'You brought pride and glory for India': PM Modi hosts Deaflympics contingent

For the first time, the Indian Deaflympics team finished amongst the top 10 nations in the event with 16 medals, making it their best performance at the sporting event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hosted India's Deaflympics contingent which produced its best-ever performance in the event held in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, from 1 to 15 May.

During his interaction with the athletes, Modi said the athletes have brought pride and glory to the nation.

"I will never forget the interaction with our champions who have brought pride and glory for India at the Deaflympics. The athletes shared their experiences and I could see the passion and determination in them. My best wishes to all of them," Modi tweeted after hosting the athletes at his official residence.

I will never forget the interaction with our champions who have brought pride and glory for India at the Deaflympics. The athletes shared their experiences and I could see the passion and determination in them. My best wishes to all of them. pic.twitter.com/k4dJvxj7d5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022

"It is due to our champions that time's Deaflympics have been the best for India!"

It is due to our champions that this time’s Deaflympics have been the best for India! pic.twitter.com/2ysax8DAE3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2022



The event was also attended by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

For the first time, the Indian Deaflympics team finished amongst the top 10 nations in the event with 16 medals including eight gold, a huge jump from just five in 2017.

In Brazil, the Indian contingent won in five of the 11 sporting disciplines.

The Indian contingent comprised 65 athletes. The event saw the participation of around 2,100 athletes from 72 countries.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.