A bench headed by CJI, however, asked Zubair's advocate Vrinda Grover to mention the matter before Justice DY Chandrachud bench, which had passed the order earlier in the case.

New Delhi: Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair on Monday sought urgent hearing on his plea seeking to quash all six FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh and also challenged the constitution of SIT by the state government to probe the FIRs against him.

A bench headed by CJI N V Ramana, however, asked Zubair advocate Vrinda Grover to mention the matter for an urgent hearing before Justice DY Chandrachud bench, which had passed the order earlier in the case.

The plea said all the six FIRs filed in Uttar Pradesh which have been transferred to the SIT for investigation is the subject matter of the FIR which is being probed by the Delhi Police special cell.

Separate FIRs have been lodged against Zubair in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Hathras districts on charges of allegedly hurting religious feelings, making sarcastic remarks on news anchors, disrespecting Hindu gods, and inflammatory posts.

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to Zubair in a case related to an "objectionable" tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity.

However, he continues to stay in jail in connection with the other cases filed against him in Uttar Pradesh.

Directing Zubair to not leave the country without the court's prior permission, Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala had granted him relief on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 and one surety of the same amount.

