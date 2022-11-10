The online casino business is booming and Canadian players have never had more choice.

That said, you have to be careful when choosing the best online casinos in Canada – impotent games lists, unfair bonuses, and even bogus licensing are commonplace these days.

That’s why we’ve sifted through dozens of online Canadian casinos for you, crowning Jackpot City number one for its state of the art games, epic reputation, and generous welcome bonus.

There’s more where that came from – so let’s take a deeper look at the best CA online casinos.

Best Canadian Online Casinos

Jackpot City : Best online casino in Canada overall

Royal Panda : Best for progressive jackpot slots

Spin Casino : Best for live dealer casino games

Casinonic : Best new online casino

Bodog : Best for sports betting

Cloudbet : Best Canadian Bitcoin online casino

PlayOjo : Best for no wagering requirements

Genesis : Best for free spins

Casumo : Best for online slots variety

Casino Tropez : Best for Playtech slots

1. Jackpot City — Best Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros

Around 500 top-quality casino games

Quick withdrawals

Up to C$1,600 welcome package

Excellent customer support

32 progressive jackpots

Cons

Doesn’t accept cryptos

With its high-rise cityscape theme and well-organized user interface, Jackpot City Casino stands out as the best online casino on our list for a number of reasons. They scored highly in every one of our benchmark categories, but the primary feature remains Jackpot City’s astonishing progressive slots selection.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

With just over 500 different games on offer, players are sure to never get bored with the fantastic selection Jackpot City has available. They have everything from online slots and video poker to an amazing selection of table games and live casino.

The biggest attraction here — as the name suggests — is progressive slot games. You’ll uncover some of the industry’s most sought-after variants like Mega Moolah, Poseidon Ancient Fortunes Megaways, Major Millions, and many others.

Jackpot City’s live dealer section is up to scratch as well, with over 60 high-quality live dealer games for an authentic Vegas-like experience. All the usual games are covered, but you can also try some less-popular titles like Fan Tan, Super SicBo, Fortune Finder, and more.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.4/5

When it comes to welcome casino bonuses, Jackpot City belongs on the generosity side with value but is a bit stingy on terms. The casino offers a fantastic C$400 welcome deposit bonus that increases to C$1,600 over your next three deposits.

The caveat of these generous welcome bonuses, however, is that they do have somewhat steep wagering requirements. Still, a generous bonus is a generous bonus — even if you have to play a little longer to earn it back.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Both Jackpot City’s desktop version and mobile platform feature spotless gameplay. This Canadian casino online also has a downloadable app for Android and iOS devices, but it’s optional — the browser version is also mobile-adapted so you can play without downloading any software.

We tested the mobile version and a handful of online casino games on both Android and iOS devices of varying sizes and were impressed with how the display automatically optimized for each screen size. Overall, the mobile functionality of this online casino is excellent.

Banking: 4.8/5



Jackpot City has done an amazing job of offering a comprehensive range of banking options.

This online casino offers credit and debit card options, Interac, as well as direct wire transfers through providers such as iDeal and EcoPayz, to name a few.

Best of all, they feature record payout times with most transactions being processed within 24 hours. VIP players can enjoy near-instant payout times.

Misc: 4.7/5



Jackpot City is a fantastic Canadian online casino that offers hours of entertainment to all of its players. The layout and design are fantastic, and the creators managed to pull off a great action-packed online casino that offers an incredible array of casino games.

Should you wish to contact this gambling site, the support staff are available 24/7 via live chat and email.

2. Royal Panda — Best Slots of All Online Casinos in Canada

Pros

Stellar jackpots selection

Up to C$1,000 welcome bonus

Excellent mobile functionality

Well-established brand

Cons

Could have more filtering options

With an amazing selection of high-quality games by industry-leading developers, a solid range of banking options, top mobile games, and up to a C$1,000 welcome bonus — Royal Panda is indeed one of the best online casinos in the whole industry.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

The game selection at Royal Panda is a sight for sore eyes; 1200+ casino games make up the repertoire — all of them powered by industry giants like NetEnt and Microgaming.

