That said, we’ve spent weeks testing and reviewing Australian gambling sites based on strict and player-friendly benchmarks to help you avoid no-good casinos.

Whether you’re new or a seasoned veteran of online gambling, it certainly pays off to know which are the best gambling sites in Australia.

But since online gambling in the Land Down Under continues to grow, there are countless online casinos and sports betting sites available, most of which don’t exactly play by the rules.

In our opinion, HellSpin is the best option for Aussies, but we have as many as 19 more gambling sites you should consider. Let’s get started.

Best Gambling Sites in Australia

1. Hellspin — Best Gambling Site in Australia Overall

Pros:

Over 4,000 pokies

30+ software providers

Quality live dealer games

Crypto accepted

AU$1,200 + 150 free spins

Cons:

No phone support

Hellspin is a fairly new casino that has already established a top-notch reputation among online casino players in Australia. And with 4k+ pokies from over 30 game providers, a stellar welcome offer, and exciting casino tournaments — it’s our top pick for today’s article.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.9/5

Hellspin is packed to the gills with online pokies. We're looking at over 4,000 titles from 30+ game developers. Therefore, if you prefer betting online on pokies, you’ll definitely have a blast here. Don't miss the Black Wolf and Sun of Egypt 2 pokies.

If you prefer table games instead, there are many RNG casino games like blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and numerous variants to try. As the cherry on top, Hellspin boasts an impressive selection of over 100 live dealer games.

What sets this online betting site from its competition is the availability of casino tournaments with great prizes for winners. Indeed, all you have to do is play selected online pokies for a chance to win a cash prize and free spins if you top the leaderboard.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5

Hellspin is a good place to visit if you like free spins because the welcome package delivers 150.

On your first deposit, you can claim 100% up to AU$300 and 100 spins. On your 2nd deposit, you’ll get a 50% match bonus up to AU$900 and 50 extra spins, for a total of AU$1,200 and 150 spins on your first two deposits.

However, make sure to switch to AU-English at the top-right corner of the page to see this bonus because Hellspin will direct you to the English version of the site by default.

Payment Methods & Payout Times: 4.9/5

We can't complain much about the available banking methods. You can choose between fiat banking, e-wallets like Neteller and ecoPayz, or dive into the crypto domain with BTC, ETH, and LTC.

Withdrawal times range between just 12 hours for crypto and 7 business days for wire transfers. As always, crypto is fee-free and the fastest option you can go for.

Mobile Optimization & User Interface: 4.5/5

Hellspin lives up to its name in terms of design. This place is Halloween 365 days a year, and we love it.

The graphics-heavier looks did cost the platform a little bit in terms of speed and efficiency. That being said, you’ll need a speedy and stable internet connection to play here since you’ll experience slower page load times and lag with subpar internet.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

You can contact Hellspin’s support team via live chat for any issues, although that option is only available to registered players.

Hellspin is not active on Twitter and other social media and offers no phone support. However, the instant replies we received via live chat and the fact that the casino guarantees 12-24-hour replies via email helped the casino reach positive marks in this department.

Claim up to AU$1,200 and 150 free spins at Hellspin

2. Ricky Casino — Best Mobile Compatibility of all Australian Gambling Sites

Pros:

Mobile-first site design

Up to $7,500 welcome package

550 extra spins on All Lucky Clovers 5

Fee-free deposits & withdrawals

Many progressive jackpots

Cons:

Limited banking flexibility

Ricky Casino presents a well-rounded experience for Australian players with an unparalleled collection of casino games and up to a $7,500 welcome package that keeps on giving.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.8/5

With a varied collection of 3,000+ games, Ricky Casino is way above other Australian online betting sites. You’ll find yourself immersed in 1,500+ online pokies, 200 of which cater to big-fish hunters with an $18 million prize pool.

Of course, there’s enough space for budget-conscious players to have a blast with state-of-the-art machines that make every spin feel wholly engaging.

