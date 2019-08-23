Yogi Adityanath visits flood-affected areas in Varanasi, says relief and rescue operations underway

Prayagraj: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited the flood-affected areas in Varanasi and said that the relief and rescue operations are underway.

"Authorities have been directed to provide relief to the locals. NDRF, SDRF and flood unit are carrying out relief and rescue operations. Relief material is available and we want to make sure people do not have to face problems," Adityanath told ANI.

The rivers Ganga and Yamuna had swelled due to heavy rains in the region and had burst into villages across several districts of the state.

Meanwhile, people in Prayagraj are also facing a lot of problems ever since the water burst into the villages.

Students are forced to swim to school in the floodwater while office going people are using boats to travel.

"There is a lot of floodwater and commuters are facing a lot of problems.

Even the busy roads have been submerged. Students are missing out on education while others are swimming to school. People are also using boats," said Sandeep Kumar, one of the villagers.

The floodwater is also entering the silencers of their motorcycles causing huge damages.

"Water entering the silencers of motorcycles and they stop working. Nothing is being done by the authorities and no relief is being provided," said another villager Mohammed Mubarak.