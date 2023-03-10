Online casino sites are always changing and cryptocurrencies are a natural next step in the evolution – as long as you know where to find the best Bitcoin casinos.

Naturally, we can’t guarantee that the promises of blockchain tech translate to all crypto casinos in the form of fair, fast, and hassle-free online gambling experiences. But we’re going to make sure they do at all of our top Bitcoin casino sites.

Using strict ranking methods formulated by industry experts with years of playing experience, we’ve ranked our casinos by game variety, crypto bonus ease, payout speed, and customer service quality.

Let’s take a look, shall we?

Best Bitcoin Casinos

Top 10 Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Casinos

1. BitStarz – Best Bitcoin Casino Site Overall

Large altcoin selection, including Ethereum, Tether, and Dogecoin

Massive casino games menu (2,900+)

Provably fair Bitcoin games

Great weekly reloads

BitStarz is the crown jewel of our top Bitcoin casinos, but not just because it was conceived by crypto enthusiasts back in 2014 and has been leading the pack ever since.

Yes, in addition to the standard Bitcoin deposits, you can also use other cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Tether.

But this isn’t just a schtick, as we’ve got an enormous catalog of more than 3,000 most popular casino games to choose from, including a full menu of blockchain-checked provably fair games.

They’re as generous as they are fair, with a smattering of BitStarz bonus codes yielding weekly reload Bitcoin casino bonuses, big GTD freeroll tournaments, and even a Tesla giveaway for those who are keeping score.

One negative is – and you’ll probably laugh at us for mentioning this – that fiat currency depositors aren’t welcome here and have no options to take advantage of the amazing promotions.

>> Get started at Bistarz

2. 7Bit Casino – Best Crypto Casino for Online Slots

Largest game variety

Multi-tier welcome deposit package of up to 5 BTC

Free spins offers

24-7 customer service

We promised game variety, so here it is: 7Bit tops our list for its volume of games with somewhere between 5,000 and 7,000, depending on your jurisdiction.

Is this a quantity-over-quality thing, though? Not in the slightest:

Featured providers like BNG and Reelplayer are industry leaders and there’s a massive table game variety here from all the big names.

You can enjoy it all rolled to the teeth too, due to their welcome deposit package that pays out over your first four deposits up to 5 BTC. Weekend bettors will also love their up to 20%, no-sign-up weekend cashback promotion, and you can expect to get frequent free spins, too.

One small thing we disliked, though, was that the 24-7 customer service was by email/form only, though this didn’t stop them from having better than average response times.

>> Check out 7Bit

3. mBit Casino – Fastest Payouts of all the Top Bitcoin Casinos

One of the largest game catalogs online

Lightning-fast withdrawals (under-10-minutes type of fast)

Frequent promos for existing players

When talking about the best gambling sites we really do hate to use the word ‘lightning’ in most cases, but at mBit Casino, there might not be a better way to describe their withdrawals.

This applies regardless of whether you’re depositing with BTC, BCH, ETH, LTC, DOGE, or USDT.

The flexibility and quickness here allow you to enjoy their 2,000+ games without worrying about having a nice win caught up in ‘processing’ mode – our personal pet peeve.

Of course, another thing that caught our eye here were the fun Bitcoin casino tournaments. These three-hour-long races have no wagering requirements, and unlike other casinos, they’re not slot-specific, so you can pick your favorite and go for gold.

We would have liked to see some provably fair casino games here to round out the Bitcoin casino experience, but the standard RNGs haven’t let us down yet, so no need to fret.

>> Claim your welcome bonus at mBit

4. Cloudbet – Best Crypto Casino for Live Dealer Games

Easy to use and pleasant interface

Generous giveaway promos

Great variety in the live casino

Looking for one of the best live casinos? Check out Cloudbet, a BTC casino that offers live game variety that, dare we say, many traditional online casinos could learn from.

Navigating Cloudbet’s online gambling site is a bit like – pardon our lousy pun – but floating through the clouds, in the sense that there’s effortless movement to switch through the games and menus on their slick jet-black layout.

What caught our eye was the ‘Live Casino’ section up top, and within a few clicks, we discovered one of the best varieties of games we’ve seen from a live dealer casino.

