Our experts tested dozens of the top online casinos in the United Arab Emirates, rating them in a number of benchmark categories.

The best online casinos in Dubai have the most popular games, awesome bonuses, and they are all reputable and safe to use. It’s just that finding them can be a little complicated, with so many sites to choose from.

Spin Casino ranked as our #1 Dubai online casino, offering UAE players a robust catalog of games, over 50 live dealer tables, great customer support, and an amazing mobile casino experience.

Still, all the casino sites featured on our list are worth checking out.

Sounds good? Let’s begin!

Best Online Casinos in Dubai

1. Spin Casino – Best Dubai Online Casino Overall

Pros:

500+ quality games

Great collection of progressive jackpots

50+ live dealers, including game shows

Outstanding dedicated mobile casino apps

24/7/365 customer support

Operating for 20+ years

Fast payouts

Cons:

PC browser casino is a little glitchy on older devices

For over 20 years, since its 2001 launch, Spin has been one of the most sought-out and reputable casinos.

There are a variety of reasons that Spin continuously sees growth in both new and returning players alike, including excellent mobile apps and their dozens of live games.

Like many of the casinos on this list, banking options vary by region, but all UAE players can use credit/debit, Neteller, Skrill, and PaySafeCard to fund their accounts and for payouts.

Casino Game Variety: 5/5

To provide gambling services throughout the UAE (among other regions in the world), Spin impressively uses over 30 software providers.

You can play hundreds of popular slots and dozens of progressives that get up to the millions, like their collection of Mega Moolah slots. At the time of writing, there is a jackpot that exceeds $21 million!

You certainly won’t get bored with Spin’s table game selection either, consisting of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, craps, and many other games for you to enjoy. However, they could use some more poker options on this side.

And if you want to burn the clock while standing in line, the scratch cards and poker video games at this online casino should suffice nicely.

Additional Offerings: 5/5

While the table options at this online casino are a lot of fun, nothing beats a live dealer – and Spin offers over 50 live games! Just like land-based casinos, you can play against a real-life dealer right alongside other online gamers.

These exciting games include Lightning Roulette, Infinite Blackjack, Dragon Tiger, Three Card Poker, and dozens of others.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

This popular online casino offers new players a $1.000 welcome package, perfect for those who enjoy reload bonuses.

The first bonus is a 100% deposit match up to $400, and the next two bonuses are for a 100% match up to $300.

Site Usability: 5/5

This Vegas-themed online casino offers smooth gameplay and is a breeze to navigate. The PC and mobile in-browser casinos run very well.

If you prefer an app for your mobile casino gaming, Spin has you covered with dedicated apps for iOS and Android devices.

Customer Support: 5/5

The friendly and knowledgeable support team at this online casino is ready to assist you 24/7, every day of the year. Conveniently, Spin offers all major avenues to contact support: phone, email, and live chat.

Click here to sign up to the highest-rated online casino in Dubai and grab your 100% deposit bonus.

2. Europa – Best Online Casino in Dubai for Slots

Pros:

Hundreds of mainstream online slots

Over 100 progressive jackpot slots

Unique blackjack table games

Excellent variety of live casino games

Established 19+ year casino site

100% deposit bonus match

Cons:

Limited customer support hours

If you want to play the best online slots, then Europa is likely a must-spin destination for you.

Operating for nearly two decades, Europa also offers players a solid variety of live dealer games and a great collection of unique variants for blackjack.

Banking options are regionally based, but all players have options of Visa, MasterCard, bank transfer, and several eWallets.

Casino Game Variety: 4.9/5

The online slot selection at Europa is fantastic – with over 400 titles to choose from – and the vast majority are branded or mainstream titles.

Their online slots are conveniently organized by topics (Movies & TV, Megaways, Fantasy, Sport, etc.), allowing you to easily access the various options. For Megaways alone, impressively, you have over 90 games to choose from.

There are over 100 jackpot slots, a larger number than what many online casinos offer. These are also organized nicely, providing different areas for the standard progressive games, the PowerPlay Jackpots, and the Fireblaze Jackpots, with dozens of options in each section.

The table games section only provides a few roulette games, meaning there are no options for baccarat or dice games, which is a little disappointing. There is a “Cards” section, however, containing four poker games and six blackjack tables.

