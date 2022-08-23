We used first-hand knowledge to rank the top online gambling sites, rating and reviewing them in key benchmark categories.

The best gambling sites provide you with an endless range of gambling options - no matter whether you enjoy classic casino games, pulling up a virtual seat at a live dealer table, or online sports betting.

But with an oversaturated market, it can be a little difficult to decide where to play at or which the best gambling websites are. Well, we have you covered:

Ignition took the top spot, but all of the gambling sites listed below offer something special, so they are definitely worth checking out.

Let’s get started!

Best Gambling Sites

1. Ignition - Best Gambling Site Overall

Pros:

World-famous poker site

Over 30 live dealer tables

Dozens of progressive slots

Great table game variety

150% welcome package

Bingo games

Cons:

Mobile games are limited

Since 2016, Ignition has remained one of the most popular online casinos and the best poker sites.

They offer a great variety of games, including over 30 live dealers, and they are most known for their cardroom, where players can compete in lucrative online poker tournaments.

Online Gambling Selection - 4.9/5

The quality and variety of the online casino games Ignition offers are superb.

You can enjoy a large variety of online slots, including dozens of progressive, table games, specialty games, virtual sports, and live dealers.

Standout Games:

Progressive Slots - A Night with Cleo and 10 Times Vegas

Table Games - Jackpot Caribbean Stud and craps

Specialties - Thunder Crash and Jackpot Bingo Goal

Live Dealers - Unlimited Players Blackjack and European Roulette

Their online cardroom is renowned in the online poker room, offering all the popular variants and tournaments a card player could ask for. They offer regular weekly freerolls, knockout tournaments, and amazing guaranteed tournaments (GTDs).

Most poker players love playing at Ignition because of their Monthly Milly Tournament, a GTD where players compete for a piece of the million-dollar prize pool!

Bonus - 5/5

Ignition offers a generous $3,000 poker and casino welcome package for new players who make their first deposit with crypto.

This is a 150% deposit bonus match for up to $1,500 each in live poker and casino games, which is a great way to get started playing at this top-rated internet gambling platform.

For poker, bonus funds are released at the rate of $1 per 30 Miles (points) earned, and points are garnered each time you exit a cash game or complete a poker tournament.

The casino bonus is attached to a 25x rollover, a much lower rate than bonuses from most other online casinos.

Alternatively, players using a credit card to make their first deposit can claim a 100% deposit match welcome offer up to $2,000, split between poker and their casino.

All bonuses require a minimum deposit of $20.

Banking Variety - 5/5

Ignition covers all the major variations for deposits: Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, Litecoin, Voucher, and credit/debit cards.

For payouts, players can choose MatchPay, check by courier, vouchers, and a great selection of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, and several other altcoins.



Mobile Compatibility - 4.9/5

The mobile play for Ignition is brilliant, with their full gambling site optimized for handheld devices. The mobile site is clean, responsive, and very easy to navigate.

The only minor complaint here is that there are not as many games available to players as the in-browser PC casino, but the selection they do have are of great quality.

Head to our top-ranked online gambling site now to claim your $3,000 poker and casino bonus!

2. Bovada - Best Online Gambling Site for Betting

Pros:

Excellent slot & table game variety

Renowned sportsbook with 40+ betting markets

Poker tournaments

100% welcome package for first three deposits

30+ live dealers

Fast Bitcoin payouts

Cons:

Credit card fees

For over a decade, since 2011, Bovada has remained one of the most recognizable names in the online gambling world.

They are a one-stop shop for gambling, offering online casino games, live dealers, live poker, and they are known as one of the best sports betting sites too.

Online Gambling Selection - 5/5

No matter what your favorite online gambling activity is, chances are, Bovada provides it. Of their 120+ slots, most are highly popular, mainstream titles.

They also provide great table games, specialties, video poker games, over 30 live dealers, and more.

