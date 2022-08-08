With numerous casino sites begging you to join them with flashy ads and fake promises, how do you identify the best NZ online casinos?

That’s exactly what we’ve been doing the last couple of weeks — finding the very few needles in one giant haystack.

The results came in, and you can expect nothing less than licensed, regulated, and filled-to-the-brim online casinos with quality games and generous deposit bonuses.

Jackpot City was our #1 pick for New Zealand players thanks to their leading selection of real-money casino games and $1,600 welcome bonus, but we’ve got 15 additional NZ casino sites fighting for the throne.

Let’s see what they’ve got for you.

Best NZ Online Casinos

1. Jackpot City — Best NZ Online Casino Site Overall

Pros:

30+ ultra-popular progressives

400+ classic slot machines

57 varied live tables

$1,600 in deposit bonuses

24/7 live chat support

Cons:

No phone or email support

Jackpot City is the best online gambling site for New Zealand players. From beginning to end, they’ve created a quintessential online casino experience that follows you everywhere you go.

And with a superb casino bonus and tons of progressive jackpots — winning chances don’t get much better elsewhere.

Gaming Variety: 4.9/5

Even the best casinos online worldwide don’t hold a candle to Jackpot City’s collection of ultra-popular progressives. In addition to 400+ real-money slot machines, we encountered 30+ jackpot reels that feature mind-boggling payouts.

High-volatility games like Mega Moolah and Wheel of Wishes come equipped with six-digit multipliers that can result in seven-figure payouts. At the time of writing, Wheel of Wishes was ready to pop with a $13 million jackpot prize.

Even if you’re not here to spin for gold, Jackpot City’s gaming library has plenty of exciting options. Their 57 live dealer tables contain several variants of blackjack, baccarat, poker, roulette, and craps.

If you’d rather sit in the hot seat, have fun playing Monopoly and Deal or No Deal for real money.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.8/5

When you sign up with Jackpot City today, you’ll have the opportunity to redeem $1,600 in bonus cash. They’ll double your first four deposits up to $400 each. With a minimum deposit of NZ$10, just about any player from New Zealand can get a piece of the bonus pie.

However, there is one catch. While you can use your bonus funds to spin through classic reels and penny pokies, progressive casino games like Mega Moolah are off-limits until you’ve met the wagering requirements.

Regular pokie games contribute dollar-for-dollar towards the rollover, which should help you cash out within their 7-day expiry period. You might want to avoid table games for now since they contribute 10% or less of each bet towards your playthrough.

Available Payment Options: 4.7/5

Jackpot City doesn’t skimp in this department. They accept 8 fiat payment methods that should cover all ends of the banking spectrum. You can bank your funds using Visa Electron, MasterCard debit, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, etc.

Their leading welcome bonus remains accessible for players on a budget as well. You’ll only need to deposit $10 or more to qualify for up to $1,600 in bonuses.

You can withdraw anywhere from $10 to $10,000 per transaction, and Jackpot City gets you paid out faster than the competition in NZ. E-wallet cashouts are delivered within 1 day, whereas bank transfers and debit payouts take 2-3 days to process and a few more to reach your account.

Customer Support: 4.4/5

Regrettably, this NZ online casino doesn’t offer phone or email support. However, their 24/7 live chat feature is equipped to handle the pressure of constant inquiries.

There’s always a professional ready to help from afar, and we didn’t encounter any delay when sending out a live chat request.

Follow this link to spin for gold with Jackpot City

2. Europa Casino — Best Bonuses of all Online Casinos in New Zealand

Pros

15 casino promotions

1,500+ casino games

$2,400 welcome package

Phone, email & live chat support

Fast, fee-free payouts

Cons

“Slow drip” welcome bonus

Europa Casino offers 15 lucrative promotions for existing players. If you’re looking to stretch your money as far as it’ll go, consider opening your account here.

Gaming Variety: 4.7/5

Europa Casino hosts 1,500+ Playtech-fueled slots, online table games, and live dealer tables. Together, their casino games boast an average payout rate of 96.45%.

Their selection offers a healthy, diverse variety of progressive jackpots, card games, and classic slot reels that stand the test of time.

You can play any of their Fire Blaze jackpots for your chance to win $100,000 in prize money, bet across games like 3-Card Brag and Unlimited Blackjack, or spin the wheel to multiply your bets in Money Drop: Live.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.9/5

Europa Casino hosts 15 lucrative promotions that give players serious value for their money, with the welcome package being the most generous one.

