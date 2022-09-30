With so many SG casino sites available nowadays, finding the best online casinos in Singapore can feel like finding a needle in a haystack.



That said, you can consider us your personal needle finders because we did just that – we ranked and reviewed the top gambling sites for SG players. They were rated according to criteria such as their games, bonuses, and overall user experience.

Slots Capital was our #1 pick, but we’ve got 5 runner-ups you’re sure to love.

Sounds good? Let’s begin.

Best Online Casinos in Singapore:

Slots Capital : Best online casino in Singapore overall

Uptown Aces : #1 casino in Singapore for slots

Bitstarz : Best SG crypto casino

Magic Red : Top choice casino for live dealer games

Melbet : Best SG casino with a sportsbook

1xbet : Best bonuses

1. Slots Capital – Best Online Casino in Singapore Overall

Pros

336 online casino games

Claim a 10 SGD free chip

Up to 4,000 SGD in bonuses

24/7 support by chat & email

Mobile-friendly user interface

Great VIP club

Fast withdrawals

Cons

No phone customer support

Slots Capital is the best casino online for Singaporean players. They offer 336 casino games and a 4,000 SGD bonus for new sign-ups, but that’s not the only reason they climbed to the top of our list.

Gaming Variety: 4.9/5

As you might expect from its name, Slots Capital is home to 300+ exclusive slot machines. RTG (Realtime Gaming) handles the bulk of their casino library, so you’ll be greeted with a large selection of graphics-intensive and exciting reels.

There are also quite a few table games to choose from.

We found 3 classic blackjack games and Ride’m Poker alongside a pair of American and European roulette wheels. Poker players can grind at the tables with 16 single-hand and multi-hand variants.

Finally, they list 8 specialty versions of keno and scratch cards to keep you occupied.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.9/5

Just for signing up with Slots Capital, you’ll get a 10 SGD free chip.

When you decide to make a deposit, a huge bonus waits on the horizon. New sign-ups can redeem a maximum of 4,000 SGD in casino bonuses. Just use our link and the bonus code “SGD4000” to qualify!

Your free chip is attached to minimal 15x wagering requirements, but you’ll need to satisfy higher wagering requirements before claiming any winnings derived from your deposit bonus.

Payment Methods: 5/5

You’ll find it easy and convenient to bank your funds here.

Slots Capital accepts credit card deposits, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin payments. New sign-ups will need to deposit 34 SGD to qualify for their 4,000 SGD welcome bonus.

Payouts are issued via wire transfer or courier check, and withdrawal times are fast.

Customer Support: 5/5

Currently, Slots Capital offers 24/7 customer support via live chat and email contact options. They discontinued their phone line for now, but we’re sure it’s undergoing some renovation. In the meantime, expect quick responses and qualified assistance across the board.

We enjoyed immediate attention through their live chat feature, and they took just under 12 hours to send us an email reply.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

There’s no downloadable app to speak of, but Slots Capital is equipped with mobile-friendly software that makes it easy to find your favorite titles on the move. All their slots and virtual table games work flawlessly through your smartphone’s web browser.

You can also deposit funds and withdraw your earnings with a single tap.

Click here to get started at Slots Capital

2. Uptown Aces – Best Singapore Casino for Slots

Pros

190+ casino games

Great progressive jackpots

New online slots regularly added

Slots tournaments

Virtual blackjack and poker tables

Welcome bonus up to 12,500 SGD

Free crypto and eWallet transactions

24/7 support by chat, email, and phone

Cons

No live casino games here

Even though Uptown Aces doesn’t give it away in the name like Slots Capital, they’re home to a leading variety of online slots.

Gaming Variety: 4.8/5

Uptown Aces is home to 190+ online gambling games, the majority of which are slot machines.

Be sure to check out their library of 100+ classic reels and progressive jackpots that’s constantly expanding.

That said, many players also stick around for their selection of virtual blackjack and poker tables.

From Face Up 21 and Suit-Em Up to Vegas Three-Card Rummy and Caribbean Stud Poker, their gaming library covers all ends of the spectrum for new sign-ups. Pontoon, classic baccarat, and 9 video poker variants fill in the blanks for skill gamers.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.7/5

Use our link and you’ll get to claim a maximum of 12,500 SGD in deposit bonus funds with your first six deposits.

Let’s break down that bonus a bit:

Uptown Aces will credit your first transaction with a 250% match up to 3,000 SGD.

Make your second qualifying transaction to score a 150% reload match up to 2,000 SGD. They will double your third and fourth deposits up to 2,000 SGD, and their fifth deposit bonus is identical to your second casino match.

Finally, you’ll claim a 100% match up to 1500 SGD with your sixth deposit.

Payment Methods: 5/5

Players can use their credit card, a bank transfer, ecoPayz, Neteller, Skrill, Bitcoin, or Litecoin to fund their accounts. You’ll need to deposit at least 34 SGD before claiming their 12,500 SGD bonus.

