Best Australian Betting Sites

Sportaza : Best overall

Rabona : Best bonuses

BC.Game : Top pick for crypto users

Cloudbet : Best betting app

MyStake : Best market variety

Playzilla : Great sports betting odds

1. Sportaza – Best Australian Betting Site Overall

Pros:

100% up to A$ 150 on your first deposit

Stunning website and app design

Over 7,000 online casino games

Flawless selection of betting markets

Weekly reload bonuses and free bets

Cons:

Site can be a little glitchy if you have more than 4-5 tabs open

Of all Australian bookmakers, Sportaza comes as close as it gets to a perfect score. We were seriously impressed by this sports betting site, and here’s why.

Sports Betting Markets: 4.9/5

One of the reasons why Sportaza climbed to the top of our list is its deep market coverage.

In fact, you won’t find many betting markets that Sportaza isn’t offering odds on.

Not only does it cover all the real-world sports perfectly (including some very niche sports), but it also offers extensive eSports betting with all sorts of games, including e-Football, Counter-Strike, and Dota 2.

You can even find a bunch of novelty bets to put your money on, including financial and political markets like who the next President of the US will be.

What’s more, Sportaza offers some of the best odds, so you’re going to be getting value for money on your wins here too. Comparing the odds from a few other sites, we often found Sportaza has the most competitive ones.

Welcome Bonus and Other Offers: 4.9/5

The welcome bonus at Sportaza is simple, valuable, and easy to claim your winnings from thanks to a low rollover of just 1x.

You’ll get 100% up to A$150 on your first deposit. Having to only play through that once to withdraw is a no-brainer in our eyes, and makes it one of the best Australian bookmakers’ welcome bonuses we’ve ever come across.

And that’s not all.

Sportaza offers a variety of ongoing bonuses such as midweek free bets and weekly reload bonuses. Awesome stuff. These will allow you to continue to top up your funds throughout your time on the site, something a lot of other online sportsbooks tend to lack.

Plus, there are tons of extra bonuses for the casino section of the site if you fancy that side of things as well.

Betting App and Website: 4.8/5

We’re big fans of the Sportaza site design.

It’s grand and sleek simultaneously which is a great combination for an online betting site, plus it looks great on a mobile phone even though there is no dedicated mobile app. You just need to open it in your smartphone browser and it’s more than good enough.

Finally, we should point out that the online casino section of the Sportaza site is thriving. It has over 7,000 games to choose from, making it one of the most extensive online casinos in Australia.

What more could you want to keep you entertained while your bet results come in?

Overall: 4.9/5

Believe it or not, Sportaza was only launched in 2021. For a new Australian casino and sportsbook to get this good in a year is very exciting indeed. Top marks.

2. Rabona – Australian Betting Site with the Best Range of Sports Betting Bonuses

Pros:

Brilliant downloadable mobile app

100% matched first deposit up to A $150

Huge range of bonuses

Casino games from the best software providers

Cons:

Cluttered homepage

In the second position of our top Australian online bookmakers is Rabona – and we have to say it’s a close second. Really close. This is an Australian betting site you’re not going to want to miss.

Sports Betting Markets: 4.9/5

Even the most unusual sports are covered extensively at Rabona (such as padel and kabbadi), which is a testament to the depths that this sportsbook goes to. It’s one of the best out there and comes loaded with competitive odds for the most part.

Furthermore, the eSports and virtual sports coverage at Rabona is second to none. You’ll be able to bet on all your favourite eSports, including Valorant, Starcraft 2, and Overwatch, plus the likes of E-Football and E-Basketball.

If you want to take a break from sports betting, you can put your money on the likes of presidential elections and the outcome of the Dow Jones.

Welcome Bonus and Other Offers: 5/5

The welcome bonus at Rabona is exactly the same as Sportaza: a 100% matched deposit up to A$150. Again, the rollover is 1x, which makes withdrawing your bonus funds super-achievable in a short space of time.

But Rabona actually goes ever so slightly better than Sportaza here by offering even more ongoing bonuses for all of its players.

There are midweek free bets, MLB free bets, weekly reload bonuses, horse racing reloads, table tennis free bets… the list goes on and on.

