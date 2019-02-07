Youth march in New Delhi today to demand educational, employment opportunities; Hardik Patel to join rally

New Delhi: Student leaders and union members from different universities will take part in a march from the Red Fort to Parliament Street in New Delhi on Thursday to demand educational and employment opportunities from the government.

Some of the demands include filling up of all government vacancies, creation of more government jobs, stopping the policy of fund cuts and seat cuts and spending 10 percent of the country's GDP on education.

Various leaders from Opposition parties are expected to address the gathering in Parliament Street.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel pledged support to the march and tweeted, "I am going to Young India Adhikar March. 24 lakhs government posts (are) lying vacant. Crores of youth on streets (are) unemployed; from SSC to railways, from banks to UPSC. Their voices unite on 7 February. Let's support and be part of the student-youth unity! #7FebDilliChalo."

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia have said they will boycott the march since the demands do not include tracing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed who went missing in October 2016.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.