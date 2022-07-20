So, we played games at this online casino, tested its bonus offers and withdrawal methods, and analyzed its features according to our strict set of benchmarks.

In search of an honest 888 Casino Canada review?

We know a thing or two about online casinos. We've played at gambling sites all over the globe and know exactly what makes a fine establishment from a poor one. A winner from a loser. A dub from an L, as the kids would say.

So, we played games at this online casino, tested its bonus offers and withdrawal methods, and analyzed its features according to our strict set of benchmarks.

Let us give you a comprehensive breakdown of one of Canada's most popular online casinos.

Bonuses Available at 888 Casino in Canada:

Best 888 Casino Welcome Bonus: They greet you with 88 no deposit free spins plus a welcome package of up to C$1,500. Use the 888 Casino bonus code “WELCOME1”.

888 Casino Bonus Code “SPINSON”: Play with double - get a deposit bonus of 100% up to $200 and 25 free spins on top of that if you use the bonus code SPINSON.

Free Spins No Deposit Bonus: Register as a new user and unlock 88 free spins with no deposit required, plus a 100% match up to $200 if you decide to make a deposit later.

Pros:

2,000+ real money games

Globally established

Great bonuses

Most games available on mobile

Has a category called ‘Top 10 in Canada’

Good variety of banking options

Lots of exclusive games like

888 daily jackpots

Cons:

No 24/7 live chat support tools

In this extensive 888 Casino review for CA players, we're going to cover everything from bonuses to banking methods, games libraries to user interfaces, plus anything else we deem relevant along the way.

So, ready to dive in?

888 Casino Canada Stand Out Features:

888 Casino has a three-pronged approach to its gambling platform. Not only can you use the regular casino and play all the classic Las Vegas-style games you know and love, but there's also a fully comprehensive sportsbook . It truly is the jack of all trades, as it’s also one of the best online poker sites .

It's home to a number of excellent welcome bonuses that are guaranteed to get your time at 888 off to a fun start. Not only do they have a match deposit bonus, but they also feature a no deposit bonus and free spins too.

888 Casino is a premier global provide r of online gaming services. It's not just Canada where they operate and thrive; they are also very well known overseas for providing a quality online casino experience.

The user interface and overall design make it one of the best-looking Canadian online casinos available, providing a distinct style and color for each of its platforms so you always know exactly what part of the website you're on. It also boasts an extremely user-friendly and intuitive experience, making it one of the easiest gambling sites to use online.

Is 888 Casino Legit?

Yes, 888 Casino Canada is absolutely legitimate and trustworthy. They have won multiple awards as an online casino, and have continued to grow in stature each year of its operation since 1997.

As of the current year, 888 is a publicly traded company on the London Stock Exchange, and is fully licensed and regulated by highly-respected regulatory bodies across the globe.

It has won a total of six industry awards, including being the three-time winner of the most prestigious title; Casino Operator of the Year.

Overall, 888 Online Casino leads a transparent and completely above-board operation. Globally, it holds licenses from Malta Gaming Authority, the UK Gambling Commission, and the Gibraltar Government.

How to Sign Up at 888 Casino Canada and Claim an 888 Casino Bonus Code?

Signing up and claiming a bonus with 888 Casino is a simple process. Follow our steps below:

1. Register for an 888 Casino account

Use this link (it will ensure you qualify for the bonus) and click the Join now button.

2. Fill out your details

The casino requires you to fill out certain information to sign-up. This includes stuff like your e-mail and a preferred username.

3. Validate your account

Once you've completed the sign-up form, you'll be sent an email to validate your account. If you can't find it in your inbox, check your spam box. Once you've located it, click the link to complete the validation process.

4. Make a deposit

Once your account is validated, you can make a deposit using your preferred payment method. Remember, some methods will be excluded from certain bonuses - while some bonuses will only be available on mobile.

5. Enter your 888 casino bonus code

While making the deposit, you can enter the bonus code you wish to use. However, some bonuses don't need codes. They might be already waiting for you in your account.