Betting App and Website: 4.6/5

If you like to place your bets on the go, the Rabona sports betting experience is excellent.

It offers a downloadable mobile app, which is smoother, faster, and better designed than the mobile site, so we definitely recommend grabbing that.

Rabona also has an incredible casino game selection with thousands of slots plus blackjack, roulette and more in both their video and live forms.

Plus, the games are from the best software providers such as NetEnt and Microgaming, so you know you’re going to get some awesome games.

However, we did find the desktop website a little cluttered. While it looks sleek thanks to some nice graphics, the layout isn’t incredible, so we’ve had to dock a few points for this reason.

Overall: 4.8/5

Like Sportaza, we found Rabona to be a near-perfect online betting site and it really came down to the wire as to which we chose for the top spot. A slightly more sensible website layout here could well have swung it.

3. BC.Game – Best Australian Sports Betting Site for Crypto users

Pros:

Dedicated mobile app

More than 30 cryptos accepted

Excellent niche sports coverage

Instant payouts

Huge casino welcome bonus package

Cons:

No dedicated sportsbook welcome bonus

BC.Game only recently launched its sportsbook, having operated solely as a casino until that point.

So, it’s the newest of the new Autralian casinos and betting sites, really. But it’s flooded with markets and great odds already. There’s a lot to like here.

Sports Betting Markets: 5/5

The choice of betting markets at BC.Game is pretty flawless. It excels in real-world sports and the same can be said of its eSports coverage, with the likes of Rocket League and eTennis available.

In fact, we found that BC.Game actually has a slightly better range of markets than our top two overall, as it covers niche sports a little better. Here, you can bet on sports as obscure as stock car racing and Gaelic hurling.

There are even some fun novelty markets you can bet on such as the winner of the UK Sports Personality of the Year or the next US President.

Welcome Bonus and Other Offers: 4/5

Unfortunately, there is no specific welcome bonus, which is disappointing. Most sports betting sites have some form of welcome bonus, but then again, most betting sites aren’t this new.

That being said, you can get boosted odds from time to time on particular markets. Or – if you prefer – there’s a very strong online casino welcome bonus waiting for you.

It consists of up to $20,000 in deposit bonuses over your first four deposits, which is super impressive. The percentages are as high as 300%, making this one of the best casino bonuses going.

Betting App and Website: 5/5

The BC.Game desktop website looks fantastic with its super-modern design and its ease of use. Whether you’re playing casino games or betting on sports, the user experience is very satisfying indeed.

Another incredible thing about BC.Game is its casino section. It’s thousands strong and contains live casino games from the likes of Evolution Gaming plus slots from Pragmatic Play, Booongo, and more.

If you want to bet on mobile, you’ll like BC.Game.

There’s a specific mobile app that you can download from the App Store and the Play Store, and it’s definitely better to do this as the mobile app really brings the mobile betting experience to life.

Overall: 4.6/5

There’s only really one thing holding BC.Game back from coming in at a higher position in our top online betting sites – and that’s the lack of sports betting bonus.

Other than that, it’s one of the top Aussie bookies, as well as the best Australian Bitcoin casino on this list.

4. Cloudbet – Best Australian Betting Site for Mobile

Pros:

Unbeatable sports betting odds

Smoothest website & app design

Exciting crypto sports betting site and casino

Detailed data for in-play sporting events

Cons:

No sports betting bonuses

Crypto payments only

Of all Australian online betting sites, Cloudbet looks and runs the best. It’s a great place to put down your sports bets and it has one or two more things to offer as well.

Just be aware that you will have to pay with crypto if you want to bet here.

Sports Betting Markets: 4.9/5

Cloudbet claims to have the most competitive odds out there, so we decided to fact-check that statement. And they are pretty close to being there.

Having compared odds for a few markets between Cloudbet and some of the competition, we’re confident this sportsbook is very competitive indeed.

And it has a lot of markets you can bet on. Cloudbet covers eSports and real-world sports very well, including some of the more niche ones. Plus, you can bet on political events from around the world if you wish.

Welcome Bonus and Other Offers: 4/5

Sadly, Cloudbet has no specific welcome bonus for its sports betting section. If you want a welcome bonus, you’ll need to use it in the casino section.