Standout Casino Games:

Online Slots - Codename: Jackpot and Golden Buffalo (Hot Drop Jackpot)

Table Games - Three Card Poker and Jackpot Caribbean Hold’em

specialties - Go-Go Bingo and Bingo Ribeirinhos Jackpot (progressive)

Live Casino - Early-Payout Blackjack and European Auto-Roulette

Like Ignition, Bovada is a famous online poker destination, offering lucrative GTDs, sit-and-go tournaments, turbos, knockouts, and more.

This is also a sought-out platform for sports bettors, with Bovada offering a robust sportsbook with over dozens upon dozens of sports betting markets, including international sports and novelties, like entertainment awards shows.

Even better, most of their sports betting options have the best odds of any sportsbook, including their esports and racebook options.

For a detailed overview of their gambling website, check out our in-depth Bovada Casino review.

Bonus - 5/5

Bovada is offering new players a whopping $750 Bitcoin sports bonus for their dynamic online sportsbook.

This bonus is a 75% deposit match up to $750, and it is only valid when you deposit using Bitcoin, USDT, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, or Bitcoin SV.

The wagering requirements are just 5x when used on sports or horse racing! To claim this incredible offer, just enter code BTCSWB750 on your first-ever deposit using crypto.

Casino players can also get an awesome Bovada sign up bonus up to $3,000.

Banking Variety - 4.9/5

This sports betting site does not offer the large range of deposit options as many other online casinos, they do cover all the major bases: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, credit/debit cards, and the unique, and convenient option of Zelle.

Unfortunately, credit cards are attached to some fees, so other methods to fund your account are highly suggested.

For payouts, they offer all the crypto options mentioned above plus Bitcoin SV, USD Tether, and check via courier. When withdrawals are used by way of Bitcoin, payouts are delivered within an hour!



Mobile Compatibility - 4.8/5

The gameplay is fast and accurate, and the library available via the mobile casino is impressive. The navigational process is not as smooth on handheld devices versus the PC browser casino, however.

For certain areas of the casino, like slots and live dealers, the games are arranged in a way where a player may find themselves scrolling for longer than they would like. But this is a minor inconvenience compared to all the great offerings you will have at your fingertips.

Head to this storied online gambling brand now to enjoy their robust gaming options, and don’t forget to claim the best Bovada welcome bonus.

3. Red Dog - Best Bonuses of any Gambling Site Online

Pros:

Wide range of slots with progressives

240% deposit match bonus plus 40 FS

24/7 reload bonus

New game bonuses

More than 10 live dealer games

No banking fees

Rare specialties

Cons:

No sportsbook

No live poker

Named after its cute cartoon mascot, Red Dog is a wonderful online gambling platform for those who enjoy slots and live dealers. To take advantage of their full catalog, we recommend downloading their casino client, though the in-browser option still provides many of their games.

Online Gambling Selection - 4.7/5

Red Dog offers top-quality slot games, including a wide range of progressives, excellent table games, specialties, video poker, and live dealers.

Unfortunately, you will not find a cardroom here, like Ignition, or sports betting options, like Bovada's robust sportsbook, but if you primarily play the traditional casino games, then this is an excellent platform to do so.

Standout Casino Games:

Online Slots - Builder Beaver (progressive) and Cubee (floating/scatter symbols)

Table Games - Tri Card Poker and Perfect Pairs Blackjack

Specialties - Fish Catch and Banana Jones

Live Dealers - American Auto-Roulette and No Commission Baccarat

Bonus - 5/5

New players can claim a deposit match of a whopping 260%. This bonus comes with 35x wagering requirements and the minimum deposit required is based on the banking method you use: $10 for Neosurf, $30 for credit cards, and all other methods are $20.

You can also claim an exclusive Red Dog bonus to get a 240% match and 40 free spins.

When the welcome bonuses are all used up, Red Dog rolls out regular weekly bonuses like their 24/7 deposit match and new game promos.

Banking Variety - 4.9/5

This is one of the top gambling sites when it comes to banking methods, offering players a great variety of deposit options: credit/debit cards, Bitcoin, Litecoin, USDT, and many more crypto options.

