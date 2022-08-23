With this in mind, our experts have ranked the top 10 casino sites for South African players, rating them in key benchmark categories like bonuses, reputation, and game variety.

South African online casinos offer some of the best online gambling games found anywhere.

Playing games for real money at a South Africa casino means betting directly in South African Rand - with no hidden conversion rates and added costs cutting into your bankroll.

Punt ranked as our overall best South Africa online casino for these reasons and more, but each one on our list offers something special depending on your own unique needs.

Let’s take a good look.

Best South African Online Casinos

Punt - Overall best casino in South Africa

Casino Tropez - Best for live dealer online casino games

Yebo - Best no deposit bonus

PlayOJO - Best bonus for wager-free spins

Europa Casino - Best for slot casino games in South Africa

Casino Lab - Best banking variety

Casino.com - Best for Megaways slots

Kassu - Best poker casino games

Genesis - Best table games

Mansion - Best for loyalty points

1. Punt - Best South African Online Casino Overall

Pros:

Large selection of mainstream slots

A wide range of video poker games

Generous 200% welcome offer plus free spins

Great banking variety

24/7/365 customer support

Fast Bitcoin payouts

Dedicated mobile apps

Cons:

No phone option for support

No specialty games

Punt casino has been attracting players on a constant basis to their magnificent gambling hall since their 2017 debut.

New punters are drawn to this casino because of their generous 200% welcome offer plus 50 free spins. But they keep returning due to the solid game selection, instant and downloadable play options, and fast Bitcoin payouts.

Factor in Punt’s friendly and knowledgeable customer support team that is available 24/7 via email and live chat, and you’ve got a winner.

Game Selection - 4.7/5

Powered by Real Time Gaming, you will find that most of Punt’s games are five-reel slots of high quality, with some three and six reel options mixed in. This online casino has a great selection of progressives, some of which have toppled the R10 million mark!

Punt’s list of other games includes casino poker, a collection of 21 games to rival the best blackjack sites, a great variety of video poker games, baccarat, craps, and European and American roulette.

Notable table games include Tri Card Poker and Blackjack Perfect Pairs.

Unfortunately, you won’t find any live dealer games here, but they do offer keno.

Welcome Bonus - 4.8/5

This South African casino offers you a generous 200% welcome bonus that includes 50 free spins. Furthermore, the free spins and casino bonus each have reasonable wagering requirements of 40x.

All you have to do to claim this offer is enter the bonus code PLAY200 before making your first deposit.

Banking Options - 5/5

This online casino provides all the major banking methods for deposits and payouts. These include credit/debit cards, ecoPayz, Neteller, Skrill, Bitcoin, and several platforms for bank transfers.

The minimum deposit is R25 across all platforms, and Bitcoin payouts are delivered within 24 hours.

Mobile Compatibility - 5/5

The mobile online casino for browser play is great, running both Flash and HTML5. As a result, you can enjoy Punt’s entire catalog of games on the go. In addition, there are dedicated apps for iOS, Android, and Blackberry devices.

Whether you are playing via a mobile browser or an app, the design and navigation is intuitive, and the gameplay is fast and accurate.

Sign up at Punt Casino and claim your 200% deposit match and 50 free spins now

2. Casino Tropez - Best SA Casino Site for Live Casino Games

Pros:

Established, 20+ year casino

Nearly 1,000 total games

60+ live dealer games

Over 800 high quality slots

100% deposit match welcome offer

Excellent casino client download

Customer support - email/chat/phone

Cons:

No Bitcoin

No 24/7 support

Casino Tropez has been a go-to destination for punters for over 20 years. They have a massive selection of games, including dozens of live dealers, an excellent casino client for PC users, and all the primary platforms to reach customer support.

Unfortunately, unlike Punt, their customer support does not run 24 hours a day. But they do offer live support 18 hours a day, seven days a week, which should suffice for most users.

Game Selection - 5/5

With over 800 titles, you’ll find no shortage of slot titles.These include favourites like Robo Cop, The Winnings of Oz, and Age of the Gods. Casino Tropez also offers a great range of specialties and video poker, including bingo, scratch cards, and virtual races.

Table games include roulette, blackjack, baccarat, poker and Sic Bo. Blackjack fans should definitely check out the unique Double Attack Blackjack, which is a twist on the Spanish Blackjack often found in Atlantic City casinos.

The live dealer games are certainly the highlight at Casino Tropez, with over 60 different options to choose from. The online live casino supplies all the common table games plus poker and game shows.

Stand-out live games include Deal or No Deal, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Roulette, and 3 Card Brag.

Welcome Bonus - 4.9/5

New players can claim a first deposit match of 100% up to R1,000. They’ll also have access to an additional R30,000 welcome package spread out on a monthly basis for a full year.

