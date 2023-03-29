With thousands of choices out there, the best online blackjack in Canada can be hard to find.

That’s why we’ve looked over tons of reputable places to play blackjack online and picked the best blackjack games to play at each of them.

The ultimate combination for us right now has to be PlayOJO and its spectacular American Blackjack game.

If you’re looking for something with a live dealer blackjack or perhaps a bigger welcome bonus though, we’ve got you covered.

Let’s take a look at all the contenders.

Best Online Blackjack Sites in Canada

1. PlayOJO (American Blackjack) – Best Site to Play Online Blackjack in Canada Overall

Pros:

No wagering free spins welcome bonus

165 blackjack games

More than 2000 games in total

Fantastic mobile app

Fast withdrawals

Cons:

Desktop site is a little confusing

If you love to play online blackjack, you won’t find many better places to do that than PlayOJO. It’s packed with games and it’s super fair with its bonuses and banking.

Best Blackjack Game: American Blackjack

Win up to $4500 on a single hand with this fantastic take on American rules blackjack in video form. It’s a treat to use in terms of its graphics and it’s available to play free of charge in the demo version if you want some practice.

Casino Games: 4.9/5

American Blackjack is far from the only game you can play in demo form at PlayOJO.

You can, in fact, play most of PlayOJO’s enormous games catalog here. The total number of games stands at a crazy 2000+ and within that number, well over 150 are blackjack.

That is a lot of blackjack, and it’s up to you whether you want to play it in video or live form. There’s plenty of choice for either.

These games are brought to you by a selection of elite software providers like Evolution and Micrograming, so you’d be hard pressed to find a bad blackjack variant here.

Bonuses: 4.8/5

The new customer offer at PlayOJO right now sees players grab 80 free spins with their first $10 deposit. That’s pretty neat in and of itself but the part to get really excited about is the fact that there are no wagering requirements at all.

This means you’ll be able to withdraw any winnings you’ve made without them being subject to any playthrough. This is super rare in the CA online casino world and it makes our lives a lot easier as players.

Of course, this isn’t actually a blackjack bonus but you can have your winnings in cash to play on blackjack straight away if you like.

Banking & User Experience: 4.9/5

PlayOJO offers a fair amount of ways to pay including credit/debit cards, and a handful of eWallets like ecoPayz and MuchBetter. Most importantly, it processes withdrawal requests within a few hours instead of holding your cash for several days like a lot of online casinos do.

You can process these withdrawals on either the desktop site or the mobile app. The mobile app, downloadable on the App Store and the Play Store, is probably a little easier to use thanks to some smart design work.

Overall Score: 4.9/5

Create a new account at PlayOJO and grab 80 free spins with no wagering requirements.

2. Spin Casino (Evolution Live Blackjack) – Top Canadian Live Dealer Blackjack Network

Pros:

Lots of withdrawal methods

Fantastic live blackjack selection

Good mobile compatibility through downloadable app

Long time industry reputation dating back 25 years

Cons:

High bonus wagering requirements

If it’s the live side of blackjack you’re into, your best option could well be Spin Casino. It has a lot of high quality live blackjack games waiting to be played. This is one of the best gambling sites all around, blackjack or not.

Best Blackjack Game: Evolution Live Blackjack

When it comes to live casino games, there’s one provider that stands out from the crowd and that is Evolution. So, we were pleased to see that these guys are in charge of most of the live dealer games at Spin Casino.

Their blackjack rooms are the best in the business in that they have great graphics, professional presenters and loads of exciting ways to win.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

Evolution has brought a lot more live casino games to the table here, making up a large amount of the nearly 50 games of this form Spin Casino has in total.

That accounts for nearly one tenth of the total number of the games at the site. The other 430 or so are mainly slots from some giants of the casino software game like Microgaming – the jackpot slots here really stick out with potentially seven figure prizes to be won.

You’ll also find a handful of video blackjack games from various developers, so these could be worth a look at if you want to take a step away from your live dealer.

Bonuses: 4.4/5

If you like, you can get your first deposit matched 100% up to $400 when you sign up for a new Spin Casino account. That’s a pretty decent way to get started.

Disappointingly, the wagering requirements for this bonus are rather high at 70x. It’s going to take a bit of work to make your winnings withdrawable here, so it might not be the best idea to max out the whole bonus.

That said, they’re happy to offer $300 over your next two deposits as well, taking the total potential bonus here to $1,000 for new players.

Banking & User Experience: 4.9/5

There are tons of ways to pay at Spin Casino. Instant transfer, Interac Online, cheque, debit cards, and eWallets like Paysafecard and MuchBetter are on offer.