This Canadian online casino offers everything from traditional online slots, video poker, live casino games, table games, a comprehensive sportsbook, and much, much more.

If you are looking for jackpots, then Royal Panda is where the action is. They have an incredible selection of progressive jackpots on offer with some of the most popular titles in the industry, with Divine Fortune by NetEnt as one of the hottest progressives right now.

The table games and live dealer library sports games ranging from blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker, all the way to niche options like arcade and Bac Bo.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.6/5

The bonuses and rewards at Royal Panda are fantastic. They offer a 100% up to C$1,000 welcome bonus as well as an amazing 5% top-up bonus on every single deposit thereafter. The wagering requirement of the welcome offer is 35x, which is below the industry average.

Royal Panda has a wide array of different promotions as well, including Weekly Profit Boosts, Drops & Wins, and more. The loyalty program is especially generous, and besides offering cash bonuses — you will also get to try the latest live casino and slot releases before they even hit the shelves for the general public.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Royal Panda understands that players want a great mobile experience for on-the-go gambling. They do not have a dedicated downloadable app, but the mobile-optimized web-based version is flawless.

The layout and design are fantastic and everything is well-organized and easy to find. We especially love that there is absolutely no lag whatsoever, and the casino site works perfectly across all devices.

While the design is great and there are many categories along with a search button, we didn’t find a dedicated jackpot tab, which leaves you scrolling or searching the games by name.

Banking: 4.8/5

Royal Panda’s banking methods are first-rate and they have a decent selection of different deposit options. They offer credit and debit card options as well as Interac, Neosurf, iDebit, Paysafecard, and MuchBetter, to name just a few.

Best of all, all transactions are completely free of all fees and their payout times are also super-fast. You can expect to see your cash within 24 hours if you are using an e-wallet option; of course — supposing your casino account is ID-verified.

Misc: 4.8/5

Royal Panda remains one of the favourite Canadian casino sites for a number of valid reasons. Their offering is excellent and they have built a solid reputation in the 8 years they have been around.

The quirky panda theme works well and the layout and design of the whole site are a pleasure to use. Both the casino and sportsbook could easily compete with any online casino in Canada.

Additionally, they also excel in the customer support department. We sent them an email and got a response within an hour. You can also get in touch via live chat.

3. Spin Casino — Best CA Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros

Around 50 live dealers

Highly reputable operator

Great layout and design

Excellent customer support

Cons

Limited slots selection

No phone support

Spin Casino is an old-timer in the online gambling world, rocking a stellar quality over quantity kind of game selection since 2001, and remaining one of the best online casinos in Canada ever since.



Game Selection: 4.5/5

When it comes to the selection of games at Spin Casino, you’ll find a rather limited choice of around 400 slots, but make no mistake — these top-quality titles are brought to you by the world’s most famous game studios like Microgaming, Red Tiger, NetEnt, and 28 more.

This online casino site basically offers everything from online slots and amazing jackpots to a fantastic live dealer casino, table games, and more.

The live casino section is especially varied with over 50 games on hand, and high-rollers will definitely like the Live Diamond Blackjack variant streamed in ultra HD quality and staffed by professional croupiers.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.4/5

Spin Casino offers a fantastic welcome package up to C$1,000 upon your first three deposits, starting with a 100% up to C$400 on your first deposit, followed by 100% up to C$300 on your 2nd and 3rd.

Once you start placing real money wagers, you’ll automatically begin earning points in Spin Casino’s loyalty program for active players. Naturally, you can later exchange these points for bonus credits that you can spend on the best online casino games.

There’s also a solid number of incentives waiting for you once you get started — personalized rewards, as Spin likes to call them, but you’ll have to create an account and log in to see them.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

As far as mobile gaming goes, Spin Casino delivers one of the best mobile casinos through its Android and iOS apps.