Additional Online Gambling Offerings: 4.8/5

The live dealer offerings at Europa are based on region, though most players will find at least 30 games to choose from of excellent variety.

In addition to several variants of roulette, blackjack, and baccarat games, the live dealer casino at Europa also contains dice games and game shows.

A few stand-out live casino games include Spread-Bet Roulette, Buffalo Blitz Live, and No Commission Baccarat.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

Europa is offering you a 100% match on your first deposit up to $100 plus $2,400 in reload bonuses.

For your first bonus, a minimum deposit of $10 is required and the rollover is 30x, which is much lower than what other online casinos usually offer.

For your second bonus, you will receive a 60% deposit match up to $500 when you deposit at least $20 with the same 30x wagering requirements.

Then, for your first deposit of each new month, use code XM5YTB3 for a 100% match up to $100 with a 30x rollover.

On top of all this, you can also get up to $25 in weekly bonuses. No code is necessary; just head to Europa now to claim your 100% deposit match up to $100.

Site Usability: 4.9/5

With a classy feel and clean design, the PC browser casino of Europa is conveniently laid out, for the most part.

Users should have no issues quickly locating the selections they are looking for, though this casino site could use a little better organizing when it comes to their table and card games.

Still, the slots section – the real highlight of this online casino – is organized very well with many features to help you sort through the titles.

The mobile site is an exact mirror of its PC counterpart, so it is not designed like a standard mobile website with app-like features.

This means you will likely need to zoom in on landing pages or scroll a little bit more than what’s desired. But the mobile online casino games are beautiful, big, and fast, so Europa delivers what ultimately matters the most.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

The friendly and knowledgeable Europa customer support team can be reached by phone, email, or live chat seven days a week from 6:00 am GMT – Midnight.

While 24/7 support is ideal, this is still a great window and covers the major hours.

Head to Europa Casino today to enjoy a wonderful catalog of high-quality slots and claim a 100% deposit match.

3. Bet Final – Best Dubai Online Casino Site for Table Games

Pros:

1500+ games, dozens of table options

Some of the best online blackjack games

Robust sportsbook, excellent eSports and football markets

Casino bonuses up to $3,000

Outstanding customer support

Ultra-fast payouts

Cons:

No mobile apps

Debuting just under a decade ago, in 2013, Bet Final is a very popular sportsbook and casino in the United Arab Emirates.

Here, players can enjoy a variety of table games that few online casinos rival, as well as live dealer tables and competitive sports betting markets.

The banking options here are amazing, offering most UAE players crypto options, including Bitcoin and Litecoin, as well as credit/debit cards, Skrill, several e-wallets, and prepaid cards. And several methods deliver your winnings in just 15 minutes!

Casino Games: 5/5

There really isn’t anything missing at this online casino, game-wise. From over 1,000 slots to a variety of specialty games, if you enjoy playing it, chances are – Bet Final has it.

Aside from the usual tables that you would expect to find at an online casino, you can also enjoy One Touch Andar Bahar, Sic Bo Dragons, Three Card Poker, Blackjack Side Bets, Multi fire Auto Roulette, and dozens more.

Additional Online Gambling Offerings: 5/5

Joining 888, Bet Final is one of just two sportsbooks in our top 10. While they do not provide the deep markets that 888 supplies, they may provide more football and eSport leagues than any other bookmaker – and their additional betting markets are nothing to scoff at.

You can also enjoy dozens of games at the live online casino in multiple languages, including Arabic roulette, blackjack, and baccarat games.

Other stand-out live options include Mega Ball, Lightning Dice, Extreme Texas Hold’em, Baccarat Controlled Squeeze, and craps, which is extra fun to play with other online shooters.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

This online casino offers one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry for new players. You can claim a $3,000 welcome package across your first four deposits, starting with a 100% match up to $500 on your first deposit.

The next two deposit bonuses are a 50% match up to $1,000 each, and the fourth bonus is another 100% match up to $500.

Site Usability: 4.4/5

Almost all of Bet Final’s games are optimized for mobile browsers, and since the mobile casino is better designed than the PC version, a handheld device is the best way to bet on sports or play games here.