When you get tired of hitting triple sevens, 120 live betting variants of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker let you switch up the pace. Specialty titles like 88 Bingo 88 and Super Keno fill in the blanks.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5

Ricky Casino’s far-stretching welcome bonus covers your first 10 transactions with their online betting site.

They’ll double your first deposit up to AU$500 and give you 50 free spins off-the-bat. Their second deposit bonus awards players with a 50% reload match up to $500, and you’ll receive 50 more free spins.

You’ll receive the same number of free spins upon making your next five deposits, but Ricky Casino ups the ante with a 50% reload match worth up to $1,000 each. Finally, your last three deposit bonuses consist of 50 free spins and a 50% reload match up to $500.

As expected, Ricky’s welcome offer covering your first ten deposits for a total of AU$7,500 and 550 free spins comes with higher-than-average wagering requirements. But since you get to claim a bonus ten times, we’ve no doubt that you’ll earn it back on a few occasions.

Payment Methods & Payout Times: 4/5

Ricky Casino accepts 5 deposit methods in Australia, including Visa, MasterCard, Neosurf, Bitcoin, and Tether.

Indeed, having a few more deposit and withdrawal options would cater to more Australian players, but the bases are still covered pretty well.

That being said, the minimum deposit is $30 via credit cards and $20 via Neosurf.

Mobile Optimization & User Interface: 4.7/5

Like most online betting sites in Australia, Ricky Casino doesn’t have a downloadable mobile app. However, their smartphone-friendly casino site retains all the seamless functionality you’d expect from a native iOS or Android client.

Even on desktop, their intuitive user interface benefits from simplicity. Their front-and-centre search banner makes easy work of sifting through 3,000+ casino games, and pages load immediately.

If you’re an online casino buff, you can filter by any of their 20 software providers to narrow down your available selection.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Ricky Casino offers 24/7 support via live chat and email, with no phone line to call.

Luckily, the quality of their customer service doesn’t suffer in any capacity. We enjoyed immediate response times using their live chat feature and their email support replies back in approximately 45 minutes.

Start gambling with $7,500 and 550 free spins at Ricky Casino

3. Play Amo — Best Game Variety of all Gambling Sites in Australia

Pros:

3,500+ games

30+ game studios

A dozen banking methods

Zero fees

40+ live casino games

Cons:

Higher rollover requirements

Not the most beginner-friendly site

PlayAmo is a well-established name among Australian online gamblers. The site has been in business since 2016 and operates under the Curacao eGaming License.

Variety of Casino Games: 5/5

PlayAmo found its place among the top three gambling sites in Australia with a stunning catalogue of over 3,500 casino games.

And it's not just the sheer game count; the games come from over three dozen software studios, including industry leaders such as Yggdrasil, BetSoft, Nucleus, and more.

Apart from thousands of pokies, you'll find dozens of table games, including poker, blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and even bingo and keno games.

The selection of live casino games is also top-notch. In terms of game quality, we have nothing to complain about on this online betting site.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

As a new player at PlayAmo, you can take advantage of the site's welcome package and claim up to AU$1,500 and 150 free spins.

The maximum wager you can make with the bonus funds is AU$6.5. The package covers your first two deposits, granting you a 100% match up to AU$500 and 100 free spins for the 1st deposit, and up to AU$1,000 at a 50% match rate with 50 free spins for the 2nd one.

The wagering requirements are a bit steep at 50x.

High rollers can claim up to AU$3,000 at a 50% match rate. Also, don't miss Monday Free Spins if you're into pokies. 100 free spins for the Lucky Dama Muerta slot game every week — what's not to like?

Payment Methods and Payout Times: 4.8/5

When it comes to payment methods, Play Amo covers a lot of ground. You can choose from a dozen banking options, including credit cards, Neosurf, and even crypto — BTC, BCH, ETH, DOGE, LTC, and USDT.

Play Amo charges no fees for all deposits and payouts. Payout processing is instant if you use cryptocurrency or takes up to three business days for fiat banking.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface: 4.5/5

PlayAmo has a cartoonish design with many filtering options and buttons to help you navigate.