The layout and design are outstanding and the casino has done a stellar job with its mobile-adapted browser, too. The site’s responsiveness is near-perfect and there is absolutely no lag whatsoever.

The only downside is that you can’t browse the games and other parts of the casino until you create an account.

Banking: 4.8/5

The banking options at Spin Casino range from credit and debit cards, InstaDebit, Paysafecard, iDebit, Instant Banking, Neosurf, to e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill.

All transactions are fee-free on behalf of Spin Casino, but it’s always best to check with your banking provider as sometimes, they tend to tack on fees of their own.

However, just like most other online Canadian casinos on this list — Spin doesn’t offer cryptocurrencies. So, if you’re looking to get started with crypto, feel free to check out some of the best Bitcoin casinos.

Misc: 4.5/5

Overall Spin Casino is an amazing site that delivers an outstanding gambling experience.

This CA casino also has excellent customer support that’s available via live chat and email. It is always nice to have a telephone number to call so we hope to see one added in the not-so-distant future.

4. Casinonic — Best New Canadian Online Casino

Pros

Impeccable website design

Fantastic blackjack selection

Nearly 4,000 games on offer

Whopping C$5,000 welcome package

Cons

Higher than average minimum deposit

Casinonic may be a new online casino but it packs a punch with its fantastic offering. It’s even shocking to find a 2019 online casino featuring nearly 4,000 games from over 20 world-renowned providers, and yet — there it is.

Game Selection: 5/5

With around 4,000 games on hand, Casinonic makes sure its players never run the risk of ever getting bored.

You’ll see seven main categories in the middle of the front page, including Top, Slots, Live, Roulette, Blackjack, Jackpots, and Bonus Buy. Don’t get us started on the online slot games selection, there are over 3,300 games here, so feel free to check them out yourself (count them if you don’t believe us!).

The Blackjack variety stands out as well, and you’ll find all the classics with a few alternatives you may have never heard of before like Pontoon and Super 7. Anything you want to play — chances are that Casinonic has it; it’s that simple.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.5/5

The journey at Casinonic starts with 100% up to C$500 on your first deposit. Then it starts again with 50% up to C$500 on your 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, all the way to your 10th deposit, culminating at C$5,000. The wagering requirements are 50x, but that’s only natural considering the size of this bonus.

If you’re a high-roller, you can get a 30% match that’s good for deposits ranging from C$1,500 to C$3,000. The wagering requirements are the same, so if you want the biggest bang for your Canadian dollar, it’s best to stick with the normal first deposit bonus as it’s a 100% match.

There’s more. Once you exhaust all of the above-mentioned promotions, you can still benefit from a Friday and Tuesday match bonus, alongside exclusive promotions the casino will send to your email.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Casinonic went for a darker background; a pleasing dark background with neatly-organized categories, high-quality visuals, and a robust menu in the middle of the screen with a dedicated search button to ensure straightforward navigation.

The quality of the mobile casino experience outclasses most competitors. Even though Casinonic doesn’t feature a dedicated app, you can access the casino straight through your browser without necessarily having to clog up your phone’s memory with an application.

Banking: 4.2/5

The range of payment options is fairly standard; you can deposit via Interac, MasterCard, Visa, Maestro, ecoPayz, Skrill, Neosurf, MiFinity, Flexepin, and MuchBetter.

The withdrawal options are a tad limited, including Interac e-transfer, bank transfer, and MiFinity. We would definitely like to see more payout methods in the future, because if Interac and MiFinity don’t work for you — you’ll have to settle with a minimum C$500 withdrawal via bank transfer.

Misc: 4.8/5

Although fairly new, Casinonic earned its spot among the best online casinos in Canada fair and square.

The massive casino games selection and C$5,000 welcome package alone make this gambling site worth considering, not even mentioning its progressive jackpots and near-perfect mobile casino version.

