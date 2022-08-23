Looking for the best online casinos in the UAE? Well then, you're in the right spot. It can be tough to weed out the premium online gambling sites from the scrupulous and shady operators.

We say, don't leave it to chance. Why run the risk of ending up with a terrible online casino experience at best, while also facing the distinct possibility of potential security and privacy issues at worst?

These kinds of things are best left to the experts. We've got tons of experience in online gambling, and we know exactly what the difference is between a decent online casino and the best online casino.

Jackpot City is our top-rated casino for United Arab Emirates players, but we’ve got 13 runners-up ready to steal the throne.

Sounds good? Let's go.

Best Online Casinos in the UAE

1. Jackpot City - Best Online Casino in the UAE Overall

Pros

1600€ welcome bonus package

Top-quality mobile casino

Excellent selection of progressive jackpot slots

Reputable owners

Great banking flexibility

Cons

Not many promos outside the welcome offer

When it comes to the all-around online gambling experience, there's no real online casino site that does it better than Jackpot City, in our humble opinion. That's why it's number one on our list, unsurprisingly.

Game Library 4.6/5

Baytree LTD is the company behind Jackpot City, carrying a prestigious reputation within the online gambling industry and experience that goes all the way back to the 1990s, which is practically prehistoric times in terms of the internet.

There's over 500 games to choose from here, including one of the best selections of progressive jackpot slots that you'll find online in UAE.

So, if you're looking to potentially win huge jackpots with relatively low stakes, then you should make sure to give Jackpot City a go.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.8/5

Jackpot City offers a generous welcome bonus for those who are up to the challenge, with up to 1600€ in bonus funds ready and waiting to be added to your initial balance. If you decide to opt-in, the bonus will be credited over 4 deposits.

Design & Interface 4.8/5

For first impressions, it's fair to say Jackpot City does particularly well. The main banner on the home page depicts an awesomely designed theoretical 'Jackpot City', complete with neon high rises that wouldn't go missing in a Dubai skyline.

Unfortunately, the magic doesn't really last. There's no real consistent theme here; just simple dark blue and purple shades with lots of layers of texts on every page. We'd have loved to have seen more of a visual representation of what's available here, but it wasn't to be.

Banking Tools 4.7/5

Visa

Visa Electron

MasterCard

Interac

iDebit

Trustly

Skrill

Neteller

Aside from the conventional Visa and MasterCard options, both Skrill and Neteller are probably the two most popular options here. Overall the selection is decent enough, although there's no doubt there is room for more additions.

Sign up at Jackpot City now to claim your 1,600€ welcome bonus.

2. Spin Casino - Best UAE Casino Site Online for Live Dealer Games

Pros

Reputable ownership

Secure SSL technology

70+ live dealer games

1000€ deposit bonus

Cons

No betting

Spin's excellent live game selection and well-known ownership make it a trusted and well-loved destination for UAE casino players.

Game Library 4.6/5

There are over 500 games to choose from at Spin Casino, which is not the highest we've seen, but certainly not the lowest either. You'll certainly be spoilt for choice here, especially if you're a slots fan.

Amongst all the usual suspects including popular table games, progressive jackpot slots, and even some niche titles, you'll also find a treasure trove of live dealer games.

There are over 70 different live games to choose from, so if you're ever feeling a little lonely on an extended session and want some well-dressed company, perhaps Spin is the place for you.

Bonuses & Promotions 4.4/5

After you've registered an account at Spin, you're given the opportunity to opt into a 1000€ deposit bonus. This is credited to your account over three separate deposit, and has a minimum qualifying bet of $10.

Design & Interface 4/5

Spin's design is an unusual one. Not in an avant-garde type of way, just in the sense that we're not completely sure whether it's good or not.

It's definitely not bad, but it could do with improvement in some areas. Most of those improvements are more functional aspects of the design, like category placement and how it feels to browse the website in general.

The one part we loved was the banner that features a Las Vegas-style depiction of the online casino itself, including some of the slots and other games on offer. It's certainly original if nothing else.

