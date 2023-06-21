'World witnessed India's cultural power at UN HQs today': Home Minister Amit Shah
The home minister also said that in a remarkable achievement, yoga enthusiasts from different parts of the world created a Guinness World Record at the UN headquarters for the highest number of nationalities practicing yoga together
Back at home, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading International Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarters.
He said that the world witnessed the power of India’s culture at the UN HQs today.
“A landmark day for India. The world witnessed the power of India’s culture as PM @narendramodi Ji practised Yoga at the UN HQs on Yoga Day today. Modi Ji not just promoted Yoga on a global platform but reclaimed India’s glory by gifting a new worldview of unity,” Shah tweeted.
A landmark day for India. The world witnessed the power of India’s culture as PM @narendramodi Ji practised Yoga at the UN HQs on #InternationalDayofYoga today.
Modi Ji not just promoted Yoga on a global platform but reclaimed India’s glory by gifting a new worldview of unity. pic.twitter.com/kGGLG5rIvg
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 21, 2023
The home minister also said that in a remarkable achievement, yoga enthusiasts from different parts of the world created a Guinness World Record at the UN headquarters for the highest number of nationalities practicing yoga together.
He added, “The feat achieved in the presence of PM @narendramodi Ji is a perfect ode to Yoga and the spirit of India’s inclusively.”
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is headed to Washington DC where he will be received by President Joe Biden in a grand ceremony following which he will attend a state dinner.
Earlier today, Modi led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, envoys from across and the world and prominent individuals. He described Yoga as “truly universal” and free from copyrights and patents.
Also, yoga celebrations led by him at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.
With inputs from agencies
