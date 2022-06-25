Youtube India joins 'Resignation Letter' trend, here's how internet reacted

However, YouTube India's tweet is not the only post that got everyone talking on the internet. Recently, Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, also shared a picture of one such short resignation letter that went viral

Putting in your papers in an organisation is not an easy task. While many organisations expect a formal mail regarding the same, a new trend seems to be picking up on social media - the trend of short and funny resignation letters. Joining the bandwagon is Youtube that shared a hilarious resignation on Twitter.

Check out the post here:

nice resignation letter pic.twitter.com/qhYo3quPA7 — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) June 23, 2022

The handwritten letter read, "To whomsoever it may concern, chaliye khatam karte hain (Let’s end this now)," The tweet was captioned saying, "Nice resignation letter."

Bajaj Capital joined in on the fun and replied by sharing another hilarious resignation letter.

Youtube responded to it by writing, "Yeh bhi theek hai."

yeh bhi theek hai — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) June 23, 2022

Reacting to the YouTube’s tweet, a social media user wrote, “We all gotta use it.”

We all gotta use it https://t.co/jF68yhhv1p — Prashant Paitkay (@iamshan016) June 25, 2022

Another user re-tweeted YouTube's post and said, "Saying goodbye is hard, especially when you have to say it in the form of a resignation. YouTube India has come up to the rescue of all such professionals and shared an example of a 'nice resignation letter'."

Saying goodbye is hard ,especially when you have to say it in the form of a resignation .YouTube India has come up to the rescue of all such professionals and shared an example of a ‘ nice resignation letter’.@YouTubeIndia's Tweet: https://t.co/ko4xO6JEi7 — NCMOULY (@NCMOULY52) June 25, 2022

"Legend," said a user.

A user even thanked the social media platform for telling him what he should write in his resignation letter.

Thanks for telling me. I was thinking what should i write in the letter. https://t.co/VYmULwbn9z — Yagyesh Bansal (@The_Yagyesh) June 24, 2022

However, YouTube India's tweet is not the only post that got everyone talking on the internet. Recently, Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, also shared a picture of one such short resignation letter that went viral. But it wasn’t a letter the business tycoon received but was posted by him for fun.

Last week, another man’s leave application went viral after his manager shared the letter and said that the man had wanted the off to attend an interview. The leave was approved and the junior even thanked his manager for being “able to get such a great opportunity”.