Of course, there are the classic table games, but what really popped were the game show setups of Monopoly Live and Crazy Time, and some unique variants and themes like Rumba Blackjack – this almost party-like atmosphere is great for weekend gambling.

We also found some unique promotions like their slot machine ‘feature buy’ Wednesday – an opportunity to skip ahead to a bonus round in a specific slot at 50% off.

One thing that might turn players off a bit, though, is that you’ll need a VPN to access Cloudbet from many jurisdictions.

5. Wild Casino – Best Welcome Bonus of all the Best Bitcoin Casinos

Simple, slick interface

Bitcoin deposit boosts & welcome bonus opackage of up to $9,000

Fully mobile-optimized

Wild Casino is another one of our best Bitcoin gambling sites that is simple to use and easy to look at. The thumbnails for each game are more slender than its competitors, which makes for less scrolling as up to 8 games can be put per line.

Of course, if layout analysis doesn’t impress you much, then the $9,000 Bitcoin welcome package might do the trick. This five-tier promotion package has the single biggest bonus match (300% up to $3,000 on your first) of any deposit on this list.

Beyond this, they’ll give you a 10% Bitcoin boost on every Bitcoin deposit you make. Not too shabby, huh?

This isn’t just a Bitcoin casino, as some familiar foes from the crypto world make an appearance here: Cardano, Chainlink, Ripple, and Stellar can all be used at this online casino.

One thing that might irk cryptocurrency depositors, though, is that the crypto bonus requires a 45x playthrough – fiat is a mere 35x.

1000+ games

2FA for max security

Offers both crypto and fiat

This provably fair online casino has been enticing cryptocurrency gamblers since its inception in 2017. The game selection is quite juicy here, but what really caught our eye was their well-stocked Stakes Originals section.

The colorful preview shots are a bit old, Las Vegas-style, but then we see a handful of great, modern originals like Plinko (of the Price is Right), Mines, Blue Samurai, and Wheels.

We also really appreciated the handy sidebar menu – a rarity in online casinos – that helped us select their amazing new releases menu, feature buy slots, game shows, and much more.

Stake is one of the few casinos where we had to scroll quite a bit to find those raggedly old number-padding games which no player has played since 2007.

Two things to be careful of here: you’ll need to use a VPN to access it from most jurisdictions and (believe it or not) there are no welcome deposit bonuses.

7. Ignition Casino – Best Bitcoin Casino for Poker and Table Games

Amazing poker site

Frequent promotions, like the welcome offer of up to $3,000

Rapid customer support

Of all of our online crypto casinos, this is the one that poker players may want to pay the closest attention to. It’s got a huge traffic base, some of the world’s best GTD tournaments (like the Monthly Milly), and its anonymous play makes for (relatively) shark-free waters.

That said, the casino is no slouch, either, as you can find a balanced set of more than 200 games, heavily featuring high jackpot games like Lawless Ladies, Gold Rush Gus, and Deluxe 7 Jackpot.

If you’re just a casual player who doesn’t expect to have hours upon hours to grind, the Bitcoin first deposit bonus here is a reasonable 150% match – and just 25x to play through.

Being old school players, something we also really appreciated was perhaps the most straightforward Bitcoin deposit guide in the business.

If we had to add one negative with Ignition, it’s that the game variety simply isn’t as good as our other top crypto casinos, but if you’re somebody who plays a handful of games, this is no issue.

8. Slots.lv – Top BTC Casino Welcome Package

Large first deposit package (150% if you use Bitcoin)

Continued free spins offers

Great slot machine variety

Slot players naturally find a good home at this crypto casino, which dedicates a huge percentage of its lineup to high-quality, 3D one-armed bandits.

Of particular interest here is its massive menu of new games. Having 20-25 new slot games to choose from (that’s refreshed fairly often) is great for veteran players, perhaps sick of the old classic Egyptian and tripe 7 themes, to discover new fun.

What really sticks out here, though, is the largest tier welcome package of all our cryptocurrency casinos. If you’re planning on finding a long-term online gambling home, then their minimum 150% Bitcoin deposit match on your first 9 deposits is straight fire.

Even better? There’s a daily 150% reload match redeemable twice a day with Bitcoin.

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin withdrawals take about an hour, too.

