — and our top picks are — you can play roulette on the go if your mobile device is connected to the Internet.

How Do I Choose the Best Roulette Site in Australia for Me?

The first step toward choosing the perfect Australian roulette site for you is to check whether it has a valid operating license.

Your next step is to determine for yourself what types of roulette online games you want to play. There’s American Roulette, European Roulette, Auto Roulette, and many more. Once you find your preferred title, check the casino’s welcome offer.

If the terms and conditions seem fair, you’re good to register and start playing roulette for real money.

Comparison of the Best Online Roulette Sites in Australia

Ricky Casino: This Australian online casino has everything a roulette player could possibly want. Numerous RNG roulette variants, live dealer roulette games, a welcome bonus that you can use to place roulette bets, and an easy-to-use website. It’s no wonder Ricky Casino topped our list – you can get started with an AU$7,500 welcome package.

SkyCrown: This is the place you visit if you seek an unrivalled live roulette experience. There are live roulette titles from 4 different game studios, and you can benefit from SkyCrown’s unique 1% zero-wager cashback on live games. Of course, you can also claim up to AU$3,000 and 350 free spins on your first five deposits.

Ignition: Ignition may not be home to the biggest selection of classic table and card games, but the variety of roulette options is enough to keep you entertained for hours. Then, there’s the sign-up bonus of up to $3,000 with a very low 25x wagering requirement.

PlayAmo: Fans of European Roulette are guaranteed an amazing time at PlayAmo Casino. The casino’s gaming lobby also caters to fans of pokies, instant-win, and other games. If this sounds good, register at PlayAmo today and get started with up to AU$1,500 in extra funds.

HellSpin: Those who prefer American Roulette will find HellSpin worth their time. Aside from many different American Roulette games, HellSpin has a great selection of live dealer roulette options. If you become a new HellSpin member, you can claim up to AU$1,200 in bonus funds.

How to Sign Up & Play Online Roulette in Australia

If you’re just starting out with online roulette in Australia and you’re not sure how the registration process works, we included this guide for you with all the registration steps required to become a new member of Ricky Casino.

Step One – Visit the Site

Visit the Ricky Casino website using this link

Click the Create Account button

Enter the required personal info

Choose your preferred currency

Step Two – Finish Creating Your Account

Locate the email sent by Ricky Casino

Follow the link in the mail

Log into your account

Step Three – Fund Your Account

Provide additional personal information

Head to the cashier

Pick your deposit option

Verify your deposit request and enjoy playing roulette

Ready to Spin the Devil’s Wheel at the Best Online Roulette Sites in Australia?

You’ve probably skipped a few (if not a lot) lines to get here, so let us remind you that Ricky Casino is the best roulette site you can join right now in Australia.

There are more roulette games than you’d ever need (both live and RNG), each one accessible in demo mode even as an unregistered member. You can also claim an AU$7,500 welcome package on your first ten deposits.

Nonetheless, each and every roulette site on our list welcomes you on board by offering generous sign-up bonuses, so you have a great head start on whichever option you choose.

Lastly, play roulette responsibly and do not forget to have fun.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is Australian-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino. If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.

