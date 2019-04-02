Yogi Adityanath dismisses Congress manifesto as 'bundle of lies', attacks Opposition over handling of national security

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday dismissed the Congress manifesto as a "bundle of lies" and also targeted the Opposition over its handling of national security.

Referring to the Pulwama terror attack and the retaliatory air strike by India in Balakot, at a meeting of BJP's youth workers in Gorakhpur, he said the statements by the Opposition parties are helping Pakistan, which is highlighting them at the international level.

On the Congress manifesto released earlier on Tuesday, he said, "It is a bundle of lies and the party has expressed its failure over 55 years in its 55-page manifesto."

"Opposition is making negative statements on Pulwama and Balakot and Pakistan is drawing advantage from such remarks by presenting them at the international level in its favour,” the chief minister said.

He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for adopting a "zero tolerance" policy towards terrorism.

Adityanath said during the tenure of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) from 2004-2014, several terror attacks were termed "Hindu terror". "Thousands of soldiers were injured in stone-pelting in Kashmir in this period," he claimed.

"Pakistan used to attack many times and even beheaded our soldier," Adityanath said.

He said the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party - the two Opposition parties which have forged an alliance in Uttar Pradesh - supported the Congress then and “looted” the country.

On Monday evening, he addressed a teachers' conference here, accusing the opposition party workers of being linked to “hooliganism.”

He claimed when women see people carrying SP and BSP flags, they ask why are they “flags of 'goondas'."

