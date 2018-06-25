Yogi Adityanath attacks Congress, says party responsible for Emergency is now talking about democracy

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the Congress today claiming those who had once imposed Emergency in the country were talking of democracy now.

"It is unfortunate that a party that imposed Emergency 43 years ago is talking about democracy now," Adityanath said at an event in Lucknow. He said 25 June was a very important day as on this day Emergency was imposed in the country in 1975.

"It is surprising that those who imposed emergency are talking about democracy. Those who indulged in corruption are talking about morality, the communal are talking about humanity and casteists are demanding social justice," Adityanath said attacking opposition parties.

He said time had come for people to start the preparations for teaching a lesson to those who issue such contradictory statements. The chief minister asked the event organisers, Sanskar Bharti, to help in making the coming Kumbh Mela at Allahabad, in which tourists and pilgrims from 192 countries would be visiting, a grand success.