The casino bonus has a rollover of 30x, and you must make a minimum deposit of R200 to qualify. There is no bonus code necessary.

Banking Options - 4.8/5

This online casino accepts credit/debit cards, InstaDebit, Skrill, Neteller, and several avenues for bank transfers. Payouts are usually processed on the same method you use for funding your account.

While we would have liked to have seen a Bitcoin option, to the casino’s favour players do have access to several e-wallet options like Neteller and Skrill.

Mobile Compatibility - 4.2/5

As far as the operation and design of the mobile casino goes, it is fantastic. While this online casino does not offer any mobile apps, the in-browser mobile experience is perfect.

Casino Tropez may disappoint some with their mobile game selection; as there are far more options for desktop users. But the majority of their most popular titles are available to mobile punters.

Ultimately, the desktop casino is the way to go here. But if you’re on the go, Casino Tropez will still get the job done.

Sign up at Casino Tropez for your 100% matching bonus up to R1,000 now

3. Yebo - Best No Deposit Bonus of any South African Casino Online

Pros:

R350 no deposit bonus

150% match on first deposit

Large progressive jackpots

Good variety of banking, fast payouts

Excellent customer support platforms

Dedicated mobile apps

Cons:

Busy website

Slim variety of table games

First launched in 2014, Yebo are mostly known for their online slot games. New players are offered a no deposit bonus, which allows you to enjoy real money games before you fund your account.

The website design lacks inspiration and is way too busy, but importantly it still functions well. If you’re ever in need of assistance you can take solace in a customer service team that is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Game Selection - 4.2/5

At this online casino, you’ll find an amazing collection of slots, including massive progressives that can reach well into the millions.

Popular options include the hugely popular Aztec’s Millions, Megasaur and Jackpot Pinatas Deluxe, both of which have jackpots that often exceed R15 million!

Unfortunately, Yebo does not possess Punt’s large offering of table games, nor Casino Tropez’s variety of live dealer games.

But, you will find a few tables of baccarat, blackjack, and roulette, as well as a few poker options (including Three Card), craps, keno, and lottery games.

Welcome Bonus - 4.3/5

New players can claim a no deposit bonus in the form of a R350 free chip. While no deposit is needed to use this bonus, it does come with pretty steep wagering requirements of 70x.

However, this bonus still provides you with an opportunity to test the waters out at Yebo without risking your own money, and a no deposit bonus is a free chance to win some bonus cash.

You can also have access to a cash welcome bonus of up to R12,000 spread out over three deposits.

Banking Options - 5/5

For deposits only, you can use credit/debit cards, EasyEFT, and SiD Instant EFT.

Banking methods that can be used for payouts and deposits include Neteller, wire transfer, Skrill, and ecoPayz. We are also happy to report this is one of the best Bitcoin casinos.

Naturally, Bitcoin provides the fastest payout times at 24 hours or less.

Mobile Compatibility - 5/5

The mobile casino is a much better visual and navigational experience than the PC browser.

This is due to their flawless HTML 5 apps for iOS, Blackberry, and Android, providing nearly all of the games you would find on your desktop computer.

Create an account with Yebo today and claim your no deposit bonus of R350

4. PlayOJO - Best Bonus Rollover for South African Players

Quick Look

Pros:

2000+ total games

50 free spins w/no wagering requirements

Dozens of live casino games

Excellent banking, no minimum withdrawals

Money back on every bet

IOs and Android apps

Cons:

No phone support

Limited customer support hours

No crypto

PlayOJO is one of the most entertaining and quirky online casinos found anywhere. They pride themselves on two key factors. A mammoth catalog of over 2,000 games and a fair and honest relationship with their players.

The latter manifests itself in a complete lack of wagering requirements on all of their bonus offers. While their friendly and knowledgeable customer service team does not run 24/7, the service is accessible through live chat and email.

Game Selection - 5/5

No matter what type of gambling game you enjoy, chances are, PlayOJO has it. Here, you’ll find one of the best online slots sites with over 1,900 slots, including dozens of progressives.

Other online games include roulette, blackjack, video poker, table poker, and scratch cards, among others. Live dealer lovers will enjoy access to over 55 different options, consisting of poker, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and over 12 game shows.

Some of their most popular and unique live games include Mega Fire Blaze Roulette x10000, Sweet Bonanza CandyLand, and Deal or No Deal: The Big Draw.

Welcome Bonus - 4.2/5

On your first-ever deposit, PlayOJO will give you 50 free spins on Book of Dead with no wagering requirements whatsoever — whatever you win is yours to keep!

However, since they don't offer a deposit match and the spins are on one specific game, they didn’t garner a perfect score here. But again, given their absolute rarity what punter wouldn’t love a bonus with no wagering requirements?