What counts the most is that the platform is fully optimised for all iOS and Android mobile devices. You might call the front page a tad cluttered, but all pages load swiftly and the menus are neatly organised.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

We like that users can get in touch with the PlayAmo support agents straight from the front page. Live chat is available to registered players only, and there is no dedicated phone line for customer service.

You can communicate via email if you're willing to wait 12-24 hours to receive a response. Live chat is top-notch, with near-instant replies no matter what your question is.

Claim up to AU$1,500 on your first two deposits at PlayAmo

4. SkyCrown — Best Pokie Selection of all AU Online Gambling Sites

Pros:

Accepts 10 cryptocurrencies

Fee-free payouts

6,000+ online pokies

325 high-limit progressives

10% crypto cashback

Cons:

Slower customer support replies

No live chat for unregistered users

SkyCrown is the best betting site for crypto players from Australia. They accept 10 forms of digital currency, have over 6,000 pokies, and offer a tempting cashback bonus for Bitcoin bettors. We ask you – what’s not to love?

Variety of Casino Games: 5/5

SkyCrown gives HellSpin a run for their money with upwards of 6,000 online pokies on deck. If you’re not satisfied with their collection of ultra-popular classics, 325 high-limit progressives up the ante for big-fish hunters.

Five-figure multipliers and six-figure-payouts are common here, while pokies like Millionaires and 1001 Spins stay true to advertisement.

51 live dealer variants of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette offer inclusive limits. High rollers can play for keeps with $10,000 blackjack hands, whereas low-stakes bettors can keep the action going with budget-friendly minimums.

Finally, titles like Plinko, Aviator, Minesweeper, and Heads & Tails break up the monotony.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.5/5

SkyCrown offers a fairly competitive welcome package up to AU$3,000 and 350 free spins. You can claim the full amount over your first five deposits, and the bonus funds arrive with 40x wagering requirements each time.

What’s more, every Thursday, eligible crypto players will receive 10% cashback on their weekly losses. If you’d rather play live games instead, you can opt-in for a 1% cashback. Indeed, live casino bonuses are rare, so SkyCrown might be the best place if you prefer casino classics.

Payment Methods & Payout Times: 4.8/5

SkyCrown’s banking menu caters primarily to crypto players – they accept 10 digital currencies alongside MasterCard, Visa, and Neosurf. Available cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, BCH, DOGE, Binance Coin, ADA, XRP, Tether, and Tron.

As we’d expect here — all transactions remain 100% fee-free. You can move as little as $30 or as much as $6,000 off-site in cash. Comparatively, crypto bettors can withdraw a minimum of 0.0002 BTC with no maximum limits.

Mobile Optimization & User Interface: 4.7/5

Approximately 75% of SkyCrown’s casino titles are optimised for mobile usage, a figure that places 4,500+ crypto pokies and tables squarely in your front pocket. Their user interface feels high-tech, and there’s no learning curve to master.

You can find live betting options, jackpots, table games, classic pokies, and SkyCrown-curated “Collections” using their top menu banner. Players can choose among “high-volatility”, “instant-win”, and “mythology” categories, to name a few.

If you want to give SkyCrown a quick test drive, you can play demo versions across their entire casino library on mobile.

Customer Support: 3.5/5

SkyCrown manages to provide decent customer support by email, but we’re not giving them a free pass in this department. They don’t offer live chat or phone support, which falls below standard among Australian betting sites.

Once you log in, you can load a “live chat feature” and ask questions, but the catch is that you’ll most likely get an email response. Online gambling sites of this magnitude require 24/7 live chat support, and we hope this is something SkyCrown implements in the future to rank higher.

Claim up to AU$3,000 and 350 free spins at SkyCrown

5. Aussie Play — Best Welcome Bonus of any Gambling Site in Australia

Pros:

235% pokies bonus

Focused on pokies

Over a dozen poker games

Crypto supported

No transaction fees

Cons:

Low on game providers

$150 minimum payout

Aussie Play is one of the newer gambling sites for Australian players. It stands out with a top-tier welcome bonus for pokies, delivering a modern design and even some cool table games on the side.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.1/5

Aussie Play hosts over two hundred games and pokies from one provider: Real Time Gaming.

