It’s no surprise that very few games top baccarat’s popularity: It’s fun, it’s easy to learn, and it has a low house edge.

And if you’re looking to play baccarat online? We’ve put together a list of the best online baccarat casinos!

Our top recommendation is Slots.lv, a site filled with high-quality baccarat games and amazing bonuses. If you’re interested in other similar sites, we’ve got plenty of alternatives that are also worth your time.

Ready to find your next baccarat destination? Let’s dive right in.

Best Online Baccarat Sites

Slots.lv : Best overall

Ignition : Best for live baccarat games

Red Dog : Top pick for mobile players

BetUS : Best bonuses

BitStarz : Best for crypto baccarat

Las Atlantis : Overall best design

Wild Casino : Top pick for high rollers

BetOnline : Plenty of exciting tournaments

Bovada : Best user interface

SuperSlots : Great variety of other games

1. Slots.lv — Best Online Baccarat Site Overall

Pros:

4 baccarat variants

Over 240 casino games

Many progressive jackpot slots

Great mobile compatibility

Bonus up to $7,500

Quick Bitcoin cashouts

Cons:

Simplistic design

Leading the charge of the best baccarat sites is Slot.lv.

Don’t let the site’s name deceive you – besides offering some of the best online slots (including more than 35 progressive jackpot games), this casino is also filled with a couple of top-notch baccarat games.

Plus, players who go for Slots.lv are guaranteed tons of regular promos.

Let’s break that down a bit.

Baccarat and Other Casino Games: 5/5

For baccarat fans, Slots.lv has four variants of this popular casino game. There’s Baccarat and Classic Baccarat, both of which stick to the game’s standard rules. If you want to play a live version of the game, you can choose between Live Baccarat or Live Dealer Super 6.

Best of all – you don’t need to risk too much on these games. Players are allowed to bet as little as $1, which is on the lower end when compared to other top baccarat sites. So, if you consider yourself a small-stakes player, this casino is ideal for you.

While other casinos on this list may have more baccarat games, Slots.lv succeeds by being a great all-rounder.

The site boasts over 240 games, most of which are slots. As such, there are plenty of jackpot games thrown into the casino’s mix—some of these even have six-figure payouts.

If you’d rather play other similar card games, you have the option of choosing from 14 poker variants or 8 blackjack games.

Baccarat-friendly Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

If you like hunting for baccarat bonuses or other casino promos, you’ll surely be pleased by Slots.lv’s offerings.

New players can choose from four different welcome offers. There are deals for live casino players, gamblers depositing using crypto, and those who’d rather stick to the traditional fiat currency methods.

If you’re a crypto bettor, you can get up to $7,500 in bonus funds if you deposit using one of the site’s accepted cryptocurrencies. In case you’d rather use a credit card, the maximum bonus amount you can receive will be lowered to $5,000.

Both of these are reload bonuses and are split between your first nine deposits. You’ll also need to satisfy a wagering requirement on the deposit + bonus if you wish to unlock bonus funds.

The other promo worth mentioning is the site’s rewards program, which is known as MySlots. For every wager you place, including bets on baccarat games, you’ll be rewarded with loyalty points that can eventually be exchanged for different perks.

Payment Options: 4.6/5

Slots.lv has just under ten banking methods that can accommodate most baccarat players, especially those who prefer crypto.

To fund your online gambling account, you can opt for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, USD Tether, Litecoin, or Ethereum. For those who don’t like crypto, you’ll have to use a debit/credit card to make a deposit, though players in Canada have a few added alternatives, including a direct bank transfer or Interac Online.

Once you’re done with your baccarat gaming sessions, you can use either of the above-mentioned cryptos to collect your winnings. Players who aren’t into crypto can use a wire transfer to withdraw their funds.

This is also one of the few casinos that accept credit card withdrawals, which is a massive plus in our book.

Are you looking for a great all-rounder? Slots.lv could be the ideal destination for you. Click here to get started.

