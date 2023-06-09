Zepto co-founder Kaivalya Vohra: Stanford dropout who built Rs 7000-crore business empire

Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder of Zepto, is one of the youngest billionaires to feature on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. The 20-year-old also made it to Forbes’ influential 30 under 30 Asia list. In April 2021, as India reeled under the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea behind Zepto arose in partnership with Aadit Palicha. Since then, Zepto has topped the charts in the e-grocery segment. In a conversation with The Financial Express, co-founder Palicha said that the startup generated a total of Rs 142.4 crores in FY22, while its revenue from operations was Rs 140.7 crores.

Early life and education

Kaivalya Vohra was born on 15 March, 2003 in Bengaluru. After completing his schooling in India, Vohra enrolled at Stanford University for a Computer Science Engineering programme.

Vohra along with his classmate and co-founder of Zepto, Aadit Palicha decided to stop attending classes after they switched online. Following this, they began working on their e-grocery business. In an interview with Business Standard, Vohra said: “By the time our gap year ended, we had already raised quite a lot of capital and were scaling beyond Mumbai. It was a no-brainer at that point if we would like to pursue our studies or scale up Zepto.”

Zepto’s early launch

In an earlier stance, Vohra launched Zepto as Kiranakart, a platform that delivers groceries in 45 minutes. Vohra and Palicha launched the quick commerce platform as an extension of Kiranakart Technologies Private Limited. For those unfamiliar with Kiranakart, it used to deliver groceries across Mumbai unlike Zepto, which offers delivery across metro cities such as Bengaluru, Lucknow, Delhi, Chennai, etc.

Kaivalya Vohra’s net worth

Based on its 2021 valuation, the company was worth $570 million (approximately 4,700 crores). Zepto’s valuation grew to $900 million (roughly Rs 7,400 crore) in May 2022. An investment of $200 million (roughly Rs 1,650 crore) had been made in the company. In the same year, it lost Rs 390.4 crore.

Kaivalya Vohra’s net worth is estimated at Rs 1,000 crore. Aadit Palicha has a net worth of Rs 1,200 crore. Zepto’s investors include Nexus Venture Partners, Breyer Capital, Global Founders Capital, Lachy Groom, YC Continuity, and Glade Brook.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.