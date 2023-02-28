Getting ready for the new AFL season or is the current one too hot to miss? Either way, we’ve got the best AFL betting sites in Australia to help you get started!

Our team of expert sports bettors did some digging and uncovered top Australian bookmakers with the best AFL betting odds, the biggest markets — and the most generous bonuses.

And while the awesome Sportaza is our top pick overall, there are 6 top AFL betting sites for you to cast your eye over today.

Let’s dive right in and check them all out.

Best AFL Betting Sites in Australia

Sportaza : Best overall

Rabona : Best for handicap AFL betting

BC Game : Best for crypto bettors

MyStake : Top pick for live betting

CloudBet : Generous crypto bonus

Playzilla : Numerous game props

1. Sportaza — Best AFL Betting Site in Australia Overall

Pros:

100% welcome bonus

Wide range of AFL bet types

Bet on men’s and women’s AFL

30+ other sports

Competitive AFL betting odds

50% weekly reload bonus

Cons:

Lower withdrawal limits for certain banking methods

Sportaza is a new Australian online casino and sports betting site launched in 2021.

It excels when it comes to betting odds, market coverage, as well as bonuses and bet types — and, of course, AFL betting.

AFL Markets: 5/5

One of the things we look for when judging how a sportsbook measures up when it comes to AFL is the number of bet types available.

Sportaza lays waste to the competition by virtue of the fact that you can bet on the likes of most disposals, first-goal scorers and same-game multis. The options are almost endless.

The futures odds are most of the time better than the competition as well, with Geelong Cats getting odds higher than 5.40, which is super-valuable.

Besides betting on the men’s AFL, you can also bet on the women’s AFL.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

When you first create an account at Sportaza, you’ll be eligible for a 100% up to A$150 first deposit bonus. You can use this bonus to bet on the AFL (as well as other sports).

The welcome offer is followed by a series of exciting bonuses for Aussies, including a so-called “Weekend Madness” bonus that doubles any deposit up to $225.

A 50% reload bonus is available every week and is worth as much as $750 whenever you make a qualifying deposit, and there are boosted odds galore.

Other Sports Betting Markets: 4.8/5

Like all the best sports betting sites aimed at Aussie players, Sportaza excels when it comes to the AFL. But this is a well-rounded, modern sportsbook that covers the likes of MBL, NHL, soccer and tennis superbly.

Table tennis is surprisingly given priority here, too, and there are even table tennis specific bonuses throughout the week. eSports is another well-covered sport, with Sportaza reserving separate categories for the likes of eFootball and eBasketball.

In total, there are more than 30 sports to bet on. So, whenever the AFL season ends, there’s always something to replace it.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Sportaza accepts 13 deposit methods and 10 withdrawal options. These include NeoSurf, Visa, MasterCard, eVoucher, AstroPay and a handful of cryptocurrencies.

All methods have their deposit and withdrawal limits, many of which are slightly tighter than those at more established sportsbooks. For example, the most you can withdraw in a single transaction with Bitcoin is $5000.

On the plus side, withdrawal times are excellent.

Misc: 5/5

Sportaza is home to a few innovations that really make it stand out. These include a “Shop” where you can browse through the different bonuses, as well as a “Challenges” section that lists the different challenges you can complete in order to win more prizes.

Double your first deposit up to A$150 at Sportaza!

2. Rabona — Best for Handicap AFL Betting in Australia

Pros:

100% up to A$150 welcome bonus

Competitive futures odds

Daily 50% VIP reload bonus

20+ sports

24/7 support

Cons:

Doesn’t offer horse racing in Australia

Named after a silky soccer technique, Rabona is a stylish AU sportsbook that lets you bet on the AFL, accepts various payment methods, and gets you started with a 100% welcome bonus.

AFL Betting: 5/5

For many, the pre-match selection is where the value is to be found at Rabona in terms of the AFL betting odds. This is especially true of the futures markets where — at the time of writing — you can snap up the Sydney Swans at 6.40 for the 2023 AFL Grand Final.