2. Ignition — Best Site for Live Baccarat Games

Pros:

Many game providers

$5-$2,500 bet range

$3,000 welcome bonus

Fast withdrawals

Low wagering requirement

Cons:

Fewer total games than other casinos

E-wallets such as PayPal aren’t accepted

Next up, we have Ignition, a casino that’s bound to ignite your gambling engine. Aside from having a few great baccarat games, this is an excellent option for players who are also into online poker or newbies interested in learning the game.

Baccarat and Other Casino Games: 4.4/5

Baccarat is a straightforward game, and that’s why you won’t find as many variations compared to card games like poker.

At Ignition, users are treated to two baccarat variants: One is a classic-like game, while the other features a more modern spin.

Before choosing to play any of these real money baccarat games, you can test them out in demo mode.

For players yearning for a vivid, immersive playing experience, Ignition’s live dealer baccarat may be a better alternative.

Here, you can choose from multiple live dealers. You’ll also have access to a great range of wagering limits, with the site allowing players to bet between $5 and $2,500 per hand.

Though it doesn’t have the most expanded game library, Ignition does a decent job covering many other bases.

In particular, we were pleased with the site’s poker room.

If you’re a poker rookie, you can take advantage of the available anti-HUD software that guarantees players of all skill levels a safe playing environment.

Baccarat-friendly Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

Gamblers have access to two different sign-up promos. Depending on the amount you’re depositing, the maximum you can get will either be $2,000 or $3,000.

If you opt for a crypto deposit, you can get the bonus with the higher $3,000 limit. On the other hand, credit card deposits can “only” get a maximum of $2,000.

This is a dual offer, so players get equal bonuses for both casino play and poker play. For instance, if you deposited $2,000 using your credit card, you’ll get $1,000 for casino play—which you can use on baccarat games—and another $1,000 for the site’s poker section.

With a fair 25x wagering requirement in place, players shouldn’t have a problem unlocking bonus funds from this offer.

Once you’ve signed up and become a regular, you can take advantage of other occasional promotions.

These include reload bonuses, free spins, frequent giveaways, and poker freerolls. On top of that, there’s also the Ignition Rewards program that treats you to different perks.

Payment Options: 4.4/5

A quick glance at the available payment methods shows that this site is perfect for crypto users.

Bitcoin is the site’s go-to coin, but players can still use other popular alternatives like Ethereum, Litecoin, or Bitcoin Cash. Best of all, if you make your first deposit using any of these methods, you’ll receive a significantly larger bonus.

If you’re not yet a fan of crypto, you can still opt for conventional banking methods like credit cards (MasterCard, Visa, AMEX), vouchers, or even MatchPay.

Our only gripe is that popular eWallets like Paypal and Skrill have been omitted from this payment lineup. Nevertheless, the site provides players with other adequate alternatives.

Want to play the best live baccarat? Click here to sign up to Ignition.

3. Red Dog — Best Online Baccarat Site for Mobile Players

Pros:

Demo mode available

No fees on transactions

Great customer support

235% match bonus

Unique theme

Cons:

Minimum withdrawal is $150

Rounding off the top three is Red Dog Casino, a dog-themed site that was founded in 2019.

This baccarat site is a perfect all-rounder that prioritizes core features like varied banking methods, a diverse collection of games, and, of course, baccarat.

Baccarat and Other Casino Games: 4.2/5

Unlike some of the other sites on this list, Red Dog doesn’t have a large collection of games. Players are limited to 150 titles, which isn’t something to write home about.

However, the site excels by evenly splitting these games, ensuring that you can access a diverse range of options.

Because of this, you can choose from more than 100 slots, 13 live dealer games, five blackjack variants, two baccarat games, and a couple of poker alternatives.

Since our core focus is on baccarat, players interested in this age-old classic can play two variants of the game. The more popular of the two is simply called “Baccarat Online” and is made by RTG, one of the most popular gaming providers.

If you’re big on graphics, you’ll be pleased to hear that most of these games are very visually appealing. Players are guaranteed a fully immersive playing experience thanks to the vivid and smooth baccarat variants.