Banking Tools 4/5

Visa

Visa Electron

MasterCard

Interac

iDebit

Trustly

Skrill

Neteller

The sharper eyes amongst you may have noticed that Spin has the same payment methods as Jackpot, this is likely because they are both from the same ownership stable. Once again, you can use conventional Visa and MasterCard options with Skrill and Neteller leading the way for e-wallets.

Register at Spin Casino today to claim your 1000€ welcome bonus.

3. Bet Final - Best Online Casino in the UAE for Crypto Users

Pros

$3,000 welcome package

10% cashback every Tuesday

Accepts cryptocurrency

1,200 games

One of the best Bitcoin casinos

Fastest payouts

Cons

Not all games available on mobile

Our penultimate casino is the definitively named Bet Final, a solid casino with over 1,200 games and a great sportsbook to boot.

Game Library 4/5

It's hard to argue with a library that features over 1,200 games, so it's a good job we're not trying to. They say too much choice can be a bad thing, but we think 'they' have never tried to play at a casino with a lack of games before.

As a promotion of the choice available to you at Bet Final, the home page allows you to browse games via software developer. Some of the biggest names in the iGaming industry are here, including Net Ent, Pragmatic Play, and Micro Gaming.

If you're hunting for some big wins and you've got the patience, we recommend checking out Bet Final's specific high volatility section. Inside, you'll find a ton of games from a wide range of developers ready to pay out big wins.

Bonuses & Promotions 4/5

The headline bonus at Bet Final is the welcome package that's worth up to $3,000. This is split into four different deposit bonuses and can be triggered with a minimum qualifying deposit of at least $10. Below is how each deposit is credited:

Deposit 1: Bonus of 100% up to $500

Deposit 2: Bonus of 50% up to $1,000

Deposit 3: Bonus of 50% up to $1,000

Deposit 4: Bonus of 100% up to $500

Each time you trigger a deposit bonus, it must be used within 30 days and reach the wagering requirements of 30x, a smidge below the industry average. You cannot use your bonus funds on Baccarat or Video Poker.

Design & Interface 4/5

Bet Final features a smart and understated look, sporting a black and yellow color scheme and a referee's logo as a whistle. Both the casino and accompanying sportsbook were easy to use and presented us little issues when browsing.

We particularly appreciated the option in the casino to browse via software developer and the search bar which allowed any specific game queries to be answered quickly and efficiently.

Banking Tools 4/5

Visa

MasterCard

MuchBetter

ecoPayz

ETH

BTC

LTC

Although the overall options are quite sparse, Bet Final does offer one key selling point in our top 5 - and that's the ability to use crypto.

Again, the choice is small, but the ability for cryptocurrency to be used is a welcome one. Elsewhere, e-wallet users will have to make do with lesser-used options ecoPayz and MuchBetter.

Sign up at Bet Final now to claim your $3000 welcome bonus package.

4. Casino.com - Best Bonuses of any UAE Online Casino

Pros

500+ games

100% welcome bonus up to $1,001

Great live casino

Varied payment methods

Cons

Not the best design

Rounding out our list of the top 5 UAE casinos is the aptly (and unimaginatively) named Casino.com, featuring a robust library and an enticing 100% welcome bonus.

Game Library 4.4/5

There are over 500 games to choose from at Casino, so there will be no issues with finding something to play here, especially if you're a fan of online slots. In particular, we recommend checking out Mummy: Books of Amun Ra, if not just to feel like you've been transported back to the late 90s.

Elsewhere, in the table games section, you can find some of the best online roulette variations, including Quantum Roulette, Super Roulette, and Age of the Gods Roulette. There are also some cool blackjack and video poker titles available to choose from too.

Bonuses & Promotions 4/5

New players can claim a 100% welcome bonus up to $1,001.

Elsewhere, regular players can access Mystery Bonus, Drops & Wins, and Two for Tuesdays. The 'Mystery Bonus' promotion gives Mega Fire Blaze Roulette Live (yes, that's a real name) players the chance to share a daily jackpot of $777 provided they've made a qualifying bet of at least $1.

'Two for Tuesdays' offers players the opportunity to earn a $5 bonus and 5 free spins by depositing $20 with the code 'Tuesday'. The free spins are valid on Ace Ventura™, White King II™, or Age of the Gods: Ruler of the Sky™ only.