But that’s not such a bad thing as the casino welcome bonus is very strong. New players can get a 100% matched deposit up to 5 BTC, which is more than generous.

Betting App and Website: 4.9/5

Cloudbet markets itself as a crypto casino and sportsbook, and as such, it has a lot of cryptocurrencies to bet with, including Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Dash. It should be noted that these are the only payment methods and you won’t be able to pay with AUD here.

There’s no downloadable app for Cloudbet, but we don’t feel like it’s necessary. The mobile site – hosted by your smartphone browser – is more than good enough and pairs very nicely with the beautiful desktop site.

No matter whether you bet on mobile or a desktop computer, you’ll be able to take advantage of the neat stats for each of the events.

All live sporting events have detailed information about what’s been going on, and that can help you decide what to bet on.

Finally, Cloudbet has a lot of casino games to play, provided by some of the finest software providers. These include plenty of slots and live casino games.

Overall: 4.5/5

There aren’t many online sports betting sites that look as good as Cloudbet, and there aren’t many that offer this many betting markets and casino games. This is not a bad place to sign up by any stretch of the imagination.

5. MyStake – Australian Online Betting Site with Very Competitive Odds

Pros:

Most competitive odds of all the websites we tested

Great eSports coverage

Up to A$500 as a matched deposit for new players

Online casino games from the best providers

Cons:

Site can be glitchy sometimes

High welcome bonus wagering

MyStake has only been around since 2017 but has already climbed way beyond all the small betting sites and is now one of the most popular new Australian betting sites.

Sports Betting Markets: 4.6/5

Many Australian betting sites offer a wide range of sports betting markets for real-world sports. MyStake is another of those, but it does go further than most with its eSports.

That said, this bookie doesn’t offer quite as many novelty betting markets or niche sports as some of the other sports betting sites from our top picks today. This is something that’s only going to have an effect on a small number of punters, though.

The bottom line is that there’s more than enough for most people to bet on here.

Welcome Bonus and Other Offers: 4.7/5

At face value, the MyStake sportsbook welcome bonus is very strong indeed. There’s up to A$500 waiting to be claimed in the form of a 100% matched deposit, making it the most valuable sports betting welcome bonus from all of our top five.

However, you will have to play through this bonus quite a few times before you can claim your winnings. The wagering requirements are 10x, which is not highly unusual, but a lot higher than our top two picks, for example.

That’s not to say it’s not worth it, though, as some betting sites implement wagering requirements as high as 40x for bonuses of this size.

Betting App and Website: 4.2/5

The MyStake website and app look okay. There’s nothing particularly exciting about the appearance, but it is minimal, does everything you could need it to do and is sensibly laid out.

The area that MyStake excels at most of all is its real money online casino games, of which there are many.

Not only does MyStake have hundreds of AU online pokies, blackjack, and roulette (plus live dealer games), but the providers list is also very strong.

Here, you can play games from the best in the business, including the likes of NetEnt and Microgaming. This means quality is guaranteed and it’s a neat thing to keep you entertained while you wait for your sports bets to come in, perhaps.

One issue we do have with MyStake is that you might need to refresh it a few times occasionally depending on which browser you’re using.

Overall: 4.5/5

MyStake easily found its way into our top five best sports betting sites, but ironically, its casino game selection was a big part of that.

No other betting sites have this many casino games and betting markets in combination!

Ranking the Best Australian Betting Sites

Sports Betting Markets

The best Australian online bookmakers have the widest range of sports betting markets. We’re confident all our top betting sites today do this, but extra points can be won here for novelty bets plus eSports. If a betting site covers those well, it really sets itself apart from the crowd.

Welcome Bonus and Other Offers

Sports betting bonuses give us a boost that we can use to take our money further. You might get bonus bets to play with, or a bonus from a deposit like most of our top picks. Just remember that bonus bets always come with terms and conditions.

Betting App and Website

We love good design work in betting apps and desktop websites. It makes the betting experience easier and more exciting. But that’s not all a sports betting site needs, as it should also offer plenty of ways to pay as well as top-tier customer support for when we need some help.

Guide to the Best Australian Betting Sites

How Do I Find the Best Odds for Betting on Australian Online Betting Sites?

We’ve compared the odds from multiple AU online sportsbooks, and we can confidently say that Sportaza and MyStake have some of the most competitive ones.