Unfortunately, this online gambling platform does not offer any apps, but the in-browser mobile options should suffice for most players.

Customer Support: 5/5

Not only does Bet Final offer live chat, email, and phone as options to contact their quality customer service team, but you can also reach them by WhatsApp and Viber. This is more platforms than, perhaps, any other online casino and the support is available 24/7/365.

Head to Bet Final to play at one of the most popular UAE casino sites, and don’t forget to claim a 100% match on your first deposit.

4. Jackpot City – Best Dubai Casino Site for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

Over 60 live dealers, including rare games

100+ branded slots

Android & iOS apps

Established 20+ year brand

24/7 support

Fast withdrawals

Cons:

No cryptocurrencies

No sports betting

Jackpot City has been offering amazing slots, table game options, and live dealer games since way back in 1998.

To get started playing here, you can fund your account and withdraw winnings by way of credit/debit, wire transfers, Neteller, and other regional options. And a great perk at Jackpot is that most payouts are delivered within 24 hours!

Casino Games: 4.8/5

Not only can you enjoy all the popular table games, branded slots, and video poker at Jackpot, but they also offer a great selection of video bingo games.

Powered by over 16 game providers, you can enjoy an incredible library of mainstream progressives and high RTP slots, including Supernova, WWE Legends, and a game that starts with a jackpot of $2 million, Wheel of Wishes.

Other popular games include Aces & Faces, Vegas Single Deck Blackjack, Bonus Poker Deluxe, and Multi Wheel Roulette.

Additional Online Gambling Offerings: 5/5

The live dealer options at Jackpot are unrivaled. Aside from dozens of tables for blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, they offer unique live games.

Popular live dealer games here include Football Studio, Dream Catcher, Casino Hold’em, and Lightning Roulette.

Welcome Bonus: 4.1/5

Jackpot City offers new UAE players a $1,600 welcome package over your first four deposits. Each deposit is a lucrative 100% match up to $400.

The wagering requirements are higher than usual, but this is still achievable with the generous four-deposit 100% match.

Site Usability: 4.2/5

While the gameplay and response times are great, the PC browser casino is very hectic with far too many options, making players scroll and click a number of times to find what they are looking for.

The mobile apps are designed more conveniently, which is helpful, but players will need to use a browser to access the full catalog of Jackpot’s games.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

The customer service members are well read on all the site’s policies and functions and you can contact them 24/7, 365 days a year via email and phone. Aside from not offering a live chat function, a player couldn’t ask more from a customer support team.

Visit Jackpot City today to play amazing live dealer games and claim your bonus up to $1,600.

5. BitStarz – Best Online Dubai Casino for Bitcoin Users

Pros:

Award-winning crypto casino

A whopping 3,000+ games

2,000+ slots

Over 100 live games

Lightning fast payouts

24/7/365 support

Cons:

No sportsbook

Only cryptocurrencies accepted

With excellent tutorials and crypto guides, the award-winning BItStarz is an excellent Bitcoin casino for both experienced players and newcomers alike.

The banking options are very crypto-only, with deposit options consisting of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

If you prefer funding your account with credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, or Google Pay, you can conveniently buy Bitcoin directly from BitStarz with these methods.

This UAE casino promises to deliver your winnings to you within 10 minutes – and during our testing, we could confirm that withdrawals were extremely fast.

Casino Games: 4.9/5

This is one of the best casinos in the UAE for a sheer number of games to choose from. And unique provably fair BTC games to the equation, and it’s clear no one who uses cryptos should skip Bitstarz.

With a library that exceeds 3,000 games – consisting of over 2,000 slots, dozens of table game options, video poker, and more – you have nearly every casino game ever created at your disposal.

This crypto online gambling hall also provides its own provably fair slots and other casino games that you can’t play anywhere else, including Plinko, Limbo, wheel games, 777 Slot, and some dice games.

Additional Online Gambling Offerings: 4.9/5

If you have never bet directly with Bitcoin at a live dealer game, trust us, it is a lot of fun. Here, you have over 100 tables to choose from, including dozens of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat tables of many variants, and a slew of game shows.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

A large deposit match is great, but one that comes with 180 free spins is even better!

BitStarz is offering you a generous 125% match up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins on your first-ever deposit – and the total welcome bonus could score you up to 5 BTC plus those free spins.

