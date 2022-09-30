Do the Irish have all the luck? Possibly when they play at the best online casinos in Ireland.

Ireland is famous for gambling – so it’s hardly surprising that it’s home to some of the best online casino sites in the world when it comes to games, bonuses, and even sports betting.

To separate the wheat from the chaff, we went through dozens of Irish casinos to come up with a finely-tuned list of the top 12.

And while Jackpot City was crowned champion of them all, each one has something fabulous to offer.

Ready to get started? Let’s begin.

Best Online Casinos in Ireland

1. Jackpot City – Best Online Casino in Ireland Overall

Pros:

€1,600 welcome bonus

600+ games

Millions to be won on jackpot slots

8 payment methods

Excellent game variety

Fast payout times

Cons:

Some games not available on mobile

Jackpot City is famous for being home to some of the biggest jackpot games on the planet – and it’s our top choice for Irish gamblers. Let’s see why.

Casino Games: 5/5

There’s no doubt that jackpot games are what Jackpot City does best.

Nicknamed “The House of Jackpots” by some online casino players, Jackpot City lets you chance your arm at a life-changing win on games like Wheel of Wishes, Mega Moolah, and Major Millions, all of which have staggering jackpots that have to be won by someone!

At the time of writing, total jackpots stand at a whopping €10,000,000+.

Naturally, there is more to Jackpot City than just jackpot slots.

You can also play a range of blackjack, roulette and baccarat games, as well as online video poker, craps, and live dealer games.

Most games are fully optimised for desktop and mobile play.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

New players can claim a four-tiered welcome bonus at Jackpot City and get up to €1,600 in deposit bonuses.

It works like this:

When you make your first deposit, Jackpot City will match it to the tune of €400. They promise to do the same for your second, third, and fourth deposits, but it’s entirely up to you whether you opt in all four times.

Regular bonuses are thin on the ground at Jackpot City at the time of writing, but they mix and match their offers each week and month.

Payment Methods: 5/5

This Irish casino accepts 8 banking options: Visa, Visa Electron, MasterCard, Interac, iDebit, Trustly, Skrill, and Neteller.

They might ask you to upload a copy of your ID before you process your first ever withdrawal.

In terms of withdrawal times, Jackpot City is one of the few top Irish casinos that still lets you reverse a withdrawal. Payouts are faster than average and you will usually get your winnings within 24 hours.

Reputation: 5/5

Jackpot City has a reputation for handing out some of the biggest jackpots in Ireland – but it has an equally stellar reputation for being a reliable casino that always pays out.

Indeed, this online casino has been around since 1998 and is easily one of Ireland’s most established casinos. It’s SSL-secure and fully licensed.

Misc: 5/5

The Jackpot City mobile app comes highly recommended for anyone who prefers to play their games on the move. Even if you don’t wish to download the app, there’s an entire section on the website dedicated to mobile games that you can access from your mobile browser.

Ready to get started at the best Irish casino? Click here to join Jackpot City today.

2. Magic Red – Best Online Casino in Ireland for Slots

Pros:

1,000+ high RTP slots

New games regularly added

Welcome bonus up to €200 + 100 spins

Cool “Wizard” game category

Displays winnings in real-time so you know which games are hot

Excellent rewards program

Fast payouts

Cons:

Generic site design

Who doesn’t love slots?

Magic Red certainly knows why many Irish players sign up to casino sites – and they’ve got more slots than you can shake a stick at.

From dozens of brand-new slots to hundreds of classic titles and beyond, Magic Red is our top pick for some reels action.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

When you first arrive on the Magic Red homepage, you’ll find that it’s plastered wall-to-wall with some of the best online slots.

All the latest titles are clearly listed as new, while all the Drops & Wins games are neatly displayed in a separate category.

You’ll need to keep scrolling to make your way through this huge collection, but you can also search for specific titles and game providers.

Magic Red serves up a tight selection of table games, including a wide number of blackjack and roulette variants, but it doesn’t have as many as some rival sites that also use NetEnt games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

When you sign up to Magic Red, you can claim a welcome offer of up to €200. While this isn’t the absolute biggest welcome bonus you’ll ever see, it comes with fair wagering requirements, and Magic Red will also boost your account with 100 bonus spins.

Regular bonuses include the chance to compete in monthly tournaments like Pragmatic’s Drops & Wins.

Tuesdays are for bonus spins, while you can also claim 10% cashback every weekend over in the live casino.