For payouts, there are only three options, but they do cover some major options: bank transfers, Bitcoin, and credit/debit cards. There are no banking fees for both deposits and withdrawals alike.



Mobile Compatibility - 4.8/5

There is not a mobile app for Red Dog, but their mobile casino provides just as many instant-play games as the PC version. The layout is simple, easy, and intuitive, allowing players to easily select what they want to play.

Head to Red Dog now to get acquainted with the adorable dog and enjoy the best casino bonuses.

4. Slots.lv - Best Gambling Site for Slot Games

Pros:

Over 400 high-quality casino games

200+ slots, dozens of progressives

Fast payouts

Great bingo games

Slots tournaments

Welcome bonus up to $5,000

Cons:

No sportsbook

Few live dealer games

For just under ten years, this online casino has been a popular destination for gamblers who enjoy a good mix of table games and slots. And they are providing you with two different welcome offers to choose from!

Online Gambling Selection - 4.7/5

Whether you want to play the best online slots, exciting table games, video poker, or specialties, you can do so at Slots.lv. They are, perhaps, most known for their large offerings of progressives.

You can also play at the live dealer tables, but unlike Bovada’s or Ignition’s live casino, there are only a few options here.

Standout Casino Games:

Progressive Slots - Cyberpunk City and Gold Rush Gus

Table Games - Let ‘Em Ride Jackpot Poker and Teen Patti Rapid

Specialties - Bingo Goal (jackpot) and Keno Draw

Live Dealers - Early Payout Blackjack and Super 6

Bonus - 4.8/5

Like Ignition, you have two welcome packages to choose from at Slots.lv.

On your first-ever deposit with Bitcoin, you can claim a $7500 welcome package. This is a 300% match on your first deposit up to $1,500, and a 150% match on your next eight deposits up to $750.

If you prefer making your first deposit via credit card, you can still claim a valuable $5,000 welcome package. This is a 200% match on your first deposit for up to $1,000, and the next eight deposits are a 100% match up to $500 each.

Banking Variety - 4.8/5

For deposits and payouts, Slots.lv offers credit/debit cards, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, USDT, Litecoin, and Ethereum. You can also collect withdrawals via bank wire and check by courier.

Not only is this a great variety of banking methods, but if you choose Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin for withdrawals, winnings are delivered within an hour!



Mobile Compatibility - 4.7/5

The design of the mobile site is very clean, making navigation a breeze. And the gameplay itself is fast and accurate.

The only drawback to using Slots.lv on mobile devices is that there is a delay with waiting for a page to load. But if you are on the go, this mobile casino will certainly do the job.

Head to Slots.lv now to enjoy their vast catalog of progressives, and don’t forget to claim your welcome bonus.

5. BitStarz - Best Site for Online Gambling with Bitcoin

Pros:

Award-winning crypto casino

3,500+ games, over 2,000 slots

Lightning fast payouts

Over 100 live dealers

Bitcoin bingo

Cons:

No fiat currencies

Live casino not available in some countries

If you are a crypto-savvy player, looking for a dedicated Bitcoin casino to bet directly with the cryptocurrency, then playing at this award-winning online gambling hall is practically a must.

If you have never bet on games with Bitcoin, it is a lot of fun. And BitStarz provides excellent resources to help get you started.

This online casino offers a whopping 3,500+ games, including over 100 live dealers.

Online Gambling Selection - 4.8/5

Aside from poker rooms or a sportsbook, this Bitcoin casino has everything a gambler could ask for, from hundreds of progressive games to one of the biggest live casinos, containing over 100 games of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, poker, dice games, and game shows.

And BitStarz even has their own lineup of original casino games that you can’t find anywhere else!

Standout Casino Games:

Online Slots - Master of Stars (progressive) and Wild Diamond 7x

Table Games - Texas Hold’em and Double Exposure Blackjack

Specialties - Plinko (BitStarz original) and Just A Bingo

Live Dealers - Deal or No Deal and Three Card Poker

Bonus - 4/5

A deposit match bonus is always welcomed, but one that comes with a huge number of spins is even better!

