Yogi Adityanath to be conferred with 'Dalit Mitra' award: Decision causes rift in Ambedkar Mahasabha

Senior members of the Ambedkar Mahasabha have questioned the decision to confer the 'Dalit Mitra' award on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, a day after the president of the Dalit body Lalji Prasad Nirmal announced the move, reports said.

Taking a strong view of the matter, Harish Chandra and SR Darapuri, two founding members of the Mahasabha, called for an annual general meeting of the body to initiate disciplinary action against Nirmal, alleging that the president had overstepped the boundary of his authority.

"There is immense anger among Dalits because of atrocities inflicted on them during Adityanath's rule. Constituting an award and giving it to Adityanath will only rub salt into their wound," Darapuri, a retired IPS, was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Chandra, a retired IAS officer, termed the decision to constitute such an award as "arbitrary" and alleged that it was not discussed with the founding members.

Nirmal, however, refuted the allegations and justified the decision to confer the 'Dalit Mitra' award on the Uttar Pradesh chief minister saying that Adityanath was a friend of all the citizens of Uttar Pradesh and hence he was also a "friend of the Dalits".

Nirmal became president of the Mahasabha in 2013 after retiring from the Uttar Pradesh secretariat services.

The Ambedkar Mahasabha is an influential body of staunch followers of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Nirmal, on Wednesday, had said that the decision to give the award to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister was taken by the award panel after noting the Dalit-friendly decisions taken by Adityanath during his regime, according to a DNA report.

Nirmal cited the chief minister's decision to correct and complete the name of Dr Ambedkar by including 'Ramji' in the middle and claimed that the committee was impressed by the move.

He also indicated that the panel had lauded the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to make installation of Dr Ambedkar’s photograph in all state government offices mandatory.

“No one had ever thought of correcting the name of Dr Ambedkar. It was a far greater tribute to him than erecting memorials in his name. Even a Dalit-friendly government in the state did not accord as much respect as the present government has bestowed on Dr Ambedkar,” Nirmal was quoted as saying, in an obvious jibe at the Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati.