Wreckage of World War II era US aircraft found under snow near Arunachal Pradesh’s Roing town

Itanagar: A patrol team of the Army has found the wreckage of a World War II era US Air Force aircraft in Lower Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh, a Defence spokesman said Thursday.

Based on the information received from local trekkers through the police, personnel of the Spear Corps found out the wreckage buried under five feet of snow in a remote area, around 30 kms from district headquarter town of Roing.

A few items of the 1941 aircraft were collected by the patrol team without disturbing the wreckage, Kohima-based Defence Spokesman Col Chiranjit Konwer said in a statement.

The patrol team of 12 Army personnel and one police representative covered 30 kilometres of thick jungle and snow covered areas in eight days to trace the wreckage on 30 March, he said.

The region had seldom been ventured by anyone in the past and is even obscured from air due to thick foliage, the spokesman said. "The discovery of the vintage aircraft and other warlike stores will definitely lead to revelation of some historical inputs. The Army patrol is in the location searching for more details," Konwer added.

Troops from #IndianArmy discovered the wreckage of a World War II vintage US Air Force aircraft in Roing district #ArunachalPradesh. 12 member patrol successfully carried out arduous task on 30 Mar 2019. The patrol located aircraft debris covered under deep snow.@easterncomd pic.twitter.com/w1jTKmIFCC — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 4, 2019

Wreckages of World War II era have been found in the state earlier also.

In July last year, excavated remains of soldiers, including fragments of bones, and artifacts of a US Air Force B-24 bomber and a C-109 aircraft that had crashed in present-day Arunachal Pradesh during the World War II were sent off to the US.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.