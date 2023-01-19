Finding the best online casino in Canada to play for real money can be an overwhelming task with so many options to choose from. We’ve taken the guesswork out of choosing by highlighting 5 of the top Canadian casino sites to play slots online.

If you’re looking to play a wide range of online slot machines from the world’s leading online casino software providers and game development studios, then you’ve come to the right place

Here, on this page, you can learn about the different types of slots, such as video slots, progressive jackpot slots and 3-reel slots (aka classic slots).

We have also included reviews for five of the best Canadian online casinos where you can enjoy playing more than 1,000 slots. Also, available are plenty of traditional table & card games, video poker games, and cutting-edge live dealer games. All these can be played from a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer.

Top 5 List of Canadian Online Casinos for Playing Slots Online

Powered by award-winning Microgaming software with over 1,000 games

New players can claim up to C$1,600 in FREE BONUS CASH

Accepts Canadian dollars and a variety of Canadian payment options

Home to the famous Mega Moolah and WowPot Jackpot slots

Launched in ’98, eCOGRA-certified and fully licensed in Malta

Jackpot City Casino is by far one of the best Canadian online casinos to play at this year. It has been keeping players safe since it first opened its doors back in 1998, and it’s powered by industry-award-winning Microgaming software.

There are more than 1,000 great games to choose from, with new games arriving at least once per week throughout the year. You can find around 1,000+ slots, as well as a healthy selection of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and craps games.

Additionally, the casino is also packed with a variety of lotto & instant win style games, such as bingo and keno, online scratchcards, and several video poker games. One of the highlights of the casino is the live dealer casino, which is powered by another award-winning software provider called Evolution Gaming.

Sign up today from your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop, and claim up to C$1,600 in free bonus cash over your first four deposits!

Three-tier new player welcome bonus worth up to C$1,000

Cutting-edge live dealer games from Evolution Gaming

Play instantly in your web browser or from within a download client

Over 1,000 games to choose from + life-changing jackpots

Fully licensed in Malta and eCOGRA-approved casino

Spin Casino is another one of the top Canadian online casinos to play. It’s powered by non-downloadable Microgaming software and also has games from more than 20 other independent game development studios.

The three-tier new player welcome bonus can be claimed over your first three real money deposits, and it’s worth up to C$1,000 in free bonus cash.

If you’re looking for Canadian online slots, Spin Casino has it all. It has a wide range of Megaways slots and progressive jackpot slots and hundreds of other fantastic games for you to explore. If you want to take your gaming experience to the next level, then you also need to check out the live casino games from a desktop or smartphone.

3. Ruby Fortune (Best VIP Loyalty Program)

One of the world’s oldest and most trusted online casinos

More than 1,000 games from Microgaming and other studios

Daily jackpots to play for that frequently exceed C$1,000,000.00

Best VIP loyalty rewards program with some amazing benefits

Licensed in Malta, eCOGRA-approved, and many people’s favourite casino

The best canada online slots can be found here are Ruby Fortune Casino – one of the top-ranked online casinos in the world. You can find slots from Microgaming and more than 25 other well-known game development studios, and there are plenty of mouth-watering jackpots to be won every day.

If you register a new account today, you can get up to C$250 in free bonus cash on your first, second, and third deposits. This means that you can get up to C$750 if you maximize each deposit bonus.

Ruby Fortune Casino has been the go-to casino for millions of players for years, and it first opened back in 2003. It has Megaways slots, bonus round slots, 3, 5 and 6 reel slots, jackpot slots, and so much more to explore (over 1,000 games at last count)!

4. Gaming Club (Best for Mobile and Tablets)

One of the oldest and most secure online casinos in the world

Hundreds of online slots from multiple game development studios

New players can claim up to C$350 over the first two deposits

Licensed in Malta, eCOGRA-certified, and controlled by a trusted operator

Works well across all devices and has a lucrative loyalty rewards program

Gaming Club Casino is a great choice if you’re looking for Canadian online casinos that reward you with perks and benefits for playing your favourite slots. They are the world’s first online casino where it all started back in the mid-90s.

Sign up today and get up to C$350 in free bonus cash over your first two deposits, and then start earning redeemable loyalty rewards points. Points can eventually be exchanged for cold hard cash!

The slots look and play fantastic on all modern smartphone and tablet devices, plus the live casino games also work well on mobile too. In short, this top Microgaming-powered casino has it all, and it’s a great place to start.