Totals are also valuable at Rabona, although we did find the odds market drops slightly once a game gets into full swing (in-play betting).

You can place combo bets here, but it’s a shame that live streaming and a QuickBet feature are absent.

Other Sports Betting Markets: 4.6/5

Rabona is famous for having a high payout rate, but we found that most of the value is in major sports. The likes of the NBA, soccer and the NFL are particularly ripe when it comes to handicap betting, with Rabona offering plenty of value pre-match and in-play.

There is a wide range of bet types you can place for most sports, and these include total goals, over and under bets, Asian handicaps, same-game parlays — and more.

eSports are covered well, and there’s a cool feature called Sports Jackpot, which is where Rabona lines up a parlay for you that’s often worth as much as €15,000.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

Rabona gives you a choice between a 100% up to A$150 sportsbook welcome bonus and a 100% up to A$2,000 casino welcome bonus. You can’t, however, have both — but the casino bonus comes with 200 free spins added on top.

As a regular Aussie sports bettor, you can also participate in ‘Weekend Madness’, which essentially works as a 100% up to A$225 reload bonus.

And if you become a VIP member at Rabona, you can claim a daily 50% up to A$750 reload bonus.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Rabona accepts almost 30 payment methods, many of which are popular with Australian sports bettors.

These include AstroPay, Skrill, Visa, Interac, ecoPayz, iDebit, Neteller and iDebit. Cryptos are also accepted.

Withdrawal processing times are better than average and usually take between 1 and 8 hours, depending on the method and whether your account is fully verified. How much you can withdraw in one transaction depends on your customer level.

In other words, the more you bet, the higher your withdrawal limit will be.

Misc: 4.7/5

Alongside AFL and other sporting activities, Rabona also invites you to bet on virtual sports. You can compete in tournaments, too, such as slot races, which give you a chance to battle against other bettors for the chance to win cash prizes.

Take advantage of some of the best AFL betting odds at Rabona!

3. BC Game — No. 1 Australian AFL Bookmaker for Crypto Bettors

Pros:

Unlock up to 5 BTC in bonus funds

100+ cryptos accepted

30+ sports

Lively chat room

Cons:

Doesn’t accept Australian dollars

BC Game arrived on the sports betting scene last year — and it’s already impressed us with its range of AFL betting markets, its unique approach to bonuses, as well as its clean and colourful user interface.

It also accepts 100+ cryptocurrencies, which means it should be ideal for crypto bettors.

Australian Rules Football Betting: 4.7/5

BC Game gives you odds for pretty much every type of market you can think of — and even outsiders are covered superbly.

For instance, if you’re looking to bet on the 2023 AFL Grand Final winner, you can pick up the North Melbourne Kangaroos at 150.0. While it’s unlikely to happen, the fact that they’re even available is proof that BC Game is ideal for value-hunters who are able to spot misplaced prices in the odds market.

A slight downside here is that, during the AFL off-season, you can bet on the AFL women’s league — but there’s a real shortage of markets. Handicap bets are available, but the likes of disposals are absent.

Other Sports Betting Markets: 5/5

BC Game leaves no stone unturned when it comes to its overall sports selection. You can bet on more than 30 sports in total, including a range of basketball leagues around the world, tennis tournaments and soccer leagues.

American sports are all present and correct, with the exception of college sports. BC Game goes deep with eSports, too, and you can bet on the likes of eFighting and eBaseball.

The amount of markets you can take your pick from for all the major sports, meanwhile, often totals way over 200.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5

As mentioned earlier, BC Game has a rather unique approach to its bonuses. You can unlock rewards of up to 5 BTC on your first four deposits here and additionally get more prizes as you complete simple tasks.

Indeed, many promos and prizes are locked to new players. But the more you play, the more you’ll be rewarded.