9. Red Dog Casino – Best Crypto Casino Site for New Game Promos

Great first deposit match of up to 245%

Regular free spins bonuses on new games

Slick mobile interface and a downloadable app

Red Dog is another Bitcoin gambling casino that strives to take care of its customers, with the friendliness and loyalty of, well, a red dog – and they do so right out of the gate with a 245% first deposit match for Bitcoin players.

The 30x wagering minimum is also one of the lowest in the game for such a high match. But what we really liked was their new game bonus – the chance to grab up to 160% and 60 free spins for common reloads.

Unlike other crypto casinos, Red Dog has made their entire casino (as opposed to a small percentage) fully mobile-optimized. So, if you’re a phone or tablet player this is a great option, especially considering there’s a downloadable version, too.

One thing we found a bit annoying, which no doubt might be laughable to some of our bigger bankroll players, is that the minimum withdrawal for all payment methods is $150.

10. Bovada – Top Sportsbook of all the Best Bitcoin Casinos

Huge sportsbook (about 32 sports covered)

Lively poker room and excellent virtual poker games

Great live dealer casino

Bovada makes for one of the best sportsbooks online and it has got one of the most diverse menus going – whether you’re looking for live sports betting, Super Bowl props, or even Women’s Chinese Basketball Association action, there are up to 32 betting types per match here for you.

Beyond this, there’s also a great poker room with over 1.5 million in guaranteed tournaments, some reasonably soft casino-driven traffic, and the casino-like Jackpot SNGs.

On the casino side, we also find a fantastic live dealer casino featuring our favorite Early Payout Blackjack (with unlimited players) and the lower house edge version of baccarat called Super 6.

In other words: If you’re a bit of a gambling connoisseur who likes dabbling in all sorts of casino games, this is a fantastic ‘one-stop shop’ option.

As we mentioned in our full Bovada review, the one downside here is that they don’t show much love to altcoins: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin are your only deposit options here.

How We Ranked the Top Bitcoin Casinos

Deposit Bonuses and Player Rewards:

If it’s not the top factor in signing up to a new casino, it’s definitely in the top three, considering you only have one chance to take advantage of the often lucrative deposit bonuses on offer.

For this article, we’re making sure the offers not only apply to crypto casino players, but max out their bankroll and table time potential with easy-to-work-off, no-frills promotions.

In addition to this, we’re also on the lookout for the best VIP reward programs, reload bonuses, free spins promos, and any other type of casino reward you can benefit from.

Security & Deposits and Withdrawals:

Without security at online casino sites, there’s no player trust, and without player trust, there’s no industry for us to write about – and no online gambling fun for anybody. See? It’s all connected, really.

That’s why all of our best Bitcoin gambling sites are independently audited for fairness, licensed by gaming authorities, and are reputable sites that you can get your money off of quickly.

We’ll also make sure there are multiple banking methods you can use for deposits and withdrawals. It goes without saying that they all accept Bitcoin, but even if you opt for another payment method, you’ll most likely find it here.

Customer Support:

Online casinos are a sensitive business, and as players, we know the heat can be really turned up when time (and especially) money is at stake.

Therefore, we only select online casinos that have quick customer support response times so you’ll never be left hanging. For this particular article, we’re precedence to casinos with 24-7 chat support.

Game Variety and Quality:

There’s nothing worse than signing up at an online gambling site and having very little flexibility to choose your own fun.

That’s why we ensure our top crypto casinos not only have the biggest game varieties and the best online slots so you won’t get bored, but have the best quality software backing them up.

Best Bitcoin Casinos & Top Cryptocurrency Casino Sites – FAQ

What are the Benefits of Depositing with Bitcoin?

In short, it’s the easiest and fastest way to get money into a casino account.

Using blockchain technology means there’s less risk for casinos than with legacy payment processors, so there are also less checks involved, risks of having credit cards charged back, etc.

Beyond this, there are usually additional deposit boosts with Bitcoin and other cryptos which make depositing with these methods more profitable. There are also no hidden fees.

Can I Withdraw with Bitcoin at Online Casinos?

Yes, one advantage of depositing with cryptocurrency is that, unlike other payment methods (for example, credit cards), they are not potentially ‘one-way’ methods, or rather, you can both deposit and withdraw with Bitcoin.

