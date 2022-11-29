The 18th edition of the armed forces’ joint training exercise is being held by India and the United States in Uttarakhand’s Auli. The beautiful mountainous region, which is close to the Chinese border, is currently witnessing the Indian and the US troops displaying hand-to-hand combat skills during the joint training exercise. Labelled as ‘Yudh Abhyas 22’, which loosely translates to war training, the event is a joint exercise that is organised annually to exchange tactics, best practices, techniques, and procedures between the troops of the two nations, as per the official government statement. Now several videos and pictures from the ongoing joint exercise are making rounds on the internet, which gives a glimpse of the intensity required to ace unarmed combat.

From training a kite to prey on enemy drones to demonstrating the use of assault dogs, from honing their combating skills to carrying out slithering operations with the M-17 helicopter, the armies of both nations have truly left the internet stunned.

The news agency ANI took to its official Instagram account to drop a series of videos, which has set the internet ablaze. While sharing one video that gave a glance at their unarmed combating skills, the news agency wrote in the caption, “Display of unarmed combat skills by Indian Army soldiers during the Exercise Yudh Abhyas going on in Auli, Uttarakhand.”

The video opens by showing about a dozen soldiers training amidst the snow-capped hills. With the majestic mountains in the background, one of the soldiers can be seen exhibiting some moves on how to disarm the enemy and tackle multiple opponents at the same time.

#WATCH | Display of unarmed combat skills by Indian Army soldiers during the Exercise Yuddh Abhyas going on in Auli, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/oabHfKttnX — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022



In a first of its kind, the soldiers were seen training with a kite, with the intention to teach it to prey on enemy drones. While sharing the footage of the same, the news agency wrote in the caption, “A Kite trained by the Indian Army to prey on drones displayed in action at the ongoing Indo-US wargame Yudh Abhyas in Auli, Uttarakhand.” The video shows a soldier carrying a deadly kite, which is sitting on his fingers.

#WATCH | A Kite trained by the Indian Army to prey on drones displayed in action at the ongoing Indo-US wargame Yudhabhyas in Auli, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Bjha3gKaNS — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022



While sharing a glimpse pf the troops training with the assault dogs, the news agency wrote in the caption, “Demonstration of using assault dogs for counter-terrorist operations by the Indian Army during the ongoing wargame Yudh Abhyas in Auli, Uttarakhand.” In the video, an assault dog can be seen disarming a human mannequin, while the rest of the soldiers can be seen stationed at their positions.

#WATCH | Demonstration of using assault dogs for counter-terrorist operations by the Indian Army during the ongoing wargame Yuddh Abhyas in Auli, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/VsUziTXLBc — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022



Explaining about the Yudh Abhyas, the official statement read, “The exercise will facilitate both Armies to share their wide experiences, and skills and enhance their techniques through information exchange.”