Site Usability: 4/5

Offering thousands of games is an impressive feat indeed, even if it can feel a tad cluttered at times.

But this UAE casino online does perfectly execute the website response time and gameplay. And, astonishingly, the entire BitStarz 3,000+ library of games, including live dealers, are optimized for mobile use!

Customer Support: 5/5

The customer support is stellar at BitStarz, though email response times can sometimes take a while. But with 24/7 live chat support – 365 days a year – this is a minor concern.

Sign up to the best Bitcoin casino for Dubai players and claim your welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC.

6. 888 – Best Dubai Online Casino with Sportsbook

Pros:

Sportsbook with hundreds of markets

Competitive odds for dozens of global leagues

Dedicated sports, poker, and casino apps

1,300+ real money casino games

888-exclusive games

Cons:

No live chat support

Some other casinos have better bonuses

888 is an all-encompassing gambling brand, offering poker, a world-renowned sportsbook, and standard casino games.

Though some banking methods are based on region, most players residing in the United Arab Emirates have options of credit/debit, several prepaid cards, vouchers, PaySafeCard, and Skrill.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

Though it’s mostly known as a bookmaker, 888 offers an impressive online casino, consisting of over 1,000 slots, dozens of table games, big money progressives, scratch cards, and poker games.

Some stand-out slots include the enticing Cluedo: Mighty Ways and Mad Max: Fury Road (which features a progressive that often gets well into the millions).

For table game options and specialties, popular titles include Four Card Poker, Rush Bingo, First Person Baccarat, Blazing 7s Blackjack, and French Roulette (a rare offering for online casino table games).

Additional Online Gambling Offerings: 5/5

Players can play live dealer baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and poker games, as well as 20+ live game shows, such as Deal or No Deal and Monopoly Live.

If you enjoy playing cards against other online players, 888 is a poker brand known worldwide. Here, you can enjoy low-stake cash tables, a variety of tournaments, and many poker variants,

like Razz, Chinese Poker, 5-Card Omaha, and, of course, Texas Hold’em.

While all of these gambling options are stunning, it is the sports betting options that often have UAE players flocking to 888.

Whether you want to bet on football, American football, cricket, or even the entertainment industry, you can lay all your line, prop, and parlay bets at 888 with some of the best betting odds found anywhere.

Welcome Bonus: 4.3/5

This dynamic gambling brand offers one of the best sports bonuses on the market today, a 100% deposit match up to $30 for sports betting. Even better, the wagering requirement is just 5x, which is an easy way to bet on your favorite sports to get a little boost.

To trigger this amazing offer, use the link above and bonus code 200BONUS before making your first deposit.

Site Usability: 4/5

The 888 sportsbook page has intuitive navigational features, making it easy to build your bets. The poker room and casino sites could use some tweaking, however.

For example, the poker section layout can initially be confusing for new players, but it shouldn’t take them too long to get used to.

Still, the mobile poker and casino apps are stellar, making up for the few shortcomings. The sportsbook app is also brilliant, conveniently allowing players to bet on all the markets the PC version has to offer.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

While the customer service team at 888 is helpful, friendly, and well-versed in all the 888 gambling options, you will only be able to reach them via phone and contact form Monday-Friday from 10 am to 6 pm GMT+4.

Head to 888 now to play amazing games and bet on all your favorite sports.

Runners-Up:

How We Rated the Top Online Casinos in Dubai

Online Casino Games – While a large number of games certainly counts, we also analyzed the variety of games offered to UAE players.

Additional Online Gambling Offerings – This is where rated the online casinos for any sportsbook or live dealer offerings, awarding points for large betting markets with competitive odds and for a solid variety and number of live games.

Welcome Bonuses – We gave points to online gambling sites that provided bonuses of great value, and extra points for offers with low wagering requirements and extra perks, such as free spins.

Site Usability – Nothing zaps the fun out of a casino than a confusing user interface or cluttered site, so we awarded points to online casinos that provided a smooth user experience, and even more points to those that offered mobile apps.

Customer Support – We awarded points in this category for friendliness, knowledge, prompt response times, convenient hours, and the number of points of contact available to players.