If you deposit at least 0.60 mBTC, you can claim a 100% match up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins.

The total welcome bonus at Bitstarz could score you up to 5 BTC over your first four deposits.

>> More Bitstarz bonus codes

Banking Variety - 4/5

Because BitStarz is a Bitcoin casino only in most countries, you will not find a large variety of banking methods here.

For deposits, you can choose Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether. While they do not provide traditional banking options, BitStarz does allow you to purchase Bitcoin directly from their site by way of Google Pay, credit card, or Apple Pay.

For withdrawals, you can only use Bitcoin, but payouts are delivered instantly, so that is a huge plus.



Mobile Compatibility - 5/5

Impressively, BitStarz offers their full catalog of games in the mobile casino version. And their mobile option is arguably easier to navigate than the PC browser version. Fully optimized for handheld devices, all their games run smoothly and accurately

Head to this dynamic award-winning crypto casino now and claim up to 5 BTC in bonuses.

Runners-Up:

Rating Methodology We Used to Select the Best Gambling Sites

Online Gambling Selection:

The more variety of online gambling brands provided to a player — such as casino games, poker rooms, live casino games, or a sportsbook — the more points we gave them. We also analyzed the variety of the selections, like the variation of table games, online slots, and so on.

Bonus:

Large bonuses and promotions can be great, but they are only good if they come with achievable wagering terms. So, we analyzed the size of the bonuses and the fairness of the wagering requirements.

Banking Variety:

We know that some players enjoy using crypto, while others prefer traditional banking options, so we awarded points to the online gambling platforms that provided a good mix of both. In addition, we gave points for faster than usual payout times and deducted points for excessive fees.



Mobile Compatibility:

Playing on a desktop or laptop is a great experience, but many players love online gambling directly on their mobile devices. We gave points to sites that provided a smooth mobile gambling experience while providing most, or all, of their gaming library.

We used the same criteria to select the top-rated casinos in other countries. Check out our reviews:

Quick Online Gambling Guide

What Are the Best Online Gambling Sites?

The best online gambling sites are Ignition (top pick overall), Bovada (best for sports betting), and Red Dog (best for casino games).

Is Online Gambling Safe?

Yes, it is safe to gamble online so long as you make sure you’re signing up to licensed sites before conducting any real money gambling. Gambling reviews like this one can help you make sure you’re using reputable online casinos and betting sites.

What are Progressive Jackpots at these Gambling Sites?

These are jackpots that increase in size with each non-winning jackpot play made. Once a player wins the jackpot, the amount of the jackpot resets to a predetermined figure, resetting the process until the next win.

Often, multiple games can be attached to the same progressive pool, which is why the size of the jackpot can increase so quickly. While nearly any type of game can feature a progressive, slot games are most renowned for their progressives, like the large variety found at Red Dog.

How Do I Start Betting on these Gambling Sites?

Sports betting sites, such as Bovada, have excellent resources to help newcomers get started. These resources include in-depth tutorials, betting guides for specific sports and various bets you can place, odds calculators, and more.

A sports betting website will usually have betting options that start at just $1, so you can start practicing different strategies without risking a large portion of your bankroll.

What Is the Best Method for Depositing and Withdrawing from Online Gambling Sites?

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies offer the fastest transactions, which is why they are our favorite banking method for online gambling sites.

Are Gambling Welcome Bonuses and Promotions Legit?

Yes, if they are bonuses and promotions offered by licensed online gambling platforms. Whether or not the wagering requirements are to your liking may be a different factor.

Poker and sports betting bonuses work differently than casino bonuses and are largely considered a little easier to achieve the bonus requirements.

For casino bonuses, gambling industry experts consider a rollover, or playthrough, of 40x or below fair, and some avid players will even take a bonus with slightly higher wagering requirements.