We really like that Uptown Aces supports cryptocurrency and e-wallet payouts. You can withdraw anywhere between 34 SGD and 3489 SGD per transaction! Both options are 100% free of charge, and you’ll only wait 1-3 days before receiving your winnings.

Customer Support: 5/5

Uptown Aces go the extra mile to offer phenomenal customer support through 24/7 email, phone, and live chat contact options.

Although we have no room to complain about their 20-minute hold queue, players in need of immediate attention should use their live chat feature. We received a response within a minute of sending them a message.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Uptown Aces offers an instant-play version of their online casino for iOS and Android devices, resulting in full compatibility across a majority of their high-powered slots and virtual tables.

So long as you don’t have an obscenely old (and tiny) smartphone, you won’t face any issues playing with Uptown Aces on the go.

Click here to claim up to 12,500 SGD in bonuses at Uptown Aces

3. Bitstarz – Best SG Online Casino for Crypto Users

Pros

Bonus of up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins

4,000+ crypto casino games

Provably fair titles

Award-winning casino

On-site and social media support

Instant, fee-free crypto transactions

Cons

You can’t use cash here

If you own Bitcoin or some other cryptos, Bitstarz is the place to be.

Singaporean players can claim up to 5 BTC in bonuses – and they offer some unique games you won’t find anywhere else.

Gaming Variety: 5/5

Over the past 8 years, Bitstarz has accumulated upwards of 4,000 crypto casino games.

You’ll find 1,500+ slots, 100+ jackpot reels, and hundreds more virtual tables to explore here.

We found a mixture of high-limit blackjack tables, unique video poker variants, and exclusive game shows buried within their casino library.

They’re adding more titles to their collection each month, so you’ll find new and exciting games to play every time you log in!

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 5/5

Verify your email upon registration to claim 20 no-deposit free spins. Then, make your first deposit to claim a 125% bonus match up to 1 BTC! You’ll also receive 180 free spins to use across hundreds of their most popular slot machines.

High rollers can redeem another 4 BTC in reload bonuses over their next three deposits.

In total, you can get up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins as part of this welcome package.

Payment Methods: 4/5

As it stands, Bitstarz accepts 5 cryptocurrencies. You can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, or Dogecoin to fund your account and claim their hefty welcome package.

While you can start playing games with just 0.0002 BTC upfront, you’ll need to deposit at least 0.001 BTC (or its crypto equivalent) before claiming their 1 BTC deposit bonus. Subsequent reload bonuses require a minimum deposit of 0.002 BTC.

You’ll enjoy fee-free, 10-minute cashouts with Bitstarz!

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Bitstarz offers both on-site and social media support. As of right now, their 24/7 live chat team has earned 2,000+ positive reviews from verified players.

They also maintain a strong presence on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can tag them in your latest post, send a DM, or start a public discussion surrounding your latest questions!

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

Bitstarz’ mobile interface feels smooth and it’s a pleasure to enjoy instant loading speed across thousands of slots and table games. However, a few hundred of their specialty titles aren’t optimized for mobile devices.

If you’re okay with forgoing dice and keno in exchange for access to 3,500+ exclusive titles from your smartphone, Bitstarz is more than capable of handling your mobile wagers.

Click here to sign up to Bitstarz and claim up to 5 BTC + 200 FS

4. Magic Red – Best Singaporean Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros

1,300+ slots & tables

120+ live dealer games

200% welcome bonus + 100 spins

Fast withdrawals

24/7 customer support by email

Cons

Doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies

Mobile interface is a bit cramped

With a healthy mixture of 120+ live casino games on deck, MagicRed delivers a quality in-person betting experience from the comfort of wherever you are.

Gaming Variety: 4.7/5

Magic Red’s casino library is jam-packed with 1,140 slot machines, 26 virtual tables, and 120 of the highest-quality live dealer games we’ve come across.

Skill gamers looking for endless possibilities will certainly find them here!

Their gamut of live casino titles spans across 6 poker games, 52 blackjack variants, 19 baccarat tables, and 32 roulette wheels. A professional dealer calls the shots and controls the action from afar, allowing you to sit back and relax while your next hand is dealt in real-time.

Inclusive betting limits cater to lower-stakes players and high rollers with equal convenience, so there’s enough room for every gamer’s budget at Magic Red.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.4/5

When you make your first deposit with MagicRed, you’ll score a 200% match bonus.

As if this offer weren’t generous enough, new players will receive 100 free spins to use across a variety of popular slot games.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

MagicRed accepts Visa and Mastercard withdrawals. You’ll need to fund your account with at least 14 SGD to get started and claim their bonus. Generally, withdrawals take 1-5 days to reach your available balance.

All that said, they don’t support cryptocurrency transactions in any capacity, unlike some other SG casinos we mentioned here.