Payment Methods: 4/5

Magic Red accepts 4 payment methods. These include Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, and Neteller.

Withdrawal times vary hugely depending on the method you choose, but some options – such as Skrill – are near-instant.

Reputation: 5/5

Magic Red’s history in the iGaming scene goes back to 2014. Over the course of its existence, Magic Red has swapped hands a few times and is currently run by Aspire Global, a company that is easily the most reputable to have owned Magic Red so far.

Combined with a Malta Gaming Authority license, it ensures that Magic Red is now a truly established Irish casino.

Misc: 4.5/5

Magic Red has a rewards program that offers exciting benefits, even for those on the lowest level. Birthday bonuses are handed out to every player and you can redeem your rewards whenever you hit the 35-point mark.

Want to play the best online slot games? Click here to join Magic Red today and claim your welcome bonus up to €200 and 100 spins.

3. Spin Casino – Best Irish Online Casino for Mobile Games

Pros:

450+ games

User-friendly mobile app for iOS & Android

€1,000 welcome bonus

Daily jackpots

Cons:

Not many weekly promos

Next up is Spin Casino. Here, you can expect reliable payouts, lots of jackpot games – and an excellent mobile iGaming experience.

Casino Games: 4.7/5

Irish players are spoiled for choice at Spin Casino.

Its selection is highly curated and they’ve taken the time over the last two decades to fine-tune their offering.

You can play bank-busting jackpot slots like Cash ’N’ Riches Megaways, Mega Moolah, and Wheel of Wishes, as well as a good variety of the best online blackjack, roulette, and baccarat games.

The live dealer section is always busy, however, which makes finding an available table tricky. Still, the max and min stakes vary enough to suit all types of players.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5

New players who join Spin Casino are entitled to a €1,000 welcome package. This is actually spread across your first three deposits, with your first deposit worth as much as €400.

Spin Casino then encourages all regular players to enter their rewards program, which gives you the chance to move through as many as 8 levels in order to access numerous exclusive perks and prizes.

If you manage to make it all the way to the Prive Level, you’ll be treated to your very own customer support and “faster earning potential.”

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

The available payment methods are varied and include the likes of Neteller, Skrill, Visa, Mastercard, and Paysafecard.

Withdrawal times are average, and Spin Casino puts your withdrawal request into a 24-hour pending period. This gives you the chance to request a cancellation, but it does mean you’ll be waiting a bit longer for your funds.

Withdrawals are limited to €3,500 per week per player.

Reputation: 5/5

Spin Casino is both eCOGRA-certified and MGA-licensed. It’s owned by Baytree Ltd., which also owns and operates a number of highly reputable casinos.

What’s more, this Irish online casino was formed over 20 years ago, it has thousands of positive reviews, and is as reliable as casinos come when it comes to payouts.

Misc: 5/5

You can play Spin Casino games on the iOS and Android app, and you can also access them via your mobile browser (or desktop). There are separate categories on the website for mobile games but all desktop games are also playable on your mobile device.

Ready to kick things off with a €1,000 deposit bonus? Click here to join Spin Casino today.

4. TonyBet – Best Online Casino Site in Ireland for Sports Betting

Pros:

100% up to €100 deposit bonus

20+ sports to bet on

Great live betting interface

Thousands of games

Cryptos accepted

19 years of experience

Cons:

Will take a long time to work through the VIP program

TonyBet offers the best of both worlds to Irish gamblers who are looking to play games and bet on sports.

In fact, it’s one of the most established sportsbooks on the planet and has been around since 2003.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

TonyBet covers all the bases when it comes to its casino games. You can pick from thousands of slot games, classic table games, live dealer table games – and more.

Even better, there are several categories to make it easier for you to find something you like the look of. These include “Bonus Slots,” “VIP Slots,” and “Table Gold.”

There are also separate sections for the sportsbook, where you can bet on sports pre-match, in-play, and put together acca’s.

We also liked Tonybet’s poker room where you can compete in poker tournaments against rival players.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

To kick things off at TonyBet, you can claim a 100% up to €100 welcome bonus. The minimum deposit is €10 and it is aimed at sports bettors.

We were happy to see that TonyBet is one of the few Irish casinos that offer a Friday reload bonus. This is the perfect way to start your weekend.

Meanwhile, all players are free to enter the VIP program. This is a 30-tiered program that treats you to X number of spins each time you reach X number of points. For example, 10 points get you to level 1 – and 10 bonus spins.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

TonyBet stands out among rival Irish online casinos because it accepts cryptocurrencies.