This NZ online casino will double your first monthly deposit up to $125. This loyalty bonus goes on for a full year, granting players up to $2,400 in bonus funds.

If you’re looking for something up-front, consider their second deposit bonus, which credits your second deposit with a 60% match worth up to $500. Although their first bonus is something of a “slow drip,” both promotions come with fair 30x wagering requirements.

You can earn up to 50 free spins and double your winnings every Friday when you play select slots, or you can join Europa’s Spinomenal tournament for your chance to win $25,000.

Available Payment Options: 4.7/5

Europa’s list of banking options is pretty flexible and should cater to most players from New Zealand. Some of their most popular payment methods include Visa, MasterCard, PoLi, PayPal, KiwiWallet, Skrill, Neteller, etc.

You can fund your account with as little as $10 to claim the first portion of their $2,400 welcome bonus and start wagering.

Europa Casino offers fast, fee-free payouts via bank transfer and numerous e-wallets. While bank transfer withdrawals take 3-5 days for processing and delivery, you’ll receive e-wallet payments within 24 hours.

Customer Support: 5/5

Europa offers next-level customer service that reflects its 18-year track record in the industry.

If you need to get in touch with an assistant, you can reach out using their 24/7 live chat feature, phone line, or support email. They offer fast response times, and their qualified agents are more than happy to answer your questions in detail.

Click here to opt-in for Europa’s $2,400 welcome bonus

3. Spin Casino — Best Progressive Jackpots of all New Zealand Online Casinos

Pros:

400+ online pokies

50+ live dealer games

NZ casino apps for iOS and Android

Six-figure progressive jackpots

$1,000 casino bonus

Cons:

No phone or email support

Can’t use bonus funds on progressives

Jackpot hunters from New Zealand should consider opening their casino accounts with Spin Casino — our top pick for progressive jackpot slots.

Gaming Variety: 4.8/5

Spin Casino brings a little bit of everything to the table, but most players stay for the slot machines. We came across 400+ reels from Microgaming and NetEnt, followed by 56 visually-appealing live casino tables by Evolution Gaming.

Video poker games and blackjack titles are also featured, alongside 17 online baccarat tables and 25 roulette wheels.

Progressive jackpot pokies are littered throughout Spin’s gaming library, and a few special Megaways gems can deliver multi-million dollar payouts with a single spin. It’s a theoretical thought; multi-million dollar payouts usually require multi-million spins — remember that.

Courtesy of their downloadable app for iOS and Android devices, all casino games are available on the go.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.5/5

Spin Casino’s premier $1,000 welcome bonus aims to please. You can double your money with each of your first three deposits up to NZ$400, NZ$300, and another NZ$300, respectively.

Pokies contribute dollar-for-dollar towards the wagering requirements, while only 8% of each table game wager does the same. Comparatively, blackjack and video poker games only contribute 2% towards your playthrough.

That being said, it’s wise to spin the reels with an active bonus, but keep in mind that progressive jackpot slots are unavailable to play with a bonus.

Available Payment Options: 4.6/5

Spin Casino goes the extra mile to accommodate users with 5 of the most popular and secure payment methods.

They accept Visa and MasterCard, in addition to direct bank transfers, Paysafecard, and Neteller.

To start playing and claim the first portion of their $1,000 welcome bonus, you’ll need to fund your account with $10 or more. Withdrawing your cash winnings is a straightforward, fee-free process.

You can cash out as little as $10 per transaction, which makes Spin Casino even more accessible for novice gamers. E-wallet payouts take 24 hours to process and deliver, and most fiat withdrawals take just two days to clear.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Spin Casino’s team of representatives is always on standby for players with questions or concerns. If you need help, their live chat feature is available 24/7. No matter when you reach out, you’ll be connected with a qualified agent within seconds.

That being said, you won’t find a phone line or support email to contact. While this was a small letdown, we can assure you that Spin Casino is very much here to help!

Get started at Spin Casino with a NZ$1,000 welcome package

4. Bitstarz — Best Game Variety of all Online Casinos in New Zealand

Pros:

3,900+ real-money casino games

150+ live dealer games

Deposit bonus up to 1 BTC or NZ$400 and 180 free spins

Accepts crypto and fiat payments

Social media plus on-site support

Cons:

No mobile app

Most popular progressive jackpots missing

No phone support

If you’re looking to play in one of the best Bitcoin casinos, Bitstarz is the place to be. They already host 3,952 real-money games, and they’re always adding more exclusive titles to their jam-packed casino library.