6. Get ready to play!

That's all there is to it - you're now ready to start playing and have fun.

Does 888 Casino Treat its Players Well?

888 Casino has a prestigious reputation and offers online gaming services across the globe. It's hard to imagine it would have gotten to this point without treating its customers well. Here's a quick breakdown below of important customer care points.

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming and responsible gambling are used interchangeably in this context. 888 proudly declares to provide a 'safe and controlled gaming environment.'

How does this translate to a casino that understands its responsibility to its Canadian players?

First and foremost, 888 shows a distinct effort into preventing underage players from accessing its website. It claims to track players under the age of 18 that use its websites. They also include a list of tips for parents to ensure they can help monitor their child's internet activity. So far, so good.

The rest of their rhetoric regarding being responsible is directed toward problem gambling. They detail the extent that their employees are trained to deal and interact with potential problem gamblers, as well as how they use tools like deposit limits to ensure players can remain sensible.

They further provide links to relevant professional organizations such as Gamblers Anonymous, National Council on Problem Gambling, and the Gambling Therapy Helpline. Under an account restrictions section, they talk about how players can opt into a break and ask themselves key questions about whether they are gambling responsibly.

All in all, it's clear to see that 888 takes its responsibility toward its players extremely seriously, and is dedicated to creating a safe environment to play in.

Customer Care

Let's be clear. Reaching 888 Casino for help isn't as straightforward as it should be. In fact, it's probably where we score it lowest in all of its components. But even though it could be better, it doesn't mean it's bad. We'll explain below.

The main issue is its lack of live chat function. This is one of the most important aspects of customer service in a modern casino. Being able to reach somebody 24/7 is a feature that is available almost everywhere, so when one website doesn't have it, it's going to stick out like a sore thumb, or a poker player with an obvious tell.

That being said, when we did get into contact with 888 Casino's customer service team, they were extremely helpful and had answers to all of our questions. It's just a shame that getting there wasn’t faster.

Withdrawing your Money

Any worthwhile casino that has respect for its customers will make sure its banking options are efficient and easy to use.

There will be no unnecessary fees or unhelpful delays, just a straightforward system with good options in which you can get your hands on your Canadian dollars in good time.

So, how does 888 stack up?

Well, for a start, they offer a lot of excellent ways to handle your money while using their platform. Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, PayPal, Skrill, Trustly, Interac, Neteller, and iDebit are all available here.

Unfortunately, there are no cryptocurrency options. At least not yet. If that’s something you’re interested in, check out this list of the best Bitcoin casinos.

888 gives time scales of roughly around 1-3 days for money to reach your preferred banking options. This can be delayed if you are withdrawing a large amount. If you plan to withdraw large amounts, expect to identify verification checks.

These are an industry standard and for your safety as much as theirs.

Honest 888 Casino Canada Review

In this section, we're going to break down each key component of 888 Casino into different benchmarks and rate them out of 5 for your convenience.

This should give you a better insight as to whether 888 Casino is the right website for you

Games Library 4.8/5

It's difficult to fault this section at all for 888 Casino. When it comes to games, they deliver. No question.

There are over 2,000 titles for players to choose from, featuring all the classic Las Vegas-style games you'd expect. We're talking table games, card games, video slots, and even more specific popular choices like three card poker.

Unsurprisingly, slots are the most represented genre of game on the website. That's probably something to do with the fact they are one the most popular real money casino games on the entire planet.

At 888, you can find a whole range of them to choose from, no matter whether its exclusive titles like Mad Max: Fury Road and A Nightmare on Elm Street, or industry classics like Book of Dead and Starburst.

There's also a great selection of live casino games to choose from.

Live casino is a genre of online gambling that's grown in popularity immensely over the years, so it's good to see it well represented at 888 Casino. You can knuckle down and play live blackjack as well as a ton of other live dealer games like roulette, poker, and more.

Bonuses and Promotions 4.7/5

There's a lot of choice on offer at 888 when it comes to bonuses and promotions, which can only be a good thing. The first decision you'll have to make is whether to take the $200 deposit casino bonus, or whether you'd rather opt for the no deposit bonus of 88 free spins.

