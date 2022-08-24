World Water Week aims to draw the attention of the world to the water crisis and the sustainable use of water

World Water Week is observed in the last week of August every year. This year, the week will be observed from August 23 to September 1. World Water Week is meant to explore new ways of mitigating the challenges of water scarcity and to tackle the water crisis and its links to problems of health, food security, biodiversity and climate change.

The week is marked by a conference organised every year by the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI). The global conference is organised under different themes, each focusing on a wide range of water issues in many countries and the sustainable use of water.

History

World Water Week was initially started as the Stockholm Water Symposium in 1991 in the Swedish capital. Since then it has become an annual event. A different theme is chosen each year, with an aim to tackle the world’s greatest challenges such as poverty, food security, climate crisis, water scarcity and the loss of biodiversity among others.

Significance

Freshwater resources across the world are facing unprecedented pressure from fast-rising temperatures, consumption patterns and population growth. In order to solve this global water crisis and climate chaos, World Water Week 2022 will emphasise how we value water. Revealing and understanding the value of water will lead to much-needed innovations, decisions and investments in managing the resource better.

Theme

People around the world want to talk about the diverse aspects of water and to understand what others think and how they value water. World Water Week 2022 will provide a platform for this important conversation. Focusing on the overall theme of “Seeing the unseen: The value of water”, the sessions will see participation of activists, experts, environmentalists and water conservationists from across the world. The sessions will be a platform to discuss the ideas in three key areas:

· The value of water for people and development

· The economic and financial value of water

· The significance of water for nature and climate

How is the day celebrated?

Several organisations and volunteers take initiatives to make the people aware about the sustainable use of water. Also screening of documentaries focusing on water conservation is held. Workshops, seminars and symposiums are held to create awareness about the water crisis and to reduce the wastage of water.