Casinonic also has stellar customer support, and you can get in touch via live chat. Just tap the “Message” icon in your bottom right corner and enter your email to get the conversation started. For more serious issues, they will probably redirect you to mail support.

5. Bodog — Best Online Casino in Canada for Betting

Pros

30+ sports to bet on

All-around casino, sportsbook, and poker platform

Generous bonuses

Accepts crypto

Cons

Sub-par website design

No e-wallets

Established in 1994, Bodog is one of the oldest names of all the Canadian casinos online on this list. It’s been setting the online gambling bar for quite some time — managing to reach our list of the best online casinos even two decades later.



Game Selection: 4.8/5

You will be hard-pressed to find a better online sportsbook than Bodog. The odds, sports bonuses, and overall sports coverage just doesn’t get any better. Besides the Canadian’s favourite pastime NHL — there are numerous odds for other events as well, even niche-specific sports like snooker and table tennis.

Over and above the amazing sportsbook, Bodog has everything you look for when it comes to casino sites. As one of the top Canadian casinos, it has divided its offering into five separate sections, including Sportsbook, Casino, Live Dealer, Poker, and Horses.

The casino section features north of 700 casino games, which is a good enough selection for most online gamblers. Bodog even boasts games by RTG, and it’s the only casino on this list to do so — we recommend Caesar’s Empire.

Bonuses & Rewards: 5/5

Bodog features some of the most valuable bonuses and rewards in the industry — both quality and quantity-wise.

This CA Casino offers a 100% up to C$400 welcome bonus for the sportsbook and a 100% up to C$600 plus 50 free spins for the casino section. The latter arrives with 25x wagering requirements, which is among the lowest you’ll ever find.

If you’re into poker, you can get a 100% up to C$1,000 welcome bonus that you can unlock by earning Rewards Points as you play cash games or tournaments.

Mobile Compatibility: 4/5

Bodog features a darkish gray website design that’s easy to navigate but it’s not on par with our better-ranked Canadian online casinos.

Yes, the site is intuitive, but the overall layout is a bit too old-fashioned for our taste. If you can look past that, you won’t have any trouble playing through your mobile browser as Bodog is fully optimized for smaller screens.

Banking: 4.3/5

The banking department also needs some work; e-wallets are missing, but we’re prepared to look past that considering Bodog is the only online casino here accepting cryptocurrencies.

Bodog offers debit and credit cards as well as Interac, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and direct bank transfer. All transactions except credit cards are fee-free; Bodog might levy a certain fee on credit card deposits, but you’ll be notified about it when depositing.

Misc: 4.5/5

Banking options aside, Bodog remains one of the top online casinos in Canada for gambling online.

While many casino sites get comfortable after they have achieved a certain level of success, Bodog continues to go overboard with its bonuses, games, and overall customer satisfaction.

Should you have any questions, you can look for an answer in the comprehensive FAQ section, and if that doesn’t help you, you can get in touch via email or live chat; you can also communicate with other members on the Bodog forum.

How We Selected the Best Canadian Online Casinos

Game Selection:

One of our primary goals was to track down legit online casinos featuring a stunning number of games to ensure you never have to jump from one site to another in order to find a suitable title.

Bonuses and Rewards:

While not the be-all and end-all of online casino gambling, an enticing welcome bonus is always a great way to start your customer/casino online gambling relationship. That said, we exclusively looked for online casinos that provide both a valuable and fair welcome bonus.

Mobile Compatibility:

Considering you’ll most likely log into the casino from your smartphone at some point, we made it a priority to find gambling sites either featuring an app or a fully-responsive web-based mobile version of the site. Each casino you see in this article will be available on your mobile device as well.

Banking:

A great online casino must offer a decent array of different banking options to cater to the needs of its players. You have credit and debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. While not all casinos we recommend accept crypto; we went overboard to find one — Bodog — that allows you to manage your bankroll via this method.