You can take care of that on the downloadable mobile app or do it through the desktop site. Either way, you’re in for a treat as the design for either is really pleasing to the eye and quick to come to terms with.

Overall Score: 4.7/5

Create a new account at Spin Casino and grab up to $1000 in bonus money now.

3. Casino.com (Frankie Dettori’s Magic Seven Blackjack) – Best Online Blackjack Site in Canada for Classic Blackjack

Pros:

200 free spins with welcome bonus

Over 1000 games

Downloadable mobile app

Great software providers

Cons:

Withdrawals can take up to 5 days

Casino.com is another elite casino site for game choice and perhaps the best part of all of it is the number of non-live dealer blackjack games it has available.

Best Blackjack Game: Frankie Dettori’s Magic Seven Blackjack

It was hard to pick, but this Playtech offering has to be the best video blackjack game here overall. The world famous jockey brings a few exciting elements to the standard game of blackjack, such as the chance to win up to 7777x your stake from a single hand.

Casino Games: 4.7/5

Of course, there’s plenty more where that came from. The total number of blackjack games at Casino.com, live and non-live, stands at 41, so there’s an abundance of choice.

But even that makes up a small percentage of the overall games portfolio. There are over 1000 options here, and they’re from some of the best software providers in the business such as Microgaming and Play ‘n GO.

Another thing that stood out for us was the selection of Megaways slots and daily jackpot slots, making this a fantastic option for blackjack players looking for slot side action.

Bonuses: 4.6/5

The Casino.com welcome bonus is split into two parts: a 100% matched deposit of up to $250 and an additional 200 free spins on the Age of the Gods games when you place that deposit.

The wagering requirements for the matched deposit are a little on the high side at 40x but the good news is that they’re only 20x for the free spins, which makes life easier.

To sweeten the deal they’ll even give you three more 100% matches up to $250 for a total of $1,000 in bonuses.

Banking & User Experience: 4.5/5

Payments for Canadian players include Interac Online, Instadebit, Visa, Mastercard, ecoPayz, iDebit, Instadebit, and bank transfers.

Casino.com imposes quite a vague withdrawal time on its transactions. They can be up to five days, but they can be quite a lot quicker than that as well. It depends on which payment method you go for, and there are quite a lot of them.

The good news is that you can carry out this banking (and play a whole lot of the games) on a pretty impressive mobile app that’s downloadable from both app stores.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

Create a new account at Casino.com and grab up to $250 in bonus money now.

4. Jackpot City (Atlantic City Blackjack Gold Series) – Most Trusted Canadian Online Blackjack Site

Pros:

Great mobile app

Over 25 years of casino experience

$1600 total welcome bonus package

Over 50 live dealer games

Cons:

High bonus wagering

Fewer games overall

You can trust all of our top picks for online casinos but the most notorious and trustworthy overall is Jackpot City with its 25+ years of experience.

Best Blackjack Game: Atlantic City Blackjack Gold Series

With an enormous RTP of 99.65%, this Microgaming video blackjack game is one of the highest paying online casino games in the world.

And if that wasn’t enough to capture your interest, the graphics are stunning.

Casino Games: 4.5/5

In fact, the majority of the Jackpot City games portfolio is developed by Microgaming and that bodes well for the site as a whole. This is one of the oldest and most famous developers in the world, so it’s fitting that they work with Jackpot City.

The total number of games on the site isn’t the most impressive figure at a little under 500 but at the end of the day, that’s still quite a lot of choice considering the quality.

Plus, there are over 50 live dealer games including a whole lot of blackjack, and a lot of them come from another very high quality provider in Evolution Gaming.

Bonuses: 4.4/5

You’ll get four 100% matched deposits of up to $400 each when you sign up at Jackpot City, for a total of $1600.

Initially, that looks really impressive, but you will need to consider that the wagering requirements are rather high at 70x. It’s higher than other top blackjack sites listed here, though it’s by no means impossible to earn off.

Banking & User Experience: 4.8/5

The withdrawal pending period at Jackpot City is a blanket 24 hours. It’s good to know exactly how long you’re going to have to wait, especially when it’s not so high.

You can choose from a lot of payment methods too, especially eWallets like PaySafeCard. Other options include Apple Pay, Mastercard, Visa, Interac, and iDebit.

It’s an easy process to carry out this banking through a smart website or mobile app, downloadable to the app store of your choice.

Overall Score: 4.6/5

Create a new account at Jackpot City and grab up to $1600 in bonus money now.