It's a tough choice, but as great street philosopher Marlo Stanfield once said, that's because it 'sounds like one of them good problems'. You can't lose. Both are excellent bonuses to enhance your initial 888 Casino experience.

Once the welcome committee is packed up and you're just a regular user, the promotions don't just cease.

On the contrary, there's always a promo or two waiting for consistent players. It might not match the extremely generous welcome bonus, but it's definitely worthwhile nonetheless. There are a ton of free spins, cashback, reloads, or even sports and poker bonuses if that's your jam.

That's all before getting acquainted with 888 Casino's V.I.P. program, which ups the stakes considerably.

If you decide to opt-in, you'll be well fed on a consistent buffet of prize draws, exclusive bonuses, and special tournaments. All you have to do is deposit and play, and you'll slowly work your way up the tiers into more lucrative rewards.

User Interface 4.6/5

There's no doubt about it, 888 Casino is a stylish establishment.

Whether you are using the main casino platform, the sportsbook, or the poker room, everything is themed consistently with eye-popping neon colors set against a dark but inviting background.

Better yet, if you're not a fan of the darkness, you can switch it up to a more accessible 'light mode'. Once again, it's the choices 888 offers that make it truly worthwhile.

Functionally, everything works exactly as you'd expect. We ran into a few small issues that plagued us when using Google Chrome, but nothing game-changing.

Sometimes, we'd be met with an endless log in loading screen, but these issues happened sparingly, were solved with a simple refresh of the page, and it wasn't enough to completely derail our fun.

We wanted to give a special mention to the mobile app as well, which you can download from the iOS or Google Play Store.

If you want to experience online casino games out and about via a mobile device, we'd argue there isn't much of a better way than the 888 Casino mobile browser or app.

Banking Methods 4.7/5

Here are the banking options made available to you at 888 Casino:

VISA

MasterCard

ApplePay

Interac Online

Interac e-Transfer

Online Banking

Sofort

Neteller

Trustly

iDebit

Please note, these are banking tools that are available to use to deposit and withdraw money from your 888 Casino account. These may differ depending on which part of Canada you are playing in. Please double-check before registering to make sure if you're looking to use a specific payment method.

There are some tools available that are only eligible to make deposits with, including QR Code, InstaDebit, and many more. It's fair to say that 888 has a comprehensive cashier service that's capable of providing a wide player base.

888 Casino Review Score: 4.5/5

Overall, we've decided to rate 888 Casino a high score of 4.5/5. This makes it one of the best online casinos Canada players can sign up to.

Let's have a quick rundown of what makes it so good.

First and foremost, 888 Casino has a reputation that precedes itself. It is known across the globe to be a successful casino operator and high-profile online gambling establishment that offers a diverse range of entertainment.

As far as Canadian gamblers are concerned, the product is largely the same as what's available overseas, with certain caveats. You can access the regular casino, the sportsbook, and the poker room all separately for different online gambling experiences.

The casino offers over 2,000 games to play, some of which are exclusive titles that you won't find at any other casinos online. These include live casino titles, as well as special licensed slots that tie into major Hollywood franchises.

Furthermore, 888 offers awesome deposit bonuses after registering for the first time. New players can choose between dabbling in bonus funds, or grabbing free spins without the need to make a deposit.

Soon after, you're able to opt into a V.I.P. program that offers three tiers to work through made up of free spins, bonuses, and other perks.

Things to Consider Before Registering at 888 Casino CA

Stuff, things, fine print, legalities. There's always something to consider when registering at a new casino, and it's the same for 888. So, what do you need to remember?

Firstly, it is legal for Canadian gamblers to play here but only in certain provinces. You need to make sure you're in the right one before signing up. Better now than later on when your account has been closed and you don't know why.

This goes for other countries that are restricted as well. Planning a holiday to Turkey, Spain, Hong Kong, or Australia? Sadly, you won't be able to use your account while over there. The same goes for some other nationalities, so remember to check the full list.