We use these benchmarks to review casino sites around the world. Check out some of our other reviews:

Quick Guide to Dubai Online Casinos

What Is the Best Online Casino in Dubai?

Spin Casino is the best online casino for Dubai players due to its unparalleled game variety, welcome bonus of up to $1,000, and overall excellent user experience.

Are Dubai Online Casino Sites Fair and Safe to Use?

Yes, real money casinos in Dubai at a licensed and reputable online casino are fair. Licensed online gambling sites – such as Spin and Jackpot, which are licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority – are monitored and audited by an iGaming authority or commission.

These iGaming authorities make sure that UAE online casinos are utilizing software providers who supply true RNG (random number generators) games, ensuring the outcome of a game or play is random.

Can You Play for Real Money at an Online Casino in Dubai?

Yes, you can use these casino sites that we listed above to play real money online casino games in Dubai.

Which Dubai Online Casinos Actually Pay Out?

All of the casinos we listed above payout using one of the available payment methods, such as Neteller, debit/credit card, and so on.

What Are the Most Popular Table Games at Online Casinos in Dubai?

Blackjack, roulette, and baccarat provide some of the best odds, so these tend to be the most popular games, paired with the fact that they are a lot of fun to play. Poker table games are also in high demand.

What Games Win the Most at Online Casinos in the UAE?

While some table and specialty games feature jackpots, slots are the most popular for their jackpots. Of all the jackpot types, progressives have the best potential for UAE players to win the highest amount of money.

Can I Play Free Casino Games for Practice at Dubai Online Casinos?

Yes. Some United Arab Emirates casino sites, such as BitStarz, provide demo versions of their online slots and table games for you to play just for fun or for practice, not for real money.

How Do I Know Which of the Dubai Casinos is Best for Me?

You certainly will want to consider choosing a Dubai casino online known for supplying a solid selection of the online gambling activity that you enjoy most.

If you just occasionally play casino games but mostly enjoy sports betting, then you would want to choose a Dubai online casino that is also a well-known bookmaker, such as 888.

If enjoying a robust casino with thousands of games is more your style, then you may want to sign up at a Bitcoin casino, like BitStarz.

Many UAE players also look for welcome bonus offers when pursuing UAE online casinos to join – so feel free to read our Dubai casino reviews above and take your pick.

Let’s Compare the Top 5 Best Dubai Online Casinos

Here is a quick refresher on what each Dubai casino has to offer.

Spin Casino: They took the top spot in our review list for hitting high marks in all the benchmarks we rated, offering a great variety of slots and tables, over 50 live games, dedicated apps, and fast payouts. Overall score: 99%

Europa: Top pick for slots players with hundreds of popular slot games and 100+ jackpot games. You can get your first deposit matched by 100%. Overall score: 98%

Bet Final: This gambling site is just one of two sportsbooks that made our top 10, and they also supply dozens of live dealers, over 1,500 total games, and payouts that take as little as 15 minutes. Overall score: 96%

Jackpot: Known for being one of the best live dealer casinos, offering dozens of classic live games and modern game shows. This 20+ year brand also provides fast withdrawals and mobile apps for iOS and Android. Overall score: 94%

BitStarz: The only Bitcoin casino to make our top 5, this award-winning brand delivers over 3,000 games, including 2,000+ slots and over 100 live games. Overall score: 90%

How to Get Started at a Dubai Online Casino

Since Spin ranked at the top of our list of Dubai casino sites, we are going to walk you through creating a casino account with them.

Step One: Head to Spin Casino

Use this link and click the red “Sign Up” button in the center of the page

Enter your information accurately

Step Two: Check Your Email

Keep an eye out for an email from Spin, asking you to confirm your email address

Step Three: Make Your Deposit, Play, and Win

Claim a 100% match on your first deposit

You will then be ready to enjoy slots and other casino games at the best online casino in Dubai!

Are you Ready to Play at the Best Online Casinos in Dubai?

We hope that our in-depth reviews provided you with enough information to help you decide where you want to gamble online.

Spin Casino is overall best online casino site in UAE, and they are offering you a $1,000 welcome package to join them.

If you choose any of the recommended online casinos in Dubai on this list, you’ll be playing with a trusted brand – but please always make sure to gamble responsibly.