Design & Interface 4/5

Let's start off with the overall look, shall we? It's not great. We're all for a bit of Las Vegas imitation glitz and glamor now and then, but there's a line when it comes to the tackiness. Casino passed that line a long time ago and we're not sure if there is a way back. Still, at least the guy on the front page is attractive.

Functionality-wise, it's okay. The website isn't exactly a breeze to navigate, but it works well enough for extended periods that we can't have too many complaints.

Banking Tools 4.2/5

Visa

Visa Electron

MasterCard

Maestro

Neteller

PaysafeCard

Skrill

Casino.com offers 7 payment methods. There are some decent e-wallet options in the form of Neteller and Skrill, and for the privacy-conscious amongst you, there is PaySafe Card, a popular and secure pre-paid option.

Click here to claim your Casino.com welcome bonus.

5. 888 Casino - Best Game Variety of all UAE Casino Sites

Pros

1,800+ games

Excellent sportsbook

Top poker platform

200% welcome bonus

Cons

Doesn't accept crypto

Skrill and Neteller deposits don’t qualify for welcome bonuses

Check in to 888 Casino for the biggest selection of online casino games, plus an excellent poker platform that pits you against other players around the world.

Game Library 5/5

888 Casino has a library packed to the brim with over 1,800 games. Whatever itch you're looking to scratch, it can be done right here. Slots? Check. Table games? Check. Live dealer casino? Check.

888 has the best online casino games ready and waiting for you to get stuck into.

The true measure of 888's excellence comes with the other platforms it makes available to players. Not only can you engage in sports betting here, but you can also join players across the world in the poker rooms, which come with its own set of promotions and rules.

Rarely does an online gambling site manage to make such a wide range of betting resources available all under one virtual roof.

Not only is 888 the jack of all trades, but it's tthe master of them too.

Bonuses & Promotions 4/5

Once you've registered at 888 you are eligible to opt-in to a welcome bonus of 200%. Once granted, you have 90 days to play through and wager the funds a total of 30 times, just under the industry average.

Please note, deposits made via Skrill and Neteller are not eligible for this welcome promotion. If you want to claim this bonus, you will have to use alternative payment methods, which we've detailed in our banking tools section.

Design & Interface 4.5/5

888's distinctive and eyecatching neon green against the dark black background is without a doubt one of the most recognizable branding designs in the industry. This of course extends to the sportsbook and poker rooms too, just in different colors.

You won't have any significant issues browsing 888, either, and everything is easy to find.

Banking Tools 4.7/5

VISA cards

MasterCard cards

PayPal

ApplePay

Skrill

MuchBetter

NETELLER

ecoPayz

Trustly

INTERAC® e-Transfer

Pay4Fun

Rapid Transfer

iDebit

Wire Transfer

There is a broad and diverse range of payment methods to choose from at 888. If it's speed and convenience you're after, it's difficult to recommend anything else other than PayPal and ApplePay. However, if you prefer not to use e-wallets, there are also some bank transfer options available too.

Register at 888 Casino today and claim your welcome bonus.

>> Read our full 888 Casino review

Runners-Up:

The Benchmarks: How We Review and Pick the Top Online Casinos in the United Arab Emirates

Game Library:

It's important for any good online casino to have a diverse range of games that cater to all different types of players. There will always be a pre-dominate focus on slot games, as they are the most popular online casino game in the world.

But we'll be looking for other popular titles too, such as live dealer games, and classic Las Vegas-style table games.

Diversity in the games library naturally promotes lots of different software developers too. Again, it's not always a case of quantity over quality, but the larger number of developers there are, the greater guarantee of options for a wider player base.

Bonuses & Promotions:

Most good online casinos will offer bonuses and promotions. In fact, it would be difficult these days to find a gambling site that doesn't offer something a little extra. But the question is whether these bonuses are always worthwhile.

That's something we'll answer in our mini-reviews. We'll untangle the complex terms and conditions so you don't have to, and advise on whether to pursue bonus cash out is a good idea, or even whether it is entirely feasible.