There’s also a VIP Club, and once you’re in here, you’ll be treated to various prizes, including random rewards in the chat room.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

BC Game is a crypto-only sportsbook. This means that if you’re an AFL bettor looking to bet with Australian dollars, you won’t be able to make a deposit.

On the positive side, BC Game is so committed to crypto sports betting that they accept more than 100 coins.

Alongside the major coins like Bitcoin and Litecoin are a wealth of minor ones. Therefore, if you’re interested in crypto investing and sports betting, this might be the online sportsbook for you.

Misc: 5/5

BC Game seeks to involve its customer base as much as possible, and this is a really interactive AFL sports betting site. Besides inviting you to complete challenges in order to redeem prizes, there’s also a chatroom where you can meet fellow bettors and share your bets and thoughts.

Join BC Game today and take advantage of the epic 5 BTC welcome package!

4. MyStake — Best Australian AFL Betting Site for Live Betting

Pros:

100% up to $500 welcome bonus

Live streaming available

Multiple AFL futures bets

Slick user interface

Cons:

VIP program is unclear

MyStake is a recently launched Australian sportsbook that is our top pick for live streaming. As soon as the AFL season is underway, you just need to click the TV icon to stream a game, and this is an excellent way of staying up-to-date with the action.

AFL Betting: 5/5

A key area where MyStake distinguishes itself from rival betting apps is its future bets.

For instance, whereas most other AFL bookmakers only offer markets for the AFL Grand Final winners, MyStake also takes bets for Australian Football League Premiership Awards (Brownlow Medal winner).

The AFL betting odds tend to be generous, too — right this minute, you can take Patrick Cripps at 7.40. For the 2023 Grand Final, Geelong Cats are priced at 5.40.

As a bonus, live streaming is available.

Other Sports Betting Markets: 4.6/5

MyStake is available to Australian players, but there’s no doubt that this is a well-rounded sportsbook that especially excels when it comes to soccer. Live streaming is available on both major and minor games and leagues, with MyStake offering markets for almost every league you can think of.

We also have praise for the interface and layout. Licensed badges are used for leagues, tournaments and clubs, the web design is modern but easy to get used to, and you can easily add your favourite sports and markets to your customised “My Favorites” tab.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

You can get started at MyStake with a 100% up to $500 welcome offer. The minimum deposit for this is just $20, and wagering requirements are set at 10x.

Once you’re into the swing of things, you can then claim a 35% sports reload bonus anytime you make a qualifying deposit of $20 (the most you can deposit is $125 if you wish to opt-in to this offer).

A 10% cashback bonus is available for loyalty players, while a free bet is on the table every time you place 3 bets on the spins (essentially, you get your fourth bet free — but terms and conditions apply).

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

MyStake covers an array of options for Australian customers on this front. Cryptos are available alongside bank transfers and cards, while eWallets are also an option.

The maximum monthly withdrawal limit is $15,000, which should suffice for most Australian sports betting enthusiasts.

On the other hand, we found withdrawal times to be excellent — especially for cryptos, which take less than 30 minutes to arrive in your account.

Misc: 4.5/5

Virtual sports and eSports are also available at MyStake whenever you’re taking time off from ‘real’ sporting action. There are also regular slots tournaments over in the real money online casino section that will suit anyone who has a competitive nature.

Double your first deposit up to $500 at MyStake!

5. CloudBet — Best Bonuses of All AFL Betting Sites in Australia

Pros:

100% up to 5 BTC welcome bonus

High bet limits

Occasional zero margin odds on Aussie Rules

20+ sports

Cons:

Doesn’t accept Australian dollars

CloudBet describes itself as an “evolving betting platform.” It’s forward-thinking, it’s innovative — and with bonuses on the table like the 100% up to 5 BTC welcome offer, it knows how to treat AFL bettors well.

Australian Rules Football Betting: 5/5

If you’re the type of AFL bettor who likes to place big stakes at odds of evens or less (and sometimes over!), CloudBet might suit you. While it has its bet limits as most AFL bookmakers do — they are higher than most.