What are the Most Popular Betting Markets in Australia?

In Australia, we love to bet on the likes of horse and dog racing, Aussie rules football, rugby and cricket. Maybe it’s because these are the sports us Aussies are best at!

We recommend betting on whichever sports you know best, as this way, you’re going to be more likely to win.

Is it Better to Download an Australian Sports Betting App or to Use a Website?

Sports betting apps tend to run better and have wider functionality than simple mobile betting sites that are loaded in the smartphone browser. This functionality often includes being able to check out live stats for sporting matches and placing in-play bets.

For this reason, we recommend downloading the betting app for your Australian betting site if there is one available.

Can I bet on the NRL on these Australian Betting Sites?

Yes. Many of us Aussies will be looking to find the best betting sites for the National Rugby League, of course. And here’s some good news. All our top picks today cover tons of rugby markets! No matter which one you pick, you’ll have no problem betting on the NRL.

What’s So Good About Live Betting on the Top AU Betting Sites?

Live betting allows players to ‘cash out’ of a bet early and settle for reduced winning if they’re no longer confident about the bet coming in. It also allows us to bet on an event that’s already started, with updated odds that reflect how that sporting event has transpired so far.

So, if you’re the type of person who wants to leave things to the last minute or if you want the option to cash out, consider a betting site that offers live betting.

Recap of the Best Australian Betting Sites

We looked through what we think are the best betting sites in Australia right now, and took in a lot of information in one go!

So, to recap, here’s a quick look back at the top five.

Sportaza: There’s no need to enter a bonus code to trigger the amazing sports betting bonus at our favourite of the Australian bookmakers overall. Just grab your 100% up to A$150 right away the moment you sign up for an account. Overall score: 99%

Rabona: The 100% matched deposit up to A$150 for new players is just one of the awesome betting bonuses for players at Rabona and that’s why it’s our favourite sports betting site for bonuses. Overall score: 98%

BC.Game: You can get up to $20,000 in deposit bonuses to enjoy the best crypto casino out there and check out a fantastic range of sports betting markets after. Overall score: 95%

Cloudbet: The enormous 100% matched deposit up to 5 BTC almost makes up for the lack of a sportsbook bonus at Cloudbet. It’s one of the most beautiful sites and apps out there. Overall score: 93%

MyStake: Despite having the strongest range of casino games from our top picks today, MyStake doesn’t neglect its sports betting users and offers a great welcome bonus for them of 100% up to AU$150. Overall score: 90%

How to Sign Up to an Australian Betting Site?

Sportaza is an amazing Aussie betting site. We don’t blame you if you’re excited to get set up there already.

So, to help you out with that, we’ve put together a quick guide on getting your account online there.

Hit the “Create An Account” Button

Use this link to visit the website and qualify for the bonuses. On the homepage, you’ll see a button in the top-right corner of the screen that reads “Create An Account”.

On the next page, choose whether you want to go for the sports betting bonus, the casino bonus, or no bonus at all.

Create Your Account

Next, enter your email address and create a username and a password. You’ll also have to tick the box to confirm you’re over 18 years old and that you’ve read the terms and conditions for the site.

After this, you’ll need to enter the following information: your first and last name, your country and currency of choice, your phone number, city, the first line of your address, and your postcode. Finally, type in your date of birth and select your gender.

Put Down a Deposit

If all your details are correct, you’ll instantly be taken to the cashier section so that you can place a deposit.

Choose one of the many payment methods on the screen then select the amount you want to put down.

Next, just follow the instructions on the screen and hit the “Live Chat” button if you have any issues.

Be sure to meet the minimum and maximum deposit for the welcome bonus – you can find that in the terms and conditions for it.

So, What is the Best Australian Betting Site for You?

We hope that our top online betting sites in Australia have inspired you and that you’ve found what you think is the next place to put down your stakes.

Perhaps it was our top pick overall, Sportaza, with its wonderful welcome bonus and a huge range of markets. Or – how about the awesome crypto betting experience at BC.Game?

Only you know exactly what you want, but we’re confident we’ve provided a wide choice of betting sites overall. So, take your pick, get signed up, and make sure you continue to play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is Australian-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino. If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.