5. River Belle (Great Variety of Games)

Opened in 1997 and consistently ranks among the best Microgaming casinos

The welcome bonus is worth up to C$800, and it can be claimed over three deposits

Great place to play if you’re looking for a traditional riverboat casino experience

Fully licensed by the MGA and certified by eCOGRA

More than 700 slots and a further 300+ live dealer games, table & card games

River Belle Casino is a top-rated Microgaming powered casino that has been keeping players happy since ’97. It has an epic selection of slots to choose from, which includes some of the oldest and most beloved slots AND the very latest slots.

If you register an account today, you can get up to C$800 in free bonus money over your first three deposits. The casino is great for newbies and seasoned pros, and it’s known for processing fast deposits and withdrawals.

Make sure River Belle is at the top of your list to play over 700 online slots from your smartphone or tablet device from your smartphone or tablet device.

Types of Online Slots

There are lots of different types of slots, which are often arranged by category, and the three main types tend to include Video Slots, Progressive Slots, and 3 Reel Slots (aka Classic Slots). You will also find that one online slot machine can fall into more than one of these categories.

Video Slots

Video slots are online slot machines that you can play from a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer with internet/Wi-Fi connectivity. You can find 5 and 6-reel video slots, and they are extremely popular. Simply tap or click the spin button to play a video slot and watch the reels spin. Hopefully you’ll win across one or more active paylines.

Video slots can have anywhere from 1 to 100 paylines or anywhere from 243 win ways up to 117,649 win ways (aka Megaways) to win per spin. These games often come with in-play features, free spins bonus rounds and simple picking bonus rounds.

Progressive Slots

Progressive slots are the slots with pooled jackpots that can climb to no fixed amount before being won. A progressive jackpot can be won by any player, at any time of the day, playing with any stake.

Progressive jackpot slots are often connected to a vast network of online casinos. Each time you play these games in the real money mode, a tiny fraction of each stake will automatically be contributed to the main jackpot prize pool.

When someone wins the jackpot, the prize money will automatically reset to its original seed amount and start climbing again as more people try to win the same jackpot.

3 Reel Slots

3 reel slots are also often referred to as classic slots, and they are the most basic variant of Canadian online slots. These games are easy to play. This is why they are so popular, and they have 3 reels and 1-5 paylines. Some classic slots have additional in-play bonus features, and a growing number of them also now have free spins bonus rounds to win prizes from.

If you’re looking for some nice and easy games to play, then 3 reel slots could be the perfect games for you.

Slots Topics Discussed

There are some fundamentals to know about slots that apply both to slot machines both in land based casinos and those that you’ll find at online casinos. Below are some topics that we discuss and provide some insight into.

Return to Player (RTP)

The Return To Player Percentage Payout Rate (RTP% payout rate) tells us how much a slot has paid back in winnings over a certain period. It’s calculated by reputable online casino testing agencies, such as eCOGRA. For example, if players have spent C$100,000 on a particular online slot, and it paid back C$478,350 in winnings. It means that it had an average 95.67% payout rate for the month under review.

Wild and Scatter Symbols

Wild Symbols are the symbols that can ‘mirror’ or ‘replicate’ other symbols to help form winning combinations for you. Scatter Symbols are often the special symbols that can trigger the Free Spins Bonus Round. This will often happen when 3 or more of them land anywhere in view on the same spin. In some games, Wild Symbols don’t have a value of their own, and in other slots, they could be the highest-valued symbol on the reels. Also, when Scatter Symbols land (two or more are needed), you will receive a standard Scatter Symbol payout, no matter which position they land on the reels.

Free Spins Bonus Round

For many players, the most exciting thing about an online slot machine is the Free Spins Bonus Round. Depending on exactly how many Scatter Symbols land at the same time will determine exactly how many Free Spins you will receive. As mentioned above, it normally takes at least 3 Scatter Symbols to trigger the Free Spins feature. For example, you might get 10 Free Spins for 3 Scatter Symbols, 15 for 4 Scatter Symbols, and 20 for 5 Scatter Symbols. You can then potentially win big prizes during the Free Spins Bonus, and you don’t pay for any of the spins because they are free. Free Spins can also be retriggered during the feature.

Other Types of Bonus Rounds

There are lots of other bonus rounds that can trigger while playing bonus round video slots. One of the most common is the simple second-screen picking bonus that takes place away from the reels. Once triggered, you will be presented with X amount of items, and all you need to do is click on them to reveal hidden prizes. You also now have lots of different Wild Symbol features that can trigger during normal play, and these features can also occasionally help generate some massive winning combos for you.

Mobile App Slots

If you preferred to play the slots at an online casino from a smartphone or tablet device there are other options. You will be better off downloading and then installing the free mobile casino app onto your handheld device. Doing so is possible a soon as you register an account at any of the top-rated Canadian casino sites that have been reviewed for you right here on this website. It’s the best way to experience each casino, especially when playing from a mobile. In a few taps, it can easily be installed onto most devices in a matter of seconds.