When taking your money off the site, Bitcoin transactions are also typically 3-4 times faster than other payment methods – many crypto withdrawals are done the same day or even within the hour.

How Do I Deposit to Bitcoin Casinos with Bitcoin?

In general, with each crypto casino account, you’ll be created a new wallet address associated with the casino. From here, you can scan the QR code generated, or copy/paste the wallet address to begin the deposit process using your existing blockchain broker or wallet.

Each Bitcoin casino will have very similar, yet slightly different steps to deposit with Bitcoin – so it’s best to check their help section, as there are often infographics, FAQs, or even videos to take you through all the steps of the process.

Is My Bitcoin Casino Balance Subject to Price Fluctuations?

No. Once you’ve deposited via Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, the balance of your account is converted automatically to your specified currency of choice to avoid fluctuations.

Are Bitcoin Casinos Legal?

In short: Yes. But much like the rest of the blockchain space, there is very little concrete information about the legality and legitimacy of cryptocurrencies in online casinos. Since there are no laws regulating crypto gambling, it’s simply a matter of analyzing the casinos themselves.

All the casinos listed above have valid gaming licenses and provide fair games/software that is regulated and controlled by 3rd party authorities.

Are there Special Bitcoin Deposit Bonuses?

Yes. Most casinos will offer a specific Bitcoin deposit bonus, several percentage points higher than their classic deposit matches on fiat currencies. You’ll typically see these boosts around 25%, though in some cases they can almost double the value of the deposits.

Slots.lv is the best example of this with their 300% deposit bonus match (200% for fiat).

Is Gambling with Bitcoin Safe?

Yes. Owing to the very many layers of encryption and the internal/irrefutable verification systems within blockchain, we can say that Bitcoin deposits are the safest method to deposit online.

We do, however, suggest that you do due diligence on the casinos themselves to ensure utmost security.

Which Top Bitcoin Casino Has the Best Crypto Bonus?

Wild Casino leads the pack of the online gambling sites with the best crypto deals with a welcome offer of up to $9,000.

Slots.lv also has an amazing welcome bonus package, as their generous offer extends across your first 9 deposits and could total a maximum of $5,000.

There is also a huge list of Bitcoin deposit specials, including their daily 150% match up to $500 (redeemable twice), and an extra $25 tacked on for crypto depositors with their refer a friend bonus.

Comparing Our Top Bitcoin Casinos

BitStarz: The top BTC casino site overall, BitStarz shines with a lethal combination of game variety (3000+ games) and bonuses, including epic Slots Wars and Table Wars tournaments with thousands up for grabs. New crypto players can get up to 5 BTC in bonuses.

7Bit Casino: Of all our Bitcoin casinos there’s no better place for slot machines than 7Bit: with more than 4000 on the menu, many of which are provably fair, you’ll never get bored here. New players can grab up to 5 BTC in welcome bonuses.

mBitCasino: If you’re anxious about pulling winnings off a crypto gambling site quickly you’ll have nothing to worry about at mBit: most withdrawals are done and dusted inside 10 minutes. New players can grab up to 4 BTC and 300 free spins for signing up.

Cloudbet: Nobody beats the crypto live dealer menu at Cloudbet, which has so many variants of classic table games – as well as super fun game shows like Monopoly – that it’s impossible to get bored. New players get up to 5 BTC in welcome bonuses.

Wild Casino: If you’re looking to get up and running with the most bonus cash, look no further than the five-tier welcome package at Wild Casino, where you can get up to $9,000 in bonuses. They also offer some of the best reload bonuses in the business.

Ready to Play at the Best Bitcoin Casinos?

BitStarz came out on top this time in our list of best Bitcoin casinos due to their enormous amount of games, massive altcoin selection, and generous and innovative giveaways.

Coming in second was 7Bit Casino for their innovative weekend cashback promotion, almost-too-big-to-be-true game menu, and prompt 24-7 customer service.

The bronze here goes to mBitCasino for their ridiculous 10 minute average withdrawal time, super fun casino tournaments, and a large selection of provably fair games.

Again, these top crypto casinos were hand-picked given our strict criteria, but we’re sure any in the list will suit you depending on your very specific needs.

The only thing left to do now is to choose, play, and have fun responsibly!

This is a partnered post.