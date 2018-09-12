Yogi Adityanath says excess production of sugarcane causes diabetes, asks farmers to grow other crops

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked farmers in the state to grow crops other than sugarcane, claiming that excessive production of the crop will lead to excess consumption, which could cause diabetes.

While speaking at a road inauguration programme in Baghpat, where sugarcane is the key crop grown, Adityanath was quoted as saying by The Indian Express: "The market in Delhi is good for you people. I would like to make an appeal to you that if you will cultivate other crops and different types of vegetables, it will be beneficial for the state."

The chief minister also lauded his government for clearing dues worth Rs 26,000 crore, so far. He was quoted as saying by Times Now: "We have paid Rs 26,000 crore to sugarcane farmers this year, and the remaining Rs 10,000 crore will also be released soon by sugar mills. We have made adequate arrangements for the same."

According to News18, the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh has been concerned about the clearance of dues in the state, as it recently lost the Kairana by-election to a Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate by 44,000 votes, in which pending dues was one of the most important poll issues.

Opposition parties seized the opportunity to target the Yogi Adityanath government for allegedly not helping the farmers of the state, Times Now reported.

Now, with its focus on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led government in June brought out a comprehensive package of more than Rs 8,000 crore to cover all the sugarcane-related arrears of more than Rs 20,000 crore, IANS reported.