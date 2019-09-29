Yogi Adityanath says no leave for Uttar Pradesh government official in view of incessant rain

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed that in view of incessant rain, which has claimed 93 lives since Thursday, no government official will be granted leave.

According to a government report, 14 people lost their lives on Sunday, 25 on Saturday while 54 had died in the two days before that.

"Immediate provisions should be made to pump out water from the flooded areas, and relief material should be provided to people affected by flood. In view of the incessant rain, no official will be granted leave," a government statement said quoting Adityanath.

He said relief work should be accelerated, ensuring no shortage of food material in the flood-affected areas. The chief minister directed that affected families should be immediately given the financial assistance in case of death of kin.

The officials have also been directed to undertake tour of their districts, and make necessary arrangements on the spot to tackle any emergency situation, the statement said.