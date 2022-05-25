Yasin Malik's supporters clash with police in Srinagar; internet suspened in J&K

A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced the Kashmiri separatist to life in connection with a terror funding case

Clashes erupted between supporters of JKLF chairman Yasin Malik and security forces in Srinagar's Maisuma locality on Wednesday ahead of a court's verdict on the quantum of sentence for Malik. The police fired tear gas shells to take the situation under its control.

A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced the Kashmiri separatist to life in connection with a terror funding case.

#WATCH | Terror funding case: Yasin Malik being taken out of NIA Court in Delhi. He will be taken to Tihar Jail shortly. He has been awarded life imprisonment in the matter. pic.twitter.com/bCq5oo47Is — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

As per India.com, the Internet services were on Wednesday suspended in Jammu and Kashmir as fresh protests erupted in the Valley during Yasin Malik’s hearing in NIA Court in Delhi. After hearing the matter, a Delhi court sentenced Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in a terror funding case.

Parts of Srinagar observed a spontaneous shutdown.

As per a report by PTI, scores of people, including women, assembled at Malik's residence at Maisuma, a short distance from Lal Chowk city centre, and raised slogans in support of the separatist leader, the officials said, adding that the protesters took out a protest march around the area.

The protesters tried to move towards Maisuma Chowk and clashed with security forces, they said.

Some of the protesters pelted stones on the security forces, who fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd, the officials said.

However, there were no reports of any injury, they said.

As per PTI, most of the shops and business establishments in Maisuma and adjoining areas, including some shops at Lal Chowk, were shut, they added.

According to the officials, shops in some areas of the old city have also been shut, but the public transport is plying normally.

Security forces have been deployed in strength in the city to avoid any law and order problems, they said.

Malik, the chief of banned JKLF, was on May 19 convicted by a Delhi court under the stringent anti-terror law in a case related to funding of terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, after he pleaded guilty to all charges framed against him, PTI said.

Special Judge Praveen Singh had then posted the matter for 25 May to announce the quantum of punishment and also directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to assess Malik's financial condition to determine the amount of fine that could be imposed.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.