While some players don’t like the lack of variety, RTG fans love this casino because it’s among the first to get the studio’s exclusive games and promotions.

You can also play over a dozen poker games, along with blackjack, baccarat, and even bingo games.

You’ll also find 11 live casino games on the site, but you have to be a registered player to access them.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5

Aussie Play welcomes new players with a 5-tiered welcome package. Using our exclusive code 235ZUZU, you are eligible for the casino’s top-tier 235% pokies bonus up to $12,500.

The minimum deposit requirement ranges from $10 to $30, depending on your preferred banking method. The promo has a 35x wagering requirement, and the bonus only applies to slots, keno, board games, and scratch cards.

The New Game promo can boost your account by up to $120 at a 185% match rate, with 40 free spins on the side.

Don't miss the Special Bonuses section for the latest promos, including pokies boosts, free spins, and special Bitcoin and Neosurf promotions.

Payment Methods & Payout Times: 4/5

Aussie Play supports traditional banking and crypto. You can use Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, Flexepin, or Neosurf. Deposits are instant, with $10-$30 minimum deposit requirements.

When cashing out, you can use Visa, MasterCard, bank wire transfer, or Bitcoin. BTC is the fastest option and takes up to 3 business days, while bank wire takes the most, up to 7 business days.

The minimum payout amount is $150, which is a bit steep, but it's amazing that the casino charges no fees for any of the withdrawal methods.

Mobile Optimization & User Interface: 4.8/5

Aussie Play has a modern design and operates perfectly on all mobile devices. The main menu covers everything from casino games to banking options, and all pages load smoothly and with no lag.

The site leans towards the cartoonish vibe with striking colours but never allows the aesthetics to slow down the casino performance.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Aussie Play offers a solid FAQ library and covers the main three communication options: live chat, phone, and email.

You can reach out via two dedicated phone lines, one official support email, and live chat. The team is highly responsive, especially via live chat.

Claim your 235% pokies bonus at Aussie Play and check out the latest RTG slots

How We Ranked the Best Online Gambling Sites in Australia

Variety of Casino Games:

We checked both the number of games and software providers on board to choose gambling sites featuring versatile gaming libraries with plenty of games to choose from. We looked for pokies, table games, specialties, and live dealer games.

Bonuses and Promotions:

Nothing fires up Aussie casino players like a quality bonus. The online casinos we highlight offer sweet welcome bonuses to reel you in but keep you excited with frequent promos for regular players. These include reload bonuses, time-sensitive boosts, casino tournaments, and more.

Payment Methods and Payout Times:

We searched for a variety of payment options with low fees and the fastest possible withdrawal times.

We like it when online bookmakers support three key banking methods: credit cards and wire transfers, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency. The best Australian betting sites and casinos offer options for each of the three groups.

Mobile Optimization and User Interface:

Since most Australian casino players and sports bettors enjoy online gambling from mobile devices, we instantly discarded any Australian betting site that is not mobile-optimized for Android and iOS devices.

Customer Support:

Online gambling comes with its own set of technical difficulties. For that reason, we highlight the importance of customer support, readily available around the clock, every single day of the year. Live chat is the standard nowadays, but we also appreciate phone support.

All About Australian Online Gambling Sites

Are Online Pokies & Online Gambling Websites in AU Rigged?

No, they are not. All the best betting sites highlighted in this guide are legitimate and use Random Number Generators to make sure that all game outcomes reflect those at retail casinos.

Additionally, each gambling site is licensed and adheres to player-protection rules to maintain its license.

What Are the Best Australian Gambling Sites?

Based on our in-depth market research, the best gambling site for Australian players is HellSpin. It’s an all-around online casino with heaps of games and progressives, topped off with a generous AU$1,200 welcome package.