888 features eligible currencies such as Canadian dollar, GBP, and Euros. Unfortunately, you can't use cryptocurrency here.

What Bonuses are Available at 888 Casino in Canada?

There are three types of bonuses available at 888 Casino upon registering. Two of them are welcome bonuses; the other is a no deposit bonus. You cannot use them in conjunction with each other. We've listed them in a little more detail below:

888 Casino Canada’s Welcome Bonus - Play With Double

Sign up and make a deposit, and 888 Casino will double it to the maximum of $200. Skrill and Neteller are both excluded from this promotion, so make sure not to deposit with them if you wish to take advantage of the bonus.

Wins are capped at $500 unless they are verified progressive jackpot wins. The wagering requirements are 30x.

For a beefier bonus of up to $1,500, sign up and make the first deposit using the code “WELCOME1”, and then subsequently make a new deposit up to 4 times after using “WELCOME2”, “WELCOME3, “WELCOME4”, and - you guessed it - “WELCOME5” to add another 30% extra each time.

You must make a minimum deposit of $20 to qualify. All subsequent deposits must be made and played through within 7 days of the initial deposit. Winnings are capped at $500 unless they are verified progressive jackpot wins.

Sign-up and you'll be credited with 88 free spins with no deposit required. There is no winnings cap on the free spins. Each spin is valued at $0.10. All spins must be used within 14 days once credited.

Other Amazing Online Casinos in Canada Like 888 Casino

If after all this 888 Casino still isn't doing it for you, we've got three alternatives lined up here that we think you may enjoy. Remember, it doesn't hurt to give them all a look at the end of the day.

Wildz

Wildz is an exciting-looking casino that first arrived in Canada in 2019. It features tons of amazing games from well-known software developers like Evolution Gaming, iSoftbet, Microgaming, NetEnt, Play'n Go, Pragmatic Play, and many more.

There are two main bonuses available to you as soon as you log on to the website. The first is a deposit bonus match of up to $1,000 plus 200 free spins. This is valid on your first two deposits and features wagering requirements of 35x.

The second is 20 free spins that come without the need to make a deposit at all. You just need a verified email address, password, and Canadian phone number.

Royal Panda

Second on our list of alternatives is Royal Panda, established in 2014 and owned and operated by the well-known casino giant Leo Vegas. This is a top-notch alternative to 888 Casino. There are over 1,200 games available from popular developers like NetEnt and Red Tiger.

After you land on the homepage of Royal Panda, you'll be given the opportunity to claim a welcome bonus of up to $1,000. This is subject to wagering of 35x and expires after seven days of being activated.

There's also a sportsbook available here if you get bored of the casino games on offer. This comes with its own welcome bonus of up to $50 to bet on any sport available on the Royal Panda website.

Tony Bet

Last but not least on our list of alternatives is Tony Bet, a colorful gambling platform packed with a vast selection of casino games plus one of the best online sportsbooks with a huge variety of markets.

After registering at Tony Bet, you'll be given the opportunity to get $1,000 in bonus funds, plus 120 free spins that are released in staggered amounts of 30 per day over 4 days in total.

As mentioned earlier, there is a sportsbook here too with its own welcome promotion of up to $150 in bonus funds. This can only then be placed on a multiple bet, or parlay bet as it may otherwise be known, containing at least three selections.

888 Casino Canada Review: Final Verdict

Whether or not 888 Casino is the best online casino in Canada almost seems an irrelevant question at this point.

It's certainly one of the best without a shadow of a doubt, which it’s more than proven with its 2,000-strong game library and wide-ranging platforms offering sports betting products and poker. If you sign up, you can get up to C$1,500 in deposit bonuses plus 88 no deposit free spins.

Will it be your favorite? Does it meet your quota for live casino games? Or are you looking for something more, or indeed just something different in your quest for a top Canadian online casino?

If you ask us, it's a no-brainer. But whatever choice you make, please remember to have fun and play responsibly.

