Food delivery giant Zomato is well-known for its efficient service in delivering food orders from a variety of restaurants and outlets. At the same time, we also know about the platform’s quirky and witty posts that go viral in no time and end up giving social media users a good time. Doing it again this time, Zomato gave an epic twist to Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s latest tweet and we can say, it is quite hilarious. Notably, this came after the actor stated about a ‘horrible error’ that he made on Twitter after adding incorrect serial numbers to his tweets.

Taking to Twitter, Big B wrote, “T 4515 – A HORRIBLE ERROR ! all my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514 ..( this is correct ) .. everything after is wrong .. T 5424,5425,5426,4527, 5428, 5429, 5430 .. all wrong .. they should be T4515,4516,4517,4518,4519 4520,4521 APOLOGIES!!”

While his tweet amassed several reactions from fans including some hilarious ones, it was Zomato’s twisty take on the same that caught our attention.

Pitching the ideas of ‘chai’ and ‘momos’, Zomato hilariously wrote, “T 4515 – A HORRIBLE ERROR ! all my Tweets saying chai is the best have gone wrong. They should say momos APOLOGIES!!”

Not just the pattern of serial numbers, but the tweet also includes the same style of writing as Big B’s.

As soon as the tweet was posted, many took to the comment section and shared their reactions. People also posted laughing emojis in the comments. A user wrote, “chai>>>momos any day”, while another one wrote, “Here we Go !!! Brands are on the way to join the trend!!” The tweet has so far grabbed over 75,000 views and amassed more than 1,000 likes.

It is pertinent to note that the Bollywood superstar is quite active on social media and has an old habit of numbering his tweets and he ensures that his tweets are numbered accordingly.

