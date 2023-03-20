Real money live casinos combine the convenience of playing from the comfort of your home and the excitement of online gambling with real-life dealers and other players.

Not too bad, huh?

And we’got a list of the best live dealer casinos for real money here!

Our number one choice for today is Las Atlantis, an amazing live dealer casino with a generous welcome package and an amazing variety of games. But we have many other options ranked and rated below!

Let’s get started.

Best Real Money Live Casinos

Las Atlantis : Best overall

Ignition : Best for poker

Cafe Casino : Best for live roulette

Slots.lv : Best for live baccarat

BetOnline : Best for live blackjack

MyStake : Best game library

Wild Casino : Best for new users

mBit : Best for crypto

BoVegas : Most generous welcome bonus

1. Las Atlantis – Best Real Money Live Dealer Casino Overall

Pros:

13+ live dealer games

Up to $14,000 in bonuses

Accepts 4 forms of crypto

Offers fee-free transactions

Cons:

Higher minimum deposit requirement

Las Atlantis is the best live casino online – they come equipped with 13+ live dealer tables, all of which offer flexible bet limits. Plus, you’ll claim up to $14,000 in bonuses once you sign up for a new account.

Game Variety: 4.85/5

You can play 5 variants of live blackjack, 4 live roulette wheels, a pair of baccarat games, and two versions of Super 6 at Las Atlantis. Depending on your table of choice, you can spend as little as $1 or as much as $5,000 per round! There’s plenty of room for everyone’s budget.

They work closely with Evolution Gaming, which is among the best live dealer studios out there.

You can expect a fun, realistic, and exciting casino experience with our top pick. In between games, be sure to check out their collection of 200+ online slots and 14+ video poker games!

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

Use the promo code “LASATLANTIS” with each of your first five deposits. You’ll score a 280% bonus up to $2,800 five times in a row, which puts $14,000 on the table for new players! Also, Bitcoin and NeoSurf players will claim an extra 20% in bonuses.

You can play slots, specialties, and card games like blackjack and poker with your funds.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

You can use a debit card, NeoSurf, Flexepin, Tether, Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Litecoin to deposit funds with Las Atlantis. If you’re on a strict budget, you can deposit just $10 through NeoSurf to get started. BTC, LTC, ETH, and Flexepin players must deposit $20 to claim bonuses here.

Finally, debit card players must deposit $30, and USDT players must deposit $40.

It’s worth noting that all deposits and withdrawals are 100% fee-free at Las Atlantis! However, you must withdraw a minimum of $150 per transaction. As a new player, you’re limited to requesting $2,500 per transaction. Generally, payouts take 3-4 days at Las Atlantis Casino.

Customer Support: 5/5

Las Atlantis offers top-notch customer support! They’re one of the few live casinos with a dedicated phone line, and our team waited on hold for just 15 minutes before speaking with a real person. Players who send their team a live chat should expect an instant reply.

You can find out more about the latest Las Atlantis casino by clicking here.

2. Ignition – Best Poker Section of All Real Money Live Casinos

Pros:

24/7 online poker room

34+ live dealer tables

$3,000 welcome bonus

Accepts 5 forms of crypto

Amazing customer service

Cons:

No phone support hotline

Ignition hosts 250+ online slots, 34+ varied live dealer casino games, and 8+ virtual sports betting options. However, Ignition’s primary claim to fame is its 24/7 online poker room.

Game Variety: 4.85/5

Ignition launched in 2016 as a dedicated poker site, and thousands of players have fully realized their calling throughout the years! You can bet the small blind for just $5, but there are plenty of high-limit tables available for big spenders. Either way, their tables are 5-10% softer than average.

Unlike other well-known poker sites, Ignition doesn’t hire poker professionals for their tables.

If you’re looking for a shot at some big win, work your way up their “Monthly Milly” leaderboards. Every month, you can have access to your share of $1 million!

Welcome Bonus: 4.85/5

Use the promo code “IGWPCB100” with your first-ever cash deposit at Ignition – you’ll score a 200% casino and poker match worth up to $2,000. Crypto players should use the promo code “IGWPCB150” instead. They’ll receive an exciting 300% match bonus of up to $3,000!

150% of your bonus of up to $1,500 can be used to play casino games, and the other 150% bonus of up to $1,500 is allocated exclusively towards Ignition’s live poker room.

Payment Methods: 4.9/5

Ignition accepts debit card deposits, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and USDT payments. Fiat players will need to deposit $25 or more to get started, but all BTC and crypto bettors can get away with depositing just $20 to claim Ignition’s $3,000 welcome package!

Here, you’re able to withdraw between $5 and $9,500 per transaction. Bitcoin has the most flexible payout limits, so we’d recommend using BTC if you’re going to play with crypto.