Sports are listed A-Z in a left-hand column, which makes Aussie Rules easy to find, and you can take your pick from a varied totals market for each match, as well as a variety of handicap bets that come with competitive odds.

CloudBet also gets their lines out early, which means you can place your AFL bets in advance — and they occasionally offer zero margin odds on the AFL, which will boost your winnings. Their AFL live odds update super fast, too.

Other Sports Betting Markets: 4.5/5

The in-play betting experience really stood out to us during testing. Whatever sport and its markets you’re perusing at any time, a right-hand column keeps you updated on all the current scores and updates across all the other available sports.

More than anything else, this means you won’t miss out on any key action — or bets.

Overall sports coverage is excellent, with CloudBet offering markets on more than 20 sports. Some of the niche sports you’ll find here include squash, handball and volleyball.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

The 100% up to 1 BTC welcome bonus is one of the biggest welcome offers you’ll find at Australian sports betting sites. This is a bumper offer that’s split across multiple deposits and ensures you’ll be able to extend your bankroll as long as possible.

It’s also valid for several weeks, which is a bonus in and of itself.

Once you’ve played through this offer, you can top your account up every Thursday via the Thursday Deposit Bonus.

Over in the casino, free spins are up for grabs every Tuesday, while joining the loyalty club is the best way to enhance your enjoyment here.

Payment Methods: 4/5

CloudBet is a crypto-exclusive AFL online bookie, which means Australian dollars aren’t accepted.

But while Bitcoin and Litecoin are typically the most popular banking option, there are a few “minor” coins that are also accepted here.

What’s more, CloudBet often asks their players to decide which crypto they should add next.

Misc: 4.5/5

CloudBet lets you tweak the look and feel of the website to suit your liking. You can go with a dark background or a white background — and even a purple background, should you wish. Live chat is available 24/7, too.

Claim up to 5 BTC on your first deposit at Cloudbet!

Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Best AFL Betting Sites in Australia

AFL Betting Markets:

All the top AFL bookmakers in our list offer a comprehensive range of bet types and markets for Australian Rules Football once the season is underway. You can bet pre-match and in-play, and there are also value-driven futures odds for the AFL Grand Final winner. You will also find the best AFL odds here, too.

Other Sports Betting Markets:

The AFL betting sites in our list offer competitive odds for a wide range of other popular sports, including soccer, tennis, the NFL, the MLB, golf, cricket and rugby league and rugby union.

AFL Betting Promotions:

Betting on AFL matches is always better when you’re using bonus funds. This is why we added AFL betting sites that are generous with their offers, from exciting first deposit bonuses to free bets and regular reload bonuses that can be used for AFL betting.

Payment Methods:

Lastly, we know how important it is that you sign-up to Australian betting sites that accept payment methods you recognise and trust. To this end, we’ve reviewed top Australian gambling sites that let you fund your account via the likes of Visa, MasterCard, eWallets, and cryptocurrencies.

Similar Guides:

Guide to Online AFL Betting in Australia

Can I Bet on Australian Rules Football?

Many of the best betting sites let you bet on Australian Rules Football. Thanks to the sheer emotion involved in AFL games and the variety of AFL markets available, the betting experience has improved so much over the years that it’s fast becoming one of the most popular sports to bet on in Australia.

We recommend you start betting on the AFL with Sportaza.

What AFL Teams Can I Bet On in Australia?

You can bet on all the AFL teams, from Collingwood to Essendon, the Geelong Cats to the Sydney Swans. All the best online bookmakers in Australia offer great odds and markets for all the AFL games all season long.

What are the Best AFL Betting Tips?

As with any sport, succeeding at AFL betting means finding value in the markets. All AFL bookmakers let you do this — it’s just a case of whether you’re savvy enough to spot the value.

A general rule of thumb is to find a bet type you prefer and stick to it. For some, this might be AFL line betting, for others, this might be AFL live betting.