Gaming Variety: 4.4/5

Bitstarz houses nearly 4,000 games from 46 different software providers. If you thought Spin Casino had a lot of exclusive titles on tap, think again – Bitstarz’s library is built to keep players occupied for years to come.

We encountered 1,000+ popular pokies and 25+ progressives in addition to 684 Bitcoin-exclusive reels. They’ve also got 150+ live dealer variants of blackjack, poker, baccarat, roulette, and craps for players to comb through.

In addition to the classics you know and love, games like XXXTreme Lightning Roulette, Crazy Time, Mega Ball, and Monopoly Live provide specialty entertainment in real-time.

With Bitstarz, there’s a flavor suitable for every player’s palate. However, a few hundred of their crypto pokies don’t work on mobile devices. Furthermore, some of the most popular jackpot games are missing, one of which is Mega Moolah (available at Spin Casino).

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.5/5

Just for creating a new account and verifying your email, you’ll get 20 no-deposit extra spins. That being said, Bitstarz’s industry-leading crypto welcome bonus might drop some jaws.

They’ll double your first crypto deposit up to 1 BTC, and you’ll receive 180 free spins to boot. Bitcoin high rollers should be more than happy to cash in with Bitstarz.

If you prefer traditional banking, you can get 100% up to NZ$400 on your first deposit (+180 FS), extending to NZ$2,000 over your next three deposits.

Both welcome packages come attached to the same 40x playthrough, which means you’ll need to spend a few hours playing until you earn the bonus back.

Available Payment Options: 4.6/5

Bitstarz accepts 5 cryptocurrencies and 3 fiat payment options. Crypto gamblers can use BTC, LTC, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, or Dogecoin to deposit funds, and cash bettors can use their debit card, NeoSurf, or Skrill to do the same.

The minimum deposit to qualify for the welcome offer and the free spins is NZ$20 — well in line with the industry standard. Should you decide to bank with crypto, you’ll enjoy lightning-fast, fee-free payouts across the board.

Crypto transactions are delivered within 5-10 minutes, whereas fiat withdrawals take 2-3 days to reach your account.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Bitstarz goes the extra mile to offer best-in-class customer support through multiple channels. Their 24/7 live chat team has received 2,000+ positive reviews, and they run 2 separate social media profiles on Facebook and Twitter, where they engage with their customers.

On the downside, there’s no phone line to call.

Explore the massive game selection at Bitstarz

5. Wildz Casino — Best NZ Casino for Cashback Bonuses

Pros

Up to 20% cashback for loyal members

200 free spins with first deposit

Welcome bonus up to $1,000

3,000+ casino games

Cons

No phone support

Low maximum bet with bonus funds

In addition to regularly awarded free spins, loyal players can get up to 20% cashback on their losses. If you believe that everybody deserves a second chance, you’ll love Wildz Casino.

Gaming Variety: 4.8/5

Wildz Casino is home to 3,000+ slots, tables, and live casino games from 17 high-tech software providers. There’s no shortage of classic reels and progressive jackpots to wager across — it’s clear that Wildz caters to budget players and high rollers with equal convenience.

If you play games marked with “Spinback”, you’ll earn free spins to keep the action going after 5 consecutive, winless rounds on particular machines. Alternatively, their jackpots offer multipliers as large as 21,100x your line bet.

In between spins, be sure to comb through their selection of live blackjack, poker, baccarat, and roulette games. Those looking for a break from the ordinary can explore 10 exclusive game shows – Deal or No Deal, Monopoly Live, and Mega Ball are great places to start.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.4/5

Wildz has a few awesome promos on offer, but none is more generous than their primary welcome bonus. They’ll double your first deposit up to $500 and give you 200 free spins across 8 popular slot machines to sweeten the deal.

Your free spins are delivered in batches of 25 over your first 8 days as a registered member. You can use them to play Book of Dead, Starburst, Eastern Emeralds, Fire Joker, Gonzo’s Quest, Vikings on Berzerk, Reactoonz, and Twin Spin.

The “reload” portion of their welcome bonus grants you a 50% match worth up to $500 with your second deposit. You’ll have to meet the reasonable 35x playthrough requirements to cash out your winnings across the board. However, we have to mention that the max bet you can place with bonus funds is $5, which might make meeting the WR a little bit harder.

Loyal, active players will qualify for 20% cashback on their losses, delivered weekly. Additionally, as you continue to play games with Wildz, you’ll “level up” and regularly earn free spins as a thank-you gift of sorts.