Ricky Casino and PlayAmo are two additional picks that we’d encourage you to consider.

What Casino Games Can I Play at AU Online Gambling Sites?

Pokies are the most popular casino games among Australian online gamblers, followed by blackjack and roulette.

Progressive jackpot pokies deserve mention as well, and you’ll find the best selection at SkyCrown.

Can I Win Money Gambling Online in Australia?

You can indeed win money while playing at Australian online gambling sites; that’s the whole purpose, after all.

However, keep your expectations low and only play for fun — thinking you can constantly win is just a bad mindset. Online casinos are in this business to make money and entertain you, not the other way around.

Do Australian Gambling Sites Offer Sports Betting?

Yes, there are a few sports betting sites in Australia that provide odds for popular sports, but we didn’t include any in this article since our primary focus is casino gambling.

How to Find the Best Online Gambling Apps in Australia?

When searching for Australian betting sites, you first need to check whether they are licensed or not — this information is available at the bottom of each site.

Then, you should check the variety of casino games the site covers or if it offers sports betting if that’s what you prefer. The best gambling sites in Australia will cover the bases with plenty of pokies, table games, and live dealer tables.

Then, you should check the betting site for payment options, low fees, and bonuses. Finally, load the site via your mobile browser to see if it’s well-optimised and easy to use.

That said, you can also choose our top-recommended online casinos if you don’t feel comfortable researching yourself.

Comparing the Top 5 Australian Gambling Sites

If you’re short on time, this is the one section of this guide to check out. Below is a summary of the 5 best gambling sites for Australian players.

Hellspin : Our top pick is HellSpin — offering a serious bang for your buck with a stunning game selection, top-quality games (over 4,000), and a great welcome package up to AU$1,200 and 150 free spins.

Ricky Casino : If you’re a mobile player first, you should consider joining Ricky Casino. This AU gambling site offers the best mobile experience, and you get to claim a superb welcome package of up to $7,500 and 550 free spins that spans your first ten deposits.

Play Amo : If you need game variety, Play Amo has a whopping catalogue of over 3,500 casino games. The site charges zero transaction fees and hosts over three dozen software studios. There’s also an AU$1,500 welcome package for new AU players.

SkyCrown : SkyCrown features the biggest selection of online pokies on our list — over 6,000. Everything from fruity classics and western themes to modern-age Megaways and Bitcoin slots is available. You can claim up to AU$3,000 welcome package, too.

Aussie Play : This gambling site reached our list with an impressive 235% match bonus that you can use on pokies. You’ll need to use our exclusive code 235ZUZU to claim it, and it’s available 5 times for a total of AU$12,500.

How to Start Gambling Online in Australia

All that it takes to join Australian gambling sites can be summed up in three steps. The process only takes a few minutes, and we'll take you through it using HellSpin as an example.

Step 1: Create Your HellSpin Casino Account

Visit HellSpin and hit the “Sign Up” button

Fill out the form; this will require your email, phone number, full name, birthday, etc. You should also create a strong password.

Tick the checkbox to confirm you are of legal age and hit “Finish” to finalise the process

2. Verify via Email

Open the email address you used while registering with HellSpin

Open the casino's welcome message and click the link inside. If the message doesn't arrive in a matter of minutes, check the spam folder

3. Fund Your Casino Account

In the site's cashier department, select your prefered currency, enter the amount you wish to deposit and fund your betting account

Opt-in for HellSpin’s welcome bonus

You can now play casino games for real money!

So, What Is the Best Gambling Site for Australian Players?

After intensive research, we concluded that HellSpin is the best site for online gambling in Australia.

This online betting site is the leading destination for pokie players but also offers top-quality online casino games, including blackjack, progressives, roulette, live dealer tables, and even casino tournaments.

If you’re still not ready to pull the trigger, check out our top 5 summaries of the best Australian online gambling sites once again and see which one suits you best.

As always, stick to responsible gambling, never chase your losses, and remember you’re here to have fun!

DISCLAIMER:

Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is Australian-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.

This is a Partnered Post.