All crypto transactions are fee-free and instant, but fiat payouts come with a 3-5% processing fee and a 5-7 day waiting period.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Ignition offers 24/7 chat and email support, but we didn’t find a phone number listed anywhere on their site. In the meantime, we’d suggest using their live chat feature to get in touch! We got a warm greeting from a real person within seconds of stating our name.

Should you have any further questions or concerns, we’d highly recommend browsing their free “Player Forums” – they hold a wealth of information related to account setup, deposits, payouts, gameplay rules, and more.

Follow this link to visit Ignition and play real money poker online.

3. Cafe Casino – Best Real Money Live Casino for Roulette

Pros:

Play American/European roulette

160+ regular casino games

250% cash bonus up to $1,500

350% crypto bonus up to $2,500

Cons:

No phone support available

Cafe Casino is the best place to play American and European roulette with a professional at the helm. Enjoy flexible betting limits, non-stop action, and 160+ more noteworthy titles at the Cafe Casino.

Game Variety: 4.85/5

The Cafe Casino offers live blackjack, live baccarat, and live Super 6 tables alongside American and European roulette wheels. Once the croupier sets the wheel in motion, you’ll realize just how much you missed out – betting limits start from just $1, but you can wager up to $3,000 per spin!

Once you decide to take a break from the original Wheel of Fortune, you’ll be greeted by 160+ online slots and specialties. It’s easy to see why the Cafe Casino has so many loyal players!

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

Cafe Casino welcomes cash and crypto players with a hefty deposit bonus. They’ll match your initial fiat transaction by 250% up to $1,500! Still, BTC gamblers will enjoy an even sweeter welcome package. Make your first crypto deposit and claim a 350% bonus of up to $2,500!

Unfortunately, you can’t play live dealer games with an active bonus. On the bright side, you can explore 160+ slots, specialties, and virtual table games!

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

You can use a debit or credit card, Bitcoin, Litecoin, USDT, and Ethereum, for banking your funds with the Cafe Casino. New sign-ups must deposit $25 or more in cash, but this minimum drops to $20 for crypto players. Notably, you can unlock either of the Cafe Casino’s bonuses with $20 or $25 upfront.

Once you’re ready to request a payout, you can withdraw between $10 and $9,500 per transaction. With the exception of bank transfers, you’re limited to requesting one payout per week – we’d suggest playing with BTC since you’ll receive your earnings within 24 hours.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Cafe Casino offers a fairly standard line-up of customer support options – you can get in touch using their 24/7 chat feature, send them an email, or navigate their free “Player Forums” to connect with thousands of players and staff in real-time.

Even without a dedicated phone support hotline, the Cafe Casino offers white-glove service 24 hours a day.

Click here to visit Cafe Casino and claim your welcome bonus.

4. Slots.lv – Best Real Money Live Online Casino for Baccarat Games

Pros:

Play baccarat & Super 6

5+ live dealer casino games

245+ online slots & tables

Welcome bonus up to $7,500

Cons:

No phone support available

15.9% credit card deposit fee

Slots.lv hosts 5+ live dealer casino games and 200+ online slots, but their live baccarat tables generate the most traction year after year.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

Contrary to what their name might suggest, Slots.lv is a very popular choice for skill players for many reasons. Their “live casino” covers all ends of the betting spectrum. You can play live blackjack, live roulette, live Super 6, and live baccarat here!

In Vegas, it’s common to drop $100 on a single game of baccarat. With Slots.lv, you can reserve your seat at the table for just $5 or $10. Still, there’s room for high rollers to up the stakes with four-figure hands!

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

Slots.lv will match your first cash deposit by 200% up to $1,000, and they’ll double your next eight deposits up to $500 apiece. In total, fiat gamblers will claim up to $5,000 in bonuses!

Crypto gamblers will secure an even sweeter 300% match up to $1,500 with their first deposit. Then, make your next eight deposits with BTC! For each qualifying transaction, you’ll score a 150% match worth up to $750. If you’re maxing out Slots.lv’s bonuses, you’ll get up to $7,500.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

Slots.lv accepts debit card deposits, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and USDT payments. New players must deposit $20 in crypto or $25 in cash before claiming each portion of Slots.lv’s nine-tiered welcome package. However, their 15.9% credit card deposit fee isn’t a pretty sight.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Slots.lv makes it easy and convenient to get in touch with a real person. We’d suggest using their instant chat feature if you’re in a rush! Our experts got a reply within seconds. However, we’d sooner suggest Slots.lv’s email hotline to players with a real problem on their hands.

Visit Slots.lv when you click here and play live dealer baccarat now.