Baccarat-friendly Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

Though Red Dog isn’t the most bonus-heavy casino on this list, it still ranks as one of our top picks for bonuses and promos due to its superb welcome offer.

You’ll get a 225% deposit match bonus when you sign up. For Neosurf, BTC, ETH, LTC, and USDT deposits, there’s an extra 20% thrown into the mix.

This offer is valid five times on a player’s first five deposits. The bonus has a pretty decent wagering requirement attached to it (applies to deposit + bonus), though the max you’ll be able to cash out from is x30 the deposit.

Payment Options: 4.4/5

Whether you’re funding your Red Dog playing account or withdrawing some of your winnings, you won’t be charged any pesky transaction fees.

Players can also choose from a vast pool of payment methods. To make a deposit, popular payment alternatives like Visa, MasterCard, Neosurf, and Flexepin are available. However, each of these payment options comes with a set deposit limit.

If you’re not a fan of fiat-based payment methods, you can use cryptos like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether. Best of all, these cryptocurrencies have no maximum deposit limits.

After you’ve made a killing at the baccarat table, you can withdraw your cash using a credit card, bank wire, or Bitcoin.

Claim Red Dog Casino’s gigantic 225% deposit match bonus by clicking here.

4. BetUS — Best Bonuses of any Baccarat Casino

Pros:

250% casino bonus up to $5,000

Plenty of regular promos

Multiple customer support options

More than 400 games

Flexible betting limits on baccarat

Cons:

Sluggish mobile site

Fourth on our list is BetUS. If you’re the type of player who likes plenty of regular promos (and let’s face it – who doesn’t?!), you’ll feel right at home on this site.

Baccarat and Other Casino Games: 4.4/5

There are around 400 games on BetUS. Over 350 of these are slots, so if you’re into spinning the reels, you’ll have plenty of games to choose from.

Shifting our focus back to baccarat, two variations of this game are available on BetUS. One of the games has a minimum bet limit of $1 and a maximum of $100, while the other allows you to bet as little as $5 and as much as $500.

If you want to place higher bets, you can visit the casino’s live dealer section. Here, you’ll find plenty of live baccarat tables where you can freely risk between $5-$2,500 per hand.

Aside from baccarat, BetUS also features plenty of blackjack, roulette, and video poker games, making it a solid choice for players that fancy table games.

Baccarat-friendly Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

BetUS rightfully earned the title of being the best promo-centric site on this list.

There are many different types of sign-up offers that you can claim here—and some of them even reward players with both sportsbook and casino bonuses.

However, we’ll highlight the two main ones that baccarat players can claim.

The first is a 250% casino bonus up to $5,000 on your first deposit. This is strictly a crypto bonus, so you can’t claim it if you’re using a traditional payment method.

The promo has a reasonable wagering requirement attached to it, so you won’t be trapped in an endless cycle as you try to unlock the bonus funds. However, you’ll need to satisfy this wagering requirement within 14 days. To be eligible for this offer, your first deposit needs to be at least $100.

For non-crypto bettors, there’s the option of going for the 150% casino sign-up promo. Here, however, the maximum amount you can claim is $3,000, but it comes with a more favorable $50 minimum deposit. The bonus also has a playthrough requirement that needs to be met within 14 days.

Aside from these sign-up offers, there are plenty of daily promotions, re-up bonuses, and a referral promo available to already registered users.

Payment Options: 4.2/5

Baccarat players can use a host of payment methods on BetUS. The site accepts four cryptos, credit card payments, and check deposits.

The cryptos you can transact with are BTC, LTC, BCH, and ETH. The minimum you can deposit using any of these coins is $10, but this jumps to $25 if you use a cash-based alternative.

On top of having a 3% processing fee, fiat payouts are also capped at $5,000.

For crypto bettors, the max you can withdraw is $50,000, which should be enough for most players. You also won’t have to wait too long as crypto payouts are typically processed and delivered within 24 hours.

Want to get the best bonuses from BetUS? Click here to get started.