Real money online casinos and gambling sites offer bonuses because they attract new players, and users typically like them because not only do they have a chance to win some sweet bonus cash, but it extends their gameplay time.

Which is the Best Poker Room for Beginners of all These Online Gambling Sites?

Playing at an online poker room that offers anonymous tables, like Ignition, is a great place to start. With anonymous seating, poker professionals and cardsharps can’t target specific players.

Additionally, Ignition has amazing poker tools to help out beginner players, including strategy guides, rules books, tutorials, and more.

Which of the Online Gambling Games Is Best for Beginners?

Roulette is a great game for beginners, when packing even-money bets on the outside. Even-money wagers pay 1:1, and the outside bet options are Red or Black, Odd or Even, 1-18 or 19-36 (sometimes called Low or High).

These simple bets are at nearly 50-50 winning odds, which is why they pay out 1:1, and it is an easy low-risk way for a newcomer to get their feet wet.

How Do I Know Which of the Best Gambling Sites is Right for Me?

Finding an online betting site that supplies a great variety of your favorite type of game or gambling activity is a great place to start.

If you most enjoy playing slots and you enjoy betting directly with Bitcoin or want to learn how to bet with crypto, then BitStarz may be for you. If you spend most of your time at sports betting sites, then playing at a reputable online betting site with excellent markets and betting odds, like Bovada, would be most beneficial.

If you enjoy playing casino games and live poker, then a site like Ignition may be a great fit for your needs; plus, Ignition offers new players a $3,000 casino and poker bonus, so you can get started playing on multiple sides of their online gambling hall with success.

Speaking of bonuses, welcome offers are also worth considering when choosing an online gambling platform and finding one that fits your specific gambling needs.

Comparison of the Top 5 Best Gambling Sites

Here is a quick recap of the top gambling sites and what each one has to offer.

Ignition: This poker site ranked as the overall best online gambling platform, offering dozens of progressive online slots, a great variety of table games, and over 30 live dealer tables. You can get started here with a $3,000 poker and casino bonus.

Bovada: Another famed cardroom, they are also known as one of the best online sports betting sites for large markets and excellent odds. In addition to their online sportsbook, they offer exciting casino games. You can get started betting on sports at Bovada by using code BTCSWB750 on your first crypto deposit for a 75% deposit match.

Red Dog: Known for the large offerings of progressive slots, rare specialties, live dealers, and no banking fees. You can get an amazing 240% match on your first deposit and enjoy everything this online gambling destination has to offer.

Slots.lv: They are known for their dozens of big-money progressive slots, for having over 400 total games, and for delivering very fast payouts. Head there now to get a 300% match on your first deposit.

BitStarz: Known as one of the best Bitcoin online casinos, offering nearly 4,000 games and over 100 live dealers, plus payouts are delivered instantly! Get started betting with Bitcoin today to get a 100% match on your first deposit plus 180 free spins.

How to Join the Best Online Gambling Sites

Since Ignition ranked as the overall best of the online betting sites, we are going to take you through the quick process of creating an account with them.

Step One: Go to IgnitionCasino

Use this link and select the orange “Join” button at the upper right corner

Fill out the information box

Step Two: Verify Your Email

Look for an email to arrive nearly immediately after signing up, requesting you to confirm your email address

Step Three: Deposit, Play, and Win Money

Select the 150% poker and casino welcome bonus

Deposit a minimum of $20

You will then be ready to play at the top-rated gambling site

Ready to Play at the Best Gambling Sites for Real Money?

We hope our in-depth look at the top gambling sites provided you with ample information to help get you started betting with real money.

Ignition took the top spot because they hit high marks in all the categories we rated. You can get started playing there with a 150% deposit bonus match up to $3,000 in casino and poker games.

But if you choose any of the gambling sites from this list, you can play with peace of mind, knowing you are betting at trustworthy and reputable brands.

As always, please practice responsible gambling, because gambling stops being fun when major regrets kick in.