Banking Options - 4.5/5

The banking options at this online casino vary depending on the region of South Africa you reside in.

With the exception of Bitcoin, PlayOJO provides a great variety of banking options. Most South African players have the option of debit/credit cards, Skrill, Neteller, wire transfer, PaySafeCard, iWallet, MuchBetter, and PayPal.

However, some of their payout options have higher than usual withdrawal thresholds, which isn’t ideal. We recommend PayPal here because they are processed instantly for verified accounts.

Since the payout method is usually distributed to whatever you used for your deposit method, you will want to check their banking terms before choosing your method of deposit.

Mobile Compatibility - 4.7/5

The mobile version of the casino offers PlayOJO’s full library, which impressively includes mobile apps for both iOS and Android devices.

Unfortunately, from an interface standpoint the mobile browser casino doesn't quite feel optimized for handheld devices. There are simply far too many clicks and scrolling motions needed to find what you are looking for.

But when it comes to gameplay, the mobile browser is almost as speedy as the mobile apps and just as reliable.

Create a new account at PlayOJO to take advantage of 50 free spins with no rollover

5. Europa - Best Online Casino in South Africa for Online Slots

Quick Look

Pros:

Hundreds of quality online slots

Dozens of big money progressives

A wide variety of live dealers for most regions

100% deposit bonus match

Phone/email/live chat customer support

Cons:

No Bitcoin

Live casino offerings are regionally based

Limited hours for support

If you enjoy mainstream slots with large progressive jackpots and live dealer games, then Europa may be for you.

We were impressed with their excellent customer service team that gets in touch promptly via email, live chat, and phone. The hours are a bit limited (18 hours a day) but it's no deal breaker.

Game Selection - 4.7/5

The online slot offerings at Europa are outstanding, with a large selection of branded or popular titles. Impressively, the casino has a dedicated Age of the Gods slots section with 25 different options, including a progressive jackpot that often exceeds R15 million.

Unlike PlayOJO and Punt, there aren’t many online table game options. Though you can play several roulette titles, including the popular Dragon Jackpot Roulette.

The live casino at Europa is quite impressive. Unfortunately, the offerings vary based on the region you reside in. So you may be left wanting.

For those that have access to this side of the casino, you can enjoy over four dozen live games. These include all of the standard options, many game shows, and rare offerings such as Money Drop and Buffalo Blitz Live.

Welcome Bonus - 4.9/5

Europa is currently offering you a 100% deposit match up to R1,000. In addition, you can claim up to R24,000 in additional deposit bonuses which are broken down into weekly and monthly bonus installments.

The 100% match bonus is for new South African players only and has wagering requirements of 30x. No bonus code is necessary.

Banking Options - 4/5

For deposits, you can choose debit/credit cards, Visa Secure Vouchers, Swiftly for instant bank transfers, MoneyBookers, ecoPayz, Astropay, and Neteller.

The withdrawal methods vary based on your region, but most users are offered credit/debit card and eWallet options. Some payout avenues can take up to five days to process, so you may want to check with the cashier before choosing your banking methods.

Mobile Compatibility - 4.2/5

Europa doesn’t have a mobile app, but most of their games are available for instant play in mobile browsers. The gameplay is excellent, as is the site’s response time. But, unlike Yebo and Punt, the mobile version does not feel like it was designed specifically for handheld use.

If possible, this top South African online casino is best enjoyed via PC browsers or their casino client.

Create an account at Europa to take advantage of up to R24,000 for South African players

Best Online Casinos in South Africa Runners-Up

How We Rated the Best Online Casinos in South Africa

Game Selection

While a large selection of online casino games garnered the casino sites some points, we focused more on the variety of casino games offered.

For example, a South African online casino may offer only a handful of table games, but with solid variety. Thus, they may have received more points than an online casino with a larger selection that lacks in variety.

Welcome Bonus

Bonuses at any of our best South African online casinos are only as good as their wagering requirements. The lower the requirements for a welcome bonus, the more points a casino received. We also gave points to the casino sites for extra perks like free spins.

Banking Options

While many South African players like traditional banking methods, we understand others prefer using Bitcoin; an online casino that provided a good mix of traditional options and Bitcoin received more points than an online casino with a slim variety in banking methods.

Mobile Compatibility

Online casinos are not only convenient because they save us a trip to a traditional brick-and-mortar casino. They also allow us to enjoy the thrills of gambling virtually anytime and anywhere.

We gave higher points to the casino sites who provided mobile users with a large complement of casino games. We also factored in mobile interface, apps, design and gameplay.

Quick Guide to the Best Online Casinos in South Africa

Is Online Gambling at South Africa Online Casinos Safe?