Make sure that you don’t bet on every single game, and make sure you find Australian AFL betting sites that have your preferred bet types and provide top AFL odds.

How Do I Find the Best Odds for AFL Betting in Australia?

To find the best betting odds in the market, it’s a smart idea to compare and contrast the odds that are available at different Australian online bookmakers.

For example, you can take a look at the odds offered by Sportaza and Rabona for the same market to see how they compare. Then, you can place your bet with the Australian bookie that offers the most value.

Are Australian AFL Betting Sites Safe?

Online betting sites are safe, provided that you sign-up with Australian online bookmakers that are licensed and in the hands of reputable owners. These Australian bookies have in place security measures, such as SSL encryption, that ensure your details are safe.

How Do I Choose the Best AFL Betting Sites in Australia?

To help you find the best AFL betting sites that let you bet on the Australian Football League, you can read a review guide like this one. Such a guide introduces you to the best betting sites in Australia for AFL betting, highlighting where you’ll find the best live betting odds, the most markets, and the best live streams.

You can also read existing customer reviews to help you get a better idea of the top-rated betting sites in Australia that other punters are using.

Our top-recommended AFL bookies right now are:

Comparison of the Top 5 AFL Betting Sites in Australia

In this section, we run the rule over our top 5 picks to remind you of what they offer.

Sportaza: Offers more AFL bet types than most rival AU sportsbooks, as well as competitive odds and the chance to bet on the men’s and the women’s games. A weekly 50% sports reload bonus is also on the table, in addition to a 100% welcome offer. Overall score: 98%.

Rabona: Rabona offers an extensive range of handicap AFL betting markets, alongside excellent futures odds and a daily 50% reload bonus for anyone who’s promoted to a Rabona VIP. You can claim a 100% up to AU$150 bonus on your first deposit. Overall score: 97%.

BC Game: BC Game accepts over 100 cryptocurrencies, offers instant withdrawals, and has a unique take on bonuses whereby you get to unlock rewards each time you complete specific tasks. A lively chat room puts you in touch with fellow AFL fans — and you can claim up to a 5 BTC welcome bonus on your first four deposits. Overall score: 96%.

MyStake: MyStake offers live streaming of AFL games all season long, allowing you to watch as the action unfolds. A slick user interface further makes it easy to react quickly and place your bets in-play. You can double your deposit up to $500 when getting started. Overall score: 95%.

CloudBet: A crypto sportsbook with high bet limits, which can be raised even further once you become a regular sports better. Zero margin odds are offered occasionally on AFL matches, and you can take advantage of a 100% up to 5 BTC welcome bonus. Overall score: 93%.

How To Get Started at Australian AFL Betting Sites

Follow our guide below to create an account at Sportaza and start betting on the AFL.

Step 1: Click ‘Create an Account’

Follow this link to visit Sportaza and click the “Create an Account” button in the top right corner.

Step 2: Choose Your Welcome Bonus

You can choose between a casino and a sportsbook welcome bonus — or you can opt for no bonus at all at this stage.

Step 3: Fill in the Form

Next, enter your email address and create a password.

Step 4: Agree to the Terms and Conditions

For the last step, you just need to confirm that you agree to the T&Cs by ticking the appropriate box.

Your account is now active — all that’s left is to deposit money by opening Sportaza’s cashier section and choosing a deposit method.

Ready to Join the Best AFL Bookmakers in Australia?

These are the best AFL betting sites in Australia that you can join today. Whoever your favourite AFL team is, you can start betting on them as soon as you create an account.

Sportaza stands out to us as a solid AFL betting site thanks to unbeatable bet types and a smart user interface. Not only does it offer the most popular AFL betting markets, but it consistently offers the best AFL betting odds.

However, you’ve got 6 top-rated Australian bookmakers to choose from, with each one offering value-driven odds and lines.

Wherever you end up betting — remember to only wager money you can afford to lose!

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is Australian-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino. If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.

This is a Partnered Post.