5. Platin Casino (Salon Privé Live Blackjack) – Best Online Blackjack in Canada for High Rollers

Pros:

Free spins offer are Super Spins at $1 per roll

Additional matched deposit

Lots of sports betting markets

Great casino software providers

Massive 253 table live casino with tons of live blackjack games

Cons:

No downloadable mobile app

We all love blackjack, but what about when we fancy a change? Well, Platin Casino has got its blackjack, sports betting and other casino options down to a tee – making it a great all rounder for gamblers who like mixing it up.

Best Blackjack Game: Salon Privé Live Blackjack

Evolution’s Salon Privé Live Blackjack is one of the fanciest blackjack games available.

The theme is extravagant, the dealers are classy and you can win real money with a bit of luck. This particular blackjack game is adept for high rollers as you can bet up to $15,000 per hand – there’s also a VIP manager on hand at all times.

Casino Games: 4.5/5

In addition to the 193 blackjack games, most of which are found in the live dealer casino, you’ll find some brilliant exclusive games you won’t find anywhere else.

There’s also a great jackpot slots section as well as a lottery section. As mentioned before, they’ve also got one of the most varied sportsbook sections online.

The only real issue is that there’s no downloadable mobile app for the casino game menu, so you might not be able to get the full gaming experience on the go.

Bonuses: 4.8/5

New Canadian players can grab a 100% up to $1500 deposit match. This is one of the biggest single deposit bonuses going. On top of that, they’ll even add 10 Super Spins on top.

These aren’t any ordinary free spins that are usually 10 cents a pop – they’re $1 big boy spins which means potential wins can add up to something significant.

The wagering requirements for each of these bonuses is 30x, which is pretty reasonable. This is a little below average, and it ensures that players won’t have to spend too long making their winnings withdrawable.

Banking & User Experience: 4.1/5

We like the fact that Platin Casino offers a wide range of ways to pay like Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Neteller, Skrill, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, CashtoCode, PaySafeCard and more. Most online casinos offer a much smaller menu than this, giving much flexibility.

They aim to process any withdrawal requests within 24 hours, making it a fast payout casino.

However, it’s not exactly a walk in the park to get to this point. We found the desktop site to be quite clunky and this can make it hard to navigate.

Overall Score: 4.5/5

Create a new account at Platin Casino and grab up to $1500 in bonus money now.

Ranking Online Sites for Blackjack in Canada

Here’s how we picked the best Canadian online casinos for blackjack:

Blackjack Games & Casino Menu

As you can see, we’ve picked the best online blackjack games for each of our top five online casinos, but you’re only gonna stay entertained with one game for so long. So, it’s important for each casino site to offer a bunch of extra high quality games as well.

Bonuses

What better way to be greeted to any new online casinos than with a brilliant welcome bonus? Well, that’s only the case if the terms and conditions for each bonus are fair in that they don’t have high wagering requirements or strict time limits. We sifted through for the good ones.

Banking & User Experience

It’s always good to see fast withdrawal processing and a lot of options for payments at casinos in Canada. It’s also good for this to be made as easy as possible with a well-designed and satisfying to use mobile app and/or desktop site.

Is PlayOJO Actually the Best Online Blackjack Casino in Canada?

There are a few stunning things about PlayOJO that we believe make it the best place to play online blackjack in Canada right now:

No bonus wagering requirements: There really aren’t many bonuses in the online casino world that don’t require you to play through them. Any winnings from the 80 free spins here are yours to keep. This makes life so much easier for us players.

Tons of games: With over 2000 games to its name, PlayOJO has one of the widest selections of any online casinos in Canada. On average, the quality of these games is very high, too.

Live blackjack and video blackjack: No matter which type of blackjack you’re into, PlayOJO will have a lot of choices for you. They have a diverse range of different themes and rules, both in the video and live blackjack forms.

Top mobile blackjack casino experience: Anyone who likes to take their blackjack on the move will have no issues at PlayOJO. Their mobile app is great to use and highly compatible in terms of the number of games it lets you play.

Online Blackjack vs Land-Based Blackjack

Is it better to play blackjack online or in the flesh?

That’s up for discussion, but we’re leaning towards the former for these reasons:

Mobile play: With mobile casino apps, you can play blackjack anywhere you go, just as long as you have a mobile phone with reliable data or a Wi-Fi connection.

Welcome bonuses: The vast majority of online blackjack sites like PlayOJO will reward players as a thank you for signing up. This could be bonus cash to play with or free spins on the best online slots in Canada . You won’t get that in a land-based casino.