Design & Interface:

On a functional level,the best online casinos have to be simple to use. No one's going to get any enjoyment out of a website that's hard to navigate and takes ages to load. The categories should be easily accessible, and games should be simple to locate. Whether that comes via a search bar or just a good arrangement is up to the casino.

In terms of aesthetics, it never hurts for an online casino to look good. Of course, we understand that this is mostly a subjective matter, but we'll mark up on good efforts to at least create something distinctive and easy on the eyes.

Banking Tools:

Banking tools are arguably one of the most important parts of a casino. As consumers, we put a lot of trust in various financial institutions to handle our money online. It's a similar principle for an online casino.

We all have preferences about how our money is used. Some of you may prefer e-wallets. Others might want an extra layer of privacy and will only use pre-paid cards. There's also the burgeoning industry of cryptocurrency, which is fast becoming a big preference for certain sections of online gamblers.

The important thing, as always, is choice. The more there is, the better it is for everyone who regularly uses online casino sites.

We use these strict benchmarks for all the roundups we create. Check out our other casino reviews:

Top UAE Online Casinos - FAQ

What casino games can I play at these United Arab Emirates Casinos?

You can play various different online casino games, depending on the website you are registered at. Some of the most popular are online slots, blackjack, roulette, and a number of live dealer casino games.

Do UAE online casinos offer bonuses?

Yes. All the casinos featured in this article offer bonuses in some shape or form. Make sure you check out our mini-reviews or visit the websites yourselves to see what's available to you. The best bonus, in our opinion, is the one you can claim at Casino.com - a 100% deposit match up to $1,001.

Is sports betting and gambling available at UAE casinos?

Yes, some online casinos accepting players from the UAE sometimes feature sports betting. It depends on the particular website.

Can I win real money playing online casino games at these UAE casinos?

Yes, you can win real money playing online casino games. All of the online casinos featured in this article pay out real money.

What's the best online casino in UAE?

The best online casino for UAE players overall is Jackpot City, but there are plenty of other options for you to choose from. Why not take a look at all of the casino sites listed here (they are all reputable and safe to join), and then decide for yourself?

Is mobile gambling available in UAE?

Yes, you can. Many online casinos featured in this article have mobile-optimized platforms or mobile casino apps.

Comparison of the Top 5 UAE Casino Sites

Here's a quick comparison of key features between our top 5 UAE casinos.

Jackpot City : Jackpot City’s all-around excellence and consistency make it our number one choice for gambling online in UAE. Overall score: 99%

Spin Casino : Spin Casino boasts reputable ownership, secure technology, and an excellent live dealer game selection. Overall score: 95%

Bet Final : For a solid sportsbook combined with a robust library with over 1,200 titles, Bet Final is well worth your time. Overall score: 92%

Casino.com : It's not the prettiest of the bunch but it's still worth a visit, Casino.com has a great selection of slots and table games waiting for your custom. Overall score: 90%

888 Casino: . For trustworthy owners and a top selection of casino games, 888 Casino ticks all the right boxes. Overall score: 89%

How to Register at a UAE Casino Online

Step 1 - Log on to Jackpot City Casino

Log on to Jackpot City and press the yellow Sign-Up button in the middle

Fill out your personal details

Wait for a link to be emailed to your inbox

Step 2 - Validate the account

Check your email inbox for the activation link

If it's not there, check your spam box

Once you've found it, click it to complete the validation process

Step 3 - Deposit and play

Make a deposit using your preferred payment methods

Use a bonus if applicable

Start playing and have fun!

Ready to Explore the Best UAE Online Casinos?

Hopefully, our guide has given you a clearer picture of some of the top online casinos available in the UAE. We made Jackpot City Casino our number one pick for its exceptional approach to online gambling, amazing game library, and enticing welcome bonus to boot.

If Jackpot City isn't doing it for you, there is a whole range of alternatives for you to check out. Not just in our top 5 either. Make sure you check out our runner-up casinos so you have a good idea of everything UAE has to offer.

By now you should feel ready and secure to embark on your online gambling journey, whichever casino you end up choosing. Just remember to pace yourself, have fun, and gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is UAE-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide on the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, visit Gamblers Anonymous for info on gambling addiction.

This is a Partnered Post.