5. BitStarz — Best Online Baccarat for Crypto Players

Pros:

Crypto-centric site

5 BTC + 180 free spins welcome package

3,000+ games

More baccarat variants than anywhere else

Award-winning casino

Cons:

Lacks a dedicated mobile app

No sportsbook

Some players won’t like that it’s crypto-only

Last in our top 5, we have BitStarz, a site that perfectly caters to crypto enthusiasts. Boasting over 3,000 games, this site is a no-brainer – especially if game variety is your biggest concern.

Baccarat and Other Casino Games: 5/5

As mentioned, players have access to over 3,000 games at Bitstarz. Only around 2,000 of these are slots, so you are left with a healthy dose of table games to pick from.

There are around 8+ real money baccarat games on the site, a tally that none of our top four recommendations can match.

If you jump to the live dealer baccarat games section, you’ll come across other intriguing titles like No Commission Speed Baccarat and Baccarat Controlled Squeeze.

Baccarat-friendly Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5

BitStarz has a unique welcome package from which you can get up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins over your first four deposits on the site.

With the bonus split into four parts, you’re guaranteed longevity, which is better than a lump sum bonus in our books. The extra 180 free spins are also a fabulous addition.

Our main issue is the wagering requirement, which is higher than the typical 30x that most casinos impose. That aside, this is still a splendid sign-up offer, especially for crypto bettors.

Payment Options: 4.2/5

Just from the name, you can tell that BitStarz is a crypto-centric site.

For crypto-mad players, these are the coins that the site accepts: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin.

For bettors who are used to the olden, traditional currencies, you can deposit and withdraw using either of these banking methods: AstroPay, WebMoney, Skrill, Neteller, and debit/credit cards. However, the fiat options won’t be available in most countries.

Click here to sign up and receive BitStarz’s 5 BTC + 180 free spins welcome package.

Best Online Baccarat Sites – Runners-up:

How We Selected the Best Online Baccarat Sites

Before landing on these top baccarat casinos, we carefully considered several vital benchmarks, which we’ve discussed below.

Baccarat Games:

First and foremost, we had to consider the number of baccarat games on offer. We gave priority to sites with a healthy dose of baccarat variants as well as those with many live baccarat options.

Other Casino Games:

In addition to boasting multiple baccarat games, game variety was another of our key concerns. To that end, we also looked at the number of titles that players can access.

Sites with a diverse collection of titles—so, a perfect balance of slots, table games, and live dealer games—scored higher with us. If a site sourced these games from popular software providers, even better!

Baccarat Bonuses and Promotions:

Competition is stiff in the gambling industry. If a baccarat casino wants to earn your betting dollars, they have to reward you with one or more lucrative promos. Sites offering larger bonuses, especially ones with fair and realistic wagering requirements, were the ones that we targeted.

Payment Options:

Lastly, we also considered a casino’s range of payment options. The very best sites have various convenient payment methods, and this ensures that you’ll never have to worry about accessing your funds. We made sure to include online casinos that accept both crypto and traditional payment methods.

We review casino sites around the world. Check out some of our other articles:

Guide to Playing Baccarat Online

Why Is Baccarat So Popular?

There are plenty of reasons why baccarat has maintained its popularity. The low house edge is one huge factor. Additionally, players don’t need a lot of skill to play this game, making it easy to learn its rules and tricks. In contrast, games like poker and online blackjack have a huge learning curve.

Can I Play Online Baccarat for Free?

Yes, you can play online baccarat for free in practice mode. If you’re looking to play free baccarat games, our recommendation is BitStarz because they allow you to try out all of their games in demo mode.

Are Online Baccarat Games Rigged?

No, online baccarat games aren’t rigged, so long as you’re playing at a reputable baccarat casino like the ones we selected and described above.

Where Can I Play Baccarat Online for Real Money?

You can play real money online baccarat at Slots.lv, Ignition, and Red Dog. But these are just some of the best online baccarat casinos you can use – for a complete list, check out our top picks above.

What Is the Best Online Baccarat Site?

The best online baccarat site is Slots.lv because it has the most popular baccarat variants, generous bonuses, and flexible betting limits.

