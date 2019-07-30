Yogi Adityanath to visit Russia on 12 August for 2 days with delegation from Goa, Maharashtra, Assam, Gujarat

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will embark on a two-day visit to Russia in the third week of August. Yogi's two-day trip is scheduled for 12 to 13 August, during which he will visit Vladivostok city in Russia.

Along with chief minister Adityanath, delegations from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Assam are also set to visit Russia.

From the Centre, a high-level delegation led by the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry is also scheduled to visit Vladivostok. During the visit, India-Russia cooperation in various sectors will be on the agenda for discussions.

The Russia visit of Adityanath comes days after the recently concluded second edition of the Uttar Pradesh investor's summit. The state also plans to host a global investors summit next year.