Customer Support: 4.3/5

Magic Red doesn’t offer live chat or phone support. However, their email hotline is able to handle the pressure of constant player inquiries. You can get in touch with one of their qualified agents 24 hours a day through their contact form, so there’s never a “bad” time to reach out.

We got a reply from one of their representatives within 30 minutes, which is similar to the live chat option at some other online casinos.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

MagicRed’s mobile interface feels cramped on smaller screens, and a few of their specialty games aren’t compatible with smartphone devices. To give them some credit, we didn’t experience any lag or streaming issues while spectating a round of live dealer blackjack.

All their slot machines load within seconds, and MagicRed’s simplistic search filters make it easy to locate your favorite titles among thousands of options.

Click here to get started at Magic Red

5. Melbet – Best SG Casino Site with Sports Betting Options

Pros

Covers 50+ sports categories

Live betting on hundreds of events

Downloadable app for iOS & Android

100% sports bonus up to 160 SGD

Huge selection of online slots

One of the best online sportsbooks

Cons

No 24/7 email support

They mostly focus on sports

Sportsbook vets should get started with Melbet – they cover a large number of markets, and their live-streaming options span over thousands of daily events.

There’s also a solid casino to check out. Read more below.

Gaming Variety: 4.8/5

Taking no half measures in either department; Melbet offers competitive money lines that span over 50+ mainstream and specialty sports betting markets.

Additionally, they host 2,500 slot games and virtual tables for players who like to mix up their wagers.

You can bet on American football, Rugby Union, the latest eSports tournaments, international basketball competitions, bare-knuckle boxing, and greyhound races. Their most popular specialty categories include Formula 1 racing, lottery draws, cricket, and darts.

Finally, you can place in-game wagers across thousands of daily events. There’s no shortage of games, money lines, or possibilities when you gamble with Melbet!

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.3/5

When you make your first deposit, Melbet will double your transaction up to 160 SGD. You can use your extra funds to place in-game wagers, explore specialty sports markets, or bet across hundreds of mainstream money lines!

New sign-ups will have 30 days to meet 5x wagering requirements and cash out their winnings.

You can also claim their premier casino bonus, which matches your first five deposits of 14 SGD or more up to a grand total of 2442 SGD. On top of that, you’ll receive 290 free spins. However, you’ll need to satisfy 40x wagering requirements within 7 days.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

Melbet players can use their bank card, WebMoney, Perfect Money, SticPay, Skrill, MuchBetter, Jeton, ecoPayz, or Neteller to get started.

Melbet also accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, DAI, ETH, Monero, and 21 other forms of crypto.

Needless to say, there’s no shortage of deposit options here! There are also very accessible minimums, and you’ll only have to fund your account with 2 SGD before claiming their bonus.

All transactions are 100% free of charge. Better still, eWallet and cryptocurrency payouts are delivered within 15 minutes of requesting a withdrawal.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Melbet offers phenomenal customer support by phone and live chat, but they don’t offer a dedicated email hotline. Thankfully, given their quick response times and 24-hour availability, their lack of email support is not a big deal.

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

You can download Melbet’s mobile sportsbook application for iOS and Android devices. Their flawless mobile app puts a huge range of money lines, in-game wagering opportunities, and online slots in your back pocket.

While their desktop website’s interface appears a bit dated, their mobile app is sleek, modern, and lag-free.

Click here to sign up to Melbet

How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos in Singapore

Variety of Casino Games:

In this review, we prioritized online Singapore casino sites offering the broadest selection of real money casino games.

Whether you’re here to spin through the best online slots, play online poker against real people, or watch the online roulette wheel turn, you’ll find a home with our online betting sites.

Additionally, we gave special consideration to online platforms with comprehensive sports betting options.

Deposit Bonus & Other Promos:

Most online casinos promote generous welcome bonuses, giving you a high deposit match and even more free spins to use at your leisure. We gave higher priority to online casino sites with the lowest wagering requirements and the highest bonus caps.

Payment Methods:

The best online casino websites make it easy for new sign-ups to deposit funds and withdraw their earnings. Our top online casinos support multiple cryptocurrencies and numerous eWallets alongside traditional fiat payment options.

Customer Support Options:

Reputable online casinos take your questions and concerns very seriously. With that in mind, we gave a higher ranking to online Singapore casinos with 24/7 support by phone, live chat, and email. Bonus points were given to the quickest-responding online casinos!

Mobile Compatibility:

We prioritized online gambling sites that let you have fun wherever you go. You’ll find yourself playing casino games from your smartphone or tablet with these apps!

We use these benchmarks to rank online gambling sites around the world. Check out some of our other reviews:

Guide to the Best Online Casinos in Singapore:

Can I Play Online Casino Games and Win Real Money at Singapore Online Casinos?