Mobile Website Slots

If you prefer not to download mobile casino apps onto your device, that’s fine too. Instead, you can play instantly in your web browser without the need to download any applications. You can visit the official casino website of the casino you have signed up to, then log in to your account and start playing any of your favourite games straight away. Click on a game that you like the look of for it to start loading instantly your web browser. You will find that most games load in seconds.

Desktop Slots

If you’re not a fan of playing from your smartphone or tablet device you can also play on your laptop or desktop computer. You can play desktop slots from within your web browser. Until recently a download version of casino software was available at many online casinos. This option is no longer available because software providers have ceased to maintain these download versions in favour of the web based casino games.

FAQ

Is playing online slots at Canadian online casinos easy?

Yes. Playing online slots at Canadian online casinos is easy. Once you have learned how to play one online slot machine, pretty much every other online slot machine will be as easy to play. The best thing to do would be to visit the paytable of a slot before you hit the spin button. Familiarise yourself with the different symbols that you need to keep an eye out for. Also learn about the different types of in-play features and bonus rounds that you can potentially look forward to triggering

What kinds of slot games can I expect to find at casinos online?

There are literally hundreds of different online slot machines to explore at online casino. Some of the most popular categories to keep an eye out for are progressive jackpot slots, live dealer slots, 5 and 6-reel Megaways slots, Free Spins/Bonus Round slots, and classic 3 reel slots. You can also now find drops & wins slots, exclusive online slots, fixed coin jackpot slots, and so much more.

Do I get to keep all my winnings playing slots in Canada?

Yes. The good news is that you will NOT be taxed on your winnings. The casino will not take any of your winnings either, so if you win a C$10,000,000.00 jackpot, it’s all yours to keep! However, you may find that some online casinos will not pay out the entire jackpot win in one lump sum, which is fairly standard. In other words, it might be paid out in several huge installments over a certain period, so always be prepared for this scenario. It’s nothing to worry about, and you will eventually receive all your winnings.

How can I make deposits to play slot machine games?

Making a deposit is the relatively easy part. To play online slots in the real money mode, you need to register a real money account at any of the trusted online casinos mentioned above. You must be at least 18 or above to sign up, and after you have registered, simply login to your account. After this head to the cashier section, and then choose your preferred payment method from the available options to make a deposit. The minimum deposit amount required at Canadian online casinos today is C$10 or C$20 (depending on the casino), and the good news is that deposits are instant.

Do I get a welcome bonus that I can use to play casino games?

Yes. All our reviewed Canadian online casinos are currently offering all new Canadian players a guaranteed welcome bonus, which can be claimed when you make your first-ever deposit. The matching deposit bonus rewards you with free bonus cash for making a real money deposit, and the most common match bonus is the 100% matching deposit bonus. With this bonus, you are effectively doubling up on your deposit up to a certain amount. For example, if you claim a 100% match bonus worth up to C$250, it means that the casino will match your deposit (dollar-for-dollar) up to the value of C$250.

What are wagering requirements, and how do they work?

The Wagering Requirement is the amount of money that must be wagered before any winnings that you have made from your bonus can be withdrawn. It’s standard practice at almost every online casino in the world. If bonuses didn’t come with wagering requirements, most players would probably withdraw their free bonus money, and online casinos would quickly go out of business this way. You need to wager the bonus amount (+ initial deposit amount) anywhere from 20x to 70x times before you can start the withdrawal process.

Final Thoughts

Now that you’re a little bit more clued-up about online casinos, more specifically, about today’s best Canadian online casinos, why not try out some. Head back up to the top of this page pick and online to try playing some of today’s most famous online slots. Luck may have it to potentially turn you into a multi-millionaire from a lucky spin!

All our reviewed online casinos are controlled by reputable operators with proven track records. They are all fully licensed to offer real cash gambling services to Canadian players. All casinos featured are monitored and tested on a regular basis by eCOGRA and other regulatory bodies to ensure your safety.

That’s not all. They are protected by SSL (Secure Socket Layer) encryption technology to keep your personal details, banking details and money safe. What’s not to like?

DISCLAIMER: Online casinos and internet gambling is high risk and can lead to substantial monetary losses. It is highly advised that you only ever play with money that you can afford to lose. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

The sites listed here are only for individuals who are aged 18 and over. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem speak with an expert at Gamblers anonymous who can be reached at 1-626-960-3500.

It’s possible that some of the site featured on this page are unavailable in your area. Please check with local regulations and laws before you engage in any online gambling activity.

For further help and other resources where you can seek help visit the following free resources:

This is a Partnered Post.