Available Payment Options: 4.1/5

Wildz accepts 7 popular payment options from new sign-ups. You can bank your funds using a debit or credit card, Skrill, Neteller, PaySafeCard, MuchBetter, and Trustly.

Payouts at Wildz are quick and fee-free. Bank transfers take 1-5 days to clear, while debit card withdrawals take between 24 and 72 hours for processing and delivery. Comparatively, e-wallet bettors will enjoy hour-long cashouts.

Customer Support: 4.3/5

Wildz Casino is nothing if not modern, but we didn’t like their decision to omit a traditional phone line. Nonetheless, we received an instant live chat response and an email reply from their team within hours.

Click here to redeem 200 free spins with your first deposit at Wildz

6. Casino Tropez — Best Loyalty Offers of any NZ Online Casino

Pros:

Year-long loyalty bonuses

Up to $100 per month

Fair wagering requirements

Nearly 1,600 casino games

Cons:

Clunky user interface

Only one software provider

Casino Tropez’s deposit bonus is a “slow drip” for players who intend to stick around. If monthly reload packages go hand-in-hand with your gambling preferences, you should consider opening your account here.

Gaming Variety: 4.5/5

Although you wouldn’t guess it from their simplistic website layout, Casino Tropez hosts 1,593 Playtech-fueled games. 1,352 online pokies are the main attraction here, but skill gamers can indulge their preferences with 200+ tables and specialty titles.

The live dealer section gives you access to 34 variants of baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and poker. Titles like The Money Drop, Sic-Bo, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire breathe fresh air into their otherwise classic selection.

There are also a ton of virtual sports to wager on, which could appeal to players on the hunt for fast-paced action. We found several boxing, street racing, greyhound racing, soccer, basketball, baseball, football, and fishing spin-offs.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.3/5

Casino Tropez doubles your first deposit up to $100, and you’ll receive an identical deposit match with your first transaction of each new month. If you place wagers throughout the week, you’ll qualify for another $25 monthly bonus funds through the loyalty program.

All in all, fairly active players can double their first monthly deposit up to $125 for an entire year. We’ve already done the mental math – new sign-ups from New Zealand can receive up to $3,000 in bonus funds within their first 12 months of gambling online at Tropez.

You’ll have to satisfy 30x playthrough requirements to earn back your bonus funds, though.

That said, there are many other promotions to look forward to here — Friday Free Spins, Leaderboards, Double-Up Fridays, etc.

Available Payment Options: 4.4/5

Casino Tropez’s banking menu is all-inclusive. You can bank your funds through Visa Electron, iDebit, EasyEFT, PaySafeCard, QIWI, Skrill, Neteller, Entropay, or a local bank transfer.

You’ll need to deposit $20 to get started and claim your first deposit bonus, which isn’t too steep of an entry price for what’s at stake.

For an older casino, you’ll enjoy surprisingly fast and modernized payouts. All transactions are fee-free, and you can request anywhere from $20 to $20,000 per withdrawal. E-wallet payouts are processed instantly, while traditional fiat cashouts are delivered within 2-3 business days.

The average processing time is once your account is fully verified via ID, which might take you a week to do.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

Having been established in 2001, Casino Tropez takes pride in offering excellent customer service. If you need to get in touch with a support member, you’ll have a dedicated phone line, live chat feature, and support email at your disposal.

You’ll get the fastest assistance via live chat. We received a professional reply from one of their agents almost instantly. They make themselves available 24/7, so don’t be afraid to reach out.

Join Casino Tropez and take advantage of a loyalty program that keeps on giving

Runners-Up:

How We Ranked the Best New Zealand Online Casinos

Real Money Casino Games:

In this review, we prioritized NZ gambling sites that let you play online casino games from various providers. No matter what you like to wager on, our sites are packing serious firepower for NZ players. Pokies, table games, live dealer games, and mobile compatibility come standard.

Online Casino Bonuses:

The best New Zealand casino sites promote high-percentage casino match bonuses, give away tons of extra spins, and tie it all together with industry-leading playthroughs. Our top online casinos make it worth your while to start gaming.

Available Payment Methods:

The safest casinos in New Zealand give players a bevy of secure banking options to choose from. Beyond this, we gave a higher ranking to online casinos with the fastest (and cheapest) payouts.

Customer Support Options:

Much like car insurance, customer support is something you hope you’ll never need to use. That said, if any issues or problems arise, you’re glad to have both on your side. We prioritized New Zealand online casinos that make their reps available and easy to reach.