Yes, you can win real money as you play casino games with our top picks. Because our listed online casinos are regulated and licensed, you can expect fair gaming odds and timely payouts once you’ve won.

You’ll have your choice among thousands of online slots, hundreds more virtual tables, professional live casino games, and mainstream sports categories. No matter how you like to play online, there’s a flavor suitable for every player’s palate here.

Remember, though, that whether you will win or not ultimately depends on luck.

What Is the Best Singapore Online Casino App?

Melbet offers the best Singapore online casino apps for both iOS and Android. You can download it by following this link which will redirect you to their official website.

Are there any Instant Withdrawal Online Casinos in Singapore?

Yes. Instant withdrawal Singapore online casinos are those that support cryptocurrency withdrawals. If you’re looking for casinos with instant payouts, you should check out Slots Capital or Bitstarz.

What Is the Best Online Gambling Site in Singapore?

Melbet is the best online gambling site in Singapore because it offers both real money casino games and sports betting.

Should I Claim Bonuses at SG Casino Sites?

It’s no secret that gambling in Singapore is more fun when you’re playing with a little boost. When you claim a deposit bonus with our top picks, you’ll receive bonus funds and free spins to use across a wide variety of popular games.

So long as you satisfy each casino’s listed wagering requirements, you’ll have a fighting chance at walking away in the green. If you’re looking to test your luck with a little boost, you should definitely claim a welcome bonus when gambling in Singapore.

Are Online Casinos in Singapore Safe?

Yes, as long as you sign up to reputable and licensed online casinos like the ones we selected above.

Throughout the online casino industry, there are numerous shady operators, but we’ve thoroughly vetted and researched our top online casinos for your protection.

The best online casino Singapore sites listed here are regulated, monitored, and safe to use. You’ll receive legitimate bonuses, bet on fair gambling games, and enjoy timely payouts with any of them.

What is the Most Trusted Online Casino in Singapore?

Slots Capital is the most trusted online casino in Singapore. They’ve been running a successful gambling site for more than two decades, and they cater to thousands of loyal players on a daily basis. With hundreds of fair online slots and table games to explore, you’ll be spoiled for choice here.

If you encounter any issues or have questions, you can reach their customer support team by phone, email, or live chat. A qualified representative is available to help 24/7, so don’t be afraid to get in touch!

Let’s Compare the Top 5 Singapore Online Casino Sites

Slots Capital : Slots Capital is known for its generous welcome bonus, long-standing reputation, and exclusive casino games. You can get a 10 SGD free chip and up to 4,000 SGD in welcome bonus funds. Overall score: 99%

Uptown Aces : Gamers looking for a diverse selection of online slots should get started with Uptown Aces. You can claim up to 12,500 SGD in welcome bonus funds. Overall score: 98%

Bitstarz : Unlike other online casinos, Bitstarz accepts 5 forms of cryptocurrency. You can redeem up to 5 BTC in deposit bonus funds + 200 free spins and play through 4,000+ exclusive titles. Overall score: 96%

Magic Red : Magic Red delivers an in-person betting experience from the comfort of home with 120+ live casino games. You can get a 200% match when you sign up. Overall score: 93%

Melbet: Melbet offers competitive odds across 100+ mainstream and specialty betting markets. You can also place in-game wagers across the latest sporting events and get a bonus worth up to 160 SGD. Overall score: 92%

How to Sign Up to an Online Casino Site in Singapore?

If you’re new to online gambling in Singapore, you might feel overwhelmed by the thought of getting started. Luckily, the whole process is easy.

Using Slots Capital as our example, we’ve created a step-by-step guide that walks you through the sign-up process.

1. Create A Singapore Online Casino Account

Go to Slots Capital’s online casino site using this link (it will ensure you qualify for the top casino bonuses )

Click the “Play Now” button

Click “Register”

Enter any required personal information

Click “Sign Up Now” to continue

2. Make Your First Deposit &

Click “yes” to visit the cashier

Select your preferred deposit method

Decide how much you’d like to deposit

Enter any relevant payment information

Click “Deposit” to fund your account

3. Claim Your Welcome Bonus

Click the “Promotions” tab

Claim your bonus

Yes, it’s really that easy to get started with a trusted online casino and enjoy a leading selection of exclusive games!

Ready to Explore the Best Online Casinos in Singapore?

The best online casino Singapore sites are a fantastic choice for most players. Even if you’re just getting started, you’ll enjoy a premium gaming experience from the comfort of your home.

Slots Capital was our #1 choice. Given their outstanding casino game selection, long list of bonuses, fast customer service options, and stellar reputation, it’s clear they’ve earned their seat on the throne.

All that said, we’d highly recommend getting started with any online casino that catches your eye. Regardless of where you end up, be sure to have fun and play responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is Singapore-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino. If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, visit Gamblers Anonymous for info on gambling addiction.