Guide to the Best Online Casinos in Canada

Is Online Gambling in Canada Safe?

If you engage in online gambling activities at regulated and licensed online casinos, the answer is yes. Note that not all gambling sites are licensed, so make sure to check that information before you deposit money.

What Is the Legal Gambling Age in Canada?

There is no cut-and-dry answer as it depends on where in Canada you reside and what kind of gambling you participate in.

Simply put, players need to be over the age of 19 in order to gamble at online casinos unless from Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec. Players from these regions only need to be over the age of 18.

Are Online Casinos in Canada Fair?

All reputable casinos use Random Number Generators (RNGs) which are programs that generate random numbers to ensure fairness. These RNGs are certified by third parties such as Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) and e-Commerce and Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance (eCOGRA).

Do I Need to Download Software to Start Playing at CA Casinos?

You don’t have to download an app to start playing as it’s typically optional. Most online casino sites have a web-based mobile platform that you can easily access through your mobile browser. However, some online casinos have a dedicated app that you can download for an ever better gambling experience.

Can I Play Online Casino Games for Free at CA Online Casinos?

Many online casinos offer their players a free or demo mode where you can test out the games you wish to play. That being said, part of the fun of online gambling is having the chance to win some extra cash, and you won’t have that while playing for free.

How Do I Choose the Best Canadian Online Casino Sites for me?

Finding the best online casino sites for Canadian players comes down to a question of personal choice. As long as you stick to sites with a solid reputation — like those in this article — then there is no reason why you shouldn’t give more than one site a try to see what suits your needs best.

Comparing The Top 5 Online Casinos for Canadian Players

Here’s a brief recap of what the top Canadian gambling sites are all about:

Jackpot City: This is the best Canadian casino overall based on our benchmarks. The stunning selection of progressive jackpots, up to a C$1,600 welcome package and swift withdrawals make Jackpot City Casino the ultimate Canadian gambling destination.

Royal Panda: A fantastic casino mainly famous for its valuable progressive jackpot slot games. You can net up to C$1,000 when getting started, and you’ll get to enjoy some of NetEnt’s and Microgaming’s finest slot games.

Spin Casino: If you’re all about live dealers and an authentic Vegas-like experience, Spin Casino is the place for you. There are around 50 live games streamed in impeccable quality here, and you can net up to C$1,000 over your first three deposits for a head start.

Casinonic: One of the newest online casinos in Canada to reach this list; most popular for its stunning range of 4,000 casino games and the massive C$5,000 welcome package for new players.

Bodog: This is the online casino you go for if you occasionally like placing sports bets. Besides the 30+ sports on hand and some of the best odds, you’ll get to enjoy around 700 games and a full-blown poker platform at Bodog. You can get up to a C$400 sports bonus or up to a C$600 + 50 free spins welcome casino bonus.

How to Join an Online Casino in Canada

Registering at Canadian casinos online is simple; follow our guide below as we explain all steps to get started at Jackpot City Casino.

1. Create an Account

Open the official Jackpot City website and click “Sign Up” in the top right-hand corner

You will need to create a username and provide information like mobile number, name and last name, email address, DOB, street address, etc

Click “Register” once done.

2. Deposit & Start Playing

Jackpot City will automatically log you in; click the opt-in button in the middle of the screen

Click Deposit

Choose any of the available payment options

Enter all of your banking details and click Deposit

That’s all; you can now start playing

Still Searching for the Best Canadian Online Casinos?

We’re positive our thorough research for the best online casinos in Canada helped you find a suitable option.

Our top pick for today is Jackpot City, having nailed each of our benchmarks with off-the-chart scores. However, you may also enjoy the never-ending jackpots at Royal Panda, Spin Casino’s comprehensive live section, or the incredible sportsbook offered by Bodog.

One thing to remember, though, is to always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is Canada-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino. If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/ga/ or call 1-626-960-3500.