Yes, online gambling in South Africa is safe. So long as you’re playing at casino sites that are both reputable and licensed.

Users can tell trustworthy South African online casinos like Casino Tropez by their complete and total transparency. You will find a listing of their licensing, fair gaming policies, and any other notable certificates, such as RNG certification, directly on their site.

Are Banking Transactions at an Online Casino in South Africa Secure?

It is safe to deposit or withdraw money at reputable online casinos in South Africa. Legit online casinos, such as Punt and Yebo, utilize state of the art technology to ensure all transactions are done in a secure manner.

Additionally, licensed South African casinos are monitored and audited to ensure casino games are fair and that online transactions are secure.

Of All the Online Casino Games, Which is the Most Popular in South Africa?

Slots are far and away the most popular game in the online casino world. But chiefly, they combine a low skill requirement with relatively low-stakes.

This provides players with a chance (not a guarantee) to win a larger sums of real money with little investment. Starburst by Netent is reportedly the most played game at all online casinos.

Which of the Table Games is the Most Popular in SA?

Blackjack is the most popular table game in online casinos. Of all the blackjack variants, European Blackjack is the most played because it provides slightly better odds. When placing even-money outside bets, betting odds are just shy of the 50-50 mark.

Should I Claim a Welcome Bonus from South African Online Casinos?

South African online casinos provide a welcome offer because it helps attract new players. Whether or not you should claim a bonus offer depends on the wagering requirements.

If a bonus gives a huge match on a deposit but the rollover is nearly impossible to achieve, then it will do you little to no good.

Most African players love claiming bonuses with fair wagering requirements, such as Casino Tropez’s R30,000 welcome offer, because it gives them an avenue to extend their gameplay while having a chance at winning free money.

Which of the South African Online Casinos is Best for Me?

When deciding which of the South African casinos to gamble at, game selection should be near the top of your list. You’ll naturally want to ensure that an online gambling brand provides plenty of your favorite type of casino games or features.

If you spend most of your gaming time playing slots, then Europa may be the choice for you. While if the use of mobile fluidity is important, then you may want to check out Yebo.

Bonuses are also an item to consider before you sign up at an online casino. A welcome offer can give you a great chance to win free money with lesser risk.

Some bonuses are completely free, meaning they have no wagering requirements. An example of this is PlayOJO’s welcome offer to South African players of 50 free spins.

Many players are always on the look out for no deposit bonus offers, like Yebo’s no deposit bonus of a R350 free chip. All you have to do is enter the coupon code NEW350, and voila.

Comparison of the Top 5 South African Online Casinos

Here is a quick recap of what each of the best South African casinos has to offer.

Punt: They ranked as the overall best online casino in South Africa, offering an excellent selection of games, fast Bitcoin payouts, customer support around the clock, and amazing mobile apps. You can get started here with a 200% match plus 50 free spins.

Casino Tropez: Provides you with nearly 1,000 different gaming options, over 60 live dealer games, hundreds of high quality slots, and a 100% match on a player’s first deposit.

Yebo: Known for their no deposit bonus offer for new South African players. Also home to a collection of large progressives, amazing mobile apps, and a solid banking variety.

New players get a no deposit bonus of a 350 South African Rand free chip.

PlayOJO: A popular online casino known for never having wagering requirements on their bonuses. They also offer nearly 2,000 games, dozens of live dealers, and a nice cashback scheme. New players can get 50 free spins on Book of Dead with no wagering requirements.

Europa: Here you can enjoy a collection of more than 1,250 slots, over 50 live dealers, and an excellent in-browser mobile casino. New players from South Africa can get a 100% match bonus on their first deposit.

How to Sign Up at an Online Casino in South Africa

Since Punt ranked at the top of our list of online casinos, let’s take a look at the easy and swift process to sign up with them.

Step One: Create Your Account

Head to the Punt Casino website

Click the white “Register” button at the top of the page or the yellow “Quick Registration” button in the middle of the page

Accurately fill out the registration form

Step Two: Check Your Email

You should immediately receive an email, requesting you to confirm your email address

Step Three: Make Your First Deposit

Enter coupon code PLAY200 to claim your 200% deposit match and 50 free spins

Make your deposit with your preferred banking method

You will then be ready to play real money games at the top-rated South African casino

Ready to Play at Online Casinos in South Africa for Real Money?

We hope that our list of the top 10 South African casino sites provided you with ample information to decide on which online casino is best for you.

Punt was ranked as the best online casino in South Africa because they had the highest total score for all the benchmarks we rated. You can sign up with them and receive a 100% match on your first deposit to help get you started off on a successful note.

As always, remember to have fun and to play responsibly!

Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is South African-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide on the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, visit Gamblers Anonymous for info on gambling addiction.

This is a Partnered Post.