You can deposit and withdraw via the likes of Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, but the €50 crypto minimum withdrawal is a tad steep.

The minimum withdrawal is smaller for regular payment methods, including Neteller, ecoPayz, and Skrill, while the maximum withdrawal is set at around €2,500 for most methods.

Reputation: 5/5

TonyBet is one of Ireland’s longest-standing online casinos and sportsbooks. It’s now into its 19th year, and despite changing ownership in 2009 and undergoing a rebranding, it’s one of the most recognised casino sites in the world.

Misc: 4/5

Customer support at TonyBet is available round-the-clock all year round. And as well as casino bonuses, you can grab daily and weekly sportsbook bonuses.

Ready to play casino games and bet on sports? Click here to join TonyBet today.

5. Leo Vegas – Best Bonuses of any Online Casino in Ireland

Pros:

1,000+ games

You can spin their bonus wheel

Welcome bonus up to €1,000 and 200 free spins

Hugely established brand

LeoJackpot prizes

“Lunch Spins” promo

Sports betting available

Cons:

Web design needs an update

Leo Vegas is another highly-established Irish online gambling site that lets you bet on over a thousand casino games and place sports bets.

And with its creative approach to bonuses, as well as the multiple ways it helps you extend your bankroll, it’s our top pick for promos.

Online Casino Games: 4.6/5

Leo Vegas is fully loaded with more than 1,000 casino games. These range from classic online slots to progressive jackpot slots – and far beyond.

You can bet on sports here in the separate sportsbook, as well as play bingo in the bingo rooms.

Other games include 50+ tables games, with titles including 3D European Roulette, First Person Craps and MultiHand Blackjack.

There are also 17 must-fall jackpots here, where the pot often tops €300 for each game.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

The Leo Vegas welcome bonus is a bit different from most other welcome offers. As a guest or as a new player, you can spin the wheel for the chance to win a mystery prize.

You won’t be able to claim your prize until you’ve created an account, however.

The regular welcome bonus is a 100% offer up to €1,000 and 200 free spins on top of that, but who knows – maybe you get a better one with their wheel.

Outside of the welcome promo, you’ll find weekly and monthly bonuses galore, such as the “Lunch Spins” tasty promo and Drops & Wins prize pots.

Payment Methods: 4/5

Leo Vegas offers a solid selection of payment methods and we feel confident that most Irish players will find their preferred option here.

You can fund your casino account using Visa, MasterCard, Trustly, Paysafecard, and Skrill. Withdrawals typically take less than 24 hours for most methods.

Reputation: 5/5

Leo Vegas has been around for over a decade now. It was founded in 2011 and has since turned into a worldwide iGaming brand that’s fully licensed to operate in Ireland.

Misc: 4/5

Sports betting at Leo Vegas is especially handy if you love playing props bets. There are tons available for sports like rugby, football, and cricket, and the odds are competitive.

Click here to sign up to Leo Vegas and claim the best bonuses.

Runners-up:

Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Top Online Casinos in Ireland

Online Games: From online slots to a wide range of table games and beyond, we made it a point to add Irish online casinos that offer a varied selection of games. Not just that – but all of our chosen online casinos work also with world-class iGaming developers to ensure smooth gameplay, high RTPs, and big jackpots.

Online Casino Bonuses and Promotions: We’re looking for welcome and regular bonuses and promos to keep the fun going for as long as possible. This is why the top online casinos in our list treat you to frequent offers, including exciting welcome packages, bonus spins, and VIP programs.

Payment Methods: We know how important it is that you join an online casino that lets you fund your account via a trusted payment method that you prefer to use. All the online casinos in our review guide offer popular banking options that Irish players will be familiar with.

Reputation: Our final benchmark relates to the credibility of the online casino sites on our list. We verified the ownership of each online casino, as well as their security certificates and licenses.

We use these benchmarks to review casino sites around the world. Check out more reviews:

Best Online Casinos in Ireland: FAQs

Are the Top Irish Online Casinos Safe?

Yes. Fully licensed online casinos in Ireland, such as Jackpot City, are 100% safe to use. An unlicensed Irish casino might be safe too, but you’re always taking a bigger risk with unlicensed casino operators.

What is the Most Trusted Online Casino in Ireland?

Jackpot City is the most trusted online casino in Ireland because it’s fully licensed and it’s been around for over two decades. That said, all casinos we listed here are trustworthy.