Guide to the Top-Rated NZ Casino Sites & Online Casino Games

However, always check your local laws before signing up with the best NZ online casinos.

How Do You Know Which are Reputable NZ Online Casinos?

Any reputable New Zealand online casino holds a valid and visible operating license. That being said, unlicensed sites are littered across the online casino industry, and they can put your financial security and personal information at risk without facing the consequences.

If you choose to deviate from our list of trusted casino operators, you should be absolutely sure to find an operating license before opening a casino account online.

What’s the Best Online Casino for New Zealand Players?

The best gambling site for online casino players from New Zealand is undoubtedly Jackpot City Casino. They’ve got 500+ unique games on offer, and their $1,600 casino bonus is a sight for sore eyes.

If you’re looking for an exclusive collection of online pokies, video poker games, roulette games, and live dealer games, Jackpot City fits the bill for most players.

As the cherry on top, their site is easily accessible from your smartphone’s web browser.

What Is the Best Online Casino in New Zealand for Pokies?

That’s a tough question to answer since each player has a unique taste when it comes to online pokies. Still, your best chance at finding a favourite pokie game probably lies with Jackpot City Casino, as there are 500+ to choose from, carefully selected from multiple game studios.

Can I Play for Free at the Best New Zealand Online Casino Sites?

Indeed, many online casinos in New Zealand will allow you to test their pokies and table games for free. Bitstarz is one example where you can try each title for free before you play with real money, but always keep in mind this is only for fun and that you can’t cash out by playing demo.

Comparison of the Top 5 NZ Online Casino Sites

Jackpot City: With 500+ unique games, top-tier customer support, and a dedicated mobile platform, Jackpot City is our front-runner. You can redeem up to a $1,600 deposit bonus package on your first three deposits.

Europa Casino: Europa Casino is built for players who refuse to compromise. They’ve got 15 lucrative promotions and 1,500+ casino games on deck, with an average payout rate that exceeds 96%.

Spin Casino: This NZ casino hosts tens of progressive jackpot pokies and a generous welcome bonus to get you started. You can net up to NZ$1,000 across your first 3 deposits at this casino.

Bitstarz: In addition to being the only crypto casino for New Zealand players on our list, Bitstarz carries nearly 4,000 casino games. You can net up to 5 BTC or NZ$2,000 on your first 4 deposits, with 180 free spins on top.

Wildz Casino: Players looking to squeeze more from their losses will appreciate Wildz’s generous loyalty program — active members can redeem up to 20% cashback. But first, you can claim 200 free spins and up to $1,000 on your first two deposits.

Casino Tropez: Casino Tropez wants new players to stick around. In your first year as a registered member, you’ll get the chance to claim up to $125 in bonus funds each month, with a maximum potential of $3,000 per year.

How to Sign Up With the Best New Zealand Online Casinos

The best casino sites in New Zealand make it easy and quick for new players to get started. Using our top pick as an example, this step-by-step guide will get you up and running within minutes.

1. Create a new online casino account

Go to Jackpot City’s homepage and click the “Sign Up” button. Then, select your country of residence before filling out any requested information. You’ll be asked for your billing address, phone number, email, birthday, and first/last name.

Once finished, select all three checkboxes and click the “Register” button to continue.

2. Verify your phone number

Check your text messages for an SMS from Jackpot City. If you don’t see a verification code pop up immediately, wait 3-5 minutes before requesting another one.

After you find your code, type it into the appropriate field on their website. Finally, click on “Verify” to continue.

3. Deposit and claim your welcome bonus

Click on the “Deposit” button, which is located at the top-right corner of Jackpot City’s homepage. Next, select your preferred payment method from their drop-down menu and click on “Deposit” once more.

Important: Be sure to fund your account with at least $10 before claiming your deposit bonus.

Now, you’ll have an extra cash windfall and 500+ online casino games at your fingertips!

Ready to Get Started With the Best NZ Online Casinos?

Finding the best online casinos NZ has to offer is harder than you’d think. With hundreds of unlicensed Internet casinos prowling around, it’s all too easy for new players to fall prey.

Our trusted, top-rated NZ online casinos work by the rules. In addition to offering fair real-money games and generous bonuses, they’re licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority.

Jackpot City was our #1 overall pick, but we’d recommend getting started with any of the best online gambling sites for Kiwis listed here.

Most importantly, have fun and place your bets responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: We don't need to emphasise that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Problem Gaming Helpline at 0800 654 655 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organisations for free gambling addiction resources:

This is a Partnered Post.