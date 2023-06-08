You won’t be short of breath anymore in Sikkim as govt makes oxygen kits mandatory in all vehicles

In a move to avoid incidents caused due to shortage of Oxygen at high altitudes, the Sikkim government has made it mandatory for all vehicles registered in the state to carry oxygen supply kits or canisters from July 1.

The move came after several incidents of people facing breathing problems at high altitudes were reported.

A notification issued by Sikkim Transport Secretary Raj Yadav on Wednesday stated that portable oxygen kits or canisters will be compulsory for all vehicles, both personal and commercial.

Most of the popular tourist destinations in the state are located at an altitude of over 10,000 feet including Lachen, Lachung, Gurudongmar Lake and Yumthang.

In the recent past, tourists, especially children and women facing breathing problems were reported from Tsomgo (Chhangu) Lake, Nathu-la and Baba Mandir, which are in the east of the Himalayan state.

The kits and canisters will be certified by the state health department, while police and the motor vehicles division of the transport department will conduct frequent checks to make sure that the vehicles adhere to the order, NDTV reported.

With inputs from agencies