5. BetOnline – Best Live Dealer Real Money Casino for Blackjack

Pros:

15+ live blackjack tables

Has a 24/7 poker room

Casino + sports options

Accepts about 20 banking options

Cons:

10% credit card deposit fee

High fiat payout minimums

BetOnline is a capable sportsbook and casino site – when you’re not busy browsing through 30+ sports categories, you can play 15+ variants of live dealer blackjack with BetOnline.

Game Variety: 4.65/5

Between their “Black” and “Red” sections, BetOnline’s live casino holds 30+ variants of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and Super 6. However, the majority are blackjack tables. You can play “early payout” blackjack for just $5 per hand, but their VIP tables offer serious incentives.

Their live blackjack is BetOnline’s most popular game; having 15+ live dealer tables means there’s always room for one more player. We’re also fans of their 24/7 online poker room, full-fledged sportsbook, and 365+ regular casino games.

Welcome Bonus: 4.65/5

New players should use the promo code “BOLCASINO” with their first three deposits of $25 or more. Regardless of your currency preference, BetOnline will match every qualifying transaction by 100% up to $1,000! The welcome package can go up to $3,000 in total!

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

BetOnline accepts debit card deposits, money orders, bank transfers, and a variety of cryptocurrencies. However, once you take their 10% credit card deposit fee and $500 cash withdrawal minimum into consideration, it’s clear where BetOnline’s preferences lie.

On the bright side, all crypto transactions are free of charge – you can deposit or withdraw between $20 and $100,000 at once. Generally, BTC payouts are processed and delivered in 1-2 working days. If you’re using cash to play here, you could wait 5-7 days to see your winnings.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

BetOnline offers a dedicated phone number, a 24/7 live chat feature, and 3 separate email hotlines. You can fire off sports, poker, and casino-related inquiries with just a few clicks.

Their phone line can get busy during peak hours, so keep this in mind. If you find yourself stranded with a problem during the day, we’d suggest using their instant chat feature.

Visit BetOnline and score your welcome package now.

How We Ranked the Best Real Money Live Casinos Online

Online Casino Games:

We gave a higher ranking to live casinos with the largest collection of slots, virtual tables, and live dealer games. You shouldn’t settle for less than high-quality graphics and endless variety. We also paid special attention to sites that have online sports betting!

Online Casino Bonuses:

Before you play popular live dealer games, you might want to take advantage of some exciting bonuses that can give you a leg up on the competition. We prioritized online casinos with the most generous welcome packages, with fair terms and conditions.

Secure Payment Methods:

Just like any reputable brick-and-mortar casino, the best live casinos online are compatible with plenty of secure payment methods. You can use crypto, any number of e-wallets, and multiple fiat banking options to get started! We gave a higher ranking to sites with the quickest payouts.

Customer Support Options:

It’s no secret that most sites don’t offer proper customer service. The best online casinos break the mold with triple-tiered support! You can get in touch with a real person by phone, email, live chat, and even social media. Plus, our top picks offer 24/7 customer support!

What Makes Las Atlantis the Best Real Money Live Casino?

We’ve authored dozens of online casino reviews over the years, but Las Atlantis took the industry by storm when it launched in 2020. Here’s why they deserve our top spot!

Popular Live Dealer Games: Las Atlantis blends 13+ popular live dealer games with 200+ online slots, 14+ video poker games, and 10+ unique specialties. They work closely with cutting-edge live dealer studios to give players their own personal version of Las Vegas!

Live Casino Bonuses: You can play top live casino games with up to $14,000 in bonuses at Las Atlantis. Just use the promo code “LASATLANTIS” with your first five deposits of $10 or more – for each qualifying transaction, you’ll claim a 280% bonus worth up to $2,800.

Top-Notch Customer Support: Las Atlantis is one of the few live casinos with a dedicated phone support line. You can get in touch with a real person 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! If you want even quicker assistance, we’d suggest using their live chat feature or email hotline.

So, Why Should You Play Live Dealer Games Online?

By now, you’re probably wondering how live dealer games compare to the tables you’d find with a brick-and-mortar casino. Below, we’ve offered a few compelling reasons to make the switch!

Get Started With Real-Life Dealers: Like any land-based casino, you’ll play live casino games with a real dealer calling the shots. Instead of using a random number generator, live dealer casino games utilize physical equipment. You’ll watch the action unfold in real-time!

Play Live Games From Home: If you’re visiting a land-based casino, you’ll have to sacrifice your money and time in the process. By comparison, all you need to play live dealer casino games is a compatible device and a stable internet connection. It couldn’t be easier to get started!

