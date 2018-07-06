Football world cup 2018

Yogi Adityanath announces plastic ban in Uttar Pradesh from 15 July; appeals for co-operation from people

India Press Trust of India Jul 06, 2018 19:01:27 IST

Lucknow/Barabanki: Uttar Pradesh government has banned the use of polythene bags and items of common use made of plastic from 15 July, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday.

File image of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI

"We have decided to ban plastic in the entire state from July 15," he said on Twitter. "I appeal that after July 15 plastic cups, glasses and polythene should not be used at any level. This will need the cooperation of all of you," the message in Hindi, released by the chief minister's office, said.

The move comes within days of a similar ban coming into effect in Maharashtra. Adityanath's tweet did not give further details. It was not immediately clear if there were any exemptions to the ban, and no details of penalties were announced. The chief minister made the initial announcement earlier in the day in Barabanki, while addressing a 'van mahotsav'. "We have issued an order banning the use of plastic in the entire state from 15 July," he said there. "I appeal to the people not to use cups and glasses made of plastic and polythene from 15 July. All of us have should work together for this," he said.


Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 19:01 PM