Are There Any Good Online Baccarat Strategies?

One good betting strategy to keep in mind when playing online baccarat is to steer clear of tie bets. This is because such wagers have a high 14.36% house advantage and are harder to land compared to the other two bets that you can place. However, whether you will win or not ultimately depends on luck.

Do Baccarat Sites Have Bonuses?

Yes! Most baccarat casinos will give you a bonus when you sign up. On top of that, some of them reward existing users with other exciting offers. BetUS has the best casino bonuses at the moment.

What Payment Methods Do Online Baccarat Casinos Accept?

All the sites we’ve mentioned accept standard payment methods such as bank cards and e-wallets, as well as popular cryptocurrencies. Before signing up at a baccarat casino, always look at the available banking methods listed on the site.

What Are Some Famous Baccarat Games Variants?

Aside from the classic baccarat game, you’re likely to come across a few well-known variants during your wagering. The most popular online baccarat games include No Commission Baccarat, Punto Banco, and Speed Baccarat.

How Do I Choose the Best Baccarat Casino for Me?

To choose the best baccarat casino, you have to take note of your preferences. If game variety is your biggest concern, go for the site boasting the most variants. If you value crypto above all else, crypto gambling sites like BitStarz will make you feel right at home.

Comparison of the 5 Best Online Baccarat Sites

Here’s a quick reminder of the top online baccarat casinos and each site’s key features:

Slots.lv: Boasting great baccarat games and flexible betting limits, Slots.lv rightfully earns the title of the best overall baccarat site. You can get up to a $7,500 bonus that’s split across your first nine deposits. Overall score: 99%

Ignition: Ignition has plenty of game providers and offers users lightning-fast withdrawals. On top of being an excellent site for baccarat players, this is a great place where poker rookies can learn the tricks of the trade. There’s a $3,000 casino + poker welcome offer waiting for you when you sign up. Overall score: 97%

Red Dog: Red Dog is a solid all-rounder that’s perfect for mobile players. The site also has plenty of crypto payment options. Create a new Red Dog account today and you’ll receive a 225% deposit match bonus. Overall score: 95%

BetUS: If you love to dig for promos, we highly recommend BetUS. There are plenty of sign-up offers that you can choose from, including a 250% casino bonus up to $5,000. If you’re interested in this offer, sign up today to claim it. Overall score: 92%

BitStarz: For crypto-mad players, there’s no better alternative than BitStarz Casino. Once you sign up, you can claim this baccarat site’s superb 5 BTC + 180 free spins welcome package. Overall score: 90%

How to Play Online Baccarat?

Once you’ve spotted a good baccarat site, you’ll surely be eager to sign up.

Even if you’ve never registered at an online gambling site, the standard sign-up procedure is usually straightforward.

We’re going to show you how you can do so using Slots.lv, our top pick, though this process should be the same for most online casinos.

Step One: Register at Slots.lv

Visit Slots.lv using this link and start the registration process.

Enter some basic personal info on the registration form.

Set a password and confirm that you’re okay with the site’s terms of service.

Step Two: Complete the Validation Process

Head over to the email address you provided and search for a verification email from Slots.lv.

Click this link to confirm your new playing account.

In case the email is missing, just check the spam and trash folders.

Step Three: Deposit and Play Online Baccarat!

Go to the deposit section.

Choose your desired payment method and use it to fund your account.

You’ll be rewarded with a deposit bonus.

Finally, launch a baccarat game of your choice and have fun!

Wrap-Up: These Are the Best Baccarat Casinos

Baccarat is one of the oldest and most popular card games. Favored for its simplicity, this game is an essential component of any online or land-based casino.

If you’re looking for an excellent online baccarat site to try out, our top recommendation is Slots.lv, a perfect all-rounder. Other sites like Ignition and Red Dog are also worthy alternatives.

Regardless of your pick, remember that gambling is meant to be fun. So, whenever you play baccarat online, always do so responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is USA-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.

If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 18+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:

This is a Partnered Post.