Customizable Private Tables: Live casino software gives you full control over your online gaming experience. You can set your own betting limits, decide how many people you’d like to play against, and keep the fast-paced action going for as long as your heart desires.

Guide to the Best Live Dealer Casinos for Real Money

Are Real Money Live Dealer Casino Games Rigged?

No. As long as you’re playing regular casino games and live casino games with a licensed online casino, you’re guaranteed a fair shake at winning real money. Our team only reviews online casinos with a valid license from the Malta Gaming Authority or Curacao Gaming Authority.

Every live dealer game you play with a licensed casino is tested independently. Professional dealers are held to the same standards you’d expect with any reputable land-based casino.

Which Live Dealer Casino Has the Best Bonuses?

Most casino websites offer bonuses when you play online, but Las Atlantis offers the best incentives for new sign-ups. Just use the promo code “LASATLANTIS” with your first five deposits of $20 or more! For each transaction, you’ll claim a 280% bonus of up to $2,800.

What Are the Best Live Dealer Casinos for Real Money?

Here are our top 5 live dealer casinos for real money:

Comparison of the Top 5 Live Dealer Casinos for Real Money

Las Atlantis: Las Atlantis is the best live casino online for real money. They host 200+ online slots, 20+ virtual table games, and 13+ popular live dealer games! Plus, they welcome new sign-ups with $14,000 in available bonuses. Use the promo code “LASATLANTIS” to get started today!

Ignition: Ignition is the best live casino for 24/7 online poker. You’ll enjoy cash games against thousands of other players, and their poker tables are 5-10% softer than average! Before you get started, use the code “IGWPCB150” to claim $3,000 in casino and poker bonus funds.

Cafe Casino: If you’re here to bet the outside, come over to the Cafe – they have live American, European, and French roulette wheels. But first, claim their 250% cash bonus of up to $1,500 or their 350% crypto bonus of up to $2,500 when you make your first-ever deposit!

Slots.lv: Slots.lv is the best online casino for live online baccarat players. They also come equipped with 36+ progressive jackpots, 200+ classic slot games, and 20+ virtual tables! Get your hands on their nine-tiered welcome bonus of up to $5,000 (or deposit with crypto and get up to $7,500).

BetOnline: Between their amazing live casino options, BetOnline hosts 15+ live blackjack tables. Play early payout blackjack with just $5, or check out their VIP tables and wager $10,000 per hand! Use code “BOLCASINO” and claim up to $3,000 in casino bonuses.

How To Get Started at the Best Live Dealer Real Money Casinos

If you’re itching to start playing online, we’ve got you covered. Using Las Atlantis as an example, our team created a step-by-step guide that simplifies the sign-up process.

1. Create a New Online Casino Account

Follow this link to visit Las Atlantis

Click the “Play Now” button

Create a username and password

Enter your preferred email address

Click the “Next” button to continue

2. Verify Your Email With Las Atlantis

Check your primary and secondary email inboxes

Look for a new email from Las Atlantis Casino

Click the attached link to verify your email address

3. Deposit Funds & Claim Live Casino Bonuses

Navigate to Las Atlantis’ cashier section

Enter the bonus code “LASATLANTIS”

Choose your preferred deposit method

Fund your account with $20 or more

Start playing 13+ live dealer games!

Our Tips for Playing Live Dealer Games Online for Real Money

Before you play live casino games online, read through our tips and tricks – we want you to have the best experience possible, and it’s always better to have background information.

Turn to the Pit Boss: If you’re having a problem, the pit boss is always there to help. He or she oversees the dealer for every game. You can get in touch with him or her via the “live chat” feature of your game! Should you (or the dealer) make a mistake, we’d suggest getting in touch.

Have A Strategy in Mind: Depending on the game you’re playing, using strategies can improve your chances of winning real money. Popular strategies include betting on the banker for baccarat, using the Martingale roulette technique, and doubling down on eleven for blackjack.

Know Proper Etiquette: It’s never okay to berate, insult, or disparage other players or the dealer. Trash talk isn’t appreciated when you’re playing with reputable live casinos! We’d suggest being cordial and trying to make new acquaintances when you’re playing online.

So, Are You Ready to Start Playing at the Best Live Dealer Casinos for Real Money?

Unlike most online casino games, live dealer games are virtually identical to placing your bets in person. When you play live dealer games with online casinos, you’ll enjoy a realistic gaming experience from the comfort of your home.

While our winner today is Las Atlantis, there are many others that we have ranked in our article, including Ignition and Cafe Casino.

No matter which one you end up choosing, please always remember to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is USA-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino. If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/, http://www.ncpgambling.org/, http://www.gamblingtherapy.org/, or call 1-800-522-4700.

This is a Partnered Post.