Can I Play Casino Games for Real Money at Irish Casino Sites?

Yes. All the best Irish casinos let you play games for real money. All you have to do is pick a game, such as progressive jackpot slots, enter a stake and start playing.

Some of the top Irish online gambling sites also let you play free casino games. This is the so-called “demo mode” when you don’t enter a stake and therefore can’t play for real money.

What are the Most Popular Online Casino Games to Play in Ireland?

The most popular casino games you can play at most Irish online casinos include a range of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker variants.

You can also play hundreds of slots, including lots of progressive jackpot games, while most online casinos also let you play live dealer casino games.

To find the absolute best games, it’s a smart idea to check the software providers. For example, Evolution Gaming is responsible for some of the best live dealer games that you will find at the top Irish casino sites.

What Is the Best Irish Gambling Site?

TonyBet is the best online gambling site in Ireland because it offers both casino games and sports betting – as well as generous sports & casino promos. It has also always encouraged responsible gambling and treated its customers well.

What Bonuses Can I Claim at Casino Sites in Ireland?

You can claim a wide range of bonuses in the Irish online casino world, including exciting welcome bonuses, weekly reload deposit bonuses, and bonus spins.

Some online casino brands, such as Spin Casino, also have a VIP program that treats you to even more rewards, perks and prizes.

How Do I Make a Deposit at an Online Casino in Ireland?

To make a deposit at an online casino in Ireland, you need to head over to the banking section of your online casino account. Then, select “deposit” before linking a payment method. Next, just enter the exact amount you wish to deposit before clicking “Confirm,” (or similar).

How Do I Choose the Best Online Casino in Ireland for Me?

When choosing the best casinos that are right for you, you can check out review guides like this to get a feel for what’s out there. You can also read existing customer reviews of the best casinos that are safe and legit to join in Ireland.

Other things to look for when assessing a casino yourself are the games (are your favourite games available?), the bonuses (how fair are the terms and conditions?), as well as the user interface and payment methods.

Let’s Compare the 5 Top Real Money Online Casinos in Ireland

Let’s have a quick recap of our top 5 picks.

Jackpot City: Jackpot City is home to some of the world’s biggest payout slots, including Mega Moolah and Major Millions. And with super-generous promos, it’s no surprise that this established Irish casino is a major hit. Overall score: 99%

Magic Red: With over 1,000 slots in its library, Magic Red is ideal for anyone who loves variety. You can also play a range of other games here, and there’s a fab loyalty program that rewards you for regular play. Overall score: 97%

Spin Casino: Whether you want to play games on desktop or your mobile device, Spin Casino has you covered. There’s a top-rated mobile app available for iOS and Android, over 450 games to choose from, as well as daily jackpots that can exceed €1,000,000. Overall score: 95%

TonyBet: TonyBet is one of Ireland’s most complete online casinos. You can play thousands of games as well as bet on sports all week long, both pre-match and in-play. Cryptos are accepted and this casino has been serving customers for almost two decades. Overall score: 94%.

Leo Vegas: Launched over ten years ago, Leo Vegas continues to refine its offering to Irish punters who are looking for an established casino site. There are over 1,000 games to play and you can play the best bonuses here. Overall score: 91%

How to Sign Up to an Irish Online Casino Site

Here’s how to get started with Jackpot City, our top pick:

1. Click “Sign-up”

Use this link to visit Jackpot City (it will ensure you qualify for the bonuses) and click the yellow “Sign-up” button.

2. Fill out the Three Forms

You’ll then be taken to a page consisting of three forms. You’ll be asked to provide details such as your full name, mobile number, and billing address, as well as create a username and password.

3. Agree to the Terms and Conditions

At the very end of the third form is a box that you’ll need to tick to show that you agree to the T&Cs. Once this is done and provided all your details are accurate, your account will go live.

Ready to Explore the Best Irish Online Casinos?

These are our top 12 recommended Irish online casinos. They’re all packed with epic games and bonuses, as well as safe and secure to use.

Jackpot City is our top choice overall, thanks to its 20+ years of experience giving customers exactly what they want in terms of quality games, big wins, and ease of use.

However, Irish gamblers have lots to choose from and we’re sure that there’s something for everyone among our top 12 pics.

Online gambling is, of course, meant to be fun before anything else. This is why we advise that you play responsibly at all times.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is Irish-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino. If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to Gambler’s Anonymous Ireland. They hold meetings and offer a wealth of resources to help get gambling habits under control.

This is a Partnered Post.