24/7 gaming: Late night gamers will never have to worry about a casino’s closing time in the online domain. Online blackjack goes all night, both in its live blackjack and video forms.

Different themes and rules: Classic American blackjack is great and all, but we like being able to switch up the rules to European sometimes, or even try out some different themes with quirky sidebets for a bit of a twist.

Important Facts on Blackjack Sites in Canada

What are the Different Types of Online Blackjack I Can Play in Canada?

The two main forms of blackjack are American and European blackjack, but there are a few alternative options like Blackjack switch. Plus, you’ll find plenty of different themes and sidebets, so take your pick.

How Can I Play Free Online Blackjack in Canada?

Free online blackjack can be played by using casino bonuses sometimes. Just use your matched deposit from a welcome or reload bonus to get free blackjack hands.

You can also find free blackjack games in demo forms on some blackjack sites.

Are Online Blackjack Games Rigged?

All online blackjack games that you’ll find at trusted online casinos will most certainly not be rigged. Each of them uses a random number generator to determine the outcome of each bet, and this is always fair, even though it may not feel like it sometimes. In addition, these blackjack casinos are audited by third parties for fairness.

Best Online Blackjack Sites in Canada Compared

PlayOJO: 80 free spins await new players with their first $10 deposit at what we think is the best blackjack site in Canada right now. Great selection of traditional video blackjack games.

Spin Casino: If you prefer live blackjack, Spin Casino is the place to be. And, it’s offering new players 100% up to $400 as a bonus. This is the best selection for live dealer games.

Casino.com: There’s a great mix of both video and live blackjack here and it’s also a reputable brand. Grab a 100% matched deposit up to $250 plus 200 free spins when you sign up.

Jackpot City: Four lots of 100% up to $400 is the welcome bonus at Jackpot City, the most trusted blackjack site in North America dating back 25 years. Hosts the highest RTP games.

Platin Casino: This jack-of-all-trades casino site offers all the best games and even some sports betting markets. New players get 100% up to $1500 plus 10 super spins.

How to Get Your Online Blackjack Canada Account

If you’re in the mood to get playing online blackjack right now then check out this easy step by step guide to getting your account with the number one place to do that, PlayOJO:

1. Locate the Registration Form

Just head over to the PlayOJO homepage and hit the yellow ‘Play Now’ button to bring up the first stage of the progress.

2. Enter Your Details

PlayOJO is going to ask you for a few personal details such as your name, email address and postal address.

Your email address will double up as your login username so be sure to remember which one you’ve used and make a mental note of your password choice.

3. Get Your Welcome Bonus

Be sure to make the most of your 80 free spins with your first $10 deposit.

To claim them, simply head back to the homepage, locate the “Cashier” section then choose a payment method and follow the instructions on screen.

With that, you’ll be able to use the $10 in your account to get playing blackjack right away.

Head to the casino game menu – you’re ready to roll!

Top Tips to Play Blackjack Online in Canada

Try Out Different Blackjack Variations to See What Works For You : there are a handful of different blackjack variations that you can choose from, whether they be standard formats like American or European blackjack or something a little different like Blackjack Switch. The best blackjack sites should have a good mix.

Play Free Blackjack Games Online: If you want to spend some time working out which blackjack variation to try, or if you’re new to the game and want to get some practice in, you can do that with demo versions of each game. Some of the best online blackjack casinos (like PlayOJO ) will let you try out some of their blackjack games for free.

Try Out Some Blackjack Strategies: Online, you’ll be able to find a whole lot of different strategies that could well give you a better chance of winning some cash with blackjack. Of course, there’s no guarantee here, otherwise everyone would be doing them all the time, but you never know what might give you the upper hand…

Read the Terms for Each Bonus : Most online casinos offer some kind of welcome bonus for new players and this is, for the most part, great news. However, some welcome bonuses are fairer than others in regards to their terms and conditions. If a bonus has super high wagering requirements, strict time limits or lots of game limitations, it might not be so worth it after all.

What Exactly are the Best Online Blackjack Sites in Canada?

We’ve picked what we think are the best blackjack sites in Canada right now and at the top of the list overall is the almighty PlayOJO.

It has a bonus with no strings attached, loads of great blackjack games, and great banking options for Canadian players.

Similar things can also be said for the rest of our top picks though. In fact, depending on your unique CA online gambling needs some of them are better in certain areas than PlayOJO.

When it comes to playing blackjack online It’s really down to personal opinion at the end of the day. So, take the time to make the right call and ensure that you continue to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

This is a Partnered Post.